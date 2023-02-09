Mapfre S A : (02.2023) Press release 4Q 2022 results

Madrid, February 9, 2023 SPANISH SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION (CNMV) In accordance with article 227 of the Recast Text of the Securities Market Act, MAPFRE S.A. (MAPFRE) hereby gives notice to the Spanish Securities and Exchange Commission of the following OTHER RELEVANT INFORMATION In line with the current provisions, please find attached the press release, with relevant information for shareholders and the public in general. Ángel L. Dávila Bermejo General Counsel

2022 RESULTS MAPFRE EARNS 642 MILLION EUROS IN 2022 WITH PREMIUMS EXCEEDING 24.5 BILLION EUROS (+10.8 percent) HIGHLIGHTS OF THE FISCAL YEAR Revenue is up 8.3 percent to 29.51 billion euros.

Excellent business performance in LATAM in terms of both premiums and earnings.

Spain continues to be the country that contributes most to Group earnings.

Significant increase recorded in reinsurance business and in the Global Risks Business Unit.

MAPFRE reaffirms its strategic objectives and forecasts an average Non-Life combined ratio in the range of 96 percent for the two-year period 2023 and 2024.

Non-Life combined ratio in the range of 96 percent for the two-year period 2023 and 2024. The assistance business begins a new phase with a new brand, MAWDY, operating in 23 countries and focused on Latin America and Europe.

The dividend charged against fiscal 2022 results is 14.5 cents per share.

The Board of Directors will propose the appointment of Francesco

Vanni d'Archirafi and Elena Sanz Isla as board directors to the Annual General Meeting. MAPFRE's attributable earnings in 2022 amounted to 642 million euros, 16.1 percent less than the previous year. On a comparable basis with 2021, when adjusted earnings reached 703 million euros, they would have been 7 percent lower. Once again, the company's highly diversified business helped to ensure a sustainable result, offsetting the most negative effects of the year: high inflation levels in most markets; the increase in claims levels in the Automobile business; and catastrophic claims, especially resulting from the drought in the Paraná river basin, the impact of which on its accounts exceeded 112 million euros. On the positive side, the excellent performance of LATAM, the spectacular evolution of MAPFRE RE's results, and the high growth in both Property & Casualty (P&C) and Life insurance stand out. Profitability, with a ROE of 8.2 percent, was similar to that achieved on a like-for-like basis in 2021. 1

2022 RESULTS Group revenue increased by 8.3 percent in 2022, to 29.51 billion euros, while premiums grew by 10.8 percent, exceeding 24.54 billion euros. This increase in premiums reflects a general improvement in the insurance business across nearly all regions, with significant increases in Latin America and North America, as well as in the reinsurance and large risks businesses, with almost all currencies performing favorably against the euro. Premium performance was influenced by the absence in 2022 of the extraordinary two-year policy in Mexico (477 million euros in 2021) and the sale of Bankia Vida (which in 2021 contributed 159 million euros), as well as by the appreciation of currencies against the euro during the year. Excluding these effects, the increase would have been 8.7 percent, with growth in both Non-Life (+10.8 percent) and Life (+2.1 percent). The combined ratio rose 0.6 percentage points to 98.0 percent, affected by the rise in Automobile claims, a consequence of high inflation rates and the increase in mobility after COVID-19 restrictions were lifted. KEY FIGURES ITEM DECEMBER 2021 DECEMBER 2022 Δ % Results Revenue 27,257.2 29,509.7 8.3% Total written and accepted premiums 22,154.6 24,540.3 10.8% - Non-Life 17,267.1 19,341.8 12.0% - Life 4,887.5 5,198.5 6.4% Attributable net result 765.2 642.1 -16.1% Non-Life Loss Ratio 68.2% 70.6% 2.4 p.p. Non-Life Expense Ratio 29.3% 27.4% -1.9 p.p. Non-Life Combined Ratio 97.5% 98.0% 0.6 p.p. Earnings per share (euros / 12 months) 0.25 0.21 -16.1% Figures in million euros The Group's attributable equity at the end of 2021 reached 7.29 billion euros, while total assets amounted to 59.63 billion euros. MAPFRE's investments amount to 41.39 billion euros, of which half correspond to sovereign fixed income. 2

2022 RESULTS ITEM DECEMBER 2021 DECEMBER 2022 Δ % Government fixed income 22,879.0 19,778.9 -13.5% Corporate fixed income 7,617.4 7,405.9 -2.8% Real Estate* 2,331.9 2,065.5 -11.4% Equity 3,051.8 2,504.1 -17.9% Mutual funds 1,877.3 1,713.7 -8.7% Cash 2,887.7 2,574.7 -10.8% Other investments 5,514.7 5,345.0 -3.1% TOTAL 46,159.7 41,387.9 -10.3% Figures in million euros *"Real estate" includes both investment property and real estate for own use (at net book value). Pension fund equity amounted to 5.7 billion euros at the close of 2022, while mutual funds grew by 2.3 percent to 5.53 billion euros. At the end of September 2022, the Solvency II ratio stood at 216.8 percent with 84 percent high-quality capital (Tier 1). This ratio reflects a prudent approach to the balance sheet and active investment management, as well as the strong and resilient balance sheet of MAPFRE. 1.- INSURANCE UNIT Insurance Unit premiums in 2022 amounted to 20.51 billion euros, 12.7 percent higher than in the previous year. Premiums Attributable result Combined ratio AREA DECEMBER DECEMBER Δ % DECEMBER DECEMBER Δ % DECEMBER DECEMBER 2021 2022 2021 2022 2021 2022 IBERIA 7,596.4 7,625.6 0.4% 540.7 375.5 -30.6% 98.1% 96.8% BRAZIL 3,340.1 4,851.5 45.3% 74.3 143.7 93.5% 87.7% 86.9% LATAM NORTH 2,187.7 2,117.1 -3.2% 26.8 45.9 71.4% 95.9% 98.3% LATAM SOUTH 1,631.1 2,006.8 23.0% 54.8 111.3 103.2% 98.0% 104.4% NORTH AMERICA 2,073.1 2,589.5 24.9% 88.8 (16.8) -119.0% 98.9% 108.2% EURASIA 1,360.8 1,317.2 -3.2% 0.9 (29.6) -- 109.5% 112.2% TOTAL INSURANCE 18,189.2 20,507.8 12.7% 786.2 630.0 -19.9% 97.5% 98.5% Figures in million euros Iberia In the Iberia Regional Area (Spain and Portugal), premiums stood at 7.63 billion euros, an increase of 0.4 percent. Discounting the effect of Bankia Vida premiums, which in 2021 amounted to 159 million euros, growth in this regional area would have been 2.5 percent.

The combined ratio continued to improve (1.3 percentage points) and stands at 96.8 percent. 3