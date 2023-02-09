Mapfre S A : (02.2023) Resolutions proposed to the AGM

Madrid, February 9, 2023

SPANISH SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

In accordance with article 227 of the recast Securities Market Act, MAPFRE, S.A. (MAPFRE) hereby gives notice to the Spanish Securities and Exchange Commission of the following

OTHER RELEVANT INFORMATION

MAPFRE hereby informs that the Board of Directors of the company, at its meeting held on February 8, 2023, has resolved to present to the Ordinary Annual General Meeting this coming March 10, the payment of a dividend of 0.145 euros gross per share, 0.06 euros of which has already been paid as an interim dividend.

Likewise, MAPFRE's Board of Directors has resolved to submit the proposed resolutions attached hereto, to the Annual General Meeting for approval.

You can access all the relevant documentation from the Ordinary Annual General Meeting at www.mapfre.com.

Ángel L. Dávila Bermejo

General Counsel