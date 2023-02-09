Advanced search
    MAP   ES0124244E34

MAPFRE S.A.

(MAP)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  04:09:23 2023-02-09 am EST
1.861 EUR   +1.03%
03:56aMapfre S A : (02.2023) Financial information 4Q 2022
PU
03:56aMapfre S A : (02.2023) Press release 4Q 2022 results
PU
03:56aMapfre S A : (02.2023) Second half financial information 2022
PU
Mapfre S A : (02.2023) Results presentation 4Q 2022

02/09/2023 | 03:56am EST
Madrid, February 9, 2023

SPANISH SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION (CNMV)

In accordance with article 227 of the Recast Text of the Securities Market Act, MAPFRE S.A. (MAPFRE) hereby gives notice to the Spanish Securities and Exchange Commission of the following

OTHER RELEVANT INFORMATION

Please find attached the documentation to be presented to investors in upcoming meetings.

Ángel L. Dávila Bermejo General Counsel

12M 2022 Results

Analyst & Investor presentation February 9th, 2023

Implementation of 2022-24 Strategic Plan on track and delivering results . . .

DISCIPLINED GROWTH

€29.5 BN RECORD REVENUES

+8.7%* PREMIUMS

IBERIA +2.5%*

MAPFRE RE +15.1%

BRAZIL +23%*

≈€990 MN

DIVIDENDS

UPSTREAMED FROM SUBSIDIARIES

CASH GENERATION

RESILIENT PROFITABILITY

8.4% ROE

adusted for non-operating impacts

€642 MN NET RESULT

217% SOLVENCY RATIO (Sept.)

STRONG LIQUIDITY POSITION

BALANCE SHEET STRENGTH

EXCELLENCE & EFFICIENCY

NON-LIFECoR 98% WITH

EXPENSE RATIO 27.4%

(-1.9 P.P. YOY)

LIFE PROTECTION CoR 83%

DIVIDENDS

PROPOSED FINAL DIVIDEND €8.5 cents

TOTAL DIVIDEND** €14.5 cents

PAYOUT 70%

SHAREHOLDER REMUNERATION

  • Adjusted at constant exchange rates and excluding the impact of the multi-year policy in Mexico and the exit of BANKIA Vida in 2021, as applicable
  • Total dividend against 2022 fiscal year includes the interim dividend of €0.06 paid in November and a final dividend of €0.085 proposed by the Board of Directors to be approved at the AGM on March 10th

2

. . . despite a challenging market context

MAPFRE has faced many challenges during 2022 . . .

  • . . supported by a solid business model and balance sheet strength

Covid-19post-pandemic environment

Inflation and supply chain disruption

Rising interest rates and market volatility

Ongoing geopolitical risk

Pressure on margins in Motor markets

3

Diversification based on three pillars: geography, product and balance sheet

Leading market positions

Technical excellence

Streamlined business

Financial strength and cash generation

Prudent investment and ALM strategies

2022 highlights

We have met significant milestones in 2022 …

    • Solid premium growth - resilient trends in Spain, strong performance in LATAM and rising reinsurance rates
    • Strong profit contribution from IBERIA (>€375 mn) despite difficult Motor context
    • Turnaround in LATAM with >€300 mn (+€145 mn yoy) profit contribution
    • Solid contribution from MAPFRE RE (>€140 mn) despite a costly NatCat year
    • Technical performance in Non-Motor - helped offset Motor headwinds
    • Higher underlying financial income, especially in LATAM
    • Transformation - main restructuring goals have been achieved
    • Solvency II historic high - well positioned to weather uncertainty and leverage growth opportunities
  • while we need to continue focusing on:
    • Implementing the initiatives of our 2022-24 Strategic Plan
    • Improving Motor profitability
    • Applying a cautious approach in businesses where we have limited risk appetite
    • Continuing to leverage growth opportunities

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Mapfre SA published this content on 09 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 February 2023 08:54:59 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
