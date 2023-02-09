|
Mapfre S A : (02.2023) Second half financial information 2022
|
|
|
|
|
APPENDIX III
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
INSURANCE ENTITIES
|
|
|
|
FINANCIAL INFORMATION CORRESPONDING TO THE YEAR
|
2nd
|
|
|
|
|
|
PERIOD END DATE
|
|
|
12/31/2022
|
|
|
|
|
|
I. COMPANY INFORMATION
|
Company name: MAPFRE, S.A.
|
|
|
|
|
MAPFRE, S.A.
2nd HALF 2022
2022
Registered address:
Carretera de Pozuelo, 52. 28222 Majadahonda (Madrid)
II. ADDITIONAL INFORMATION TO THE INFORMATION PUBLISHED FOR THE PREVIOUS HALF-YEAR
Explanation of the key changes with respect to the information published for the previous period:
(only to be completed in the circumstances established in section B) of the instructions)
SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION
MAPFRE, S.A.
2nd HALF 2022
IV. SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION
1. INDIVIDUAL BALANCE SHEET (1/2)
(PREPARED IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE CURRENT NATIONAL ACCOUNTING CRITERIA)
Units: Thousand euros
ASSETS
CURRENT PERIOD 12/31/2022
PREVIOUS
PERIOD
12/31/2021
|
1.
|
Cash and other equivalent liquid assets
|
0005
|
17.588
|
18.710
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.
|
Financial assets held for trading
|
0010
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.
|
Other financial assets at fair value, with changes in profit and loss account
|
0015
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4.
|
Financial assets available for sale
|
0020
|
230.227
|
4.672
|
|
|
|
|
|
5.
|
Loans and receivables
|
0025
|
86.271
|
390.567
|
|
|
|
|
|
6.
|
Investments held to maturity
|
0030
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
7.
|
Hedging derivatives
|
0035
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
8.
|
Participation of reinsurance in technical provisions
|
0041
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
9.
|
Property, plant and equipment, and real estate investments:
|
0045
|
13.289
|
13.837
|
|
a) Property, plant and equipment
|
0046
|
13.289
|
13.837
|
|
b) Real estate investments
|
0047
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
10. Intangible assets
|
0050
|
844
|
1.351
|
|
a) Goodwill
|
0051
|
|
|
|
b) Acquistion costs of portfolios
|
0053
|
|
|
|
c) Other intangible assets
|
0052
|
844
|
1.351
|
|
|
|
|
|
11. Equity investments in Group and associated companies
|
0055
|
10.138.562
|
9.533.090
|
|
a) Associated companies
|
0056
|
|
|
|
b) Multigroup companies
|
0057
|
|
|
|
c) Group companies
|
0058
|
10.138.562
|
9.533.090
|
|
|
|
|
|
12. Tax assets
|
0060
|
318.052
|
94.000
|
|
a) Current tax assets
|
0061
|
300.091
|
64.252
|
|
b) Deferred tax assets
|
0062
|
17.961
|
29.748
|
|
|
|
|
|
13. Other assets
|
0075
|
10
|
551
|
|
|
|
|
|
14. Assets held for sale
|
0080
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TOTAL ASSETS
|
0100
|
10.804.843
|
10.056.778
SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION
MAPFRE, S.A.
2nd HALF 2022
IV. SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION
1. INDIVIDUAL BALANCE SHEET (2/2)
(PREPARED IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE CURRENT NATIONAL ACCOUNTING CRITERIA)
Units: Thousand euros
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
CURRENT PERIOD 12/31/2022
PREVIOUS
PERIOD
12/31/2021
|
TOTAL LIABILITIES
|
0170
|
3.036.613
|
2.938.786
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.
|
Financial liabilities held for trading
|
0110
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.
|
Other financial liabilities at fair value, with changes in profit and loss account
|
0115
|
45
|
109
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.
|
Debts:
|
0120
|
3.024.664
|
2.928.168
|
|
a) Subordinated liabilities
|
0121
|
1.627.025
|
1.122.200
|
|
b) Bonds and other negotiable securities
|
0122
|
863.485
|
862.789
|
|
c) Debts with credit institutions
|
0123
|
237.123
|
776.944
|
|
d) Other debts
|
0124
|
297.031
|
166.235
|
|
|
|
|
|
4.
|
Hedging derivatives
|
0130
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5.
|
Technical provisions
|
0131
|
|
|
|
a) For unearned premiums
|
0132
|
|
|
|
b) For risks in progress
|
0133
|
|
|
|
c) For life assurance
|
0134
|
|
|
|
d) For outstanding claims
|
0135
|
|
|
|
e) For profit sharing and returned premiums
|
0136
|
|
|
|
f) Other technical provisions
|
0137
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6.
