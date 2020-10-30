MarketScreener Homepage > Equities > Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles > Mapfre S.A. MAP ES0124244E34 MAPFRE S.A. (MAP) Add to my list Report Report Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 10/30 06:55:49 am 1.267 EUR -1.25% 06:40a MAPFRE S A : (10.2020) Press release 3Q 2020 results PU 06:40a MAPFRE S A : (10.2020) Results presentation 3Q 2020 PU 06:40a MAPFRE S A : (10.2020) Financial information 3Q 2020 PU Summary Quotes Charts News Ratings Calendar Company Financials Consensus Revisions Summary Most relevant All News Press Releases Official Publications Sector news Mapfre S A : (10.2020) Financial information 3Q 2020 0 10/30/2020 | 06:40am EDT Send by mail :

Madrid, October 30, 2020 SPANISH SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION Please find attached the financial information that will be made available on the Company's website, for shareholders and the public in general. Ángel L. Dávila Bermejo General Counsel 2020 Financial Report JANUARY - SEPTEMBER Digital Download JANUARY - SEPTEMBER 2020 [CONTENTS] 1. MAPFRE Group Key Figures .................................................................................. 3 2. Significant Economic and Corporate Events ......................................................... 4 3. Macroeconomic Overview and Financial Markets ................................................ 9 4. Consolidated Result ............................................................................................ 13 5. Consolidated Balance Sheet............................................................................... 16 5.1. Balance Sheet...................................................................................................... 16 5.2. Investment Portfolio ........................................................................................... 16 5.3. Equity .................................................................................................................. 19 5.4. Funds under Management.................................................................................. 20 6. Information by Business Unit.............................................................................. 21 6.1. Insurance Entities................................................................................................ 21 6.1.1. IBERIA.................................................................................................................. 21 6.1.2. LATAM................................................................................................................. 24 6.1.3. INTERNATIONAL.................................................................................................. 31 6.2. MAPFRE RE.......................................................................................................... 36 6.3. MAPFRE ASISTENCIA ........................................................................................... 38 7. Debt & Capital Management .............................................................................. 39 8. Solvency II ........................................................................................................... 40 9. Ratings ................................................................................................................ 43 10. The MAPFRE Share. Dividend Information.......................................................... 44 11. Accolades received in the quarter ...................................................................... 48 12. Events Subsequent to Closing ............................................................................. 49 13. Appendixes ......................................................................................................... 50 13.1. Consolidated Balance Sheet................................................................................ 50 13.2. Consolidated Income Statement......................................................................... 52 13.3. Key Figures by Business Unit. Quarterly Breakdown........................................... 53 13.4. Consolidated Statement of Other Comprehensive Income ................................ 55 13.5. Income Statement by Business Unit ................................................................... 56 13.6. Terminology ........................................................................................................ 58 2 │ Financial Information MAPFRE S.A. The English version is a translation of the original in Spanish for information purposes only. In case of discrepancy, the Spanish version shall prevail. JANUARY - SEPTEMBER 2020 1. MAPFRE Group Key Figures ITEM SEPTEMBER SEPTEMBER % 2019 2020 R esults Revenue 21,618.5 19,051.4 -11.9% Total written and accepted premiums 17,647.4 15,549.9 -11.9% - Non-Life 13,567.9 12,439.3 -8.3% - Life 4,079.5 3,110.6 -23.8% Attributable net result 462.9 450.4 -2.7% Non-Life Loss Ratio 67.9% 66.3% -1.6 p.p Non-Life Expense Ratio 28.4% 28.9% 0.5 p.p Non-Life Combined Ratio 96.4% 95.2% -1.1 p.p Earnings per share (euros) 0.15 0.15 -2.7% ITEM DECEMBER SEPTEMBER % 2019 2020 Balance sheet Total assets 72,509.9 68,816.5 -5.1% Assets under management 63,637.9 61,388.5 -3.5% Shareholders' equity 8,854.3 8,411.7 -5.0% Debt 2,973.7 3,078.6 3.5% ROE 7.2% 6.9% -0.4 p.p Employees at the close of the period Total 34,324 33,523 -2.3% - Spain 11,032 11,315 2.6% - Other countries 23,292 22,208 -4.7% MAPFRE share Market capitalization (million euros) 7,268.0 4,117.4 -43.3% Share price (euros) 2.36 1.34 -43.3% ITEM DECEMBER JUNE % 2019 2020 Solvency Solvency ratio 186.8% 183.8% -3.0 p.p Figures in millions of euros 3 │ Financial Information MAPFRE S.A. The English version is a translation of the original in Spanish for information purposes only. In case of discrepancy, the Spanish version shall prevail. JANUARY - SEPTEMBER 2020 2. Significant Economic and Corporate Events 2.1 Significant Economic Events. 2.1.1 Coronavirus crisis (COVID-19) 2.1.1.1 Coronavirus crisis (COVID-19) context 2020 is marked by the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. This health crisis was declared a pandemic by the WHO, and its spread, along with the measures aimed at containing and mitigating its effects, has caused a slowdown of economic activity, the final impact of which is difficult to quantify. In these circumstances, from the very beginning, MAPFRE carried out several initiatives focused on two main priorities: guaranteeing the health and safety of all its collaborators, and ensuring business continuity in a way that makes it possible to continue to provide the highest quality service to our clients. The most relevant activity was: The roll out of our business continuity plan in all countries and units, adapting it to the special nature of the COVID-19 crisis, with nearly 90 percent of employees worldwide working from home, and guaranteeing essential services (tow trucks, repair shops, home repairs, medical centers, funeral homes…)

COVID-19 crisis, with nearly 90 percent of employees worldwide working from home, and guaranteeing essential services (tow trucks, repair shops, home repairs, medical centers, funeral homes…) The evaluation of the risks that have emerged from the crisis and adoption of a strategy aimed at protecting our balance sheet, especially the investment portfolio, and preserving the Group's capital position, ensuring we have the liquidity and ﬁnancing necessary to neutralize any ﬁnancial tension, especially in operations in emerging countries.

The mobilization of resources and transfer of funds to the economy, through aid and additional financing for agents, direct providers and clients, with a special focus on the self- employed and SMEs. The coronavirus crisis has implied a strong reduction in worldwide economic activity as a result of the confinement of the population. The impact of the health and financial crisis has had an important impact on business volume and on the company's results, as well as a sharp fall in the financial markets and a strong currency depreciation in several emerging countries. 2.1.1.2 Most relevant economic impacts on MAPFRE's Income Statement. The following is a breakdown of the most relevant impacts on Group results, as a result of the coronavirus crisis (COVID-19): Written premiums: As a result of the confinement of the population, there has been a reduction in new insurance policies being issued, which has caused a fall in written premiums, with a relevant impact on the Auto, Life Savings and Burial lines. However, this fall was partially offset by growth in issuing in other lines, like Homeowners, Condominiums, Commercial Insurance and Industrial Risks. At September 30, premiums were down 11.9 percent, with a big impact on the Auto business, which went down 16.7 percent. This decline is explained both by lower car sales as well as by very relevant currency depreciation in various countries where MAPFRE operates. In Spain, support measures for clients were adopted, including the noteworthy premium discount for SMEs and the self-employed, the accumulated amount of which reached 55.7 million euros at the close of September 2020. In the United States, a financial assistance program was also established for clients, equivalent to 15 percent of the monthly premium and effective in April and May. This program had a total impact to date of 34.0 million euros on premiums, and was applied in all states where MAPFRE USA has Retail Auto business. Additionally, several countries in Latin America recorded premium returns or extensions in insurance coverage periods for an accumulated amount of 7.8 million euros. Losses: Non-Life reported claims have significantly gone down in Auto, due to the reduction in the use of vehicles, and in Health, from the postponement of non-urgent treatment and surgery during the health crisis. On the other hand, there has been a relevant increase in Burial, in line with the increase in deaths. Accumulated direct reported losses incurred as a result of claims directly allocated to COVID-19, by line of business, to September 2020, is as follows: 4 │ Financial Information MAPFRE S.A. The English version is a translation of the original in Spanish for information purposes only. In case of discrepancy, the Spanish version shall prevail. Lines Amount HEALTH 35.2 BURIAL 20.1 LIFE PROTECTION 56.6 TRAVEL ASSISTANCE (Travel insurance) 20.9 OTHER LINES (HOMEOWNERS, MULTIRISK…) 10.2 TOTAL INSUR ANCE 143 .0 ACCEPTED REINSURANCE 88.3 ACCUMULATED TOTAL 231 .3 Figures in millions of euros The line of business with the greatest impact from direct reported losses from COVID-19 is accepted reinsurance underwritten by the Reinsurance and Global Risks Business Units. Gross accepted reinsurance losses at September 30 reached 88.3 million euros, which primarily correspond to business interruption coverage. MAPFRE Group has adopted measures to adapt IBNR (Incurred but not reported) reserves with the aim of recognizing the economic impact from clients' delays in reporting claims as a result of the population's confinement. This increase in reserves in Non-Life lines is equivalent to approximately 2.7 and 1.3 additional percentage points on the loss ratio in June and September 2020, respectively, for the whole of MAPFRE Group. Impairment and Restructuring Provisions: At September 30, there is a provision of 20 million euros for Group business activity restructuring, booked in the second quarter of the year. Also, ue to the fall in economic activity, the value of the most relevant investments in land intended for residential development in Spain was reviewed. As a result, at the close of September 2020, there is a provision of 27.3 million euros, booked in June, equivalent to approximately 7.9 percent of this land's book value. Additionally, in the United States, an impairment of 18.5 million euros in intangible assets was booked in relation to transactional information systems software, as a result of a technology update. COVID-19 Expenses MAPFRE has mobilized resources and adopted measures aimed at guaranteeing the protection of its staff against the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as ensuring business continuity. The accumulated expenses related to these JANUARY - SEPTEMBER 2020 measures incurred by the Group reached 25.7 million euros at the close of September 2020. Results The previously mentioned effects on premiums, losses and expenses have had a relevant impact on Group results at the close of September, making it important to highlight the effect on the combined ratio of the following lines: L i n es Combined R atio Sept. 2019 Sept. 2020 % AUTO 100.2% 91.1% -9.1 p.p HEALTH & ACCIDENT 98.5% 93.5% -5.0 p.p GENERAL P&C 87.9% 96.8% 8.9 p.p BURIAL 96.1% 121.0% 24.9 p.p TRAVEL ASSISTANCE 110.7% 101.2% -9.5 p.p LIFE PROTECTION 86.6% 86.4% -0.2 p.p As can be seen, there has been a relevant decline in the combined ratio in the Auto and Health lines to September 2020, due, respectively, to the lower use of vehicles from confinement, and to the postponement of non-urgent treatment and surgery, compared to the same date the previous year. On the other hand, there has been a significant increase in the combined ratio in the Burial line, from the increase in mortality from the coronavirus, as well as in the General P&C line from the increase in Homeowners and Condominium claims. 2.1.1.3 Economic effects on MAPFRE's Balance Sheet and Solvency. From the very beginning, MAPFRE adopted a strategy aimed at protecting its balance sheet and its insurance entities' solvency, especially financial investments. To this end, the necessary liquidity and appropriate financing were made available to neutralize any financial tension in the Group insurance companies, and especially MAPFRE company operations in emerging countries. As a result, throughout the period of the pandemic, the Group has maintained high levels of liquidity in all its entities, having handled quickly and appropriately payment obligations with clients and providers, and there has been no evidence of relevant delays in premium payments from clients or collections from reinsurers. Likewise, in this period, there have been no indications of relevant impairment in the Group's intangible assets. The available for sale financial investment portfolio shows, to September, a positive variation of 87.5 million 5 │ Financial Information MAPFRE S.A. The English version is a translation of the original in Spanish for information purposes only. In case of discrepancy, the Spanish version shall prevail. euros, as a result of the increase in market value of the assets included in this portfolio, due to the positive performance of fixed income. An individual review of fixed income assets was carried out, with no value impairment of these assets being detected. The Group's shareholders' equity has been primarily impacted by the strong depreciation of the currencies in several Latin American countries and in Turkey. The negative impact of this effect on the Group's attributable shareholders' equity to September 2020 reached 649.7 million euros, with a significant part of this coming from the coronavirus crisis. MAPFRE updated the calculation of its Solvency II position to June 30, 2020, following the request from the Directorate General for Insurance, and in line with EIOPA's (the European Insurance Supervisory Authority) recommendations. This solvency position update implies the estimation, in the first half of 2020, of both the solvency capital requirement (SCR), which is usually calculated on an annual basis, as well as the eligible own funds (EOF), which are usually calculated on a quarterly basis. The Solvency II ratio stood at 183.8 percent, which is a 6.6 percentage point improvement compared to March 2020, reflecting the relevant increase of shareholders' equity in the second quarter of the year, as a result of actively managing the investment portfolio in a more favorable environment. MAPFRE remains, despite the impact of the crisis, within the tolerance limits set by the Board of Directors, which has a lower limit of 175 percent of the Solvency margin. This is proof of the solidity and resilience of MAPFRE's balance sheet, as well as its continued management capacity. 2.1.1.4 Current situation of MAPFRE operations MAPFRE's activity during the COVID-19 crisis has been focused on two main priorities: Guaranteeing the health and safety of all its employees and collaborators.

