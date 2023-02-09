Mapfre S A : (02.2023) Results presentation 4Q 2022

Madrid, February 9, 2023
SPANISH SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION (CNMV)
In accordance with article 227 of the Recast Text of the Securities Market Act, MAPFRE S.A. (MAPFRE) hereby gives notice to the Spanish Securities and Exchange Commission of the following
OTHER RELEVANT INFORMATION
Please find attached the documentation to be presented to investors in upcoming meetings.
Ángel L. Dávila Bermejo General Counsel
12M 2022 Results
Analyst & Investor presentation February 9th, 2023
Implementation of 2022-24 Strategic Plan on track and delivering results . . .
DISCIPLINED GROWTH
€29.5 BN RECORD REVENUES
+8.7%* PREMIUMS
IBERIA +2.5%*
MAPFRE RE +15.1%
BRAZIL +23%*
≈€990 MN
DIVIDENDS
UPSTREAMED FROM SUBSIDIARIES
CASH GENERATION
RESILIENT PROFITABILITY
8.4% ROE
adusted for non-operating impacts
€642 MN NET RESULT
217% SOLVENCY RATIO (Sept.)
STRONG LIQUIDITY POSITION
BALANCE SHEET STRENGTH
EXCELLENCE & EFFICIENCY
NON-LIFECoR 98% WITH
EXPENSE RATIO 27.4%
(-1.9 P.P. YOY)
LIFE PROTECTION CoR 83%
DIVIDENDS
PROPOSED FINAL DIVIDEND €8.5 cents
TOTAL DIVIDEND** €14.5 cents
PAYOUT 70%
SHAREHOLDER REMUNERATION
-
Adjusted at constant exchange rates and excluding the impact of the multi-year policy in Mexico and the exit of BANKIA Vida in 2021, as applicable
-
Total dividend against 2022 fiscal year includes the interim dividend of €0.06 paid in November and a final dividend of €0.085 proposed by the Board of Directors to be approved at the AGM on March 10th
2
. . . despite a challenging market context
MAPFRE has faced many challenges during 2022 . . .
-
. . supported by a solid business model and balance sheet strength
Covid-19post-pandemic environment
Inflation and supply chain disruption
Rising interest rates and market volatility
Ongoing geopolitical risk
Pressure on margins in Motor markets
3
Diversification based on three pillars: geography, product and balance sheet
Leading market positions
Technical excellence
Streamlined business
Financial strength and cash generation
Prudent investment and ALM strategies
2022 highlights
We have met significant milestones in 2022 …
-
-
Solid premium growth - resilient trends in Spain, strong performance in LATAM and rising reinsurance rates
-
Strong profit contribution from IBERIA (>€375 mn) despite difficult Motor context
-
Turnaround in LATAM with >€300 mn (+€145 mn yoy) profit contribution
-
Solid contribution from MAPFRE RE (>€140 mn) despite a costly NatCat year
-
Technical performance in Non-Motor - helped offset Motor headwinds
-
Higher underlying financial income, especially in LATAM
-
Transformation - main restructuring goals have been achieved
-
Solvency II historic high - well positioned to weather uncertainty and leverage growth opportunities
-
while we need to continue focusing on:
-
-
Implementing the initiatives of our 2022-24 Strategic Plan
-
Improving Motor profitability
-
Applying a cautious approach in businesses where we have limited risk appetite
-
Continuing to leverage growth opportunities
4
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.