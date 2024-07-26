Madrid, July 26, 2024
SPANISH SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION (CNMV)
In accordance with article 227 of Law 6/2023, of March 17, on the Securities Market and Investment Services, MAPFRE, S.A. (MAPFRE) hereby gives notice to the Spanish Securities and Exchange Commission of the following
OTHER RELEVANT INFORMATION
Please find attached the documentation to be presented to investors in upcoming meetings.
José Miguel Alcolea Cantos
General Counsel
Activity Update
Analyst & Investor presentation
6M 2024
July 26th 2024
MAPFRE S.A. (MAPFRE) hereby informs that the figures and ratios in this activity presentation, unless stated otherwise, are homogenized local accounting figures obtained from the financial statements prepared by MAPFRE Group companies, presented under the accounting principles in force in each country. For comparison and aggregation purposes, certain adjustments have been applied to the 2023 figures between units and regions, the most relevant being: the elimination of the goodwill impairment in Spain and the elimination of Nat Cat reserves in some countries in Latin America. In Malta and Portugal the local accounting applied is IFRS 17 & 9.
This document is for information purposes only and its aim is to show the development of the most relevant business indicators of MAPFRE's units in the period. Its content does not constitute, nor can it be interpreted as, an offer or an invitation to sell,
exchange or buy, and it is not binding on the issuer in any way.
MAPFRE S.A. does not undertake to update or revise periodically the content of this document.
Certain numerical figures included in the presentation have been rounded. Therefore, discrepancies in tables between totals and the sums of the amounts listed may occur due to such rounding.
ACTIVITY UPDATE - 6M 2024
Profitable growth strategy is delivering
PREMIUMS
€15,145 mn
+5.5%
€13,640 mn
Ex-Life savings +6.2%
LATAM
Largest contributor
to earnings
€203 mn
PROFITABILITY
€462 mn
net result +45.6%
10.6% ROE +1.6 p.p.
IBERIA
Result is up 36.8%
Improvements in
technical management
in Auto
NON-LIFE
COMBINED RATIO
95.7%
-1.3 p.p.
NORTH AMERICA
Relevant
improvement in
profitability
Result is up €58 mn
SOLVENCY II
197.7%
Data at March 2024, without transitional measures
MAPFRE RE
€140 mn
net result +15.4%
Solid business growth
Local accounting
ACTIVITY UPDATE - 6M 2024
PREMIUMS
TOTAL PREMIUMS
€15,145M +5.5%
+5.5%*
MAIN LINES OF BUSINESS
Local accounting
Million euros / * At constant exchange rates
ACTIVITY UPDATE - 6M 2024
KEY FIGURES AND RATIOS
KEY FIGURES BY REGIONS AND BUSINESS UNITS
Premiums
Net result
Non-Life Combined ratio
6M 2024
Δ %
6M 2024
Δ %
6M 2024
Δ %
IBERIA
5,321.8
3.6%
167.9
36.8%
100.2%
1.3 p.p
BRAZIL
2,436.0
-0.6%
120.7
0.6%
77.0%
-1.7 p.p
OTHER LATAM
2,829.4
11.8%
82.0
12.9%
98.9%
-2.0 p.p
TOTAL LATAM
5,265.4
5.7%
202.7
5.2%
87.0%
-1.7 p.p
NORTH AMERICA
1,395.2
4.7%
40.8
331.3%
99.3%
-8.3 p.p
EMEA
753.6
11.9%
(7.9)
42.9%
113.3%
-1.3 p.p