Ensuring business continuity in order to continue providing the highest quality service to our clients. From the very beginning, the health and safety of MAPFRE Group employees and collaborators has been the most fundamental priority, so much so that from the first weeks of the pandemic's impact, practically all of the Group entities had already begun working from home en JANUARY - SEPTEMBER 2020 masse. Subsequently, as the crisis lessened in some regions, a partial, gradual, organized and prudent return to the office has taken place, in those countries where it was possible as the COVID-19 crisis permitted, and always following a model based on incremental incorporations and in line with the instructions from the health authorities in each country. From the point of view of pandemic-related crisis management, despite its impact and the personal mobility restrictions imposed in many countries, MAPFRE subsidiaries have been able to maintain their business continuity, and have continued to provide service to clients everywhere the Group operates, fulfilling commitments to clients as well as complying with the regulations in force in each country at all times. It has been possible to return to almost full commercial activity in the main markets in which MAPFRE operates. In Spain, more than 52 percent of personnel are working on the premises; in the United States, 40 percent of the workforce is on the premises; and in Brazil, which has continued on a gradual path to improvement, 48 percent of personnel are working on site. That said, all countries are maintaining very strict prevention and control measures in the face of the growing concern over new outbreaks and any possible changes in trend. 2.1.1.5 Future outlook The economic outlooks reflect very significant falls in the global GDP in 2020, with a partial recovery in 2021, but still marked by great uncertainty in the indicators, and which extends to the insurance and reinsurance market. In 2020, an important setback in global insurance business growth is expected, from the health crisis and the confinement measures that have led to a fall in worldwide economic activity. The future outlook are really uncertain, as the confinement process and the economic slowdown will lead to a fall in premium income. In this sense, Auto insurance premiums could suffer a significant reduction in new business due to lower car sales. On the other hand, Health could benefit from a higher premium volume, as in crisis situations people try to find additional medical coverage. The performance of Life Protection insurance will be in large part associated with the rate of consumption and the development of credit. Sharper falls are expected in Life Savings insurance due to the current interest rate situation, which will remain at minimum levels for a long time. 6 │ Financial Information MAPFRE S.A. The English version is a translation of the original in Spanish for information purposes only. In case of discrepancy, the Spanish version shall prevail. An increase in claims in the line directly related to the illness is expected, like Health. The economic standstill and confinement have translated, in the short term, to a reduction in claims in the Auto line, but in the medium and long-term, an increase and a return to normalcy is expected, always dependent on any possible mobility restrictions. It is not currently possible to make an accurate estimate of the potential future effects of the crisis on the Group's business volume, financial situation and solvency. However, the strength of MAPFRE's balance sheet, its high level of capital and solvency, and its liquidity position and the availability of additional financing make it possible to conclude that the impacts, in any case, will be limited, and there is no doubt about MAPFRE's capacity to continue operating as a business. 2.1.2 Catastrophic events The net result to September is impacted by the earthquakes that occurred in Puerto Rico in January and May. The total net retained effect of both earthquakes for the Group reached 65.4 million euros, 25.6 of which correspond to MAPFRE Puerto Rico and 31.6 and 8.2 million euros of which correspond to the Reinsurance and Global Risks Units, respectively. 2.1.3 Cyber Attack On August 14, MAPFRE detected a malfunction in its IT systems. Following the established protocol, the IT and Security teams initiated an investigation, detecting that malware, specifically ransomware, had managed to infiltrate the IT systems, affecting part of the servers and equipment in Spain. Right away, the protocol established in the business continuity plan was followed, with the priority being to protect information and block any possible attempt of third parties accessing the company's systems, as well as to guarantee service provision to clients and providers. As an additional precaution, to avoid the spread of the malware to the rest of the network, various segments of the network were isolated and all systems were shut down until the extent of the attack was confirmed, which caused a temporary deterioration of some services. The main activity affected was that of MAPFRE in Spain, though it is important to point out that the attack did not affect back-up information. Service to clients was maintained at all times, thanks to the planned alternative procedures, and was almost entirely normalized by the end of August. In line with MAPFRE's commitment to JANUARY - SEPTEMBER 2020 transparency, this cyber attack was announced right away, using all the company's internal and external channels, as well to the Insurance Supervisor. MAPFRE Group has an insurance policy that covers damage and business interruption for this kind of event, limiting damage according to the policy conditions. To September 2020, MAPFRE is in the stage of assessing damage costs and, where relevant, loss of profits from business interruption. 2.2 Significant Corporate Events 2.2.1 Business Restructuring VERTI Italy Branch Transformation The relevant bodies of MAPFRE S.A. and of the affected Group entities agreed to carry out a transformation process for VERTI Italy, turning it into a branch of VERTI Spain. Due to the regulatory authorization process taking longer than expected, and to the uncertainty this situation could cause in the company's strategic planning, MAPFRE has decided to stop the VERTI Italy branch transformation. MAPFRE ASISTENCIA Restructuring In the framework of the MAPFRE ASISTENCIA strategic restructuring that began in 2016, the closure of MAPFRE ABRAXAS operations in the United Kingdom - which implies a liquidation of the specialty risks business line - and of ROAD AMERICA operations in the United States, after the sale of its business portfolio, is underway. 2.2.2 Business Development. Acquisitions and Disposals. MAPFRE acquires 51% of the Dominican health insurance company, ARS Palic. In the first quarter of 2020, MAPFRE reached an agreement with the León BHD Financial Center by means of which the Spanish company acquired 51 percent of the Health insurance company, ARS Palic. The León BHD Financial Center holds the remaining 49 percent. Both companies are already partners in the company MAPFRE BHD Seguros, which offers various personal and property damage protection plans throughout its own offices and the network of the León BHD Financial Center, the largest financial company in the Dominican Republic. 7 │ Financial Information MAPFRE S.A. The English version is a translation of the original in Spanish for information purposes only. In case of discrepancy, the Spanish version shall prevail. The acquisition of the stake was made for a consideration of 40.1 million US dollars, and was financed through a seven-year,38-million dollar bank loan. MAPFRE and Banco Santander reach an agreement to distribute Non-Life insurance in Portugal In June, MAPFRE and Banco Santander reached an agreement to jointly distribute Non-Life insurance products in Portugal, based on the acquisition of 50.01 percent of the existing company, Popular Seguros, by the MAPFRE subsidiary in Portugal. The agreement implies signing a contract for the exclusive distribution of new business of certain Non-Life products (Auto, Multirisk SME and TPL insurance) through the bank's network in Portugal, until December 31, 2037. This agreement is reinforced with the acquisition of 100 percent of a runoff Life Protection portfolio currently owned by Santander Totta Seguros. Sale of Annuity portfolio in Chile The Group companies, MAPFRE Chile Vida and Caja Reaseguradora de Chile hold run-off Annuity portfolios, with this activity not being a strategic business for MAPFRE in Chile. On April 29, the Group received a binding offer that proposed a transaction based on the valuation of these portfolios to March 31, which would imply the transfer of assets and liabilities for an approximate amount of 115 million euros. This offer was for the combination of the Annuity portfolios of MAPFRE Chile Vida and Caja Reaseguradora de Chile and was subject to, among other requirements, being accepted by the cedents of Caja Reaseguradora and by 80 percent of MAPFRE Chile Vida clients. At September 30, the JANUARY - SEPTEMBER 2020 execution of this operation is suspended, given the difficulties in obtaining said acceptance from the cedents. Bankia-Caixabank Merger In September, the Boards of Directors of Bankia and of Caixabank approved the merger process for the two entities, which will be carried out via Bankia's absorption by CaixaBank. MAPFRE and Bankia have a contract-bound exclusive bancassurance alliance. Bankia's absorption by Caixabank would activate the application of the Bankia change of control clause. The change of control provides the unaffected party - MAPFRE - the right to exercise an exit option. The contract establishes all the steps to determine the exit value. At the close of September, written Life and Non-Life premiums contributed from Bankia reached 290.1 million euros and were 1.9 percent of total MAPFRE Group premiums. Bankia technical provisions stand at 6.7 billion euros and total assets reached 7.7 billion euros, of which 98.4 percent correspond to financial investments. 2.3 Treasury Stock At September 30, 2020, MAPFRE owns 30,285,934 shares of treasury stock representing 0.98 percent of the capital, for the amount of 63.4 million euros. 8 │ Financial Information MAPFRE S.A. The English version is a translation of the original in Spanish for information purposes only. In case of discrepancy, the Spanish version shall prevail. JANUARY - SEPTEMBER 2020 3. Macroeconomic Overview and Financial Markets General Overview In the third quarter of 2020, after leaving behind the strictest months with regard to shutdowns imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic, economies resumed activity, although with differences depending on the sector. Tourism and hospitality activity reopened in various countries, but occupancy has remained well below previous years. The pandemic is far from under control, and contagions have picked back up in various countries. In the United States, the Federal Reserve announced that monetary stimuli would continue to be necessary for a long period of time, which pushes the interest rate normalization horizon to 2023, when before it was expected for 2022. The European Central Bank (ECB) has continued along the same lines, without touching interest rates, and also increasing expectations for monetary support for as long as necessary until inflation clearly converges toward targets, which will not occur until demand clearly recovers. As such, the ECB will continue with the Pandemic Emergency Purchase Program, which has an expected amount of 1,350 billion euros. Further, central banks around the world have also lowered interest rates, although some have already reached the limits conditioned by their financial stability and exchange rates. In general, the majority of the countries tend toward the stabilization of relatively low interest rates, while Turkey, surprisingly, raised them by 200 basis points (bps) in September in order to stabilize the currency. With regard to government-activated fiscal aid measures, the focus is now on the uncertainty created by the end of said aid, to the extent that record fiscal deficits caused by the fall in income impede governments from extending the aid for much longer. The financial markets have had uneven performance. On the one hand, the United States market performed positively in the third quarter, while the European markets, with the exception of Germany, have not recovered yet. Financial market volatility reached highs in March. Risk aversion in emerging markets has also substantially backed down since reaching highs in April and May, in large part thanks to the stabilization of markets as a result of the monetary stimulus measures and fiscal activity on a global level. On the other hand, the price of Brent has recovered from the minimums of 20 USD/bl in April, reaching 42-45 USD/bl in the last three months, closing the quarter at 42.30 USD/bl. Other raw materials related to energy continue to be between 30 and 45 percent cheaper than at the end of 2019, while gold has appreciated 25 percent in the year. The following is an analysis of the most relevant markets in which MAPFRE operates. Eurozone A -6.5 percent decline in activity is expected in the Eurozone in the third quarter, which is an improvement compared to the -14.7 percent contraction in the second quarter. The restrictions imposed to combat the pandemic began to be lifted in June, and the economies in the region were affected, to a greater or lesser extent, depending on the dates, severity of restrictions, and sectorial composition of the economic activity in the different countries. The ECB has maintained interest rates and their economic recovery measures in the period. The Euro Stoxx 50 index fell 1.3 percent in the quarter, reaching 3,194 points, with an accumulated fall of -14.7 percent to September. Spain Economic activity in Spain is expected to fall -11.3 percent in the third quarter, after a contraction of -21.5 percent in the second quarter. This data shows how strict the lockdowns and restrictions aimed at controlling the pandemic were, and their effect on the various sectors, especially tourism and hospitality, on which the Spanish economy is highly dependent. A lot of activity resumed at the end of June, but the social distancing requirements and the sharp decline in the number of foreign visitors have kept activity in sectors like travel, hospitality and lodging far below previous levels. At the end of September, the pandemic has come back strong in some regions, and mobility restrictions have been enforced again. The rise in cases puts the expected economic recovery at risk, which could force new reductions in expectations for recovery in the second half of the year. With this lack of visibility regarding the end of the health crisis, there are still high levels of uncertainty about economic recovery. In line with the official data available, industrial production shows a relative recovery from the -34 9 │ Financial Information MAPFRE S.A. The English version is a translation of the original in Spanish for information purposes only. In case of discrepancy, the Spanish version shall prevail. percent fall it suffered in April to the -6.4 percent in July. Retail sales recovered in the summer, with the loosening of restrictions, but even so, in August, they stood at -2.4 percent below the previous year. The fiscal deficit (around -14 percent of GDP) and gross debt (close to 120 percent of GDP) are expected to reach historic maximums this year. The deficit will continue to be high in 2021, due to the impact of the crisis on fiscal income, while the aid agreed by the European Union will come with the condition of carrying out certain structural reforms. The IBEX 35 index closed the quarter at 6,716 points, with a 7.12 percent decline in the quarter, and an accumulated decline in the year of 29.7 percent. United States The United States economy estimated fall for the third quarter is at -3.8 percent, developing positively from the -9.0 percent contraction in the second quarter of the year. PMI (Purchasing Managers Index) surveys show improvements since June, reaching positive territory again, indicating that activity levels are recovering. Unemployment reached 12.6 million people at the end of September, after having reached a maximum of 25 million in May, with the unemployment rate going down to 7.9 percent, recovering from 14.7 percent in April. At its meeting in September, the Federal Reserve left monetary policy unchanged, leaving interest rates in the range of 0-0.25 percent, and keeping the monthly rate of its asset purchase program. It reiterated its commitment to keeping interest rates low at least until 2023, despite the slight uptick in macroeconomic perspectives. The Federal Reserve now expects a -3.7 percent decrease in the GDP in 2020, compared to the previously expected -6.5 percent. The dollar closed the month of September at 1.17 USD/EUR, up from 1.12 USD/EUR in June. Over the course of the third quarter, it reached 1.20 USD/EUR, though it partially recovered thanks to the comparably better information about the US economy. The S&P500 index went up 8.5 percent in the quarter, reaching 3,363 points, with an accumulated increase of 4 percent in the year. Brazil The Brazilian economy is expected to contract -5.1 percent in the third quarter, which is a recovery compared to the -11.4 percent fall in the second quarter. JANUARY - SEPTEMBER 2020 The severity of this contraction, which is less than in other countries, is related to the degree to which activity was closed, which was less in Brazil than in the majority of European countries. The economy seems to be resuming a certain dynamism, varying depending on the sector, although it will not return to its pre-pandemic rate in the short term, because of the social distancing measures being maintained. The Central Bank maintained the Selic rate at 2.0 percent in September, and expects inflation of 2.1 percent in 2020 and 3.0 percent in 2021. The Monetary Policy Committee has indicated its intention to maintain monetary stimuli, which would only be changed if there was a relevant deviation in inflation. The Brazilian real has lost ground against the dollar again at the end of September, closing the quarter at 5.61 BRL/USD. Regarding the stock market, the BOVESPA index closed the quarter at 94,603 points with a -0.5 percent decline in the quarter and an accumulated -18.2 percent fall to September. Mexico The Mexican economy is expected to contract -10.1 percent in the third quarter (-18.7 percent in the second quarter), as a result of the effect of confinement measures implemented to contain the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the most recent data available, industrial production was still 11 percent below its 2019 rate in July, even falling 31 percent in May. It is noteworthy that, apart from the relevant effects associated with the pandemic, investment has been on a downward trend for the last five years, and in addition, this year there was an abrupt contraction in public and private investment. The Bank of Mexico lowered interest rates a further 25 bps at its meeting in September, to 4.25 percent, with an accumulated 300 bps reduction so far this year. These cuts supporting economic activity have been possible because inflation is under control, reaching 4.05 percent in August. However, the Central Bank recognized that there is now limited room for monetary policy action. Mexican currency, after depreciating sharply in February and March, has been recovering to September. The peso closed the quarter at 22.1 MXN/USD. The Mexican Stock Market went down -0.7 percent in the quarter, -14 percent accumulated to September, reaching 37,459 points at the close of the quarter. 10 │ Financial Information MAPFRE S.A. The English version is a translation of the original in Spanish for information purposes only. In case of discrepancy, the Spanish version shall prevail. Turkey The third quarter outlook for the Turkish economy points toward an estimated contraction of -2.2 percent, far below the -9.9 percent registered in the second quarter. Inflation in September stood at 11.7 percent, typical for this year, reflecting certain resistance to dropping further, as seen in the uptick in underlying inflation, at 11 percent. This will have implications for interest rate expectations. Against market expectations, at its meeting in September, the Central Bank of Turkey raised the official interest rate (one-week Repo) 200 bps to 10.25 percent. Even so, real interest rates remain negative. JANUARY - SEPTEMBER 2020 The Turkish lira closed September at 7.72 TRY/USD, depreciating 12.6 percent against the dollar in the quarter, with an almost 30 percent loss this year. After finding some stability in June and July, the negative economic outlook made it clear that the Turkish economy is highly dependent on external financing in dollars. The BIST30 stock index in Istanbul closed the quarter at 1,284 points, with an accumulated fall of -7.5 percent in local currency to September. 