Madrid, July 26, 2024 SPANISH SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION (CNMV) In accordance with article 227 of Law 6/2023, of March 17, on the Securities Market and Investment Services, MAPFRE, S.A. (MAPFRE) hereby gives notice to the Spanish Securities and Exchange Commission of the following OTHER RELEVANT INFORMATION In line with the current provisions, please find attached the activity report, with relevant information for shareholders and the public in general. José Miguel Alcolea Cantos General Counsel

07/26/2024 ACTIVITY REPORT TO JUNE 30, 2024 MAPFRE's net result grows 46%, reaching 462 million euros in the first half of the year The intense improvement in profit mainly results from the higher contribution of the United States, Spain and the reinsurance business.

NORTH AMERICA posts a relevant improvement in the result (+ € 58 million) thanks to the technical measures implemented.

IBERIA's result grows 37%, reaching € 168 million.

MAPFRE RE, which includes the reinsurance and Global Risks businesses, posts solid business growth, increasing its result to almost € 140 million (+15%).

LATAM, led by BRAZIL, is the highest contributor to the Group profit with €203 million.

The adjusted ROE reaches 11.6%, and shareholders' equity remains stable, surpassing €8 billion.

The improvement in Non-Life continues, with a reduction in the combined ratio (-1.3 p.p.) to 95.7%, and a 12% increase in the financial result.

Total premiums grow 5.5%, 6.5% in Non-Life, surpassing € 15.1 billion, while revenue reaches over € 17.7 billion.

Under the new international accounting standards IFRS 17&9, the net result increases 64.5% (€ 494 million), the ROE stands at 10.4%, and shareholders' equity reaches € 8.5 billion.

494 million), the ROE stands at 10.4 8.5 billion. At the close of March, the Solvency II ratio remains around 200%. "The second quarter confirms the trend we are aiming for with the new Strategic Plan. The adjusted ROE is over 11%, we are growing profitably and solidly in the majority of countries and in all business units. We continue to improve the company's combined ratio, adapting the Auto line in the markets where there are still complications" says Antonio Huertas, Chairman and CEO of MAPFRE. MAPFRE S.A. hereby informs that, unless otherwise indicated, the figures and ratios in this activity report are presented under the accounting principles in force in each country, homogenized for comparison and aggregation between units and regions. As such, certain adjustments have been applied, the most relevant of which are the following: the elimination of the goodwill amortization in Spain and the elimination of catastrophic reserves in some Latin American countries. In Malta and Portugal, the applicable local accounting is IFRS 17 & 9. Definitions and calculation methodology for financial measures under IFRS 17&9 used in this report are available at the following link: https://www.mapfre.com/media/shareholders/2024/2024-07-alternate-performance-measures.pdf 1 Translation from the original in Spanish. In the event of discrepancy, the Spanish-language version prevails.

07/26/2024 1. IFRS ACCOUNTING MAPFRE S.A. applies the standards IFRS 17 regarding Insurance Contracts and IFRS 9 regarding Financial Instruments in the MAPFRE S.A. consolidated interim accounts submitted to the CNMV today.

Key figures - Comparison of IFRS and local accounting figures IFRS 17&9 Homogenized local accounting ∆% ∆% 6M 2023 6M 2024 6M 2023 6M 2024 Premiums - - - 14,350 15,145 5.5% Insurance revenue* 11,993 12,712 6.0% - - - Combined ratio 96.1% 93.6% -2.5 p.p 97.1% 95.7% -1.3 p.p Loss ratio 69.1% 66.2% -2.9 p.p 70.0% 68.2% -1.8 p.p Expense ratio 27.0% 27.4% 0.3 p.p 27.1% 27.5% 0.4 p.p Net result 300 494 64.5% 317 462 45.6% 12M 2023 6M 2024 ∆% 12M 2023 6M 2024 ∆% Total assets 54,947 54,619 -0.6% 62,998 64,712 2.7% Shareholders' equity 8,467 8,540 0.9% 8,071 8,089 0.2% Technical provisions/ Insurance and reinsurance contract 38,377 38,262 -0.3% 44,315 45,548 2.8% liabilities CSM 2,600 2,513 -3.3% - - - ROE 8.3% 10.4% 2.1 p.p 9.0% 10.6% 1.6 p.p Million euros *Includes revenue from insurance and accepted reinsurance 2. HOMOGENIZED LOCAL ACCOUNTING Local accounting reflects the evolution of the different business units under the accounting criteria in force in each country.

