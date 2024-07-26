Madrid, July 26, 2024

Activity Update

Analyst & Investor presentation

6M 2024

July 26th 2024

2

ACTIVITY UPDATE - 6M 2024

Profitable growth strategy is delivering

PREMIUMS

€15,145 mn

+5.5%

€13,640 mn

Ex-Life savings +6.2%

LATAM

Largest contributor

to earnings

€203 mn

PROFITABILITY

€462 mn

net result +45.6%

10.6% ROE +1.6 p.p.

IBERIA

Result is up 36.8%

Improvements in

technical management

in Auto

NON-LIFE

COMBINED RATIO

95.7%

-1.3 p.p.

NORTH AMERICA

Relevant

improvement in

profitability

Result is up €58 mn

SOLVENCY II

197.7%

Data at March 2024, without transitional measures

MAPFRE RE

€140 mn

net result +15.4%

Solid business growth

Local accounting

3

ACTIVITY UPDATE - 6M 2024

PREMIUMS

TOTAL PREMIUMS

€15,145M +5.5%

+5.5%*

MAIN LINES OF BUSINESS

Local accounting

4

Million euros / * At constant exchange rates

ACTIVITY UPDATE - 6M 2024

KEY FIGURES AND RATIOS

KEY FIGURES BY REGIONS AND BUSINESS UNITS

Premiums

Net result

Non-Life Combined ratio

6M 2024

Δ %

6M 2024

Δ %

6M 2024

Δ %

IBERIA

5,321.8

3.6%

167.9

36.8%

100.2%

1.3 p.p

BRAZIL

2,436.0

-0.6%

120.7

0.6%

77.0%

-1.7 p.p

OTHER LATAM

2,829.4

11.8%

82.0

12.9%

98.9%

-2.0 p.p

TOTAL LATAM

5,265.4

5.7%

202.7

5.2%

87.0%

-1.7 p.p

NORTH AMERICA

1,395.2

4.7%

40.8

331.3%

99.3%

-8.3 p.p

EMEA

753.6

11.9%

(7.9)

42.9%

113.3%

-1.3 p.p

TOTAL INSURANCE

12,735.9

5.0%

403.6

42.1%

96.1%

-1.5 p.p

REINSURANCE

3,323.1

8.7%

119.0

9.8%

95.7%

-0.3 p.p

GLOBAL RISKS

1,024.0

-3.6%

20.5

64.0%

86.7%

-5.4 p.p

TOTAL MAPFRE RE

4,347.1

5.5%

139.5

15.4%

95.1%

-0.6 p.p

ASSISTANCE (MAWDY)

102.5

-7.7%

3.1

90.7%

96.1%

-2.9 p.p

Holding expenses and other

(2,040.5)

-1.8%

(84.6)

5.5%

--

--

TOTAL

15,145.1

5.5%

461.6

45.6%

95.7%

-1.3 p.p

ROE (main markets/units)

6M 2024

BRAZIL

23.2%

TOTAL LATAM

17.0%

MAPFRE RE

12.2%

IBERIA

13.5%

COMBINED RATIOS

6M 2024

Δ %

Non-Life Loss ratio

68.2%

-1.8 p.p

Non-Life Expense ratio

27.5%

0.4 p.p

Non-Life Combined ratio

95.7%

-1.3 p.p

General P&C

83.2%

-2.7 p.p

Auto

104.8%

-1.5 p.p

Accident & Health

101.5%

1.2 p.p

Life Protection Combined ratio

84.2%

1.3 p.p

Local accounting

5

Million euros

ACTIVITY UPDATE - 6M 2024

KEY FIGURES > GENERAL P&C

MAPFRE GROUP

BRAZIL

IBERIA

NORTH AMERICA

Premiums

6M 2023 6M 2024

Δ %

4,519

4,713

4.3%

1,377

1,348

-2.0%

1,441

1,541

6.9%

426

434

2.1%

Attributable result 6M 2023 6M 2024

134.7 188.8

75.8 70.2

  1. 73.8
  1. 20.9

Combined ratio

6M 2023 6M 2024

85.9%

83.2%

68.9%

68.6%

95.7%

94.9%

108.8%

89.7%

Combined Ratio

MAPFRE GROUP

BRAZIL

IBERIA

NORTH AMERICA

Local accounting

6

Million euros

ACTIVITY UPDATE - 6M 2024

KEY FIGURES > AUTO

MAPFRE GROUP

IBERIA

NORTH AMERICA

BRAZIL

Premiums

6M 2023 6M 2024

Δ %

3,074

3,243

5.5%

1,166

1,232

5.7%

771

831

7.9%

317

303

-4.4%

Insured units

Units

Δ %

(mn)

13.10 -6.3%

6.02 -2.7%

1.32 -5.6%

1.24 -1.0%

Attributable result

6M 2023

6M 2024

-36.1

-19.0

-9.2

-28.8

-23.6

16.3

1.7

7.3

Combined Ratio

6M 2023 6M 2024

106.2%

104.8%

103.5%

106.1%

108.7%

101.0%

104.1%

101.6%

Combined Ratio

MAPFRE GROUP

IBERIA

NORTH AMERICA

BRAZIL

Local accounting

7

Million euros

ACTIVITY UPDATE - 6M 2024

KEY FIGURES > LIFE BUSINESS

Premium growth > Insurance units

Of which:

PROTECTION: 201 (+4.0%)

SAVINGS: 1,274 (-4.1%)

OTHER: Mainly OTHER LATAM AND EMEA (Malta)

Million euros

Life technical-financial result

6M 2023

6M 2024

Δ YoY

Total MAPFRE Group*

369.5

388.9

5.2%

Total Insurance Units

348.8

381.5

9.4%

of which:

IBERIA

100.8

147.9

46.8%

BRAZIL

192.4

182.3

-5.2%

OTHER

55.7

51.3

-7.9%

Life attributable result

6M 2023

6M 2024

Δ YoY

Total MAPFRE Group*

129.9

166.8

28.4%

*Includes reinsurance

Local accounting

8

ACTIVITY UPDATE - 6M 2024

CAPITAL POSITION & CREDIT METRICS

Capital structure

12.31.2023

06.30.2024

%Δ YTD

Total equity

9,214

9,214

0.0%

Total debt

2,701

2,717

0.6%

Senior debt

864

858

-0.8%

Subordinated debt

1,628

1,619

-0.6%

Bank financing

208

241

15.5%

Leverage ratio

22.7%

22.8%

0.1 p.p.

Evolution of Shareholders' Equity

Balance at 12.31.2023

8,071

Result for the period

462

Dividends

-277

Net unrealized capital gains of AFS portfolio*

-161

Currency conversion differences

-11

Other

6

Balance at 06.30.2024

8,089

Solvency II Ratio (%)

Solvency data at March 2024. These figures do not include the adjustment for transitional measures for technical provisions. If said adjustment were applied, the December 2023 and March 2024 Solvency II ratios would reach 208.2% and 205.2%, respectively.

Million euros

*Net of shadow accounting adjustments

Local accounting

9

