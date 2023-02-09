Mapfre S A : (02.2023) Press release 4Q 2022 results
Madrid, February 9, 2023
SPANISH SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION (CNMV)
In accordance with article 227 of the Recast Text of the Securities Market Act, MAPFRE S.A. (MAPFRE) hereby gives notice to the Spanish Securities and Exchange Commission of the following
OTHER RELEVANT INFORMATION
In line with the current provisions, please find attached the press release, with relevant information for shareholders and the public in general.
Ángel L. Dávila Bermejo General Counsel
2022 RESULTS
MAPFRE EARNS 642 MILLION EUROS IN 2022 WITH PREMIUMS
EXCEEDING 24.5 BILLION EUROS (+10.8 percent)
HIGHLIGHTS OF THE FISCAL YEAR
Revenue is up 8.3 percent to 29.51 billion euros.
Excellent business performance in LATAM in terms of both premiums and earnings.
Spain continues to be the country that contributes most to Group earnings.
Significant increase recorded in reinsurance business and in the Global Risks Business Unit.
MAPFRE reaffirms its strategic objectives and forecasts an average Non-Life combined ratio in the range of 96 percent for the two-year period 2023 and 2024.
The assistance business begins a new phase with a new brand, MAWDY, operating in 23 countries and focused on Latin America and Europe.
The dividend charged against fiscal 2022 results is 14.5 cents per share.
The Board of Directors will propose the appointment of Francesco
Vanni d'Archirafi and Elena Sanz Isla as board directors to the Annual General Meeting.
MAPFRE's attributable earnings in 2022 amounted to 642 million euros, 16.1 percent less than the previous year. On a comparable basis with 2021, when adjusted earnings reached 703 million euros, they would have been 7 percent lower. Once again, the company's highly diversified business helped to ensure a sustainable result, offsetting the most negative effects of the year: high inflation levels in most markets; the increase in claims levels in the Automobile business; and catastrophic claims, especially resulting from the drought in the Paraná river basin, the impact of which on its accounts exceeded 112 million euros. On the positive side, the excellent performance of LATAM, the spectacular evolution of MAPFRE RE's results, and the high growth in both Property & Casualty (P&C) and Life insurance stand out. Profitability, with a ROE of 8.2 percent, was similar to that achieved on a like-for-like basis in 2021.
2022 RESULTS
Group revenue increased by 8.3 percent in 2022, to 29.51 billion euros, while premiums grew by 10.8 percent, exceeding 24.54 billion euros. This increase in premiums reflects a general improvement in the insurance business across nearly all regions, with significant increases in Latin America and North America, as well as in the reinsurance and large risks businesses, with almost all currencies performing favorably against the euro.
Premium performance was influenced by the absence in 2022 of the extraordinary two-year policy in Mexico (477 million euros in 2021) and the sale of Bankia Vida (which in 2021 contributed 159 million euros), as well as by the appreciation of currencies against the euro during the year. Excluding these effects, the increase would have been 8.7 percent, with growth in both Non-Life (+10.8 percent) and Life (+2.1 percent).
The combined ratio rose 0.6 percentage points to 98.0 percent, affected by the rise in Automobile claims, a consequence of high inflation rates and the increase in mobility after COVID-19 restrictions were lifted.
KEY FIGURES
ITEM
DECEMBER 2021
DECEMBER 2022
Δ %
Results
Revenue
27,257.2
29,509.7
8.3%
Total written and accepted premiums
22,154.6
24,540.3
10.8%
- Non-Life
17,267.1
19,341.8
12.0%
- Life
4,887.5
5,198.5
6.4%
Attributable net result
765.2
642.1
-16.1%
Non-Life Loss Ratio
68.2%
70.6%
2.4 p.p.
Non-Life Expense Ratio
29.3%
27.4%
-1.9 p.p.
Non-Life Combined Ratio
97.5%
98.0%
0.6 p.p.
Earnings per share (euros / 12 months)
0.25
0.21
-16.1%
Figures in million euros
The Group's attributable equity at the end of 2021 reached 7.29 billion euros, while total assets amounted to 59.63 billion euros.
MAPFRE's investments amount to 41.39 billion euros, of which half correspond to sovereign fixed income.
2022 RESULTS
ITEM
DECEMBER 2021
DECEMBER 2022
Δ %
Government fixed income
22,879.0
19,778.9
-13.5%
Corporate fixed income
7,617.4
7,405.9
-2.8%
Real Estate*
2,331.9
2,065.5
-11.4%
Equity
3,051.8
2,504.1
-17.9%
Mutual funds
1,877.3
1,713.7
-8.7%
Cash
2,887.7
2,574.7
-10.8%
Other investments
5,514.7
5,345.0
-3.1%
TOTAL
46,159.7
41,387.9
-10.3%
Figures in million euros
*"Real estate" includes both investment property and real estate for own use (at net book value).
