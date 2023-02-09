Advanced search
    MAP   ES0124244E34

MAPFRE S.A.

(MAP)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  04:09:33 2023-02-09 am EST
1.861 EUR   +1.03%
Mapfre S A : (02.2023) Financial information 4Q 2022
PU
Mapfre S A : (02.2023) Press release 4Q 2022 results
PU
Mapfre S A : (02.2023) Second half financial information 2022
PU
Mapfre S A : (02.2023) Second half financial information 2022

02/09/2023 | 03:56am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

APPENDIX III

INSURANCE ENTITIES

FINANCIAL INFORMATION CORRESPONDING TO THE YEAR

2nd

PERIOD END DATE

12/31/2022

I. COMPANY INFORMATION

Company name: MAPFRE, S.A.

MAPFRE, S.A.

2nd HALF 2022

2022

Registered address:

Carretera de Pozuelo, 52. 28222 Majadahonda (Madrid)

C.I.F.

A08055741

II. ADDITIONAL INFORMATION TO THE INFORMATION PUBLISHED FOR THE PREVIOUS HALF-YEAR

Explanation of the key changes with respect to the information published for the previous period:

(only to be completed in the circumstances established in section B) of the instructions)

SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION

MAPFRE, S.A.

2nd HALF 2022

IV. SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION

1. INDIVIDUAL BALANCE SHEET (1/2)

(PREPARED IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE CURRENT NATIONAL ACCOUNTING CRITERIA)

Units: Thousand euros

ASSETS

CURRENT PERIOD 12/31/2022

PREVIOUS

PERIOD

12/31/2021

1.

Cash and other equivalent liquid assets

0005

17.588

18.710

2.

Financial assets held for trading

0010

3.

Other financial assets at fair value, with changes in profit and loss account

0015

4.

Financial assets available for sale

0020

230.227

4.672

5.

Loans and receivables

0025

86.271

390.567

6.

Investments held to maturity

0030

7.

Hedging derivatives

0035

8.

Participation of reinsurance in technical provisions

0041

9.

Property, plant and equipment, and real estate investments:

0045

13.289

13.837

a) Property, plant and equipment

0046

13.289

13.837

b) Real estate investments

0047

10. Intangible assets

0050

844

1.351

a) Goodwill

0051

b) Acquistion costs of portfolios

0053

c) Other intangible assets

0052

844

1.351

11. Equity investments in Group and associated companies

0055

10.138.562

9.533.090

a) Associated companies

0056

b) Multigroup companies

0057

c) Group companies

0058

10.138.562

9.533.090

12. Tax assets

0060

318.052

94.000

a) Current tax assets

0061

300.091

64.252

b) Deferred tax assets

0062

17.961

29.748

13. Other assets

0075

10

551

14. Assets held for sale

0080

TOTAL ASSETS

0100

10.804.843

10.056.778

SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION

MAPFRE, S.A.

2nd HALF 2022

IV. SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION

1. INDIVIDUAL BALANCE SHEET (2/2)

(PREPARED IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE CURRENT NATIONAL ACCOUNTING CRITERIA)

Units: Thousand euros

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

CURRENT PERIOD 12/31/2022

PREVIOUS

PERIOD

12/31/2021

TOTAL LIABILITIES

0170

3.036.613

2.938.786

1.

Financial liabilities held for trading

0110

2.

Other financial liabilities at fair value, with changes in profit and loss account

0115

45

109

3.

Debts:

0120

3.024.664

2.928.168

a) Subordinated liabilities

0121

1.627.025

1.122.200

b) Bonds and other negotiable securities

0122

863.485

862.789

c) Debts with credit institutions

0123

237.123

776.944

d) Other debts

0124

297.031

166.235

4.

Hedging derivatives

0130

5.

Technical provisions

0131

a) For unearned premiums

0132

b) For risks in progress

0133

c) For life assurance

0134

d) For outstanding claims

0135

e) For profit sharing and returned premiums

0136

f) Other technical provisions

0137

6.