11 │ Financial Information MAPFRE S.A. The English version is a translation of the original in Spanish for information purposes only. In case of discrepancy, the Spanish version shall prevail. JANUARY - SEPTEMBER 2020 Main currencies compared to the euro Average Exchange Rate Closing Exchange Rate ITEM Var. SEPTEMBER Var. SEPTEMBER SEPTEMBER 2020 2020 vs. SEPTEMBER 2020 2020 vs. SEPTEMBER 2019 DECEMBER 2019 US dollar 0.88319 -1.1% 0.85288 -4.3% Brazilian real 0.17182 -25.0% 0.15182 -31.5% Turkish lira 0.13135 -17.4% 0.11044 -26.3% Mexican peso 0.04102 -10.8% 0.03854 -18.3% Colombian peso 0.00024 -12.9% 0.00022 -17.9% Chilean peso 0.00110 -15.4% 0.00109 -8.3% Peruvian sol 0.25503 -4.9% 0.23669 -12.1% Argentine peso 0.01120 -29.7% 0.01120 -24.8% Panamanian balboa 0.88432 -1.0% 0.85288 -4.3% Dominican peso 0.01579 -10.0% 0.01458 -13.3% Honduran lempira 0.03571 -2.2% 0.03463 -4.3% Philippine peso 0.01769 2.8% 0.01761 0.2% Indonesian rupiah 0.00006 -3.3% 0.00006 -11.0% 12 │ Financial Information MAPFRE S.A. The English version is a translation of the original in Spanish for information purposes only. In case of discrepancy, the Spanish version shall prevail. JANUARY - SEPTEMBER 2020 4. Consolidated Result Consolidated Revenue ITEM SEPTEMBER SEPTEMBER % 2019 2020 Total written and accepted premiums 17,647.4 15,549.9 -11.9% Financial income from investments 2,403.9 1,757.9 -26.9% Revenue from non-insurance entities and other revenue 1,567.2 1,743.6 11.3% Total consolidated revenue 21,618.5 19,051.4 -11.9% Figures in millions of euros The Group's consolidated revenue reached 19.1 billion euros, with a decrease of 11.9 percent, mainly due to the fall in written premiums and lower financial income. Premiums from direct insurance and accepted reinsurance, which represent a fundamental part of revenue, reached 15.5 billion euros, with a decrease of 11.9 percent, due in part to the effects on new business from the confinement of the population from COVID-19, and to the strong depreciation of the main currencies. At constant exchange rates, and eliminating the effect on premiums from the two-year PEMEX policy (502.9 million dollars) that was issued in 2019, premiums would have only fallen 3.0 percent. The following chart provides a breakdown of premium development by line of business: ITEM SEPTEMBER SEPTEMBER % 2019 2020 Total written and accepted premiums 17,647.4 15,549.9 -11.9% NON-LIFE 13,567.9 12,439.3 -8.3% AUTO 5,080.6 4,234.7 -16.7% GENERAL P&C 4,825.0 4,283.4 -11.2% HEALTH & ACCIDENT 1,120.9 1,271.8 13.5% OTHER NON LIFE 479.9 704.1 46.7% SUB-TOTAL NON LIFE INSURANCE 11,506.4 10,494.0 -8.8% NON-LIFE REINSURANCE 4,159.6 3,890.7 -6.5% CONSOLIDATION ADJUSTMENTS (2,098.2) (1,945.3) 7.3% LIFE 4,079.5 3,110.6 -23.8% LIFE PROTECTION 1,789.3 1,545.6 -13.6% LIFE SAVINGS 1,945.3 1,236.9 -36.4% SUB-TOTAL LIFE INSURANCE 3,734.6 2,782.5 -25.5% LIFE REINSURANCE 344.9 328.1 -4.9% Figures in millions of euros Written premiums in 2020 are affected by lower business volumes due to lower economic activity, by the depreciation of currencies in Latin America and Turkey, and by the lack of incentives in Life Savings products. Non-Life premiums went down 8.8 percent, marked primarily by lower issuing in the Auto and General P&C lines, the latter from the effect of PEMEX premiums. Written Auto premiums fell 16.7 percent, primarily as a result of lower issuing in Brazil, the United States, Italy, Spain and Turkey. Life insurance premiums fell 25.5 percent. Of these, Life Protection fell 13.6 percent, primarily from the decline in this business and the currency effect in Brazil. Life Savings premiums fell 36.4 percent, primarily from the fall of issuing in Spain, in a 13 │ Financial Information MAPFRE S.A. complicated economic environment for the sale of these products. By Non-Life business type, General P&C is the most important line, with almost 4.3 billion euros in premiums. Auto holds second place, with over 4.2 billion euros. Health and Accident is in third place with nearly 1.3 billion euros in premiums and 13.5 percent growth thanks to Spain and the Dominican Republic as a result of the acquisition of the Health insurer ARS Palic. Gross revenue from investments reached almost 1.8 billion euros, 26.9 percent less than the same period the previous year. This fall comes primarily from Spain, Malta, and Brazil. The English version is a translation of the original in Spanish for information purposes only. In case of discrepancy, the Spanish version shall prevail. In the case of Spain and Malta, the fall in financial income of 275.4 and 143.5 million euros, respectively, is due to a decrease in the investment portfolio valuation, from the deterioration of the financial markets. In both countries, this lower financial income has its corresponding reflection in the income statement, and lower expenses from the decrease in reserving of technical provisions, with minimal impact on the Group result. Finally, other revenue, which mostly includes non- insurance activity and non-technical revenue, went up 11.3 percent, primarily from the increase in positive foreign exchange differences. JANUARY - SEPTEMBER 2020 Income statement The chart below gives a summary of the consolidated income statement to September 2020, showing the various components of earnings and the comparison with the same period of the previous year. I TEM SEPTEMBER SEPTEMBER % 2019 2020 I . REVENUE FROM INSURANCE BUSINESS 17,671 .1 15,612 .9 - 11 .6% 1. Premiums earned, net 13,996.5 12,383.4 2. Revenue from investments 2,366.5 1,718.3 3. Positive currency differences 1,189.9 1,391.4 4. Other revenues 118.2 119.8 II . INSURANCE BUSINESS EXPENSES (16,464 .2) (14,576 .3) 11 .5% 1. Incurred claims for the year, net (10,609.1) (8,417.5) 2. Net operating expenses (3,799.7) (3,497.6) 3. Investment expenses (601.0) (999.2) 4. Negative currency differences (1,185.1) (1,356.1) 5. Other expenses (269.3) (306.0) RESULT FROM THE INSURANCE BUSINESS 1,206 .9 1,036 .5 - 14 .1% III. OTHER ACTIVITIES (200.3) (164.5) IV. RESULT ON RESTATEMENT OF FINANCIAL ACCOUNTS (12.4) (11.4) V. RESULT BEFORE TAXES 994 .2 860 .6 - 13 .4% VI. TAX ON PROFITS (282.3) (210.0) VII . RESULT AFTER TAX 711 .9 650 .6 - 8 .6% IX. RESULT FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR 711 .9 650 .6 - 8 .6% 1. Attributable to non-controlling interests 249.0 200.1 2 . Attributable to the controlling company 462 .9 450 .4 - 2 .7% Figures in millions of euros Lower earned premiums in September come from the decrease in written premiums and the strong depreciation of some of the main currencies. The fall in the heading for revenue from investments comes from lower income from financial investment returns due to the fall in rates, the absence of dividend payments, and the lack of realized gains, as well as from the effect of currency depreciation. The increase in the heading for positive exchange differences has a parallel reflection in the heading for negative exchange differences. The insurance business result reached over 1.0 billion euros, which is 14.1 percent less than the same period the previous year. Non-Life insurance business results reached 740.4 million euros, with a decrease of 7.2 percent compared to the same period the previous year. However, to September, the Non-Life technical result improved thanks to the lower Auto and Health claims, which offset the increase in losses in lines with COVID-19-related claims. MAPFRE ESPAÑA continues to be the largest contributor to Group profits. Further, the positive rate of contribution to earnings from Non-Life businesses in BRAZIL, NORTH AMERICA, LATAM NORTH and LATAM SOUTH is noteworthy, as they improved significantly despite unfavorable currency development. The UNITED STATES showed strong results growth, primarily due to the absence of weather-related events and the fall in claims frequency. EURASIA showed positive Non-Life 14 │ Financial Information MAPFRE S.A. The English version is a translation of the original in Spanish for information purposes only. In case of discrepancy, the Spanish version shall prevail. business results that are much higher than the same period the previous year. The result of Reinsurance and of the Global Risks Unit was impacted by the effect of the earthquakes in Puerto Rico, the direct incurred losses from claims directly attributable to COVID-19, and in general by the negative development of large accepted reinsurance claims. The effects of the confinement of the population because of the COVID-19 crisis have had an asymmetrical impact to date. It has had a positive effect on losses in Auto and Health in several countries - Spain, USA and Turkey - and a negative effect in general on the Commercial Multi-Risk and Burial lines. The Life technical-financial result reached 296.1 million euros, a 27.6 percent decrease compared to the same period the previous year. This decline is primarily due to Brazil, which shows a deterioration in this line from the Life Protection business coming from the bank channel, from the increase in claims as well as from the currency effect. Additionally, Spain has a lower result from its MAPFRE VIDA activity. JANUARY - SEPTEMBER 2020 A breakdown of the income statement separated by Life and Non-Life business can be found in Appendix 13.5 herein. The result from other activities contributed a loss of 164.5 million euros due to the provisions for restructurings and impairments for the amount of 47.3 million euros. In 2019, a 76.5 million euro extraordinary provision was included in this heading, from a goodwill writedown and for restructuring expenses for various MAPFRE ASISTENCIA subsidiaries. The result before taxes stands at 860.6 million euros, 13.4 percent less than the same period the previous year. Tax on profits reached 210.0 million euros, with a 25.6 percent reduction compared to the close of the same period the previous year. The accumulated attributable result to September 2020 reached 450.4 million euros, falling 2.7 percent. 15 │ Financial Information MAPFRE S.A. The English version is a translation of the original in Spanish for information purposes only. In case of discrepancy, the Spanish version shall prevail. JANUARY - SEPTEMBER 2020 5. Consolidated Balance Sheet 5.1. Balance Sheet ITEM DECEMBER SEPTEMBER % 2019 2020 Goodwill 1,773.2 1,644.2 -7.3% Other intangible assets 1,526.9 1,484.7 -2.8% Other fixed assets 265.5 240.9 -9.3% Cash 2,537.5 2,662.0 4.9% Real estate 2,435.0 2,390.8 -1.8% Financial investments 44,995.9 43,205.4 -4.0% Other investments 1,044.1 1,078.2 3.3% Unit-Linked investments 2,510.2 2,284.4 -9.0% Participation of reinsurance in technical provisions 6,386.1 5,687.5 -10.9% Receivables on insurance and reinsurance operations 4,879.4 4,582.9 -6.1% Deferred taxes 307.0 232.6 -24.2% Assets held for sale 264.2 201.2 -23.9% Other assets 3,585.0 3,121.7 -12.9% TOTAL ASSETS 72,509.9 68,816.5 -5.1% Equity attributable to the Controlling company 8,854.3 8,411.7 -5.0% Non-controlling interests 1,251.7 1,177.2 -5.9% Equity 10,106.0 9,589.0 -5.1% Financial debt 2,973.7 3,078.0 3.5% Technical provisions 51,031.6 48,327.1 -5.3% Provisions for risks and expenses 709.3 598.9 -15.6% Debt due on insurance and reinsurance operations 2,469.1 2,101.7 -14.9% Deferred taxes 703.1 663.5 -5.6% Liabilities held for sale 135.9 68.6 -49.5% Other liabilities 4,381.2 4,389.6 0.2% TOTAL LIABILITIES 72,509.9 68,816.5 -5.1% Figures in millions of euros Total assets reached 68.8 billion euros at September 30, 2020 and fell 5.1 percent compared to the close of the previous year. The most relevant changes are analyzed below: The relevant depreciation of the main currencies in LATAM and the Turkish lira has a significant effect on the Group's balance sheet, and explains a large part of the variations at the close of September 2020. The inclusion of the insurer ARS Palic in the Dominican Republic in the consolidation scope has implied the incorporation of 70.2 million euros in financial investments and 42.1 million euros in technical provisions, and has also implied recording an intangible asset (Goodwill) of 20.3 million euros. To September 30, 2020, the heading for assets held for sale includes the valuation of the Funespaña businesses for the amount of 200.1 million euros. The reduction compared to the close of 2019 corresponds to the accounting record of the exit of the assets from the long-term complementary workers' compensation portfolio in Peru. The changes in the headings for Assets and Liabilities from insurance and reinsurance operations, are a result of the business management process itself. 5.2. Investment Portfolio 16 │ Financial Information MAPFRE S.A. The English version is a translation of the original in Spanish for information purposes only. In case of discrepancy, the Spanish version shall prevail. In the third quarter of the year, the financial markets have continued to recover, both in the main equity indexes as well as in government and corporate debt interest rates. However, the second wave of COVID-19 contagion has cast doubt about the intensity and speed of recovery. The macroeconomic fundamentals continue to be slightly better than expected and point toward a recovery of economic activity. The elections in the United States, Brexit negotiations, and possible vaccines against the virus will have a significant impact on the price of assets in the last quarter of the year. With regard to the investment portfolio, volatility in the Spanish government debt curve, within a relatively narrow range, has made it possible to actively manage the duration of investments. Despite primary debt market activity being lower in volume and, additionally, the premium offered by issuers being lower, we have continued to buy new issuances. The ECB's activity acquiring private fixed income in the secondary market pushes investors to turn to the primary market, if their objective is to reach investment volumes with positive return. Secondary debt market activity has been characterized by a consistent rotation to reduce exposure to bonds more closely linked to the economic cycle, that trade with excessively narrow spreads. Exposure to government and corporate debt in the investment portfolio varied slightly over the quarter, from 55.3 percent and 18.5 percent to 55.9 percent and 18.5 percent, respectively. Equity and mutual fund exposure has gone down in the quarter from market effects, going from 7.9 percent to 7.6 percent. The positive performance of all assets with the highest ESG (environmental, societal and governmental) ratings is also noteworthy. Details of the investment portfolio by asset class to September 30 are given in the following chart: JANUARY - SEPTEMBER 2020 Breakdown by asset class Cash 5.2% Other investments (4.7%) 8.3% (8.5%) Mutual funds 2.8% (3.4%) Government fixed Equity 4.8% income 55.9% (5.2%) (56.2%) Real Estate* 4.6% (4.5%) Corporate fixed income 18.5% (17.5%) Figures from the previous year (December 2019) are in smaller text. ITEM DECEMBER 2019 SEPTEMBER % 2020 Government fixed 30,088.8 28,856.8 -4.1% income Corporate fixed 9,354.9 9,536.1 1.9% income Real Estate* 2,435.0 2,390.8 -1.8% Equity 2,761.0 2,464.7 -10.7% Mutual funds 1,826.1 1,443.4 -21.0% Cash 2,537.5 2,662.0 4.9% Other investments 4,519.4 4,266.9 -5.6% TOTAL 53,522.7 51,620.8 -3.6% Figures in millions of euros "Real Estate" includes both investment property and real estate for own use (at net book value) Appendix 13.1, Consolidated Balance Sheet, includes a breakdown of the financial investments: by held to maturity portfolio, available for sale portfolio, and trading portfolio. Breakdown of Fixed income portfolio to September 2020 by geographic area and by asset class Total ITEM Government Corporate Total Debt Spain 17,926.5 2,298.9 20,225.4 Rest of Europe 4,984.7 3,909.0 8,893.6 United States 1,592.4 2,214.0 3,806.4 Brazil 2,040.9 2.0 2,042.9 Latin America - 1,642.3 767.8 2,410.0 Other Other countries 670.1 344.5 1,014.5 TOTAL 28,856.8 9,536.1 38,392.9 Figures in millions of euros Approximately 2.99 billion euros in Italian sovereign debt is included in "Rest of Europe". 17 │ Financial Information MAPFRE S.A. The English version is a translation of the original in Spanish for information purposes only. In case of discrepancy, the Spanish version shall prevail. The breakdown of corporate debt is as follows: Corporate Corporate Total Corporate Debt without with Total collateral collateral Spain 1,288.3 1,010.6 2,298.9 Rest of Europe 3,403.4 505.6 3,909.0 United States 2,158.9 55.1 2,214.0 Brazil 2.0 0.0 2.0 Latin America - 698.1 69.7 767.8 Other Other countries 344.5 0.0 344.5 TOTAL 7,895.2 1,641.0 9,536.1 Figures in millions of euros The classification of corporate debt by rating is as follows: Rating % AAA 8.9% AA 22.5% A 21.2% BBB 33.1% BB or lower 14.3% and unrated TOTAL 100.0% Four different types of portfolios are included in investment portfolio management: Those that aim for a strict immunization of the obligations derived from insurance contracts, and which minimize interest rate risk, through matching adjustments, by means of immunization techniques based on matching cash flow or duration. JANUARY - SEPTEMBER 2020 Portfolios that cover Unit Linked policies composed of assets where the risk is borne by policyholders.

Conditioned actively managed portfolios, that aim to exceed guaranteed returns and to obtain greater returns for policyholders within prudential parameters, such as portfolios with profit-sharing.

profit-sharing. Freely actively managed portfolios, which are only conditioned by the legal rules and internal risk limitations. Breakdown of actively managed Fixed Income portfolios Market Accounting Market Yield Modified Value Yield Duration Non Life (IBERIA + MAPFRE RE) 09.30.2020 7,398.3 1.70% 0.42% 8.21 06.30.2020 7,150.7 1.78% 0.62% 8.22 03.31.2020 6,849.3 1.89% 1.08% 8.03 12.31.2019 7,271.9 1.95% 0.78% 8.25 09.30.2019 7,485.6 1.89% 0.50% 8.18 Life (IBERIA) 09.30.2020 6,618.9 3.56% 0.15% 6.72 06.30.2020 6,561.6 3.56% 0.34% 6.77 03.31.2020 6,584.5 3.51% 0.70% 6.81 12.31.2019 6,821.6 3.53% 0.33% 6.89 09.30.2019 6,871.9 3.64% 0.14% 7.03 Figures in million euros At September 30, 2020, the unrealized capital losses on equity and mutual funds from IBERIA's and MAPFRE RE's freely actively managed portfolios reached 84.7 million euros (77.3 million euros in unrealized capital losses to June 30, 2020). 18 │ Financial Information MAPFRE S.A. The English version is a translation of the original in Spanish for information purposes only. In case of discrepancy, the Spanish version shall prevail. 5.3. Equity Consolidated equity amounted to 9.6 billion euros at September 30, 2020, as compared to 10.1 billion euros at December 31, 2019. To September 30, 2020, 1.2 billion euros correspond to non-controlling interests' shares in subsidiaries, primarily financial entities in Spain and Brazil with which MAPFRE has bancassurance agreements. Consolidated equity attributable to the controlling Company per share was 2.73 euros at September 30, 2020 (2.87 euros at December 31, 2019). The following chart shows changes in equity attributable to the controlling Company in the period: Equity attributable to the controlling Company ITEM DECEMBER SEPTEMBER 2019 2020 BALANCE AT 12/31 PREVIOUS YEAR 7,993.8 8,854.3 Changes in accounting standards (8.0) 0.0 Additions and deductions recognized directly in equity Financial assets available for sale 1,435.1 87.5 Currency conversion differences 35.7 (649.7) Shadow accounting (719.6) (52.8) Other (4.9) (7.2) TOTAL 738.3 (622.2) Result for the period 609.2 450.4 Dividends (446.7) (261.6) Other changes in net equity (40.3) (9.2) BALANCE AS AT PERIOD END 8,854.3 8,411.7 Figures in millions of euros Equity attributable to the controlling Company at the close of September 2020 includes: An increase of 87.5 million euros (a fall of 203.3 million euros to June 30, 2020) in the market value of the financial assets available for sale portfolio due to the slight recovery of financial markets in the quarter, partially offset by shadow accounting for the amount of negative 52.8 million euros (positive 117.3 million euros to June 30, 2020).

A fall of 649.7 million euros from currency conversion differences, due to the depreciation of all currencies against the euro.

Profits to September 2020.

