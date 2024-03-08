Madrid, March 8, 2024
SPANISH SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION (CNMV)
In accordance with article 227 of Law 6/2023, of March 17, on the Securities Market and Investment Services, MAPFRE, S.A. (MAPFRE) hereby gives notice to the Spanish Securities and Exchange Commission of the following
OTHER RELEVANT INFORMATION
MAPFRE hereby informs that yesterday, Fitch Ratings agency raised the rating of MAPFRE's Tier 3 subordinated debt maturing in 2030 from "BBB-" to "BBB".
Ángel L. Dávila Bermejo
General Counsel