Key figures - Homogenized local accounting 6M 2023 6M 2024 ∆% Revenue 17,025.6 17,724.9 4.1% Total written and accepted premiums 14,349.9 15,145.1 5.5% Non-Life 11,239.8 11,970.5 6.5% of which: Auto 3,074.3 3,242.8 5.5% General P&C 4,518.8 4,713.0 4.3% Accident & Health 1,383.4 1,496.8 8.2% Non-Life Reinsurance 3,866.5 4,164.8 7.7% Life 3,110.1 3,174.6 2.1% of which: Life Protection 1,307.7 1,443.8 10.4% Life Savings 1,511.9 1,505.5 -0.4% Life Reinsurance 290.5 225.4 -22.4% Net result 317.0 461.6 45.6% Ratios Non-Life Loss ratio 70.0% 68.2% -1.8 p.p Non-Life Expense ratio 27.1% 27.5% 0.4 p.p Non-Life Combined ratio 97.1% 95.7% -1.3 p.p Life Protection Combined ratio 82.9% 84.2% 1.3 p.p 12.31.2023 06.30.2024 ∆% Shareholders' equity 8,070.8 8,088.9 0.2% ROE 9.0% 10.6% 1.6 p.p Adjusted ROE* 9.9% 11.6% 1.7 p.p Million euros *Excluding 2023 goodwill writedown in the U.S. 2 Translation from the original in Spanish. In the event of discrepancy, the Spanish-language version prevails.

07/26/2024 Premiums are up 5.5%, supported by the strong growth in business lines with a greater contribution to the result, especially General P&C, Life Protection and Reinsurance. By

By region, IBERIA and LATAM have contributed very positively. Growth in Auto reflects the technical measures and tariff adjustments. Life Savings is stable, with over €1.5 billion (- 0.4%) in premiums, while Life Protection business grows 10.4%.

The net result, which stands at € 461.6 million, is up 46%, based on the following developments in the first half of the year:

461.6 million, is up 46%, based on the following developments in the first half of the year: The relevant improvement in Non-Life technical profitability from both underwriting measures and tariff adjustments. The growing contribution of financial income which, for the Non-Life business, reaches € 401 million (+11.6%) in the first half of the year. The relevant contribution of the Life business, both Savings and Protection, particularly in LATAM and IBERIA. The Life Protection combined ratio continues at an excellent level (84.2%). The effect of hyperinflation adjustments, with a € 35.6 million negative net impact (€ 26 million in 2023), mainly from Argentina. Various tax adjustments corresponding to previous years with a € 25 million positive impact, most of which resulting from the declaration of partial unconstitutionality of Royal Decree-Law 3/2016.

The Non-Life combined ratio improves 1.3 p.p. and stands at 95.7% with the following performance:

Non-Life combined ratio improves 1.3 p.p. and stands at 95.7% with the following performance: General P&C reaches an excellent combined ratio of 83.2%, (-2.7 p.p.), compensating the high loss experience that persists in other lines affected by inflation. The Auto combined ratio improves 1.5 p.p. to 104.8%. The Accident & Health combined ratio stands at 101.5% (+1.2 p.p.).

Shareholders' equity remains stable, reaching nearly € 8.1 billion (+0.2%).

remains stable, reaching nearly 8.1 billion (+0.2%). The investment portfolio is shown below. Investment portfolio 12.31.2023 06.30.2024 ∆% Government fixed income 22,675.0 22,206.6 -2.1% Corporate fixed income 8,198.0 8,899.8 8.6% Real Estate 1,834.1 1,903.8 3.8% Equity and Mutual funds 3,661.8 3,576.2 -2.3% Cash 2,086.4 1,646.3 -21.1% Other investments 5,497.1 5,537.3 0.7% TOTAL 43,952.5 43,770.0 -0.4% Million euros The MAPFRE Group Solvency II ratio stands at 197.7% at March 2024, compared to 199.6% at the close of December 2023, stable and within the established target range. Neither figure includes the adjustment for transitional measures for technical provisions. If said adjustment were applied, the March 2024 Solvency position would reach 205.2%. 3 Translation from the original in Spanish. In the event of discrepancy, the Spanish-language version prevails.

