Mapfre S A : (02.2023) Press presentation 2022 results

Madrid, February 9, 2023

SPANISH SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION (CNMV)

In accordance with article 227 of the Recast Text of the Securities Market Act, MAPFRE S.A. (MAPFRE) hereby gives notice to the Spanish Securities and Exchange Commission of the following

OTHER RELEVANT INFORMATION

Please find attached the documentation to be presented to the press in upcoming meetings.

Ángel L. Dávila Bermejo General Counsel