A reduction of 261.6 million euros, from the final dividend against the 2019 financial year, approved JANUARY - SEPTEMBER 2020 at the Annual General Shareholder Meeting in March 2020 and paid on June 25, 2020. The breakdown of the equity items attributable to the controlling Company is shown below: ITEM DECEMBER SEPTEMBER 2019 2020 Capital, retained earnings and 9,154.5 9,333.9 reserves Treasury stock and other (66.4) (73.2) adjustments Net capital gains 1,006.3 1,041.0 Unrealised gains (Available for 3,565.2 3,652.7 sale portfolio) Gains allocated to provisions (2,558.9) (2,611.8) Currency conversion differences (1,240.0) (1,889.9) Attributable equity 8,854.3 8,411.7 Figures in millions of euros The following table shows a breakdown of the currency conversion differences and variations: C UR R EN C Y D EC EM B ER SEP T EM B ER V A R IA T IO N 2019 2020 US dollar 489.7 389.0 (100.7) B razilian real (648.1) (974.9) (326.8) Venezuelan B o livar (420.5) (422.7) (2.2) Turkish lira (309.2) (350.1) (40.8) A rgentine peso (117.5) (121.0) (3.5) M exican peso (103.7) (158.8) (55.1) Co lombian peso (42.4) (76.0) (33.6) Indo nesian rupiah (7.8) (21.4) (13.6) Other currencies (80.5) (153.8) (73.3) T o t a l ( 1,2 4 0 .0 ) ( 1,8 8 9 .7 ) ( 6 4 9 .7 ) Figures in millions of euros Dividends upstreamed from subsidiaries At the close of September, 302.7 million euros in dividends have been upstreamed from subsidiaries, with noteworthy contributions from Spain (231.9 million euros), USA (36.9 million euros) and Brazil (28.7 million euros). Hyperinflationary economies' effect on Equity The financial statements of the companies registered in countries with high inflation rates or hyperinflationary economies are adjusted or restated for the effects of the changes in prices before they are converted to euros. The Group accounting policy for recording operations in hyperinflationary economies, until the close of the 2019 accounting year, consisted of recording in Reserves the accounting effects of both the adjustment for inflation as well as the currency conversion differences generated 19 │ Financial Information MAPFRE S.A. The English version is a translation of the original in Spanish for information purposes only. In case of discrepancy, the Spanish version shall prevail. from the conversion to euros of the restated financial statements of subsidiaries in these countries. While this criteria was accepted by market regulators in previous years, in response to a recently opened request, the IFRIC (International Financial Reporting Interpretations Committee) considered this above mentioned policy to be in need of review. As a result, the Group proceeded to change the criteria at the quarterly close of March 2020, and adopted one of the criteria proposed by the IFRIC, therefore recording the accounting effects from inflation adjustments and from currency conversion differences in Equity, with both recycled in P&L. The adoption of the new accounting treatment led to the reclassification of the net amount of the effects of restatement for inflation and currency conversion to the Equity heading for "Currency Conversion Differences". The amounts included in the last two years from these effects are the following: ITEM D E C V a r. D E C V a r. S E P 2 0 1 8 2 0 1 9 2 0 1 9 2 0 2 0 2 0 2 0 Restatement for 542.8 22.0 564.8 13.6 578.4 inflation Currency conversion (1,070.8) (32.0) (1,102.8) (19.3) (1,122.1) differences Net (528 .0) (10 .0) (538 .0) (5 .7) (543 .7) Figures in millions of euros The breakdown, by country, of results from accounting restatement and equity from the subsidiaries operating in hyperinflationary economies is below: C O UN TR Y Results from restatement Attributable equity SEP 2019 SEP 2020 DEC 2019 SEP 2020 Argentina (8.2) (6.8) 46.8 54.1 Venezuela (4.2) (4.7) 2.0 7.0 Total (12 .4) (11 .5) 48 .8 61 .1 Figures in millions of euros 5.4. Funds under Management The following charts show the performance of managed savings, including both technical provisions of Life companies, and the Life provisions of multiline companies, which are presented in the Group's consolidated balance sheet. JANUARY - SEPTEMBER 2020 In addition to the Life insurance operations, MAPFRE manages its clients' savings through pension and mutual funds. The following chart shows the details of and changes in managed savings, which includes both concepts: Managed savings ITEM DECEMBER SEPTEMBER % 2019 2020 Life technical 30,547.8 29,229.5 -4.3% provisons Pension funds 5,479.1 5,421.2 -1.1% Mutual funds and other 4,636.1 4,346.5 -6.2% Subtotal 40,663.0 38,997.2 -4.1% Figures in millions of euros Changes in managed savings with respect to December of the previous year reflect the decrease of the Life technical provisions, as well as of managed savings in pension funds and mutual funds, as a result of the fall in value of financial investment portfolios and the deterioration of financial markets. It is important to point out that contributions and incoming external transfers to pension funds have exceeded the payments and outgoing external transfers, at the close of September 2020, for the amount of 101.2 million euros. Additionally, mutual funds have also had net positive contributions, for the amount of 142.7 million euros. The following chart reflects the development of assets under management, which include the total Group investment portfolio as well as pension and mutual funds: Assets under management ITEM DECEMBER SEPTEMBER % 2019 2020 Investment portfolio 53,522.7 51,620.8 -3.6% Pension funds 5,479.1 5,421.2 -1.1% Mutual funds and other 4,636.1 4,346.5 -6.2% TOTAL 63,637.9 61,388.5 -3.5% Figures in millions of euros 20 │ Financial Information MAPFRE S.A. The English version is a translation of the original in Spanish for information purposes only. In case of discrepancy, the Spanish version shall prevail. JANUARY - SEPTEMBER 2020 6. Information by Business Unit MAPFRE manages its business through the following Units: Insurance, Reinsurance, Global Risks and Assistance. The Reinsurance and Global Risks Units comprise the legal entity MAPFRE RE. The chart below shows premiums, attributable result, and Non-Life combined ratio for the business units: Key Figures Premiums Attributable result Combined ratio AREA / BUSINESS UNIT SEP TEMBER SEP TEMBER % SEP TEMBER SEP TEMBER % SEP TEMBER SEP TEMBER 2019 2020 2019 2020 2019 2020 IBERIA 5,962.6 5,312.9 -10.9% 349.3 333.7 -4.4% 93.8% 92.5% LATAM 5,861.2 4,667.2 -20.4% 150.4 178.9 18.9% 93.4% 89.1% INTERNATIONAL 3,119.2 2,766.8 -11.3% 67.8 97.3 43.4% 102.2% 98.1% TOTAL INSURANCE 14,943.0 12,746.9 -14.7% 567.6 609.9 7.5% 95.9% 93.0% REINSURANCE AND GLOBAL 4,083.1 4,218.8 3.3% 102.1 (20.0) -119.6% 96.4% 102.8% RISKS ASSISTANCE 684.3 493.7 -27.9% (85.5) (17.5) 79.5% 104.3% 98.6% Holdings and consolidation (2,063.0) (1,909.5) 7.4% (121.2) (122.0) -0.7% -- -- adjustments MAPFRE S.A. 17,647.4 15,549.9 -11.9% 462.9 450.4 -2.7% 96.4% 95.2% Figures in millions of euros 6.1. Insurance Entities 6.1.1. IBERIA IBERIA encompasses the business activities of MAPFRE business managed by MAPFRE VIDA and its ESPAÑA and its subsidiary in Portugal, as well as the Life bancassurance subsidiaries. Information by country Premiums Attributable result Combined ratio ROE REGION / COUNTRY SEP TEMBER SEP TEMBER % SEP TEMBER SEP TEMBER % SEP TEMBER SEP TEMBER DECEMBER SEP TEMBER 2019 2020 2019 2020 2019 2020 2019 2020 IBERIA 5,962.6 5,312.9 -10.9% 349.3 333.7 -4.4% 93.8% 92.5% 12.6% 11.3% SPAIN* 5,862.2 5,210.9 -11.1% 342.8 328.3 -4.2% 93.8% 92.4% 12.7% 11.4% PORTUGAL 100.3 102.0 1.6% 6.5 5.5 -15.8% 96.4% 95.0% 8.3% 6.4% Figures in millions of euros * VERTI Spain premiums reached 63.0 million euros (+7 percent). The net result reached 6.0 million euros (-2.1 million euros to September 30, 2019). Breakdown by key lines: Premiums Attributable result Combined ratio ITEM SEPTEMBER SEPTEMBER SEPTEMBER SEPTEMBER SEPTEMBER SEPTEMBER % % 2019 2020 2019 2020 2019 2020 LIFE 1,848.2 1,167.5 -36.8% 97.1 90.6 -6.6% -- -- LIFE PROTECTION 358.7 367.9 2.6% 49.9 62.6 25.3% -- -- LIFE SAVINGS 1,489.5 799.6 -46.3% 46.4 29.0 -37.5% -- -- AUTO 1,723.4 1,656.9 -3.9% 115.1 202.8 76.2% 93.3% 83.7% GENERAL P&C 1,539.4 1,624.1 5.5% 69.7 (7.1) -110.2% 96.1% 104.2% HEALTH & ACCIDENT 663.1 685.7 3.4% 26.3 32.9 24.7% 94.9% 92.9% Figures in millions of euros 21 │ Financial Information MAPFRE S.A. The English version is a translation of the original in Spanish for information purposes only. In case of discrepancy, the Spanish version shall prevail. IBERIA premiums Premiums in IBERIA fell 10.9 percent. Non-Life premiums grew 0.6 percent and reflect the positive development of the Health, Condominiums, and Homeowners business. Life premiums went down 36.8 percent, primarily due to the low interest rate environment which complicates selling savings insurance policies, where there is a 689.9 million euros fall in premiums, from the cancellation of the sale of certain products, but with limited impact in the result. Regarding the SANTANDER MAPFRE operation, written premiums at the close of September 2020 reached 10.7 million euros. MAPFRE ESPAÑA adopted client support measures amounting to 55.7 million euros through the application of premium discounts on renewal for the self-employed and SMEs, corresponding to the period of inactivity from the COVID-19 crisis. IBERIA result IBERIA's attributable result reached 333.7 million euros with a decline of 4.4 percent compared to the same period the previous year. The technical result of Non-Life business is very positive and maintains an excellent combined ratio, which to September 2020 stood at 92.5 percent. The effects of the confinement of the Spanish population from COVID-19 have had an asymmetrical immaterial effect to date, with a positive effect on losses in Auto and Health, and a negative effect on the Commercial Multi-Risk and Burial lines. The Life business result shows negative development primarily due to the lower result from MAPFRE VIDA, while the bancassurance channel result improved slightly. At the close of September 2020, 13.5 million euros in financial gains, net of losses, were recorded (60.6 million as of September 2019). JANUARY - SEPTEMBER 2020 The chart below provides a breakdown of the information for MAPFRE ESPAÑA: MAPFRE ESPAÑA - Key figures ITEM SEPTEMBER SEPTEMBER % 2019 2020 Gross written and 4,074.6 4,109.5 0.9% accepted premiums Net premiums earned 3,286.2 3,269.1 -0.5% Gross result 271.5 264.3 -2.6% Tax on profits (61.1) (58.5) Non-controlling interests (0.0) 1.2 Attributable net result 210.3 207.1 -1.5% Combined ratio 94.6% 93.2% -1.4 p.p. Expense ratio 21.2% 22.6% 1.5 p.p. Loss ratio 73.4% 70.5% -2.9 p.p. ITEM DECEMBER SEPTEMBER % 2019 2020 Investments, real estate 7,093.0 7,131.2 0.5% and cash Technical provisions 6,279.8 6,644.0 5.8% Shareholders' equity 2,498.9 2,530.7 1.3% ROE 11.2% 10.0% -1.2 p.p. Figures in millions of euros MAPFRE ESPAÑA - Auto ITEM SEPTEMBER SEPTEMBER % 2019 2020 Gross written and accepted premiums 1,723.4 1,656.9 -3.9% Net premiums earned 1,540.1 1,507.2 -2.1% Result before tax 152.8 269.2 76.1% Non-Life Loss Ratio 76.6% 65.6% -11.0 p.p. Non-Life Expense Ratio 16.8% 18.1% 1.3 p.p. Non-Life Combined Ratio 93.3% 83.7% -9.7 p.p. Number of vehicles insured (units) 5,916,371 5,965,299 0.8% Figures in millions of euros Auto premiums (including VERTI, SEGUROS GERAIS PORTUGAL and SANTANDER MAPFRE) fell 3.9 percent. Personal Auto premiums in MAPFRE ESPAÑA fell 4.3 percent and premiums in Fleets fell 9.6 percent. The Auto combined ratio went down in September to 83.7 percent due to a decrease in losses. MAPFRE ESPAÑA - General P&C ITEM SEPTEMBER SEPTEMBER % 2019 2020 Gross written and accepted premiums 1,539.4 1,624.1 5.5% Net premiums earned 1,139.6 1,151.8 1.1% Result before tax 92.5 (11.8) -112.8% Non-Life Loss Ratio 69.2% 75.6% 6.4 p.p. Non-Life Expense Ratio 26.8% 28.6% 1.8 p.p. Non-Life Combined Ratio 96.1% 104.2% 8.2 p.p. Figures in millions of euros General P&C business volume reflects the solid performance of the majority of retail Non-Life lines. At the close of September, accumulated growth in the Homeowners business reached 4.3 percent, and 7.2 percent in Condominiums. Commercial lines 22 │ Financial Information MAPFRE S.A. The English version is a translation of the original in Spanish for information purposes only. In case of discrepancy, the Spanish version shall prevail. experienced an increase in written premiums of 7.5 percent. There has been a strong increase in losses in the Burial line, where the combined ratio reached 125.9 percent, from the increase in mortality from the COVID- 19 crisis, which, along with aid to SMEs in the context of COVID-19, caused a very relevant reduction in the result. MAPFRE ESPAÑA - Health & Accident ITEM SEPTEMBER SEPTEMBER % 2019 2020 Gross written and accepted premiums 595.7 622.3 4.5% Net premiums earned 434.1 451.7 4.1% Result before tax 16.9 28.8 70.6% Non-Life Loss Ratio 80.5% 76.5% -4.0 p.p. Non-Life Expense Ratio 17.5% 18.8% 1.3 p.p. Non-Life Combined Ratio 98.0% 95.3% -2.7 p.p. Figures in millions of euros Health and Accident premiums maintained their strong rate of growth, reaching 4.5 percent over the same period in the previous year. The combined ratio shows a decrease compared to the same period of the previous year, reaching 95.3 percent. The charts below provide a breakdown of the information for MAPFRE VIDA: MAPFRE VIDA - Key Figures ITEM SEPTEMBER SEPTEMBER % 2019 2020 Gross written and accepted 1,888.2 1,203.6 -36.3% premiums Gross result 254.4 233.1 -8.4% Tax on profits (59.2) (49.5) Non-controlling interests (55.9) (57.0) Attributable net result 139.3 126.6 -9.1% ITEM DECEMBER SEPTEMBER % 2019 2020 Investments, real estate and 26,419.1 25,953.4 -1.8% cash Shareholders' equity 1,690.0 1,744.7 3.2% ROE 14.6% 13.2% -1.4 p .p . Technical financial Margin 1.4% 1.3% -0.1 p.p. Figures in millions of euros MAPFRE VIDA - Premium breakdown ITEM SEPTEMBER SEPTEMBER % 2019 2020 - Agent channel 1,370.0 872.8 -36.3% - Bank channel 518.2 330.7 -36.2% BANKIA MAPFRE VIDA 192.6 112.5 -41.6% BANKINTER SEG DE VIDA 256.3 166.3 -35.1% CAJA CASTILLA LA MANCHA 49.1 29.4 -40.1% CAJA GRANADA VIDA 9.5 10.0 5.9% CAJAMURCIA VIDA 10.7 12.5 16.9% TOTAL PREMIUMS 1,888.2 1,203.6 -36.3% - Life-Savings 1,466.8 778.3 -46.9% - Life-Protection 354.1 361.9 2.2% - Accident 67.3 63.4 -5.8% Figures in millions of euros JANUARY - SEPTEMBER 2020 The Life business went down 36.3 percent due to the fall in Life Savings business, from lower sales in MAPFRE VIDA, in both the agent and bank channel. The Life Savings business is conditioned by a low interest rate environment that highly complicates taking out policies. The positive development of the Life Protection business is noteworthy, growing 2.2 percent. The attributable result for MAPFRE VIDA reached 126.6 million euros, 9.1 percent lower than the same period the previous year. MAPFRE INVERSIÓN activity is consolidated in MAPFRE VIDA accounts. Its attributable result, to September 30, 2020, reached 26.2 million euros (30.4 million euros to September 2019). MAPFRE VIDA - Managed savings ITE M DECEMBER SEPTEMBER % 2019 2020 Technical provisions 23,327.0 22,768.0 -2.4% MAPFRE VIDA 14,005.8 13,843.4 -1.2% BANKIA MAPFRE VIDA 6,776.8 6,452.5 -4.8% BANKINTER SEGUROS DE VIDA 1,417.7 1,419.0 0.1% CAJA CASTILLA LA MANCHA 844.4 795.5 -5.8% CAJA GRANADA VIDA 179.9 168.0 -6.6% CAJAMURCIA VIDA 102.3 89.7 -12.4% Mutual funds and other 3,597.8 3,678.5 2.2% Pension funds 5,479.1 5,421.2 -1.1% MAPFRE AM 2,482.8 2,505.6 0.9% OTHER 2,996.3 2,915.6 -2.7% TOTAL MANAGED SAVINGS 32,403.9 31,867.7 -1.7% Figures in millions of euros BANKIA MAPFRE VIDA, investee company owned 51 percent by MAPFRE VIDA and 49 percent by Bankia, filed a request on July 24, 2020, with the Directorate General for Insurance (DGSFP, in Spanish) for the merger by absorption of the entities CAJA GRANADA VIDA and CAJAMURCIAVIDA, as well as their dissolution without liquidation. The absorbing company, in order to integrate the corporate assets of the companies being absorbed, will carry out a capital increase and premium issue, which will be fully paid-up through the contribution in kind by MAPFRE VIDA and Bankia of the net equity of CAJA GRANADA VIDA and CAJAMURCIA VIDA. This transaction is currently pending approval from the Directorate General for Insurance. 