07/26/2024 3. INFORMATION BY REGION AND BUSINESS UNIT (accounting criteria applicable in each country) Premiums Net result 6M 2023 6M 2024 ∆% 6M 2023 6M 2024 ∆% IBERIA 5,136.6 5,321.8 3.6% 122.7 167.9 36.8% BRAZIL 2,449.9 2,436.0 -0.6% 120.0 120.7 0.6% OTHER LATAM 2,531.8 2,829.4 11.8% 72.7 82.0 12.9% TOTAL LATAM 4,981.8 5,265.4 5.7% 192.7 202.7 5.2% NORTH AMERICA 1,332.4 1,395.2 4.7% (17.7) 40.8 331.3% EMEA 673.4 753.6 11.9% (13.8) (7.9) 42.9% TOTAL INSURANCE 12,124.1 12,735.9 5.0% 284.0 403.6 42.1% REINSURANCE 3,056.6 3,323.1 8.7% 108.4 119.0 9.8% GLOBAL RISKS 1,062.0 1,024.0 -3.6% 12.5 20.5 64.0% TOTAL MAPFRE RE 4,118.6 4,347.1 5.5% 120.9 139.5 15.4% ASSISTANCE (MAWDY) 111.0 102.5 -7.7% 1.6 3.1 90.7% Holding expenses and other (2,003.8) (2,040.5) -1.8% (89.5) (84.6) 5.5% TOTAL 14,349.9 15,145.1 5.5% 317.0 461.6 45.6% Million euros Non-Life Combined ratio ROE 6M 2023 6M 2024 12.31.2023 06.30.2024 IBERIA 98.9% 100.2% 11.8% 13.5% BRAZIL 78.6% 77.0% 24.3% 23.2% OTHER LATAM 100.9% 98.9% 12.2% 12.0% TOTAL LATAM 88.7% 87.0% 17.7% 17.0% NORTH AMERICA 107.5% 99.3% -0.2% 4.9% EMEA 114.6% 113.3% -9.0% -7.8% TOTAL INSURANCE 97.6% 96.1% -- -- REINSURANCE 96.0% 95.7% -- -- GLOBAL RISKS 92.1% 86.7% -- -- TOTAL MAPFRE RE 95.8% 95.1% 12.0% 12.2% ASSISTANCE (MAWDY) 98.9% 96.1% 4.3% 5.4% TOTAL 97.1% 95.7% 9.0% 10.6% IBERIA maintains its solid leading position in the main lines of business with a focus on profitable growth, and its result grows more than 37% Premiums in IBERIA reach over € 5.3 billion (+3.6%), with Spain standing out with nearly € 5.1 billion (+1.5%). Premiums in Portugal reach € 243 million (+84%) driven by the strong growth in Life Savings.

Premiums in IBERIA reach over € 5.3 billion (+3.6%), with Spain standing out with nearly € 5.1 billion (+1.5%). Premiums in Portugal reach € 243 million (+84%) driven by the strong growth in Life Savings.

Non-Life premiums are up 6.4% and reflect the positive development of General P&C (+6.9%), driven by Homeowners and Condominium lines, and Accident & Health (+6.8%). In Auto, premiums are up 5.7%.

The Non-Life result and combined ratio are affected by the Auto business which has a combined ratio of 106.1% and is experiencing pressure from an increase in bodily injury costs. Tariffs will continue to be adapted based on the development of expected costs.

General P&C continues to have an excellent combined ratio of 94.9% (-0.8 p.p.).

Life business continues contributing significantly to the result, both in the Savings as well as the Protection segment - the latter had a 67.9% combined ratio (-1.2 p.p.). Total Life premiums (-3.1%) are affected by the extraordinary issuance in 2023, while Life Protection premiums are up 4%.