Non-technical provisions

0140

10.720

9.864

7.

Tax liabilities:

0145

1.184

739

a) Current tax liabilities

0146

b) Deferred tax liabilities

0147

1.184

739

8.

Other liabilities

0150

9.

Liabilities linked to assets held for sale

0165

TOTAL NET EQUITY

0195

7.768.230

7.117.898

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

0180

7.765.291

7.116.004

1.

Share capital or mutual fund:

0171

307.955

307.955

a) Declared capital or mutual fund

0161

307.955

307.955

b) Less: Uncalled capital

0162

2.

Share premium

0172

3.338.720

3.338.720

3.

Reserves

0173

3.612.231

3.232.165

4.

Less: Treasury stock and own shares

0174

(41.432)

(62.944)

5.

Previous years' results

0178

38.405

240.950

6.

Other contributions from partners

0179

7.

Results for the year

0175

693.881

243.957

8 Less: Interim dividend

0176

(184.761)

(184.799)

9.

Other equity instruments

0177

292

VALUATION ADJUSTMENTS

0188

2.939

1.894

1.

Financial assets available for sale

0181

2.939

1.894

2.

Hedging operations

0182

3.

Foreign exchange differences

0184

4.

Correction for accounting asymmetries

0185

5.

Other adjustments

0187

SUBSIDIES, DONATIONS AND LEGACIES RECEIVED

0193

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

0200

10.804.843

10.056.778

SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION

MAPFRE, S.A.

2nd HALF 2022

IV. SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION

2. INDIVIDUAL PROFIT AND LOSS ACCOUNT

(PREPARED IN ACCORDANCE WITH CURRENT NATIONAL ACCOUNTING CRITERIA)

Units: Thousand euros

CURRENT PERIOD

PREVIOUS PERIOD

ACCUMULATED

ACCUMULATED

(2nd HALF)

(2nd HALF)

CURRENT YEAR

PREVIOUS YEAR

12/31/2022

12/31/2021

(+)

1.

Premiums allocated to the period, net

0201

(+)

2.

Revenue from property and other investments

0202

(+)

3.

Other technical revenue

0203

(-)

4.

Net claims incurred

0204

(+/-)

5.

Net variation of other technical provisions

0205

(+/-)

6.

Profit sharing and returned premiums

0206

(-)

7.

Net operating expenses

0207

(+/-)

8.

Other technical expenses

0209

(-)

9.

Expenses from property and other investments

0210

TECHNICAL RESULT FROM NON-LIFE

A)

OPERATIONS

0220

(1+ 2 + 3 + 4 + 5 + 6 + 7 + 8 + 9)

(+)

10.

Premiums allocated to the period, net

0221

(+)

11.

Revenue from property and other investments

0222

(+)

12.

Revenue from investments on account of the life

0223

policyholders bearing the investment risk

(+)

13.

Other technical revenue

0224

(-)

14.

Net claims incurred

0225

(+/-)

15.

Net variation of other technical provisions

0226

(+/-)

16.

Profit sharing and returned premiums

0227

(-)

17.

Net operating expenses

0228

(+/-)

18.Other technical expenses

0229

(-)

19.

Expenses from property and other investments

0230

(-)

20.

Expenses from investments on account of the life

0231

policyholders bearing the investment risk

B)

TECHNICAL RESULT FROM LIFE OPERATIONS (10

0240

+ 11 + 12 + 13 + 14 + 15 + 16 + 17 + 18 + 19 + 20)

C)

TECHNICAL RESULT (A + B)

0245

(+)

21.

Revenue from property and other investments

0246

694.591

221.724

847.463

375.711

(-)

22.

Expenses from property and other investments

0247

(43.233)

(47.284)

(75.707)

(80.872)

(+)

24.

Other revenue

0248

36.196

41.924

61.246

66.975

(-)

25.