23 │ Financial Information MAPFRE S.A. The English version is a translation of the original in Spanish for information purposes only. In case of discrepancy, the Spanish version shall prevail. JANUARY - SEPTEMBER 2020 6.1.2. LATAM This territorial area comprises the regional areas of BRAZIL, LATAM NORTH, and LATAM SOUTH. Information by region Premiums Attributable result Combined ratio ROE REGION SEPTEMBER SEPTEMBER % SEPTEMBER SEPTEMBER % SEPTEMBER SEPTEMBER DECEMBER SEPTEMBER 2019 2020 2019 2020 2019 2020 2019 2020 BRAZIL 3,100.3 2,374.0 -23.4% 70.4 81.1 15.2% 91.1% 86.8% 9.6% 12.3% LATAM NORTH 1,570.5 1,205.2 -23.3% 41.9 54.7 30.5% 95.8% 90.3% 15.2% 17.0% LATAM SOUTH 1,190.3 1,088.1 -8.6% 38.1 43.1 12.9% 97.4% 93.0% 9.8% 10.5% Figures in millions of euros Written premiums in key lines 2,626.2 2,025.0 1,662.4 1,408.8 1,215.4 754.6 315.9 454.4 LIFE AUTO GENERAL P&C HEALTH & ACCIDENT SEPTEMBER 2019 SEPTEMBER 2020 Combined Ratio of key lines to September 2019 and 2020 102.7% 94.9% 102.5% 93.0% 33.2% 79.3% 81.5% 30.2% 35.4% 22.7% 37.3% 37.9% 69.5% 72.3% 70.3% 59.5% 42.0% 43.5% 2019 2020 2019 2020 2019 2020 AUTO GENERAL P&C HEALTH & ACCIDENT Loss Ratio Expense Ratio Combined ratio Figures in millions of euros Attributable result in key lines 84.4 61.660.2 39.8 26.6 22.6 25.3 0.6 LIFE AUTO GENERAL P&C HEALTH & ACCIDENT SEPTEMBER 2019 SEPTEMBER 2020 Figures in millions of euros 24 │ Financial Information MAPFRE S.A. The English version is a translation of the original in Spanish for information purposes only. In case of discrepancy, the Spanish version shall prevail. JANUARY - SEPTEMBER 2020 BRAZIL This regional area encompasses the insurance activity in Brazil. Key figures ITEM SEPTEMBER SEPTEMBER % 2019 2020 Gross written and accepted premiums 3,100.3 2,374.0 -23.4% - Non-Life 1,941.6 1,470.8 -24.2% - Life 1,158.8 903.2 -22.1% Net premiums earned 2,409.7 1,778.1 -26.2% Gross result 354.1 278.4 -21.4% Tax on profits (114.1) (73.8) Non-controlling interests (169.7) (123.5) Attributable net result 70.4 81.1 15.2% Combined ratio 91.1% 86.8% -4.3 p.p. Expense ratio 35.0% 35.9% 0.9 p.p. Loss ratio 56.1% 50.9% -5.2 p.p. ITEM DECEMBER SEPTEMBER % 2019 2020 Investments, real estate and cash 3,756.6 2,385.0 -36.5% Technical provisions 4,777.7 3,288.7 -31.2% Shareholders' equity 1,011.8 742.5 -26.6% ROE 9.6% 12.3% 2.7 p.p. Figures in millions of euros Breakdown by key lines: Premiums Attributable result Combined ratio ITEM SEPTEMBER SEPTEMBER SEPTEMBER SEPTEMBER SEPTEMBER SEPTEMBER % % 2019 2020 2019 2020 2019 2020 LIFE 1,158.8 903.2 -22.1% 32.0 21.7 -32.2% -- -- LIFE PROTECTION 1,083.5 852.1 -21.4% 31.2 18.0 -42.3% 86.3% 89.6% LIFE SAVINGS 75.2 51.1 -32.1% (4.0) (0.1) 98.0% -- -- AUTO 669.5 335.2 -49.9% (12.1) 15.3 -- 107.4% 99.3% GENERAL P&C 1,269.9 1,134.3 -10.7% 54.9 37.0 -32.5% 75.5% 78.3% Figures in millions of euros 25 │ Financial Information MAPFRE S.A. The English version is a translation of the original in Spanish for information purposes only. In case of discrepancy, the Spanish version shall prevail. Premiums Written premiums fell 23.4 percent in euros, while in Brazilian reals they showed 2.1 percent growth. The fall in issuing in euros is due to the 25.0 percent depreciation of the real compared to the last year. In Brazilian reals, the Brasil Seg (Banco do Brasil) channel grew 12.6 percent, with good Agro businesses performance, which went up 23.9 percent, and Life Protection increased 8.0 percent in premiums. The MAPFRE channel fell 8.5 percent, highly affected by the fall in premiums in the Auto line which decreased 32.0 percent in reals. The positive growth in reals in the General P&C and Industrial Risk lines is noteworthy. Result The development of the attributable result in Brazil at the close of September 2020 has been very satisfactory, reaching 81.1 million euros and 15.2 percent growth. The JANUARY - SEPTEMBER 2020 increase in the result comes from the notable improvement in the Auto result compared to the previous year, with the combined ratio going from 107.4 to 99.3 percent, as a result of the fall in claims from the lower use of vehicles, due to the restrictions on movement from the COVID-19 crisis. The General P&C, Agro and Life Protection businesses continue to contribute positively to the result. At the close of September, there was a decline in financial income from investments due to the reduction in official interest rates in Brazil, which is partially offset with important positive exchange differences, from the positions held in dollars in the first half of the year. The lower incurred loss in Life Savings primarily corresponds to the Previdencia (pension) business line result. 26 │ Financial Information MAPFRE S.A. The English version is a translation of the original in Spanish for information purposes only. In case of discrepancy, the Spanish version shall prevail. JANUARY - SEPTEMBER 2020 LATAM NORTH This regional area includes Mexico and the sub-region of Honduras, Guatemala, Costa Rica, El Salvador and Central America and Dominican Republic, which includes Nicaragua. operations in Panama, the Dominican Republic, Key figures ITEM SEPTEMBER SEPTEMBER % 2019 2020 Gross written and accepted premiums 1,570.5 1,205.2 -23.3% - Non-Life 1,248.4 870.0 -30.3% - Life 322.2 335.2 4.0% Net premiums earned 726.5 847.4 16.6% Gross result 64.8 88.0 35.8% Tax on profits (16.5) (22.4) Non-controlling interests (6.3) (10.8) Attributable net result 41.9 54.7 30.5% Combined ratio 95.8% 90.3% -5.6 p.p. Expense ratio 31.1% 27.0% -4.1 p.p. Loss ratio 64.7% 63.3% -1.4 p.p. ITEM DECEMBER SEPTEMBER % 2019 2020 Investments, real estate and cash 1,454.1 1,504.3 3.5% Technical provisions 1,748.9 1,516.7 -13.3% Shareholders' equity 438.4 447.9 2.2% ROE 15.2% 17.0% 1.8 p.p. Figures in millions of euros Breakdown of key countries Premiums Attributable result Combined ratio COUNTRY SEPTEMBER SEPTEMBER % SEPTEMBER SEPTEMBER % SEPTEMBER SEPTEMBER 2019 2020 2019 2020 2019 2020 MEXICO 1,099.1 601.5 -45.3% 19.5 25.6 31.3% 97.4% 90.3% DOMINICAN REP. 109.1 246.6 126.0% 5.9 7.7 30.5% 95.4% 93.0% PANAMA 155.1 154.9 -0.1% 4.6 9.3 99.5% 95.9% 88.0% HONDURAS 62.3 58.4 -6.2% 4.1 4.3 5.8% 91.8% 82.0% GUATEMALA 53.7 59.3 10.3% 4.0 3.9 -3.0% 91.2% 86.4% Figures in millions of euros Breakdown by key lines of business Premiums Attributable result Combined ratio ITEM SEPTEMBER SEPTEMBER SEPTEMBER SEPTEMBER SEPTEMBER SEPTEMBER % % 2019 2020 2019 2020 2019 2020 LIFE 322.2 335.2 4.0% 9.6 5.8 -39.8% -- -- LIFE PROTECTION 203.7 173.7 -14.7% 8.9 4.7 -47.1% 96.4% 100.8% LIFE SAVINGS 118.5 161.5 36.3% 0.8 1.1 46.1% -- -- AUTO 222.6 161.6 -27.4% 14.1 21.2 50.5% 94.9% 87.5% GENERAL P&C 836.7 368.4 -56.0% 10.3 12.8 24.6% 94.6% 88.2% HEALTH & ACCIDENT 183.3 345.5 88.5% 5.2 17.6 234.7% 98.0% 92.5% Figures in millions of euros 27 │ Financial Information MAPFRE S.A. The English version is a translation of the original in Spanish for information purposes only. In case of discrepancy, the Spanish version shall prevail. Premiums Premiums in the region went down 23.3 percent compared to the same period the previous year, due primarily to the booking in accounting in June 2019 of the two-year PEMEX policy, for the amount of 502.9 million dollars, and to currency depreciation in the region. Eliminating the effect of this policy, premiums in the region would have grown 7.5 percent. This growth is mainly due to positive performance of the Dominican Republic, (151 percent growth in local currency) from the incorporation of ARS Palic and the growth of Guatemala (11.5 percent in local currency). There is positive development in the Life line, where written premiums grew 4.0 percent, thanks to Mexico, which shows 53.0 percent growth in the Life Savings business to September, from the agreement with Actinver signed in 2019 and from the growth of the Unit Linked business. Other lines, like Auto, fell 27.4 percent, and General P&C, which, eliminating the effect of the 2019 PEMEX policy, fell 4.9 percent. JANUARY - SEPTEMBER 2020 At the close of September, the recently acquired company ARS Palic in the Dominican Republic was included in the consolidation scope. To September, premiums contributed by this company to the consolidated Group reached 148.9 million euros. Result There was an important improvement in results in the LATAM NORTH region, supported by the favorable development of business in Mexico, which increased its result by 31.3 percent, with the combined ratio going from 97.4 percent to 90.3 percent, as a result of the good performance of the Property business (General P&C and Industrial Risk), Auto and Health, thanks to a significant reduction of losses in these lines. There was very positive development of the result in the Central America region, specifically in Panama and Honduras. There was a significant improvement in results in the Dominican Republic, where ARS Palic contributed an attributable result of 4.7 million euros to September. 28 │ Financial Information MAPFRE S.A. The English version is a translation of the original in Spanish for information purposes only. In case of discrepancy, the Spanish version shall prevail. JANUARY - SEPTEMBER 2020 LATAM SOUTH This regional area encompasses the business activities in Peru, Colombia, Argentina, Chile, Uruguay, Paraguay and Ecuador. Key figures ITEM SEPTEMBER SEPTEMBER % 2019 2020 Gross written and accepted premiums 1,190.3 1,088.1 -8.6% - Non-Life 1,008.9 917.7 -9.0% - Life 181.4 170.4 -6.1% Net premiums earned 698.7 561.9 -19.6% Gross result 61.9 65.1 5.3% Tax on profits (20.0) (18.7) Non-controlling interests (3.7) (3.3) Attributable net result 38.1 43.1 12.9% Combined ratio 97.4% 93.0% -4.5 p.p. Expense ratio 35.7% 37.8% 2.1 p.p. Loss ratio 61.8% 55.2% -6.6 p.p. ITEM Investments, real estate and cash Technical provisions Shareholders' equity ROE DECEMBER SEPTEMBER % 2019 2020 2,005.9 1,938.9 -3.3% 3,684.0 3,292.6 -10.6% 558.5 557.9 -0.1% 9.8% 10.5% 0.7 p.p. Figures in millions of euros Breakdown of key countries Premiums Attributable result Combined ratio COUNTRY SEPTEMBER SEPTEMBER % SEPTEMBER SEPTEMBER % SEPTEMBER SEPTEMBER 2019 2020 2019 2020 2019 2020 COLOMBIA 290.3 230.7 -20.5% 1.3 7.0 437.6% 100.5% 94.4% PERU 429.1 380.5 -11.3% 19.8 16.6 -16.3% 92.2% 88.5% ARGENTINA 126.0 106.8 -15.2% 3.5 6.6 88.5% 105.6% 99.4% CHILE 182.7 215.9 18.2% 6.2 3.1 -50.4% 98.8% 99.4% URUGUAY 71.4 71.6 0.3% 2.6 4.1 56.0% 96.2% 92.5% PARAGUAY 50.3 43.3 -13.9% 4.5 6.2 36.4% 93.9% 86.8% Figures in millions of euros Breakdown by key lines of business Premiums Attributable result Combined ratio ITEM SEPTEMBER SEPTEMBER SEPTEMBER SEPTEMBER SEPTEMBER SEPTEMBER % % 2019 2020 2019 2020 2019 2020 LIFE 181.4 170.4 -6.1% (1.8) (0.9) 49.5% -- -- LIFE PROTECTION 123.8 132.3 6.8% (5.2) (0.5) 90.5% 116.5% 109.2% LIFE SAVINGS 57.6 38.1 -33.8% 3.1 (0.8) -127.2% -- -- AUTO 323.3 257.7 -20.3% 20.6 25.1 21.7% 97.8% 93.1% GENERAL P&C 519.5 522.3 0.5% 19.3 10.4 -46.1% 92.1% 95.1% HEALTH & ACCIDENT 131.8 108.7 -17.6% (3.1) 8.0 -- 107.6% 94.6% Figures in millions of euros 29 │ Financial Information MAPFRE S.A. The English version is a translation of the original in Spanish for information purposes only. In case of discrepancy, the Spanish version shall prevail. Premiums Premiums in the region fell 8.6 percent, primarily as a result of the depreciation of the main currencies in the region: Colombian peso (12.9 percent), the Chilean peso (15.4 percent), the Peruvian sol (4.9 percent) and the Argentine peso (29.7 percent). In general, issuing in local currency grew at a good rate in several countries in the region: Argentina (20.7 percent), Uruguay (20.7 percent), and Chile (39.6 percent), while Peru, Colombia, Paraguay and Ecuador went down. By line of business, the Life Protection line stands out with a 6.8 percent improvement in premiums, which comes from operations carried out through the bancassurance channel in Peru. General P&C remains stable, while the Life Savings, Auto, and Health lines show declines compared to the same period the previous year. JANUARY - SEPTEMBER 2020 Result To the close of September 2020, LATAM SOUTH had an attributable result of 43.1 million euros, with a 12.9 percent improvement. The Non-Life combined ratio stands at 93.0 percent, lower than the same period the previous year, due to favorable development of losses in Auto and Health. By country, Peru is the highest contributor to results in the region, with 16.6 million euros. Colombia closed September with a profit of 7.0 million euros from the positive development of Non-Life business, which implies a significant improvement compared to the same period the previous year. The rest of the countries show improved results, with the exception of Chile. By line of business, 21.7 percent improvement in the Auto line stands out, as does the extraordinary improvement in the Health line, while the General P&C line results fall. 30 │ Financial Information MAPFRE S.A. The English version is a translation of the original in Spanish for information purposes only. In case of discrepancy, the Spanish version shall prevail. JANUARY - SEPTEMBER 2020 6.1.3. INTERNATIONAL This territorial area comprises NORTH AMERICA and EURASIA. Information by region Premiums Attributable result Combined ratio ROE REGION SEPTEMBER SEPTEMBER SEPTEMBER SEPTEMBER SEPTEMBER SEPTEMBER DECEMBER SEPTEMBER % % 2019 2020 2019 2020 2019 