|
Non-technical provisions
|
0140
|
10.720
|
9.864
|
|
|
|
|
|
7.
|
Tax liabilities:
|
0145
|
1.184
|
739
|
|
a) Current tax liabilities
|
0146
|
|
|
|
b) Deferred tax liabilities
|
0147
|
1.184
|
739
|
|
|
|
|
|
8.
|
Other liabilities
|
0150
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
9.
|
Liabilities linked to assets held for sale
|
0165
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TOTAL NET EQUITY
|
0195
|
7.768.230
|
7.117.898
|
|
|
|
|
|
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
0180
|
7.765.291
|
7.116.004
|
1.
|
Share capital or mutual fund:
|
0171
|
307.955
|
307.955
|
|
a) Declared capital or mutual fund
|
0161
|
307.955
|
307.955
|
|
b) Less: Uncalled capital
|
0162
|
|
|
2.
|
Share premium
|
0172
|
3.338.720
|
3.338.720
|
3.
|
Reserves
|
0173
|
3.612.231
|
3.232.165
|
4.
|
Less: Treasury stock and own shares
|
0174
|
(41.432)
|
(62.944)
|
5.
|
Previous years' results
|
0178
|
38.405
|
240.950
|
6.
|
Other contributions from partners
|
0179
|
|
|
7.
|
Results for the year
|
0175
|
693.881
|
243.957
|
8 Less: Interim dividend
|
0176
|
(184.761)
|
(184.799)
|
9.
|
Other equity instruments
|
0177
|
292
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
VALUATION ADJUSTMENTS
|
0188
|
2.939
|
1.894
|
1.
|
Financial assets available for sale
|
0181
|
2.939
|
1.894
|
2.
|
Hedging operations
|
0182
|
|
|
3.
|
Foreign exchange differences
|
0184
|
|
|
4.
|
Correction for accounting asymmetries
|
0185
|
|
|
5.
|
Other adjustments
|
0187
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SUBSIDIES, DONATIONS AND LEGACIES RECEIVED
|
0193
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|
0200
|
10.804.843
|
10.056.778
SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION
MAPFRE, S.A.
2nd HALF 2022
IV. SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION
2. INDIVIDUAL PROFIT AND LOSS ACCOUNT
(PREPARED IN ACCORDANCE WITH CURRENT NATIONAL ACCOUNTING CRITERIA)
Units: Thousand euros
|
CURRENT PERIOD
|
PREVIOUS PERIOD
|
ACCUMULATED
|
ACCUMULATED
|
(2nd HALF)
|
(2nd HALF)
|
CURRENT YEAR
|
PREVIOUS YEAR
|
|
|
12/31/2022
|
12/31/2021
|
|
(+)
|
1.
|
Premiums allocated to the period, net
|
0201
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(+)
|
2.
|
Revenue from property and other investments
|
0202
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(+)
|
3.
|
Other technical revenue
|
0203
|
|
|
|
|
|
(-)
|
4.
|
Net claims incurred
|
0204
|
|
|
|
|
|
(+/-)
|
5.
|
|
Net variation of other technical provisions
|
0205
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(+/-)
|
6.
|
Profit sharing and returned premiums
|
0206
|
|
|
|
|
|
(-)
|
7.
|
Net operating expenses
|
0207
|
|
|
|
|
|
(+/-)
|
8.
|
Other technical expenses
|
0209
|
|
|
|
|
|
(-)
|
9.
|
Expenses from property and other investments
|
0210
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TECHNICAL RESULT FROM NON-LIFE
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
A)
|
OPERATIONS
|
0220
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1+ 2 + 3 + 4 + 5 + 6 + 7 + 8 + 9)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(+)
|
10.
|
Premiums allocated to the period, net
|
0221
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(+)
|
11.
|
Revenue from property and other investments
|
0222
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(+)
|
12.
|
Revenue from investments on account of the life
|
0223
|
|
|
|
|
|
policyholders bearing the investment risk
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(+)
|
13.
|
Other technical revenue
|
0224
|
|
|
|
|
|
(-)
|
14.
|
Net claims incurred
|
0225
|
|
|
|
|
|
(+/-)
|
15.
|
Net variation of other technical provisions
|
0226
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(+/-)
|
16.
|
Profit sharing and returned premiums
|
0227
|
|
|
|
|
|
(-)
|
17.
|
Net operating expenses
|
0228
|
|
|
|
|
|
(+/-)
|
18.Other technical expenses
|
0229
|
|
|
|
|
|
(-)
|
19.
|
Expenses from property and other investments
|
0230
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(-)
|
20.
