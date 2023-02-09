Mapfre S A : (02.2023) Financial information 4Q 2022

2.1 Strategic Plan 2022-2024

Despite the extraordinarily complex environment full of uncertainty, MAPFRE continues working toward the current Strategic Plan, since it is the roadmap the company needs to continue advancing in growth and profitability. The Plan, designed before the invasion of Ukraine, is being carried out with flexibility to adapt each of its initiatives at every moment to the development of the different scenarios.

Regarding the Plan's public financial targets, both the aspirational targets and the general framework are still valid, with the exception of the combined ratio.

The combined ratio target of 94-95 percent for the three-year period is challenging, since in 2022 the ratio reached 98 percent. The economic situation continues to be unstable in MAPFRE's most important markets, with great uncertainty regarding the development of inflation, interest rates and economic growth. In this context, MAPFRE estimates that the Non-Life combined ratio for 2023 and 2024 will be around 96 percent, if there are no extreme situations of economic recession or significant changes in other macroeconomic variables.

As for the objective of 5 to 6 percent premium growth in the three-year period, in 2022, there was nominal growth of 10.8 percent, and 8.7 percent on a like for like basis. This business growth is based on the Group's focus on organic growth in strategic markets, as well as the external impact of the inflationary environment of 2022. Expectations regarding inflation for the next two years are more moderate, and the Group expects premium growth, on a like for like basis, between 5 and 6 percent.

Further, the improvement in the financial result from the increase in interest rates and the positive performance of lines less affected by inflation are factors that will work in favor of meeting the target of 9-10 percent ROE for the 2022-2024 period. Finally, regarding the reference framework, the excellent solvency and capital levels, along with the reasonable level of debt, are positive factors for meeting the 50 percent minimum pay-out target and therefore also the sustainable dividend.