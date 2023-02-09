Mapfre S A : (02.2023) Financial information 4Q 2022
02/09/2023 | 03:56am EST
Madrid, February 9, 2023
SPANISH SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION (CNMV)
In accordance with article 227 of the Recast Text of the Securities Market Act, MAPFRE S.A. (MAPFRE) hereby gives notice to the Spanish Securities and Exchange Commission of the following
OTHER RELEVANT INFORMATION
Please find attached the financial information that will be made available on the
Company's website, for shareholders and the public in general.
Ángel L. Dávila Bermejo General Counsel
Financial Report
December 2022
CONTENTS
1. MAPFRE Group Key Figures
3
2.
Significant Economic and Corporate Events
4
3. Macroeconomic Overview and Financial Markets
8
4.
Consolidated Result
11
5.
Consolidated Balance Sheet
14
6.
Information by Business Unit
18
6.1 IBERIA
19
6.2 BRAZIL
21
6.3 LATAM NORTH
23
6.4 LATAM SOUTH
25
6.5 NORTH AMERICA
27
6.6 EURASIA
29
6.7 MAPFRE RE
31
6.8 MAPFRE ASISTENCIA
33
7. Debt & Capital Management
34
8.
Solvency II
35
9.
Ratings
38
10. The MAPFRE Share. Dividend Information.
39
11. Accolades Received in the Year
42
12. Events Subsequent to Closing
44
13. Appendixes
45
JANUARY - DECEMBER 2022
1. MAPFRE GROUP KEY FIGURES
ITEM
DECEMBER 2021
DECEMBER 2022
Δ %
Results
Revenue
27,257.2
29,509.7
8.3 %
Total written and accepted premiums
22,154.6
24,540.3
10.8 %
- Non-Life
17,267.1
19,341.8
12.0 %
- Life
4,887.5
5,198.5
6.4 %
Attributable net result
765.2
642.1
-16.1 %
Non-Life Loss Ratio
68.2 %
70.6 %
2.4 p.p.
Non-Life Expense Ratio
29.3 %
27.4 %
-1.9 p.p.
Non-Life Combined Ratio
97.5 %
98.0 %
0.6 p.p.
Earnings per share (euros / 12 months)
0.25
0.21
-16.1 %
ITEM
DECEMBER 2021
DECEMBER 2022
Δ %
Balance sheet
Total assets
63,854.3
59,626.1
-6.6 %
Assets under management
57,994.3
52,614.5
-9.3 %
Shareholders' equity
8,463.4
7,289.3
-13.9 %
Debt
3,091.5
2,934.7
-5.1 %
ROE
9.0 %
8.2 %
-0.8 p.p.
Employees at the close of the period
Total
32,341
31,293
-3.2 %
- Spain
11,138
11,716
5.2 %
- Other countries
21,203
19,577
-7.7 %
MAPFRE share
Market capitalization (million euros)
5,560.1
5,574.0
0.2 %
Share price (euros)
1.806
1.810
0.2 %
ITEM
DECEMBER 2021
SEPTEMBER 2022
Δ %
Solvency
Solvency ratio
206.3 %
216.8 %
10.5 p.p.
Figures in million euros
3
Financial Information
JANUARY - DECEMBER 2022
2. SIGNIFICANT ECONOMIC AND CORPORATE EVENTS
2.1 Strategic Plan 2022-2024
Despite the extraordinarily complex environment full of uncertainty, MAPFRE continues working toward the current Strategic Plan, since it is the roadmap the company needs to continue advancing in growth and profitability. The Plan, designed before the invasion of Ukraine, is being carried out with flexibility to adapt each of its initiatives at every moment to the development of the different scenarios.
Regarding the Plan's public financial targets, both the aspirational targets and the general framework are still valid, with the exception of the combined ratio.
The combined ratio target of 94-95 percent for the three-year period is challenging, since in 2022 the ratio reached 98 percent. The economic situation continues to be unstable in MAPFRE's most important markets, with great uncertainty regarding the development of inflation, interest rates and economic growth. In this context, MAPFRE estimates that the Non-Life combined ratio for 2023 and 2024 will be around 96 percent, if there are no extreme situations of economic recession or significant changes in other macroeconomic variables.
As for the objective of 5 to 6 percent premium growth in the three-year period, in 2022, there was nominal growth of 10.8 percent, and 8.7 percent on a like for like basis. This business growth is based on the Group's focus on organic growth in strategic markets, as well as the external impact of the inflationary environment of 2022. Expectations regarding inflation for the next two years are more moderate, and the Group expects premium growth, on a like for like basis, between 5 and 6 percent.
Further, the improvement in the financial result from the increase in interest rates and the positive performance of lines less affected by inflation are factors that will work in favor of meeting the target of 9-10 percent ROE for the 2022-2024 period. Finally, regarding the reference framework, the excellent solvency and capital levels, along with the reasonable level of debt, are positive factors for meeting the 50 percent minimum pay-out target and therefore also the sustainable dividend.
2.2 Significant Economic Events
Following the recommendations from ESMA and EIOPA, the impacts from the COVID pandemic, the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and the inflationary environment's impact on insurance operations' assets and liabilities are included in the significant economic events in this report.
2.2.1 COVID losses impact development
In 2022, losses were down thanks to the positive advances in vaccination, despite the arrival of new variants of COVID-19, as well as the return to normality after the elimination of health and mobility restrictions.
The following chart shows accumulated losses to December each year:
Figures in million euros
The breakdown of COVID losses by region and business unit and line is as follows:
Regions and Units
December
December
2021
2022
IBERIA
32.7
14.3
LATAM NORTH
130.1
36.2
LATAM SOUTH
42.7
3.0
BRAZIL
188.7
27.1
NORTH AMERICA
2.7
2.3
EURASIA
3.3
0.5
TOTAL INSURANCE
400.2
83.3
MAPFRE RE
52.1
27.8
MAPFRE ASISTENCIA
8.0
4.6
TOTAL ACCUMULATED
460.4
115.8
Figures in million euros
Lines
DECEMBER
DECEMBER
2021
2022
LIFE PROTECTION
278.8
49.8
HEALTH
88.7
20.1
OTHER LINES
92.9
45.9
TOTAL ACCUMULATED
460.4
115.8
Figures in million euros
4
Financial Information
