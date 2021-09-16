Mapfre S A : (09.2021) Information on the Solvency ratio

In line with the current provisions, please find attached the relevant information for shareholders and the public in general.

MAPFRE'S SOLVENCY RATIO STANDS AT 194.5 PERCENT AT THE CLOSE OF

THE SECOND QUARTER OF THE YEAR

It improves compared to 2020 year-end and stays within the target range

MAPFRE has informed the General Directorate for Insurance and Pension Funds of an update of its solvency position as on June 30, 2021. Following recommendations from the Spanish supervisor, the Solvency Capital Requirement (SCR) continues to be calculated quarterly as a result of the COVID-19 crisis.

The current and previous quarters' figures are detailed below for comparison purposes:

12/31/2020 03/31/2021 06/30/2021 Solvency Capital Requirement (SCR) 4,622 4,695 4,772 Eligible Own Funds to cover the SCR 8,917 9,436 9,282 Solvency ratio (SCR coverage) 192.9 % 201.0 % 194.5 % Figures in millions of euros

The movements in the ratio reflect the fluctuations intrinsic to the management of the insurance business as well as the variations associated with the different investment portfolios, both of which are in line with the Group's risk appetite.

The Solvency position remains within the tolerance range established by the company of 200 percent +/- 25 points.

Madrid, September 16, 2021.