  Homepage
  Equities
  Spain
  Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles
  Mapfre S.A.
  News
  7. Summary
    MAP   ES0124244E34

MAPFRE S.A.

(MAP)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  04:09:01 2023-02-09 am EST
1.861 EUR   +1.03%
Mapfre S A : (02.2023) Financial information 4Q 2022
PU
Mapfre S A : (02.2023) Press release 4Q 2022 results
PU
Mapfre S A : (02.2023) Second half financial information 2022
PU
Mapfre S A : (02.2023) Press presentation 2022 results

02/09/2023 | 03:56am EST
Madrid, February 9, 2023

SPANISH SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION (CNMV)

In accordance with article 227 of the Recast Text of the Securities Market Act, MAPFRE S.A. (MAPFRE) hereby gives notice to the Spanish Securities and Exchange Commission of the following

OTHER RELEVANT INFORMATION

Please find attached the documentation to be presented to the press in upcoming meetings.

Ángel L. Dávila Bermejo General Counsel

1

RESULTS 2022

2022

Post-pandemic economic environment

VERY

Geopolitical risks (Ukraine)

High inflation and disruptions to supply chains

Interest rate rises, market volatility

CHALLENGING 2

RESULTS 2022

MAPFRE continues demonstrating a

SOLID BUSINESS MODEL and the

STRENGTH OF ITS BALANCE SHEET

Diversification based

Highest ever revenue

ESG

on three pillars:

figure for MAPFRE

management

geographic, business

and largest premium

in investments

and the balance sheet

volume in 5 years

Technical rigor and

Financial strength

Leadership position

business optimization

and liquidity

in strategic markets

3

KEY FIGURES

REVENUE

29,510

+8.3%

98%

NON-LIFE

COMBINED RATIO

PREMIUMS

24,540

+8.7%*+10.8%

8.2%

ROE

ATTRIBUTABLE

EARNINGS

642

-16.1%

216.8%

SOLVENCY II RATIO**

*Excluding BANKIA and two-year Mexico policy, at constant exchange rates / **Data to September 2022

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Mapfre SA published this content on 09 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 February 2023 08:54:58 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