2020 2019 2020 NORTH AMERICA 1,817.7 1,643.7 -9.6% 64.6 65.9 2.0% 99.7% 97.7% 6.0% 5.7% EURASIA 1,301.5 1,123.2 -13.7% 3.2 31.4 -- 106.9% 98.9% 2.2% 6.1% Figures in millions of euros Written premiums in key lines Combined ratio of key lines to September 2019 and 2,070.6 2020 1,767.2 118.7% 657.4 104.3% 103.9% 641.7 95.9% 37.4% 96.9% 224.0 206.1 27.7% 29.7% 81.7% 22.8% 24.9% 141.2 130.9 30.7% LIFE AUTO GENERAL P&C HEALTH & 76.6% 66.2% 81.4% 81.1% 72.0% ACCIDENT 51.0% SEPTEMBER 2019 SEPTEMBER 2020 2019 2020 2019 2020 2019 2020 Figures in millions of euros HEALTH & AUTO GENERAL P&C ACCIDENT Attributable result in key lines Loss Ratio Expense Ratio Combined ratio 118.8 34.831.0 3.0 2.9 1.2 9.4 -26.0 LIFE AUTO GENERAL P&C HEALTH & ACCIDENT SEPTEMBER 2019 SEPTEMBER 2020 Figures in millions of euros 31 │ Financial Information MAPFRE S.A. The English version is a translation of the original in Spanish for information purposes only. In case of discrepancy, the Spanish version shall prevail. JANUARY - SEPTEMBER 2020 NORTH AMERICA This regional area has its headquarters in Webster, MA (USA) and encompasses the business activity in NORTH AMERICA (United States and Puerto Rico). Key figures ITEM SEPTEMBER SEPTEMBER % 2019 2020 Gross written and accepted premiums 1,817.7 1,643.7 -9.6% Net premiums earned 1,395.7 1,225.7 -12.2% Gross result 85.7 80.5 -6.0% Tax on profits (21.1) (14.6) Non-controlling interests 0.0 0.0 Attributable net result 64.6 65.9 2.0% Combined ratio 99.7% 97.7% -2.0 p.p. Expense ratio 28.6% 32.3% 3.7 p.p. Loss ratio 71.1% 65.4% -5.8 p.p. ITEM DECEMBER SEPTEMBER % 2019 2020 Investments, real estate and cash 2,459.8 2,477.9 0.7% Technical provisions 2,836.9 2,657.0 -6.3% Shareholders' equity 1,362.5 1,389.7 2.0% ROE 6.0% 5.7% -0.4 p.p. Figures in millions of euros Breakdown by country / region Premiums Attributable result Combined ratio COUNTRY SEPTEMBER SEPTEMBER % SEPTEMBER SEPTEMBER % SEPTEMBER SEPTEMBER 2019 2020 2019 2020 2019 2020 UNITED STATES 1,505.8 1,349.1 -10.4% 49.6 74.2 49.5% 100.9% 95.7% Northeast 1,296.2 1,209.3 -6.7% 65.2 93.6 43.6% 98.0% 91.8% West 98.8 71.8 -27.4% 4.1 9.2 124.6% 102.3% 89.9% Exit states* 108.4 65.3 -39.8% (9.3) (18.1) -95.3% -- -- Verti 2.4 2.8 -- (10.4) (10.5) -1.3% -- -- PUERTO RICO 311.9 294.6 -5.6% 15.0 (8.3) -155.3% 91.8% 111.4% Figures in millions of euros *Includes businesses or states that are not part of MAPFRE's long-term strategic path in the United States Breakdown by key lines Premiums Attributable result Combined ratio ITEM SEPTEMBER SEPTEMBER SEPTEMBER SEPTEMBER SEPTEMBER SEPTEMBER % % 2019 2020 2019 2020 2019 2020 LIFE 3.4 1.9 -45.0% 0.8 0.8 3.9% -- -- AUTO 1,205.7 1,052.8 -12.7% 35.2 89.7 155.1% 102.8% 94.9% GENERAL P&C 556.7 546.0 -1.9% 27.9 (27.4) -198.0% 77.4% 121.4% HEALTH & ACCIDENT 42.5 38.7 -9.0% (1.4) 1.7 -- 103.9% 95.8% Figures in millions of euros 32 │ Financial Information MAPFRE S.A. The English version is a translation of the original in Spanish for information purposes only. In case of discrepancy, the Spanish version shall prevail. Premiums At the close of September, premiums in NORTH AMERICA registered an 9.6 percent decrease. Written premiums in dollars in NORTH AMERICA is 8.6 percent lower compared to the same period the previous year. Lower issuing in the United States is a consequence of the still slow process of commercial reactivation after the strict measures of technical control implemented in the last two years, as well as the impact of the measures restricting personal movement from the COVID-19 crisis. In the United States, because of the COVID-19 crisis, in the second quarter of the year a financial aid program was established for clients, equivalent to 15 percent of the monthly premium, effective in April and May. This program was applied in all states where MAPFRE USA has underwritten Retail Auto business, and had a total impact on premiums of 34.0 million euros to September 30, 2020. Puerto Rico has 5.6 percent lower issuing than the previous year, as a result of the non-renewal of certain Condominium and Auto policies. JANUARY - SEPTEMBER 2020 Result The result in NORTH AMERICA to September 30, 2020 shows positive development compared to the same date the previous year, reaching 65.9 million euros, 2.0 percent higher than the same period the previous year. This is primarily due to an improvement in the underwriting result and the reduction in the loss ratio in Auto from a decline in frequency from the lower use of vehicles, the combined ratio of which went from 102.8 to 94.9 percent. The United States had a profit of 74.2 million euros, which is a significant improvement compared to the results from the previous year. It is important to point out the absence of weather-related events to the close of September 2020, which contributes to the improvement of the results in Homeowners insurance in the United States. It is important to keep in mind that a pre-tax gain of 19.6 million dollars was recorded in the first quarter of the year, from the sale of a building in Boston, and that in the third quarter an impairment of 18.5 million euros in intangible assets was booked in relation to transactional information systems software, which is undergoing a technological update. Puerto Rico has losses of 8.3 million euros, as a result of the earthquakes that took place in January and May, which have had an impact of 32.4 million euros, net of reinsurance and before taxes (25.6 million euros, net of taxes). 33 │ Financial Information MAPFRE S.A. The English version is a translation of the original in Spanish for information purposes only. In case of discrepancy, the Spanish version shall prevail. JANUARY - SEPTEMBER 2020 EURASIA This regional area encompasses the insurance operations in Italy, Germany, Turkey, Malta, Indonesia and the Philippines. Key figures ITEM SEPTEMBER SEPTEMBER % 2019 2020 Gross written and accepted premiums 1,301.5 1,123.2 -13.7% - Non-Life 1,080.9 918.9 -15.0% - Life 220.6 204.2 -7.4% Net premiums earned 942.8 834.9 -11.4% Gross result 12.8 52.2 -- Tax on profits (3.6) (13.6) Non-controlling interests (6.0) (7.3) Attributable net result 3.2 31.4 -- Combined ratio 106.9% 98.9% -8.0 p .p . Expense ratio 26.0% 26.0% 0.0 p.p. Loss ratio 80.9% 72.9% -8.0 p.p. ITEM DECEMBER SEPTEMBER % 2019 2020 Investments, real estate and cash 4,304.2 4,204.8 -2.3% Technical provisions 4,412.9 4,224.2 -4.3% Shareholders' equity 709.5 688.9 -2.9% ROE 2.2% 6.1% 3.9 p .p . Figures in millions of euros Breakdown by country Premiums Attributable result Combined ratio COUNTRY SEPTEMBER SEPTEMBER % SEPTEMBER SEPTEMBER % SEPTEMBER SEPTEMBER 2019 2020 2019 2020 2019 2020 TURKEY 332.8 249.1 -25.2% 0.6 21.1 -- 115.4% 101.0% ITALY 365.4 289.5 -20.8% (3.5) 1.2 134.1% 106.3% 99.6% GERMANY 276.8 288.3 4.2% 3.2 4.0 27.7% 99.7% 97.9% MALTA 271.7 254.2 -6.4% 3.0 3.6 20.3% 91.1% 85.3% PHILIPPINES 16.5 14.5 -12.2% (0.2) 0.1 130.8% 110.5% 102.2% INDONESIA 38.2 27.5 -28.0% 0.1 1.4 -- 105.4% 104.1% Figures in millions of euros Breakdown by key lines Premiums Attributable result Combined ratio ITEM SEPTEMBER SEPTEMBER SEPTEMBER SEPTEMBER SEPTEMBER SEPTEMBER % % 2019 2020 2019 2020 2019 2020 LIFE 220.6 204.2 -7.4% 2.2 2.1 -5.8% -- -- LIFE PROTECTION 16.7 18.2 9.0% 0.4 0.3 -19.1% 144.7% 114.3% LIFE SAVINGS 204.0 186.1 -8.8% 1.8 1.8 -2.1% -- -- AUTO 864.9 714.3 -17.4% (0.3) 29.1 -- 107.1% 97.9% GENERAL P&C 100.7 95.7 -5.0% 3.0 1.4 -54.9% 107.7% 103.9% HEALTH & ACCIDENT 98.7 92.3 -6.5% 2.6 7.7 197.4% 103.9% 97.4% Figures in millions of euros 34 │ Financial Information MAPFRE S.A. The English version is a translation of the original in Spanish for information purposes only. In case of discrepancy, the Spanish version shall prevail. Premiums At the close of September, premiums in EURASIA registered a fall of 13.7 percent with a decline in all countries, with the exception of Germany, which grew 4.2 percent. Issuing in Turkey is affected by a notable fall in Auto business, and by the strong depreciation of the Turkish lira (17.4 percent). The fall in issuing in Italy is tied to the absence of new car sales in the car dealership channel. There has been a very positive performance in Germany, with growth from a very good sales campaign and an excellent renewal ratio. Lower premium issuing in Malta is in line with the notable decline of the Life Savings business as a result of the current low interest rate environment. Finally, lower issuing in Indonesia is due to the fall in the Auto business, which comes, in large part, from financial entities. JANUARY - SEPTEMBER 2020 Result At the close of September 2020, EURASIA presents an attributable result of 31.4 million euros, which is a relevant improvement compared to the previous year. The result in Turkey reached 21.1 million euros, which is a very significant improvement compared to the previous year, as a result of the decline in loss frequency in Auto and Health, both from the effect of COVID-19 as well as the underwriting measures implemented in previous years. Turkey had a good financial result from positive conversion differences, from the positions held in dollars and euros. Germany and Malta had a very positive performance, in line with expectations. Italy notably improved its result, which reached 1.2 million euros. Indonesia showed positive development to September, with an improvement in the combined ratio, which at the close of September stood at 104.1 percent. 35 │ Financial Information MAPFRE S.A. The English version is a translation of the original in Spanish for information purposes only. In case of discrepancy, the Spanish version shall prevail. JANUARY - SEPTEMBER 2020 6.2. MAPFRE RE MAPFRE RE is a global reinsurer and is the professional reinsurer of MAPFRE Group. MAPFRE RE offers reinsurance services and capacities, providing all kinds of solutions for reinsurance treaties and facultative reinsurance, in all Life and Non-Life lines. MAPFRE RE also includes the Global Risks Unit, which is the specialized unit within MAPFRE Group for managing Key figures global multinational insurance programs (for example, policies that cover aviation, nuclear, energy, third party liability, fire, engineering and transport risks). The table below shows the key figures for MAPFRE RE. ITEM SEPTEMBER SEPTEMBER % 2019 2020 Gross written and accepted premiums 4,083.1 4,218.8 3.3% - Non-Life 3,738.2 3,890.7 4.1% - Life 344.9 328.1 -4.9% Net premiums earned 2,210.6 2,297.8 3.9% Gross result 134.1 (25.3) -118.9% Tax on profits (32.0) 5.3 Attributable net result 102.1 (20.0) -119.6% Combined ratio 96.4% 102.8% 6.4 p .p . Expense ratio 31.1% 30.3% -0.8 p.p. Loss ratio 65.3% 72.5% 7.2 p.p. ITEM DECEMBER SEPTEMBER % 2019 2020 Investments, real estate and cash 5,076.2 5,140.8 1.3% Technical provisions 6,319.2 6,473.5 2.4% Shareholders' equity 1,746.2 1,701.5 -2.6% ROE 3.4% -3.6% -7.0 p .p . ITEM SEPTEMBER SEPTEMBER % 2019 2020 Gross written and accepted premiums 4,083.1 4,218.8 3.3% Reinsurance Business 3,306.1 3,209.1 -2.9% Global Risks Business 777.0 1,009.7 30.0% Attributable net result 102.1 (20.0) -119.6% Reinsurance Business 106.2 (25.7) -124.2% Global Risks Business (4.1) 5.7 238.6% Combined ratio 96.4% 102.8% 6.4 p.p . Reinsurance Business 95.2% 103.2% 8.0 p.p. Global Risks Business 111.6% 98.1% -13.4 p.p. Expense ratio 31.1% 30.3% -0.8 p .p. Reinsurance Business 30.4% 30.7% 0.4 p.p. Global Risks Business 40.7% 24.8% -15.9 p.p. Loss ratio 65.3% 72.5% 7.2 p.p . Reinsurance Business 64.8% 72.5% 7.6 p.p. Global Risks Business 70.9% 73.3% 2.4 p.p. Figures in millions of euros 36 │ Financial Information MAPFRE S.A. The English version is a translation of the original in Spanish for information purposes only. In case of discrepancy, the Spanish version shall prevail. Breakdown of premium distribution to September 2020 is as follows: JANUARY - SEPTEMBER 2020 coverage. No amounts have been accounted for possible future claims for events that had not occurred at the date of the close. The claims reported in the P&C lines ITE M% By Type of business: Proportional 58.5% Non-proportional 13.9% Facultative27.6% By Region: IBERIA19.5% EURASIA40.3% LATAM25.8% NORTH AMERICA 14.4% ITE M % By Ceding company: MAPFRE 50.3% Other 49.7% By Insurance Lines: Property 41.1% Life & Accident 11.4% Motor 16.5% Global Risks business 23.9% Transport 2.8% Other Insurance lines 4.3% are concentrated almost entirely in certain business interruption coverage in Europe, above all Germany, France, the United Kingdom and Switzerland. In the majority of the portfolio, business interruption coverage is dependent on the existence of material damage, and in this case, there is none. As such, this exposure only exists in exceptional cases. However, to date, there is a lot of uncertainty about the final amount for possible claims and the results of certain claims that get taken to court. MAPFRE RE has no claims for event cancellation, as it does not underwrite this line. Likewise, there is no exposure to the Casualty or Workers' Compensation lines in the USA. To date, the impact on Life is immaterial. Premiums Total written premiums in MAPFRE RE went up 3.3 percent compared to the same period the previous year. Premiums from the Reinsurance business reached 3.2 billion euros, which is a reduction of 2.9 percent compared to the previous year. Premiums from the Global Risks Unit, integrated in MAPFRE RE, reached 1.0 billion euros, representing 30.0 percent more than the previous period, as a result of an increase in tariffs. Result MAPFRE RE's net result at the close of September 2020 had a loss of 20.0 million euros, primarily as a result of losses from the earthquakes that occurred in Puerto Rico, which have had an attributable net impact of 39.9 million euros to September, and from the direct incurred losses from the claims directly related to COVID-19, for an attributable net amount of 57.0 million euros. Of the latter amount, 50 million euros are attributable to the Property line, and comes from the claims filed by cedents, as well as the assessment of exposures sent by clients. The accounts do not include claims that have not been accepted, either because of the lack of coverage in the original policy or in the reinsurance contract. In some cases, said rejections could lead to litigation (normally arbitration), which will be resolved in future quarters. Similarly, many clients continue evaluating the direct impacts they could suffer and the possibility of recovering these amounts with their reinsurance The net attributable loss in the Credit line reaches 7.0 million euros. In the coming months, an increase in claims is expected to materialize. The Non-Life combined ratio stood at 102.8 percent, 6.4 percentage points higher than the same period the previous year. At the close of September 2020, 13.2 million euros of financial gains, net of financial losses, were recorded (23.6 million euros to September 2019). The attributable result of the Reinsurance business reached a loss of 25.7 million euros, due to the above mentioned effects. To September 2020, the earthquakes in Puerto Rico have had an impact of 31.6 million euros, net of taxes and minorities, on the Reinsurance business. In addition, a high number of large losses continue to be observed (in 2019, Typhoon Faxai in Japan; in 2020, losses in the United States and Beirut). The attributable result of Global Risks business reports profits of 5.7 million euros. To September 2020, the earthquakes in Puerto Rico have had an impact of 8.2 million euros, net of taxes and minorities, on the Global Risks Unit. The combined ratio of the Reinsurance business stands at 103.2 percent, while the combined ratio for the Global Risks business stands at 98.1 percent. The 15.9 percentage point reduction in the expense ratio in the Global Risks business, due to the increase in commissions charged to reinsurers, is noteworthy. 