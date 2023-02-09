Advanced search
Mapfre S A : (02.2023) Financial information 4Q 2022

02/09/2023 | 03:56am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Madrid, February 9, 2023

SPANISH SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION (CNMV)

In accordance with article 227 of the Recast Text of the Securities Market Act, MAPFRE S.A. (MAPFRE) hereby gives notice to the Spanish Securities and Exchange Commission of the following

OTHER RELEVANT INFORMATION

Please find attached the financial information that will be made available on the

Company's website, for shareholders and the public in general.

Ángel L. Dávila Bermejo General Counsel

Financial Report

December 2022

CONTENTS

1. MAPFRE Group Key Figures

3

2.

Significant Economic and Corporate Events

4

3. Macroeconomic Overview and Financial Markets

8

4.

Consolidated Result

11

5.

Consolidated Balance Sheet

14

6.

Information by Business Unit

18

6.1 IBERIA

19

6.2 BRAZIL

21

6.3 LATAM NORTH

23

6.4 LATAM SOUTH

25

6.5 NORTH AMERICA

27

6.6 EURASIA

29

6.7 MAPFRE RE

31

6.8 MAPFRE ASISTENCIA

33

7. Debt & Capital Management

34

8.

Solvency II

35

9.

Ratings

38

10. The MAPFRE Share. Dividend Information.

39

11. Accolades Received in the Year

42

12. Events Subsequent to Closing

44

13. Appendixes

45

JANUARY - DECEMBER 2022

1. MAPFRE GROUP KEY FIGURES

ITEM

DECEMBER 2021

DECEMBER 2022

Δ %

Results

Revenue

27,257.2

29,509.7

8.3 %

Total written and accepted premiums

22,154.6

24,540.3

10.8 %

- Non-Life

17,267.1

19,341.8

12.0 %

- Life

4,887.5

5,198.5

6.4 %

Attributable net result

765.2

642.1

-16.1 %

Non-Life Loss Ratio

68.2 %

70.6 %

2.4 p.p.

Non-Life Expense Ratio

29.3 %

27.4 %

-1.9 p.p.

Non-Life Combined Ratio

97.5 %

98.0 %

0.6 p.p.

Earnings per share (euros / 12 months)

0.25

0.21

-16.1 %

ITEM

DECEMBER 2021

DECEMBER 2022

Δ %

Balance sheet

Total assets

63,854.3

59,626.1

-6.6 %

Assets under management

57,994.3

52,614.5

-9.3 %

Shareholders' equity

8,463.4

7,289.3

-13.9 %

Debt

3,091.5

2,934.7

-5.1 %

ROE

9.0 %

8.2 %

-0.8 p.p.

Employees at the close of the period

Total

32,341

31,293

-3.2 %

- Spain

11,138

11,716

5.2 %

- Other countries

21,203

19,577

-7.7 %

MAPFRE share

Market capitalization (million euros)

5,560.1

5,574.0

0.2 %

Share price (euros)

1.806

1.810

0.2 %

ITEM

DECEMBER 2021

SEPTEMBER 2022

Δ %

Solvency

Solvency ratio

206.3 %

216.8 %

10.5 p.p.

Figures in million euros

3

Financial Information

The English version is a translation of the original in Spanish for information purposes only. In case of discrepancy, the Spanish version shall prevail.

JANUARY - DECEMBER 2022

2. SIGNIFICANT ECONOMIC AND CORPORATE EVENTS

2.1 Strategic Plan 2022-2024

Despite the extraordinarily complex environment full of uncertainty, MAPFRE continues working toward the current Strategic Plan, since it is the roadmap the company needs to continue advancing in growth and profitability. The Plan, designed before the invasion of Ukraine, is being carried out with flexibility to adapt each of its initiatives at every moment to the development of the different scenarios.

Regarding the Plan's public financial targets, both the aspirational targets and the general framework are still valid, with the exception of the combined ratio.

The combined ratio target of 94-95 percent for the three-year period is challenging, since in 2022 the ratio reached 98 percent. The economic situation continues to be unstable in MAPFRE's most important markets, with great uncertainty regarding the development of inflation, interest rates and economic growth. In this context, MAPFRE estimates that the Non-Life combined ratio for 2023 and 2024 will be around 96 percent, if there are no extreme situations of economic recession or significant changes in other macroeconomic variables.

As for the objective of 5 to 6 percent premium growth in the three-year period, in 2022, there was nominal growth of 10.8 percent, and 8.7 percent on a like for like basis. This business growth is based on the Group's focus on organic growth in strategic markets, as well as the external impact of the inflationary environment of 2022. Expectations regarding inflation for the next two years are more moderate, and the Group expects premium growth, on a like for like basis, between 5 and 6 percent.

Further, the improvement in the financial result from the increase in interest rates and the positive performance of lines less affected by inflation are factors that will work in favor of meeting the target of 9-10 percent ROE for the 2022-2024 period. Finally, regarding the reference framework, the excellent solvency and capital levels, along with the reasonable level of debt, are positive factors for meeting the 50 percent minimum pay-out target and therefore also the sustainable dividend.

2.2 Significant Economic Events

Following the recommendations from ESMA and EIOPA, the impacts from the COVID pandemic, the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and the inflationary environment's impact on insurance operations' assets and liabilities are included in the significant economic events in this report.

2.2.1 COVID losses impact development

In 2022, losses were down thanks to the positive advances in vaccination, despite the arrival of new variants of COVID-19, as well as the return to normality after the elimination of health and mobility restrictions.

The following chart shows accumulated losses to December each year:

Figures in million euros

The breakdown of COVID losses by region and business unit and line is as follows:

Regions and Units

December

December

2021

2022

IBERIA

32.7

14.3

LATAM NORTH

130.1

36.2

LATAM SOUTH

42.7

3.0

BRAZIL

188.7

27.1

NORTH AMERICA

2.7

2.3

EURASIA

3.3

0.5

TOTAL INSURANCE

400.2

83.3

MAPFRE RE

52.1

27.8

MAPFRE ASISTENCIA

8.0

4.6

TOTAL ACCUMULATED

460.4

115.8

Figures in million euros

Lines

DECEMBER

DECEMBER

2021

2022

LIFE PROTECTION

278.8

49.8

HEALTH

88.7

20.1

OTHER LINES

92.9

45.9

TOTAL ACCUMULATED

460.4

115.8

Figures in million euros

4

Financial Information

The English version is a translation of the original in Spanish for information purposes only. In case of discrepancy, the Spanish version shall prevail.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Mapfre SA published this content on 09 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 February 2023 08:54:59 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
