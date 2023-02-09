Mapfre S A : (02.2023) Press presentation 2022 results

Madrid, February 9, 2023
SPANISH SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION (CNMV)
In accordance with article 227 of the Recast Text of the Securities Market Act, MAPFRE S.A. (MAPFRE) hereby gives notice to the Spanish Securities and Exchange Commission of the following
OTHER RELEVANT INFORMATION
Please find attached the documentation to be presented to the press in upcoming meetings.
Ángel L. Dávila Bermejo General Counsel
RESULTS 2022
2022
Post-pandemic economic environment
VERY
Geopolitical risks (Ukraine)
High inflation and disruptions to supply chains
Interest rate rises, market volatility
RESULTS 2022
MAPFRE continues demonstrating a
SOLID BUSINESS MODEL and the
STRENGTH OF ITS BALANCE SHEET
|
Diversification based
|
Highest ever revenue
|
ESG
|
on three pillars:
|
figure for MAPFRE
|
management
|
geographic, business
|
and largest premium
|
in investments
|
and the balance sheet
|
volume in 5 years
|
|
Technical rigor and
|
Financial strength
|
Leadership position
|
business optimization
|
and liquidity
|
in strategic markets
KEY FIGURES
REVENUE
29,510
+8.3%
98%
NON-LIFE
COMBINED RATIO
PREMIUMS
24,540
+8.7%*+10.8%
8.2%
ROE
ATTRIBUTABLE
EARNINGS
642
-16.1%
216.8%
SOLVENCY II RATIO**
*Excluding BANKIA and two-year Mexico policy, at constant exchange rates / **Data to September 2022