TOTAL INSURANCE
12,735.9
5.0%
403.6
42.1%
96.1%
-1.5 p.p
REINSURANCE
3,323.1
8.7%
119.0
9.8%
95.7%
-0.3 p.p
GLOBAL RISKS
1,024.0
-3.6%
20.5
64.0%
86.7%
-5.4 p.p
TOTAL MAPFRE RE
4,347.1
5.5%
139.5
15.4%
95.1%
-0.6 p.p
ASSISTANCE (MAWDY)
102.5
-7.7%
3.1
90.7%
96.1%
-2.9 p.p
Holding expenses and other
(2,040.5)
-1.8%
(84.6)
5.5%
--
--
TOTAL
15,145.1
5.5%
461.6
45.6%
95.7%
-1.3 p.p
ROE (main markets/units)
6M 2024
BRAZIL
23.2%
TOTAL LATAM
17.0%
MAPFRE RE
12.2%
IBERIA
13.5%
COMBINED RATIOS
6M 2024
Δ %
Non-Life Loss ratio
68.2%
-1.8 p.p
Non-Life Expense ratio
27.5%
0.4 p.p
Non-Life Combined ratio
95.7%
-1.3 p.p
General P&C
83.2%
-2.7 p.p
Auto
104.8%
-1.5 p.p
Accident & Health
101.5%
1.2 p.p
Life Protection Combined ratio
84.2%
1.3 p.p
Local accounting
Million euros
ACTIVITY UPDATE - 6M 2024
KEY FIGURES > GENERAL P&C
MAPFRE GROUP
BRAZIL
IBERIA
NORTH AMERICA
Premiums
6M 2023 6M 2024
Δ %
4,519
4,713
4.3%
1,377
1,348
-2.0%
1,441
1,541
6.9%
426
434
2.1%
Attributable result 6M 2023 6M 2024
134.7 188.8
75.8 70.2
- 73.8
- 20.9
Combined ratio
6M 2023 6M 2024
85.9%
83.2%
68.9%
68.6%
95.7%
94.9%
108.8%
89.7%
Combined Ratio
MAPFRE GROUP
BRAZIL
IBERIA
NORTH AMERICA
Local accounting
Million euros
ACTIVITY UPDATE - 6M 2024
KEY FIGURES > AUTO
MAPFRE GROUP
IBERIA
NORTH AMERICA
BRAZIL
Premiums
6M 2023 6M 2024
Δ %
3,074
3,243
5.5%
1,166
1,232
5.7%
771
831
7.9%
317
303
-4.4%
Insured units
Units
Δ %
(mn)
13.10 -6.3%
6.02 -2.7%
1.32 -5.6%
1.24 -1.0%
Attributable result
6M 2023
6M 2024
-36.1
-19.0
-9.2
-28.8
-23.6
16.3
1.7
7.3
Combined Ratio
6M 2023 6M 2024
106.2%
104.8%
103.5%
106.1%
108.7%
101.0%
104.1%
101.6%
Combined Ratio
MAPFRE GROUP
IBERIA
NORTH AMERICA
BRAZIL
Local accounting
Million euros
ACTIVITY UPDATE - 6M 2024
KEY FIGURES > LIFE BUSINESS
Premium growth > Insurance units
Of which:
PROTECTION: 201 (+4.0%)
SAVINGS: 1,274 (-4.1%)
OTHER: Mainly OTHER LATAM AND EMEA (Malta)
Million euros
Life technical-financial result
6M 2023
6M 2024
Δ YoY
Total MAPFRE Group*
369.5
388.9
5.2%
Total Insurance Units
348.8
381.5
9.4%
of which:
IBERIA
100.8
147.9
46.8%
BRAZIL
192.4
182.3
-5.2%
OTHER
55.7
51.3
-7.9%
Life attributable result
6M 2023
6M 2024
Δ YoY
Total MAPFRE Group*
129.9
166.8
28.4%
*Includes reinsurance
Local accounting
ACTIVITY UPDATE - 6M 2024
CAPITAL POSITION & CREDIT METRICS
Capital structure
12.31.2023
06.30.2024
%Δ YTD
Total equity
9,214
9,214
0.0%
Total debt
2,701
2,717
0.6%
Senior debt
864
858
-0.8%
Subordinated debt
1,628
1,619
-0.6%
Bank financing
208
241
15.5%
Leverage ratio
22.7%
22.8%
0.1 p.p.
Evolution of Shareholders' Equity
Balance at 12.31.2023
8,071
Result for the period
462
Dividends
-277
Net unrealized capital gains of AFS portfolio*
-161
Currency conversion differences
-11
Other
6
Balance at 06.30.2024
8,089
Solvency II Ratio (%)
Solvency data at March 2024. These figures do not include the adjustment for transitional measures for technical provisions. If said adjustment were applied, the December 2023 and March 2024 Solvency II ratios would reach 208.2% and 205.2%, respectively.
Million euros
*Net of shadow accounting adjustments
Local accounting