The net result reaches € 167.9 million, of which Spain and Portugal cont ributed € 161.4 million € 6.5 million, respectively. Net realized gains make up for € 33.4 million (€6.9 million in 2023), after taxes and minorities, including the sale of a building. 4 Translation from the original in Spanish. In the event of discrepancy, the Spanish-language version prevails.

07/26/2024 Business in LATAM shows strong growth and continues being the Group's growth engine and largest contributor to earnings with €203 million. Premiums are up 5.7%, reaching nearly €5.3 billion BRAZIL consolidates solid growth with a net result of €121 million, reflecting improvements in the technical result and the strong contribution of the financial result In Brazil, premiums reach over € 2.4 billion (-0.6%), and reflect a slight depreciation of the Brazilian real (-1.5%). In local currency, premiums grow 0.9%, with a slight fall in General P&C (-0.6%) from a fall in issuance in Agro business due to the subsidy allocation calendar, while Life Protection premiums are up 6.2%.

In Brazil, premiums reach over € 2.4 billion (-0.6%), and reflect a slight depreciation of the Brazilian real (-1.5%). In local currency, premiums grow 0.9%, with a slight fall in General P&C (-0.6%) from a fall in issuance in Agro business due to the subsidy allocation calendar, while Life Protection premiums are up 6.2%.

an excellent 68.6%, supported by the strong performance of the Agro business despite the floods in the Rio Grande do Sul region, which had an impact on the region's net result of under €6 million .

The Non-Life combined ratio improves significantly to 77.0%, thanks to a 2.5 point reduction in the Auto combined ratio, which stands at 101.6% as a result of the previously implemented tariff adjustments. The General P&C combined ratio stands at an excellent 68.6%, supported by the strong performance of the Agro business despite the floods in the Rio Grande do Sul region, which had an impact on net result of under €6 million. The Non-Life financial result is in line with recent quarters.

Non-Life financial result is in line with recent quarters. The Life Protection business continues to contribute significantly to the result and posts a solid combined ratio of 82.4% (+2.1 p.p.). The rest of the countries in LATAM maintain their strong contribution to the result Premiums are up 11.8%, while the net result stands at € 82 million, with relevant contributions from Mexico and Peru. Written premiums grow in local currency, with noteworthy performance in Chile (24.6%), Dominican Republic (11.9%) and Peru (8.6%).

82 million, with relevant contributions from Mexico and Peru. Written premiums grow in local currency, with noteworthy performance in Chile (24.6%), Dominican Republic (11.9%) and Peru (8.6%). The combined ratio improves to 98.9% (-2 p.p.), with positive developments in General P&C and Auto that offset the slight deterioration in the profitability of the Accident & Health business.

(-2 p.p.), with positive developments in General P&C and Auto that offset the slight deterioration in the profitability of the Accident & Health business. Financial income maintains its upward trend and the Life business increases its contribution.

In Mexico, premiums reach close to € 1.1 billion (+17.4%), also driven by the appreciation

of the peso (+5%). Both the Auto line as well as Life have experienced strong business growth. The combined ratio stands at 98.3% and the net result reaches € 26 million (+22%).

In Mexico, premiums reach close to € 1.1 billion (+17.4%), also driven by the appreciation of the peso (+5%). Both the Auto line as well as Life have experienced strong business growth. The combined ratio stands at 98.3% and the net result reaches € 26 million (+22%).

384 million, growing 7.8%, with a net result of 25.5 million. Hyperinflation adjustments from Argentina had a € 26.9 million negative impact on results (€ 21.1 million in 2023). NORTH AMERICA posts a strong improvement in the result, due to the technical measures implemented Premiums reach nearly € 1.4 billion (+4.7%), of which the United States contributed close to € 1.2 billion (+5.5%).

Premiums reach nearly € 1.4 billion (+4.7%), of which the United States contributed close to € 1.2 billion (+5.5%).

Non-Life combined ratio improves to 99.3% (-8.3 p.p), thanks to benign weather and the significant tariff adjustments being implemented. In General P&C, the combined ratio stands at 89.7% (-19.1 p.p.). The Auto combined ratio also improves substantially, reaching 101% (-7.7 p.p.). 5 Translation from the original in Spanish. In the event of discrepancy, the Spanish-language version prevails.