Mapfre S A : (03.2022) Sale of holding in ABDA and ABDA ASSISTANCE

Madrid, March 7, 2022

SPANISH SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

In accordance with article 227 of the Recast Text of the Securities Market Act, MAPFRE S.A. (MAPFRE) hereby gives notice to the Spanish Securities and Exchange Commission of the following

OTHER RELEVANT INFORMATION

MAPFRE hereby informs that, in execution of its decision to exit the Indonesian insurance market, it has reached an agreement with Aseana Insurance Pte. Ltd, an entity domiciled in Singapore and belonging to investment funds managed or advised by Warburg Pincus LLC, for the sale of the entirety of its holdings in the companies PT ASURANSI BINA DANA ARTA TBK (ABDA) and PT MAPFRE ABDA ASSISTANCE (ABDA ASSISTANCE) which reach 62.33% and 51.00%, respectively.

The consideration for this transaction reaches 62.9 million dollars, equivalent to approximately 56.6 million euros, which will generate a result net of taxes of approximately 600,000 euros, at the current date.

MAPFRE initiated its shareholding in ABDA in 2013 and 2017, through successive acquisitions for a total amount of 152.59 million euros and recording an impairment in 2019 and 2020 of 102 million euros.

In the case of ABDA ASSISTANCE, it was established by MAPFRE ASISTENCIA in 2015 and has a total equity of 775,000 euros.

The definitive close of this transaction will be executed according to the terms of the contract, which includes the approval of the corresponding authorities.

Ángel L. Dávila Bermejo

General Counsel