37 │ Financial Information MAPFRE S.A. The English version is a translation of the original in Spanish for information purposes only. In case of discrepancy, the Spanish version shall prevail. JANUARY - SEPTEMBER 2020 6.3. MAPFRE ASISTENCIA MAPFRE ASISTENCIA specializes in travel assistance, roadside assistance, and other specialty risks of the Group. Key figures ITEM SEPTEMBER SEPTEMBER % 2019 2020 Operating revenue 760.9 563.8 -25.9% - Gross written and accepted premiums 684.3 493.7 -27.9% - Other revenue 76.6 70.1 -8.5% Net premiums earned 470.5 393.7 -16.3% Result from other business activities (86.4) (16.4) 81.0% Gross result (101.0) (9.9) 90.2% Tax on profits 16.7 (6.3) Non-controlling interests (1.3) (1.3) Attributable net result (85.5) (17.5) 79.5% Combined ratio 104.3% 98.6% -5.7 p .p . Expense ratio 42.0% 43.9% 1.9 p.p. Loss ratio 62.3% 54.7% -7.6 p.p. ITEM DECEMBER SEPTEMBER % 2019 2020 Investments, real estate and cash 456.4 385.7 -15.5% Technical provisions 763.5 659.6 -13.6% Shareholders' equity 158.7 125.0 -21.2% ROE -44.4% -13.9% 30.4 p .p . Figures in millions of euros Premiums reached 493.7 million euros in MAPFRE ASISTENCIA, a decrease of 27.9 percent compared to the same period the previous year. At the close of September, premium revenue from InsureandGo in the United Kingdom, Ireland and Australia was strongly impacted, with a reduction in business volume of 44 percent after the general shut down of global tourism. At the close of September, MAPFRE ASISTENCIA recorded a negative attributable result of 17.5 million euros. 2019 was impacted by an extraordinary provision of 76.5 million euros for goodwill writedowns and for restructuring expenses for various MAPFRE ASISTENCIA subsidiaries. The loss in 2020 is concentrated in Travel Insurance, from the strong impact on losses from trip cancellation coverage, stemming from flight cancellations by airlines as a result of COVID-19. The tourism sector and the Assistance companies are experiencing an unprecedented crisis that has not spared the InsureandGo operations (UK, Australia and Ireland). Cancellation costs are included in the Travel Cancellation Coverage. This coverage is affected by the limitations on travel and border closings. To September 30, these operations have an incurred cost of 19.3 million euros, net of reinsurance, as a result of the abovementioned impacts. At the end of this past February, the sale of Travel Insurance in InsureandGo was suspended through the online insurance comparison channel, in the context of the current crisis. Sales are still suspended in this channel at September 30. The following chart provides a breakdown of MAPFRE ASISTENCIA's operating result before taxes, by region and business line at the close of September 2020: R E GI ON A S S I S TA N CE TR AVEL SPECIALTY TOTAL INSUR ANCE R ISKS 2 0 2 0 2 0 1 9 UNITED KINGDOM, 0.0 (5.4) (0.4) (5.8) (90.5) BELGIUM AND FRANCE REST OF EURASIA 3.2 (7.8) 3.5 (1.1) 3.6 LATAM (2.2) (2.3) 1.4 (3.1) 3.9 NORTH AMERICA (4.4) 0.6 3.9 0.1 (18.1) TOTAL (3.4) (14.9) 8 .4 (9 .9) (101.1) Figures in millions of euros In the framework of the MAPFRE ASISTENCIA strategic restructuring that began in 2016, the closure of MAPFRE ABRAXAS operations in the United Kingdom - which implies a liquidation of the specialty risks business line - and of ROAD AMERICA operations in the United States, after the sale of its business portfolio, is underway. No relevant economic impacts are expected as a result of this planned exits. 38 │ Financial Information MAPFRE S.A. The English version is a translation of the original in Spanish for information purposes only. In case of discrepancy, the Spanish version shall prevail. JANUARY - SEPTEMBER 2020 7. Debt & Capital Management The chart below shows the composition of the capital structure at the close of September 2020: Capital structure Bank debt 7% Subordinated 12.7 Equity debt 76% 9% billion euros Senior debt 8% Figures in billions of euros Capital structure reached 12.7 billion euros, of which 76 percent corresponds to equity. The Group leverage ratio is 24.3 percent, a 1.6 percentage point increase compared to the close of 2019. A reduction in this ratio at the end of the fourth quarter of 2020 is expected. Debt instruments and leverage ratios The following chart shows the development of the Group's debt instruments and leverage ratios: ITEM DECEMBER SEPTEMBER 2019 2020 Total Equity 10,106.0 9,589.0 Total debt 2,973.7 3,078.6 - of which: senior debt - 5/2026 1,004.8 1,001.3 - of which: subordinated debt - 3/2047 (First Call 3/2027) 617.8 611.4 - of which: subordinated debt - 9/2048 (First Call 9/2028) 503.3 498.3 - of which: syndicated credit facility - 02/2025 (€ 1,000 M) 610.0 700.0 - of which: bank debt 237.8 267.6 Earnings before tax 1,279.2 860.6 Financial expenses 78.5 63.2 Earnings before tax & financial expenses 1,357.7 923.8 Leverage 22.7% 24.3% Equity / Debt 3.4 3.1 Earnings before tax & financial expenses / financial expenses (x) 17.3 14.6 Figures in millions of euros 39 │ Financial Information MAPFRE S.A. The English version is a translation of the original in Spanish for information purposes only. In case of discrepancy, the Spanish version shall prevail. 8. Solvency II The Solvency II ratio for MAPFRE Group stood at 183.8 percent at June 2020, compared to 177.2 percent at the close of March 2020, including transitional measures. This ratio would be 170.6 percent, excluding the effects of these measures. Eligible Own Funds reached 8.7 billion euros in the same period, of which 86.2 percent are high quality funds (Tier 1). Solvency margin breakdown (Solvency II) JANUARY - SEPTEMBER 2020 Despite the sharp fall in stock markets and financial investments, the ratio maintains great solidity and stability, backed by high diversification and strict investment and ALM policies, as can be seen in the charts below. Figures in millions of euros As a result of the extraordinary situation from the COVID- 19 pandemic, the insurance supervisor requested that the SCR be recalculated to June 2020. To June, financial investments partially recovered from the fall in March, which explains the increase in the SCR from March to June. In June, the SCR is 75 million euros lower than it was in December 2019 Impact of transitional measures and matching volatility adjustments Ratio at 06.30.2020 183.8% Impact transitional for technical provisions -12.9% Impact equity transitional -0.2% Total ratio without transitionals 170.6% Ratio at 06.30.2020 183.8% Impact Matching adjustment -1.0% Impact Volatility adjustment -1.9% Total ratio without Matching and Volatility adjustments 182.9% 40 │ Financial Information MAPFRE S.A. The English version is a translation of the original in Spanish for information purposes only. In case of discrepancy, the Spanish version shall prevail. JANUARY - SEPTEMBER 2020 IFRS and Solvency II Capital Reconciliation Figures in millions of euros Breakdown of Solvency Capital Requirement (SCR) The breakdown of the SCR calculated to June 2020 and December 2019, is as follows: 41 │ Financial Information MAPFRE S.A. The English version is a translation of the original in Spanish for information purposes only. In case of discrepancy, the Spanish version shall prevail. JANUARY - SEPTEMBER 2020 Figures in millions of euros Regulatory aspects underway MAPFRE currently has two initiatives related to aspects of Solvency II underway, focused on obtaining a better estimate of its risks: The application of a diversification benefit in the risk calculation for Life portfolios valued in line with the Matching Adjustment. The internal longevity model. In 2019, approval from the local Supervisor was received for the use of the internal model for longevity risk in the MAPFRE VIDA Unit. The process to use this model for the Group Solvency calculations is currently underway. The following chart shows the impact these measures would have on the Solvency II ratio, based on figures from June 30, 2020 42 │ Financial Information MAPFRE S.A. The English version is a translation of the original in Spanish for information purposes only. In case of discrepancy, the Spanish version shall prevail. JANUARY - SEPTEMBER 2020 9. Ratings During the quarter and in October, the main rating agencies have reaffirmed MAPFRE S.A.'s credit rating, as well as those of its main subsidiaries: MAPFRE BHD COMPAÑÍA DE SEGUROS and MAPFRE SIGORTA A.S. ‐ S&P reaffirmed MAPFRE S.A.'s credit rating and ‐ A.M. Best confirmed the financial strength ratings of MAPFRE RE's financial strength rating. MAPFRE RE, MAPFRE ESPAÑA, MAPFRE U.S.A. Group, MAPFRE PRAICO, MAPFRE MÉXICO and ‐ Fitch confirmed MAPFRE S.A.'s credit rating and the MAPFRE PANAMÁ. financial strength ratings of MAPFRE ASISTENCIA, Companies registered in Spain S&P Fitch A.M. Best MAPFRE S.A. - Issuer A- (Stable) A- (Stable) - MAPFRE S.A. - Senior debt A- BBB+ - MAPFRE S.A. - Subordinated debt BBB BBB- - Financial Strength - MAPFRE RE A+ (Stable) - A (Stable) - MAPFRE ESPAÑA - - A (Stable) - MAPFRE ASISTENCIA - A+ (Stable) - Companies registered outside of Spain S&P Fitch A.M. Best Financial Strength MAPFRE SIGORTA A.S. (Turkey) - AA+ tur (Stable) - MAPFRE SEGUROS GENERALES DE COLOMBIA - AA col (Stable) - MAPFRE BHD COMPAÑÍA DE SEGUROS (Dominican Republic) - AAA dom (Stable) - MAPFRE U.S.A. Group - - A (Stable) MAPFRE PRAICO (Puerto Rico) - - A (Stable) MAPFRE MÉXICO - - A (Stable) MAPFRE PANAMÁ - - A (Stable) 43 │ Financial Information MAPFRE S.A. The English version is a translation of the original in Spanish for information purposes only. In case of discrepancy, the Spanish version shall prevail. JANUARY - SEPTEMBER 2020 10. The MAPFRE Share. Dividend Information. At the close of September 2020, the price of MAPFRE S.A. shares decreased 43.3 percent, compared to a 51.7 percent decrease in the IBEX Banks index, comprising the six Spanish banks with the greatest market cap. According to the data published by the Spanish Stock Market (BME), on this platform an average of 6,526,599 Stock Market Information MAPFRE shares were traded daily and the average daily effective value reached 11.2 million euros. The chart below includes information regarding the development of MAPFRE's shares. 2019 9M 2020 Total outsanding shares 3,079,553,273 3,079,553,273 Market cap (million euros, at close of the period) 7,268 4,117 Market value ratios (euros / share) 2019 9M 2020 Earnings (last 12 months) 0.198 0.194 Book value (at close of the period) 2.875 2.731 Dividend (last 12 months) 0.145 0.145 P/BV (at close of period) 0.821 0.489 Share price (euros / share) 2019 9M 2020 Share value (at beginning of the period) 2.320 2.360 Share value (at close of the period) 2.360 1.337 Price variation in the period 1.7% -43.3% Period high 2.750 2.434 Period low 2.250 1.285 Trading volume 2019 9M 2020 Average number of shares traded daily 5,128,636 6,526,599 Average daily effective value (million euros) 12.9 11.2 Dividend and Payout On June 25, the final dividend of 0.0858 euros gross per share was paid, after having proportionately applied the amount corresponding to treasury stock to the remaining shares. 44 │ Financial Information MAPFRE S.A. The English version is a translation of the original in Spanish for information purposes only. In case of discrepancy, the Spanish version shall prevail. JANUARY - SEPTEMBER 2020 Dividends paid against results 400.3 431.1 400.3 446.5 446.5 446.5 446.5 338.8 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Earnings per share (euros) 0.22 0.26 0.27 0.23 0.25 0.23 0.17 0.20 Div idend per share (euros) 0.11 0.13 0.14 0.13 0.145 0.145 0.145 0.145 Pay out (% ) 50.9% 50.6% 51.0% 56.5% 57.6% 63.7% 84.4% 73.3% Million euros The cash dividend paid against 2019 results and adjusted for treasury stock reached 0.146 euros gross per share. Share Performance: December 31, 2019 - September 30, 2020 Source: Bloomberg and own calculations Spanish Banks: the six Spanish banks with the greatest market cap 45 │ Financial Information MAPFRE S.A. The English version is a translation of the original in Spanish for information purposes only. In case of discrepancy, the Spanish version shall prevail. JANUARY - SEPTEMBER 2020 Target price (average provided by analysts) and share price: January 1, 2017 - September 30, 2020 Source: Bloomberg The average target price for the MAPFRE share stands at 1.95 euros at September 30, 2020, based on reports from the analysts covering the company. Analyst coverage: Recommendation summary Bank / Investment Company ALANTRA ALPHAVALUE AUTONOMOUS BANKINTER BARCLAYS BBVA BOAML CAIXABANK BPI CREDIT SUISSE EXANE BNP FIDENTIIS GAESCO BEKA JP MORGAN KBW MORGAN STANLEY RENTA4 SABADELL This chart includes the recommendations from the most recent CaixaBank BPI, Bank of America, and KBW reports, published on October 9, 23 and 26, respectively, in the statistics for September. 