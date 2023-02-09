Mapfre S A : (02.2023) Calling of the Annual General Meeting

Madrid, February 9, 2023 SPANISH SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION In accordance with article 227 of the recast Securities Market Act, MAPFRE, S.A. (MAPFRE) hereby gives notice to the Spanish Securities and Exchange Commission of the following OTHER RELEVANT INFORMATION MAPFRE hereby informs that the Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting held on February 8, 2023, has resolved to call the Ordinary Annual General Meeting next March 10, 2023, at 11:30 on first call (given that it is expected that there will be sufficient quorum) and on second call on March 11. Please find attached the text of the call to MAPFRE's Ordinary General Meeting, which will be published in the Stock Exchange Official Gazettes of Madrid and Barcelona Stock Exchanges, in the press and on the company's website (www.mapfre.com). Ángel L. Dávila Bermejo General Counsel

MAPFRE S.A. ORDINARY ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING The Board of Directors hereby calls all shareholders to the Ordinary Annual General Meeting to take place in the Palacio Municipal de Congresos del Campo de las Naciones (Avenida de la Capital de España, Madrid), on Friday, March 10, 2023 at 11.30 am on first call, given that it is expected there will be sufficient quorum and it will not be necessary to hold the Meeting on second call, which is set for Saturday, March 11, 2023, with the following AGENDA Annual Financial Statements, distribution of the result, and corporate management: Examination and approval of the Annual Financial Statements and the individual and consolidated Management Reports for the 2022 fiscal year. Approval of the Integrated Report for the 2022 fiscal year. Approval of the non-financial information statement for the 2022 fiscal year, including the Integrated Report. Approval of the proposed distribution of the result and dividends corresponding to fiscal year 2022. Approval of the Board of Directors' management during fiscal year 2022. Appointment, re-election and ratification, where appropriate, of board directors: Reelection of Mr. José Manuel Inchausti Pérez as an executive board director. Appointment of Mrs. María Elena Sanz Isla as an executive board director. Reelection of Mr. Antonio Miguel-Romero de Olano as a nominee board director. The English version is a translation of the original in Spanish for information purposes only. In case of discrepancy, the Spanish version shall prevail.

Reelection of Mr. Antonio Gómez Ciria as an independent board director. Ratification and appointment of Ms. María Amparo Jiménez Urgal as an independent board director. Appointment of Mr. Francesco Paolo Vanni D'Archirafi as an independent board director. Amendment of Article 17 of the Bylaws regarding remuneration of board directors. Authorization to the Board of Directors to carry out capital increases with the power to exclude preemptive subscription rights. Authorization to the Board of Directors to issue debentures or similar fixed- income securities that may be converted into shares for a maximum amount of two billion euros (2,000,000,000 euros), with the power to exclude preemptive subscription rights. Remuneration of board directors: Approval of the Remuneration Policy for Board Directors for the 2023- 2025 period. Referendum on the Annual Report on Board Directors' Remuneration for fiscal year 2022. Authorization and delegation of powers for the interpretation, correction, supplementation, execution, and development of the resolutions adopted by the General Meeting. Delegation of powers to execute and record as a public deed the resolutions passed at the Annual General Meeting. During the Annual General Meeting, the amendments to the Regulations of the Board of Directors approved at the previous Annual General Meeting will be reported. In accordance with the provisions of Article 203 of the Recast Text of the Companies Act, the Board of Directors has resolved to request the presence of a Notary to minute the Annual General Meeting. Shareholders are also informed that, as in recent years, no commemorative gift will be delivered. The English version is a translation of the original in Spanish for information purposes only. In case of discrepancy, the Spanish version shall prevail.

SUPPLEMENT TO THE CALL TO ATTEND THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING Any shareholder who represents at least 3% of the share capital may request, via notification by reliable means to the Board of Directors within five days of the publication of this notice, the inclusion of new proposals for resolutions or new items on the agenda of the Annual General Meeting. RIGHT OF INFORMATION The following documents, as well as this notice, are available to shareholders at the registered office and on the company's website (www.mapfre.com): The complete text of the proposed resolutions to be submitted to the Annual General Meeting.

The Company's Management Reports and Annual Accounts (both individual and consolidated) for fiscal year 2022, as well as the respective reports presented by the Auditors.

The Company's Integrated Report corresponding to fiscal year 2022.

The Annual Corporate Governance Report for fiscal year 2022.

Report by the Board of Directors regarding the appointment, re-election and ratification of board directors proposed in Item 2 of the Agenda, which includes an assessment of their competence, experience and merits, along with their resume.

Reports by the Appointments and Remuneration Committee regarding the appointment, re-election and ratification of board directors proposed in Item 2 of the Agenda.

Report by the Board of Directors regarding the amendments to the Bylaws proposed in Item 3 of the Agenda, which includes the full text of the proposed resolutions, which shall be submitted to the Annual General Meeting.

Report by the Board of Directors regarding the authorization to increase the share capital proposed in Item 4 of the Agenda, which includes the full text of the proposed resolutions to be submitted to the Annual General Meeting.

Report by the Board of Directors regarding the authorization to issue securities that may be converted into shares, proposed in Item 5 of the Agenda, which includes the full text of the proposed resolutions to be submitted to the Annual General Meeting.

The Board Directors' Remuneration Policy for the 2023-2025 period, whose approval is proposed in Point 6 of the Agenda, along with the corresponding report of the Appointments and Remuneration Committee.