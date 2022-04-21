Mapfre S A : (04.2022) 3M 2022 Results webcast announcement

Madrid, April 21, 2022

SPANISH SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION (CNMV)

In accordance with article 227 of the Recast Text of the Securities Market Act, MAPFRE S.A. (MAPFRE) hereby gives notice to the Spanish Securities and Exchange Commission of the following

OTHER RELEVANT INFORMATION

It is hereby informed that on April 28, 2022, at approximately 17:30h (CET), a webcast will take place in English with investors and analysts, where MAPFRE's 3M 2022 results will be discussed.

Anyone who is interested in following the event online can do so via thecorporate website.

The documentation to be presented during the meeting will be made public before the meeting begins, via communication to this Commission, and will be included on the aforementioned web page.

Ángel L. Dávila Bermejo

General Counsel