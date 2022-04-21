Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Spain
  4. Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles
  5. Mapfre S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MAP   ES0124244E34

MAPFRE S.A.

(MAP)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  04/21 11:36:00 am EDT
1.943 EUR   +0.31%
11:15aMAPFRE S A : (04.2022) 3M 2022 Results webcast announcement
PU
04/18MAPFRE S A : premiums grow 10.9 % in the first quarter of 2022
PU
04/18MAPFRE S A : (04.2022) Advance information regarding premiums
PU
Mapfre S A : (04.2022) 3M 2022 Results webcast announcement

04/21/2022 | 11:15am EDT
Madrid, April 21, 2022

SPANISH SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION (CNMV)

In accordance with article 227 of the Recast Text of the Securities Market Act, MAPFRE S.A. (MAPFRE) hereby gives notice to the Spanish Securities and Exchange Commission of the following

OTHER RELEVANT INFORMATION

It is hereby informed that on April 28, 2022, at approximately 17:30h (CET), a webcast will take place in English with investors and analysts, where MAPFRE's 3M 2022 results will be discussed.

Anyone who is interested in following the event online can do so via thecorporate website.

The documentation to be presented during the meeting will be made public before the meeting begins, via communication to this Commission, and will be included on the aforementioned web page.

Ángel L. Dávila Bermejo

General Counsel

Disclaimer

Mapfre SA published this content on 21 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 April 2022 15:14:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 22 459 M 24 383 M 24 383 M
Net income 2022 670 M 728 M 728 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 8,89x
Yield 2022 7,54%
Capitalization 5 907 M 6 413 M 6 413 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,26x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,26x
Nbr of Employees 31 478
Free-Float 29,1%
Managers and Directors
Antonio Huertas Mejías Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Fernando Mata Verdejo Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Vanessa Escrivá García Deputy GM-Information Technology & Processes Area
José Antonio Arias Bermúdez Group Chief Operating & Innovation Officer
José Luis Jiménez Guajardo-Fajardo Group Chief Investment Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MAPFRE S.A.7.28%6 413
ALLIANZ SE6.09%97 218
CHUBB LIMITED9.97%90 057
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES-1.01%87 677
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP LTD13.46%71 177
BAJAJ FINSERV LIMITED-5.47%32 361