|
Expenses from investments on account of the life
|
0231
|
|
|
|
|
|
policyholders bearing the investment risk
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
B)
|
TECHNICAL RESULT FROM LIFE OPERATIONS (10
|
0240
|
|
|
|
|
|
+ 11 + 12 + 13 + 14 + 15 + 16 + 17 + 18 + 19 + 20)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
C)
|
TECHNICAL RESULT (A + B)
|
0245
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(+)
|
21.
|
Revenue from property and other investments
|
0246
|
694.591
|
221.724
|
847.463
|
375.711
|
|
(-)
|
22.
|
Expenses from property and other investments
|
0247
|
(43.233)
|
(47.284)
|
(75.707)
|
(80.872)
|
|
(+)
|
24.
|
Other revenue
|
0248
|
36.196
|
41.924
|
61.246
|
66.975
|
|
(-)
|
25.
|
Other expenses
|
0249
|
(101.001)
|
(84.774)
|
(170.272)
|
(154.045)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
E)
|
RESULT BEFORE TAX (C + 21 + 22 + 23 + 24 + 25)
|
0265
|
586.553
|
131.590
|
662.730
|
207.769
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(+/-)
|
26.
|
Corporate Income Tax
|
0270
|
14.950
|
19.987
|
31.151
|
36.188
|
|
F)
|
RESULT FOR THE PERIOD FROM ONGOING
|
0280
|
601.503
|
151.577
|
693.881
|
243.957
|
|
OPERATIONS (E + 26)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(+/-) 27.Result after tax from discontinued operations
-
RESULT FOR THE PERIOD (F + 27)
|
|
EARNINGS PER SHARE
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
0290
|
0,20
|
0,05
|
0,23
|
Diluted
|
|
0295
|
0,20
|
0,05
|
0,23
|
|
|
|
|
|
SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION
MAPFRE, S.A.
2nd HALF 2022
IV. SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION
3. STATEMENT OF RECOGNISED INDIVIDUAL INCOME AND EXPENSES (PREPARED IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE CURRENT NATIONAL ACCOUNTING CRITERIA)
Units: Thousand euros
CURRENT PERIOD 12/31/2022
PREVIOUS
PERIOD
12/31/2021
|
A) RESULT FOR THE PERIOD
|
0305
|
693.881
|
243.957
|
|
|
|
|
|
B) OTHER RECOGNISED REVENUE / (EXPENSES)
|
0310
|
1.045
|
1.894
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.
|
Financial assets available for sale:
|
0315
|
1.393
|
2.525
|
|
a) Gains/(Losses) due to valuation
|
0316
|
1.587
|
2.525
|
|
b) Amounts transferred to the income statement
|
0317
|
(194)
|
|
|
c) Other reclassifications
|
0318
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.
|
Cash flow hedging:
|
0320
|
|
|
|
a) Gains/(Losses) due to valuation
|
0321
|
|
|
|
b) Amounts transferred to the income statement
|
0322
|
|
|
|
c) Amounts recognised at initial value of hedged items
|
0323
|
|
|
|
d) Other reclassifications
|
0324
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.
|
Hedging of net investments in businesses abroad:
|
0325
|
|
|
|
a) Gains/(Losses) due to valuation
|
0326
|
|
|
|
b) Amounts transferred to the income statement
|
0327
|
|
|
|
c) Other reclassifications
|
0328
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4.
|
Foreign exchange differences:
|
0330
|
|
|
|
a) Gains/(Losses) due to valuation
|
0331
|
|
|
|
b) Amounts transferred to the income statement
|
0332
|
|
|
|
c) Other reclassifications
|
0333
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5.
|
Correction of accounting asymmetries:
|
0335
|
|
|
|
a) Gains/(Losses) due to valuation
|
0336
|
|
|
|
b) Amounts transferred to the income statement
|
0337
|
|
|
|
c) Other reclassifications
|
0338
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6.
|
Assets held for sale:
|
0340
|
|
|
|
a) Gains/(Losses) due to valuation
|
0341
|
|
|
|
b) Amounts transferred to the income statement
|
0342
|
|
|
|
c) Other reclassifications
|
0343
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
7.
|
Actuarial gains/(losses) for long-term remuneration for employees
|
0345
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
8.
|
Other recognised revenue and expenses
|
0355
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
9.
|
Corporate Income Tax
|
0360
|
(348)
|
(631)
|
|
|
|
|
|
TOTAL RECOGNISED REVENUE/(EXPENSES) (A+B)
|
0400
|
694.926
|
245.851
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
Mapfre SA published this content on 09 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 February 2023 08:54:59 UTC.
© Publicnow 2023
|