Pension fund equity amounted to 5.7 billion euros at the close of 2022, while mutual funds grew by 2.3 percent to 5.53 billion euros.
At the end of September 2022, the Solvency II ratio stood at 216.8 percent with 84 percent high-quality capital (Tier 1). This ratio reflects a prudent approach to the balance sheet and active investment management, as well as the strong and resilient balance sheet of MAPFRE.
1.- INSURANCE UNIT
Insurance Unit premiums in 2022 amounted to 20.51 billion euros, 12.7 percent higher than in the previous year.
Premiums
Attributable result
Combined ratio
AREA
DECEMBER
DECEMBER
Δ %
DECEMBER
DECEMBER
Δ %
DECEMBER
DECEMBER
2021
2022
2021
2022
2021
2022
IBERIA
7,596.4
7,625.6
0.4%
540.7
375.5
-30.6%
98.1%
96.8%
BRAZIL
3,340.1
4,851.5
45.3%
74.3
143.7
93.5%
87.7%
86.9%
LATAM NORTH
2,187.7
2,117.1
-3.2%
26.8
45.9
71.4%
95.9%
98.3%
LATAM SOUTH
1,631.1
2,006.8
23.0%
54.8
111.3
103.2%
98.0%
104.4%
NORTH AMERICA
2,073.1
2,589.5
24.9%
88.8
(16.8)
-119.0%
98.9%
108.2%
EURASIA
1,360.8
1,317.2
-3.2%
0.9
(29.6)
--
109.5%
112.2%
TOTAL INSURANCE
18,189.2
20,507.8
12.7%
786.2
630.0
-19.9%
97.5%
98.5%
Figures in million euros
Iberia
In the Iberia Regional Area (Spain and Portugal), premiums stood at 7.63 billion euros, an increase of 0.4 percent. Discounting the effect of Bankia Vida premiums, which in 2021 amounted to 159 million euros, growth in this regional area would have been 2.5 percent.
The combined ratio continued to improve (1.3 percentage points) and stands at 96.8 percent.
2022 RESULTS
In Spain, premiums amounted to 7.37 billion euros (-1.3 percent), with earnings of 363 million euros, meaning it continues as the country that contributes most to Group results.
The Automobile business grew 0.4 percent to 2.27 billion euros, with more than 6.2 million vehicles insured.
Property & Casualty business premiums increased 5.9 percent to 2.33 billion euros. Of particular note was the growth observed in the Condominium business, which was up by 7.5 percent, outperforming the sector by 2.6 percentage points, in Enterprise, which improved by 11.3 percent versus the Spanish market's 5.9 percent growth, and in Homeowners, with growth of 3.1 percent. The Health and Accident business grew by 4.8 percent to 816 million euros.
Also noteworthy was the performance of VERTI, which registered premium volume of 99 million euros for 2022, a 9.5 percent improvement compared to the previous year.
In the Life business, premiums stood at 1.92 billion euros (-8.7 percent) due to the exit of Bankia Vida from MAPFRE's consolidation scope. Discounting this effect, the drop would be limited to 1.2 percent.
Brazil:
In the Brazil Regional Area, premiums amounted to 4.85 billion euros, representing growth of 45.3 percent, driven by the favorable performance of the Brazilian real, which appreciated 12.3 percent in 2022. In local currency, premium growth was 23 percent. By line of business, P&C premium volume was up by 58 percent to 2.72 billion euros, followed by the Life business, contributing 1.51 billion euros (+30.3 percent), while the Automobile business produced 623 million euros (+35.1 percent).
Earnings for this regional area in 2022 amounted to 144 million euros, up 93.5 percent from the previous year. This improvement was underpinned by the Life Protection business, where earnings grew considerably, from 2 to 54 million euros, as a result of the favorable performance of COVID-related claims. The Agro business showed very positive performance, growing 143 percent against 2021, despite the impact of the drought in the country.
LATAM North:
Premiums in the LATAM North Regional Area reached 2.12 billion euros (-3.2 percent) in 2022, as a result of the absence in 2022 of the two-year policy in Mexico for an amount of 477 million euros, which was issued in 2021. Excluding the effect of this policy, growth in the LATAM North Regional Area would be 23.8 percent, driven in part by the strengthening of all the region's currencies. Earnings in this area stood at 46 million euros, a 71.4 percent increase on the previous year, thanks to the positive performance of the Life Protection and Health lines of business, which saw lower claim activity due to