Other expenses

0249

(101.001)

(84.774)

(170.272)

(154.045)

E)

RESULT BEFORE TAX (C + 21 + 22 + 23 + 24 + 25)

0265

586.553

131.590

662.730

207.769

(+/-)

26.

Corporate Income Tax

0270

14.950

19.987

31.151

36.188

F)

RESULT FOR THE PERIOD FROM ONGOING

0280

601.503

151.577

693.881

243.957

OPERATIONS (E + 26)

(+/-) 27.Result after tax from discontinued operations

0285

  1. RESULT FOR THE PERIOD (F + 27)

0300

601.503

151.577

693.881

243.957

EARNINGS PER SHARE

Basic

0290

0,20

0,05

0,23

Diluted

0295

0,20

0,05

0,23

0,08

0,08

SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION

MAPFRE, S.A.

2nd HALF 2022

IV. SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION

3. STATEMENT OF RECOGNISED INDIVIDUAL INCOME AND EXPENSES (PREPARED IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE CURRENT NATIONAL ACCOUNTING CRITERIA)

Units: Thousand euros

CURRENT PERIOD 12/31/2022

PREVIOUS

PERIOD

12/31/2021

A) RESULT FOR THE PERIOD

0305

693.881

243.957

B) OTHER RECOGNISED REVENUE / (EXPENSES)

0310

1.045

1.894

1.

Financial assets available for sale:

0315

1.393

2.525

a) Gains/(Losses) due to valuation

0316

1.587

2.525

b) Amounts transferred to the income statement

0317

(194)

c) Other reclassifications

0318

2.

Cash flow hedging:

0320

a) Gains/(Losses) due to valuation

0321

b) Amounts transferred to the income statement

0322

c) Amounts recognised at initial value of hedged items

0323

d) Other reclassifications

0324

3.

Hedging of net investments in businesses abroad:

0325

a) Gains/(Losses) due to valuation

0326

b) Amounts transferred to the income statement

0327

c) Other reclassifications

0328

4.

Foreign exchange differences:

0330

a) Gains/(Losses) due to valuation

0331

b) Amounts transferred to the income statement

0332

c) Other reclassifications

0333

5.

Correction of accounting asymmetries:

0335

a) Gains/(Losses) due to valuation

0336

b) Amounts transferred to the income statement

0337

c) Other reclassifications

0338

6.

Assets held for sale:

0340

a) Gains/(Losses) due to valuation

0341

b) Amounts transferred to the income statement

0342

c) Other reclassifications

0343

7.

Actuarial gains/(losses) for long-term remuneration for employees

0345

8.

Other recognised revenue and expenses

0355

9.

Corporate Income Tax

0360

(348)

(631)

TOTAL RECOGNISED REVENUE/(EXPENSES) (A+B)

0400

694.926

245.851

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Mapfre SA published this content on 09 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 February 2023 08:54:59 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 25 114 M 26 943 M 26 943 M
Net income 2022 627 M 672 M 672 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 8,88x
Yield 2022 7,78%
Capitalization 5 631 M 6 042 M 6 042 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,22x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,21x
Nbr of Employees 30 941
Free-Float 29,3%
Chart MAPFRE S.A.
Duration : Period :
Mapfre S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MAPFRE S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 1,84 €
Average target price 2,14 €
Spread / Average Target 16,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Antonio Huertas Mejías Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Fernando Mata Verdejo Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Vanessa Escrivá García Deputy GM-Information Technology & Processes Area
José Antonio Arias Bermúdez Group Chief Operating & Innovation Officer
José Luis Jiménez Guajardo-Fajardo Group Chief Investment Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MAPFRE S.A.1.77%6 042
ALLIANZ SE9.88%95 167
CHUBB LIMITED-2.47%89 283
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES5.03%85 833
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP LTD0.61%71 644
BAJAJ FINSERV LTD.-11.56%26 368