46 │ Financial Information MAPFRE S.A. The English version is a translation of the original in Spanish for information purposes only. In case of discrepancy, the Spanish version shall prevail. JANUARY - SEPTEMBER 2020 Shareholder composition to September 30, 2020 * 47 │ Financial Information MAPFRE S.A. The English version is a translation of the original in Spanish for information purposes only. In case of discrepancy, the Spanish version shall prevail. JANUARY - SEPTEMBER 2020 11. Accolades received in the quarter Group MAPFRE celebrates 14 years in the FTSE4Good sustainability index For the fourteenth consecutive year, MAPFRE is once again part of the Financial Times and Stock Exchange (FTSE) 4Good, one of the leading international barometers for measuring the performance of companies in terms of sustainability, and which recognizes the company's excellence in environmental, social and corporate governance practices. Spain MAPFRE leads the Online Presence ranking by Innovación Aseguradora MAPFRE is once again at the top of the ranking of Innovación Aseguradora's Online Presence for Insurance Companies for the first half of 2020. In an evaluation of mobile applications, MAPFRE has been honored as having the best app of the sector, and holds second place in the category that evaluates websites, and third place in social networks. Other countries and business units MAPFRE continues to be the largest international insurance group operating in Latin America According to MAPFRE Economics' annual study about the largest insurance groups in Latin America, MAPFRE is once again the largest international insurance group in the region with a total premium volume of 8.7 billion dollars, representing a 3.31 percent increase compared to 2018. This Group growth is significantly influenced by the strengthening of its business in Mexico and the bancassurance agreement signed in March 2019 with the financial entity Actinver. Further, MAPFRE reaffirms itself as Non-Life business leader in the region, with a market share of 7.5 percent in 2019. MAPFRE Mexico has the best corporate reputation in the Merco ranking for the fourth year in a row MAPFRE Mexico stands out again, for the fourth year in a row, as the insurance company with the best corporate reputation in the country, according to the Merco (Corporate Reputation Business Monitor) ranking. MAPFRE BHD, number one in the ranking of multinationals with the best reputation in Central America and the Dominican Republic by the journal 'Summa' MAPFRE BHD Seguros leads the Top 30 of companies with the best corporate reputation in the Dominican Republic, according to the latest annual ranking prepared by the Summa journal in Central America and the Dominican Republic. The insurer heads the list of multinationals with the best corporate reputation and is in second place in the general ranking. 48 │ Financial Information MAPFRE S.A. The English version is a translation of the original in Spanish for information purposes only. In case of discrepancy, the Spanish version shall prevail. JANUARY - SEPTEMBER 2020 12. Events Subsequent to Closing 1. On October 27, the sale of 100 percent of the shares of MAQUAVIT, for the consideration of 50.3 million euros, was formalized, and payment was received in full. This company is the owner of real estate assets dedicated to senior citizen services, and is not currently a strategic asset for MAPFRE. The sale generates an extraordinary gain of 14.2 million euros. 2. The MAPFRE S.A. Board of Directors, at its meeting held on October 30, agreed to pay an interim dividend against 2020 results of 0.05 euros gross per share. This dividend will be paid on December 22. With this payment, the Company will have dedicated a total of 416 million euros toward shareholder remuneration in 2020. 49 │ Financial Information MAPFRE S.A. The English version is a translation of the original in Spanish for information purposes only. In case of discrepancy, the Spanish version shall prevail. JANUARY - SEPTEMBER 2020 13. Appendixes 13.1. Consolidated Balance Sheet ITEM DECEMBER SEPTEMBER 2019 2020 A) INTANGIBLE ASSETS 3,300.1 3,128.9 I. Goodwill 1,773.2 1,644.2 II. Other intangible assets 1,526.9 1,484.7 B) PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT 1,377.2 1,288.3 I. Real estate for own use 1,111.6 1,047.4 II. Other fixed assets 265.5 240.9 C) INVESTMENTS 47,363.3 45,627.0 I. Real estate investments 1,323.4 1,343.5 II. Financial investments 1. Held-to-maturity portfolio 1,973.4 1,557.1 2. Available-for-sale portfolio 37,085.2 36,950.5 3. Trading portfolio 5,937.3 4,697.8 III. Investments recorded by applying the equity method 207.8 332.0 IV. Deposits established for accepted reinsurance 543.7 508.0 V. Other investments 292.5 238.2 D) INVESTMENTS ON BEHALF OF LIFE INSURANCE POLICYHOLDERS 2,510.2 2,284.4 BEARING THE INVESTMENT RISK E) INVENTORIES 60.5 57.7 F) PARTICIPATION OF REINSURANCE IN TECHNICAL PROVISIONS 6,386.1 5,687.5 G) DEFERRED TAX ASSETS 307.0 232.6 H) RECEIVABLES 6,069.4 5,576.0 I. Receivables on direct insurance and co-insurance operations 3,945.1 3,686.4 II. Receivables on reinsurance operations 934.3 896.5 III. Tax receivables 1. Tax on profits receivable 245.5 201.9 2. Other tax receivables 163.7 152.0 IV. Corporate and other receivables 780.8 639.2 V. Shareholders, called capital 0.0 0.0 I) CASH 2,537.5 2,662.0 J) ACCRUAL ADJUSTMENTS 2,217.3 1,964.3 K) OTHER ASSETS 117.2 106.6 L) NON-CURRENT ASSETS HELD FOR SALE AND FROM 264.2 201.2 DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS TOTAL ASSETS 72,509.9 68,816.5 Figures in millions of euros 50 │ Financial Information MAPFRE S.A. The English version is a translation of the original in Spanish for information purposes only. In case of discrepancy, the Spanish version shall prevail. JANUARY - SEPTEMBER 2020 ITEM DECEMBER SEPTEMBER 2019 2020 A) EQUITY 10,106.0 9,589.0 I. Paid-up capital 308.0 308.0 II. Share premium 1,506.7 1,506.7 III. Reserves 6,915.6 7,068.7 IV. Interim dividend (184.8) 0.0 V. Treasury Stock (63.8) (63.4) VI. Result attributable to controlling company 609.2 450.4 VII. Other equity instruments 0.0 0.0 VIII. Valuation change adjustments 1,003.7 1,031.2 IX. Currency conversion differences (1,240.2) (1,889.9) Equity attributable to the controlling company's shareholders 8,854.3 8,411.7 Non-controlling interests 1,251.7 1,177.2 B) SUBORDINATED LIABILITIES 1,121.1 1,109.9 C) TECHNICAL PROVISIONS 48,521.4 46,042.7 I. Provisions for unearned premiums and unexpired risks 8,243.3 7,653.0 II. Provisions for life insurance 26,584.1 25,462.5 III. Provision for outstanding claims 12,624.0 11,749.8 IV. Other technical provisions 1,069.9 1,177.4 D) TECHNICAL PROVISIONS FOR LIFE INSURANCE WHERE POLICYHOLDERS 2,510.2 2,284.4 BEAR THE INVESTMENT RISK E) PROVISIONS FOR RISKS AND EXPENSES 709.3 598.9 F) DEPOSITS RECEIVED ON CEDED AND RETROCEDED REINSURANCE 68.1 129.3 G) DEFERRED TAX LIABILITIES 703.1 663.5 H) DEBT 8,318.9 7,977.7 I. Issue of debentures and other negotiable securities 1,004.8 1,001.3 II. Due to credit institutions 847.8 966.8 III. Other financial liabilities 1,913.1 1,927.6 IV. Due on direct insurance and co-insurance operations 928.1 985.8 V. Due on reinsurance operations 1,541.1 1,115.9 VI. Tax liabilities 1. Tax on profits to be paid 101.2 117.7 2. Other tax liabilities 358.2 284.8 VII. Other debts 1,624.7 1,577.8 I) ACCRUAL ADJUSTMENTS 315.9 352.5 J) LIABILITIES LINKED TO NON-CURRENT ASSETS HELD FOR SALE AND FROM 135.9 68.6 DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 72,509.9 68,816.5 Figures in millions of euros 51 │ Financial Information MAPFRE S.A. The English version is a translation of the original in Spanish for information purposes only. In case of discrepancy, the Spanish version shall prevail. JANUARY - SEPTEMBER 2020 13.2. Consolidated Income Statement Figures in millions of euros 52 │ Financial Information MAPFRE S.A. The English version is a translation of the original in Spanish for information purposes only. In case of discrepancy, the Spanish version shall prevail. JANUARY - SEPTEMBER 2020 13.3. Key Figures by Business Unit. Quarterly Breakdown. 2019 2020 Annual Period Jan.-Mar. Apr.-Jun. Jul.-Sept. Sept.-Dec. Jan.-Mar. Apr.-Jun. Jul.-Sept. Sept.-Dec. Jul.-Sept. 2020/2019 Consolidated figures Total consolidated revenue 7,674.8 7,376.3 6,567.4 6,853.8 7,332.8 5,944.2 5,774.5 -- -12.1% Written and accepted premiums - Total 6,398.6 6,129.6 5,119.1 5,396.5 6,097.5 4,885.2 4,567.2 -- -10.8% Written and accepted premiums - Non-Life 4,999.2 4,704.8 3,863.9 3,991.2 4,897.5 3,865.3 3,676.5 -- -4.8% Written and accepted premiums - Life 1,399.4 1,424.8 1,255.2 1,405.3 1,200.0 1,019.9 890.7 -- -29.0% Net result 188.1 186.4 88.4 146.3 126.8 143.9 179.8 -- 103.3% Combined ratio 95.9% 96.0% 97.2% 101.4% 100.0% 93.1% 92.3% -- -5.0 p.p. Loss ratio 67.3% 67.6% 68.9% 72.2% 70.8% 64.0% 63.8% -- -5.1 p.p. Expense ratio 28.6% 28.4% 28.3% 29.2% 29.2% 29.1% 28.4% -- 0.1 p.p. Figures by business unit Written and accepted premiums - Total IBERIA 2,525.4 1,812.0 1,625.2 1,755.2 2,415.2 1,562.5 1,335.1 -- -17.8% BRAZIL 966.8 1,089.4 1,044.1 877.2 838.0 774.0 761.9 -- -27.0% NORTH AMERICA 550.6 665.2 601.9 514.0 510.5 605.3 527.8 -- -12.3% EURASIA 527.3 423.8 350.4 394.1 473.2 302.6 347.4 -- -0.9% LATAM SOUTH 397.7 409.6 383.0 406.4 371.1 355.7 361.3 -- -5.7% LATAM NORTH 404.0 848.1 318.4 402.5 484.2 402.4 318.6 -- 0.1% MAPFRE RE 1,541.1 1,262.9 1,279.0 1,497.4 1,413.6 1,496.4 1,308.8 -- 2.3% MAPFRE ASISTENCIA 232.8 219.4 232.1 176.7 219.7 118.0 156.0 -- -32.8% Written and accepted premiums - Non-Life IBERIA 1,873.9 1,174.4 1,066.1 1,178.3 1,943.8 1,147.0 1,054.5 -- -1.1% BRAZIL 602.8 680.6 658.1 533.4 500.5 501.5 468.7 -- -28.8% NORTH AMERICA 549.6 664.0 600.7 513.0 509.6 604.7 527.4 -- -12.2% EURASIA 442.1 343.4 295.3 322.4 393.9 249.2 275.9 -- -6.6% LATAM SOUTH 342.8 342.3 323.8 346.5 310.7 298.2 308.7 -- -4.7% LATAM NORTH 280.7 744.6 223.1 299.3 342.6 301.5 225.9 -- 1.3% MAPFRE RE 1,421.8 1,136.7 1,179.7 1,248.5 1,304.8 1,376.8 1,209.1 -- 2.5% MAPFRE ASISTENCIA 232.8 219.4 232.1 176.7 219.7 118.0 156.0 -- -32.8% Written and accepted premiums - Life IBERIA 651.6 637.6 559.1 576.9 471.5 415.4 280.6 -- -49.8% BRAZIL 364.0 408.8 386.0 343.8 337.5 272.5 293.2 -- -24.0% NORTH AMERICA 1.0 1.1 1.2 1.0 0.9 0.6 0.4 -- -68.9% EURASIA 85.2 80.3 55.1 71.7 79.4 53.4 71.5 -- 29.9% LATAM SOUTH 55.0 67.3 59.2 59.8 60.4 57.5 52.5 -- -11.2% LATAM NORTH 123.3 103.5 95.4 103.2 141.6 100.9 92.8 -- -2.7% MAPFRE RE 119.3 126.3 99.3 248.9 108.8 119.6 99.7 -- 0.4% MAPFRE ASISTENCIA -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- Figures in millions of euros 53 │ Financial Information MAPFRE S.A. The English version is a translation of the original in Spanish for information purposes only. In case of discrepancy, the Spanish version shall prevail. JANUARY - SEPTEMBER 2020 2019 2020 Annual Period Jan.-Mar .Apr.-Jun.Jul.-Sept. Sept.-Dec. Jan.-Mar .Apr.-Jun. Jul.-Sept. Sept.-Dec. Jul.-Sept. 2020/2019 Net result IBERIA 119.6 112.1 117.6 148.5 103.2 118.0 112.6 -- -4.2% BRAZIL 24.4 24.4 21.5 26.6 28.8 31.5 20.8 -- -3.4% NORTH AMERICA 13.4 32.2 19.1 14.0 24.0 29.3 12.7 -- -33.4% EURASIA (2.0) 1.5 3.8 11.9 5.0 18.0 8.4 -- 122.7% LATAM SOUTH 10.5 15.2 12.5 16.6 13.1 14.3 15.8 -- 26.5% LATAM NORTH 13.3 15.6 13.0 21.2 23.1 20.5 11.1 -- -14.7% MAPFRE RE 51.5 33.4 17.2 (44.6) (29.4) (22.3) 31.7 -- 84.7% MAPFRE ASISTENCIA (4.0) (1.6) (80.0) (2.4) (11.9) (1.4) (4.2) -- 94.7% Holdings and consolidation adjustments (38.6) (46.4) (36.2) (45.5) (29.0) (64.0) (29.0) -- 19.8% Combined ratio IBERIA 92.6% 95.1% 93.8% 95.9% 96.5% 90.9% 89.9% -- -3.9 p.p. BRAZIL 95.4% 87.6% 90.0% 95.7% 95.0% 81.1% 82.0% -- -8.0 p.p. NORTH AMERICA 99.9% 100.1% 99.1% 102.3% 101.7% 96.2% 94.7% -- -4.5 p.p. EURASIA 108.5% 107.2% 104.9% 103.6% 101.5% 92.1% 102.8% -- -2.1 p.p. LATAM SOUTH 95.5% 96.0% 101.1% 107.6% 97.3% 89.5% 91.1% -- -10.1 p.p. LATAM NORTH 96.2% 90.1% 101.6% 91.3% 90.9% 84.2% 95.9% -- -5.7 p.p. MAPFRE RE 92.2% 96.6% 100.5% 114.1% 109.3% 104.4% 95.3% -- -5.2 p.p. MAPFRE ASISTENCIA 104.9% 101.7% 106.3% 100.5% 110.2% 87.8% 94.7% -- -11.6 p.p. Loss ratio IBERIA 71.2% 74.0% 72.8% 74.5% 73.7% 67.6% 67.8% -- -5.0 p.p. BRAZIL 59.5% 54.6% 54.1% 52.0% 60.3% 44.8% 45.1% -- -9.1 p.p. NORTH AMERICA 71.4% 71.6% 70.4% 73.9% 71.8% 63.1% 60.5% -- -9.9 p.p. EURASIA 81.6% 81.1% 79.9% 77.3% 76.1% 66.9% 75.3% -- -4.6 p.p. LATAM SOUTH 60.6% 60.8% 64.2% 67.4% 61.9% 46.3% 55.5% -- -8.7 p.p. LATAM NORTH 64.9% 59.8% 69.8% 60.0% 61.7% 60.5% 68.2% -- -1.7 p.p. MAPFRE RE 61.6% 64.7% 69.7% 85.3% 75.9% 75.0% 66.9% -- -2.8 p.p. MAPFRE ASISTENCIA 64.4% 58.2% 64.6% 61.8% 67.0% 43.2% 50.5% -- -14.1 p.p. Expense ratio IBERIA 21.5% 21.1% 21.0% 21.4% 22.8% 23.3% 22.1% -- 1.1 p.p. BRAZIL 35.9% 33.0% 35.9% 43.7% 34.7% 36.2% 36.9% -- 1.0 p.p. NORTH AMERICA 28.5% 28.5% 28.7% 28.4% 29.9% 33.1% 34.2% -- 5.5 p.p. EURASIA 27.0% 26.1% 25.0% 26.3% 25.4% 25.2% 27.4% -- 2.5 p.p. LATAM SOUTH 34.9% 35.2% 37.0% 40.1% 35.5% 43.2% 35.6% -- -1.4 p.p. LATAM NORTH 31.3% 30.3% 31.8% 31.3% 29.2% 23.7% 27.7% -- -4.1 p.p. MAPFRE RE 30.6% 31.9% 30.8% 28.8% 33.4% 29.4% 28.4% -- -2.4 p.p. MAPFRE ASISTENCIA 40.6% 43.5% 41.7% 38.7% 43.1% 44.6% 44.2% -- 2.4 p.p. Figures in millions of euros 54 │ Financial Information MAPFRE S.A. The English version is a translation of the original in Spanish for information purposes only. In case of discrepancy, the Spanish version shall prevail. JANUARY - SEPTEMBER 2020 13.4. Consolidated Statement of Other Comprehensive Income GROSS AMOUNT TAX ON PROFITS ATTRIBUTABLE TO NON- ATTRIBUTABLE TO CONTROLLING INTERESTS CONTROLLING COMPANY SEPTEMBER SEPTEMBER SEPTEMBER SEPTEMBER SEPTEMBER SEPTEMBER SEPTEMBER SEPTEMBER 2019 2020 2019 2020 2019 2020 2019 2020 A) CONSOLIDATED RESULT FOR THE YEAR 994 .2 860 .6 (282 .3) (210 .0) 249 .0 200 .1 462 .9 450 .4 B) OTHER RECOGNIZED REVENUE (EXPENSES) 1,341 .2 (820 .1) (292 .6) 1 .7 40 .3 (196 .2) 1,008 .4 (622 .2) 1. Financial assets available for sale 3,096 .0 95 .2 (757 .8) (20 .1) 293 .5 (12 .5) 2,044 .7 87 .5 a) Valuation gains (losses) 3,278.5 139.2 (801.9) (30.7) b) Amounts transferred to the income statement (182.7) (44.0) 44.1 10.6 c) Other reclassifications 0.1 0.0 0.0 0.0 2. Currency conversion differences 112 .0 (822 .4) (0.3) 0 .1 (6.4) (172 .6) 118 .1 (649 .7) a) Valuation gains (losses) 107.7 (822.5) (0.3) 0.1 b) Amounts transferred to the income statement 0.9 (0.2) 0.0 0.0 c) Other reclassifications 3.5 0.2 0.0 0.0 3. Shadow accounting (1,866 .3) (85 .4) 465 .6 21 .5 (246 .8) (11 .0) (1,153 .9) (52 .8) a) Valuation gains (losses) (1,947.0) (99.6) 485.8 25.0 b) Amounts transferred to the income statement 80.7 14.2 (20.2) (3.5) c) Other reclassifications 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 4. Equity-accounted entities 0 .7 (0.9) (0.1) 0 .2 0 .0 (0.0) 0 .7 (0.6) a) Valuation gains (losses) 0.7 (0.9) (0.1) 0.2 b) Amounts transferred to the income statement 0.0 (0.0) 0.0 0.0 c) Other reclassifications 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 5. Other recognized revenue and expenses (1.2) (6.6) 0 .0 0 .0 0 .0 (0.0) (1.2) (6.6) TOTALS 2,335 .4 40 .5 (574 .9) (208 .4) 289 .3 4 .0 1,471 .3 (171 .8) Figures in millions of euros 55 │ Financial Information MAPFRE S.A. The English version is a translation of the original in Spanish for information purposes only. In case of discrepancy, the Spanish version shall prevail. JANUARY - SEPTEMBER 2020 13.5. Income Statement by Business Unit IBERIA BRAZIL NORTH AMERICA EURASIA LATAM SOUTH LATAM NORTH ITEM SEPTEMBER SEPTEMBER SEPTEMBER SEPTEMBER SEPTEMBER SEPTEMBER SEPTEMBER SEPTEMBER SEPTEMBER SEPTEMBER SEPTEMBER SEPTEMBER 2019 2020 2019 2020 2019 2020 2019 2020 2019 2020 2019 2020 Gross written and accepted premiums 4,114.4 4,145.3 1,941.6 1,470.8 1,814.4 1,641.8 1,080.9 918.9 1,008.9 917.7 1,248.4 870.0 Net premiums earned 3,321.1 3,302.4 1,439.9 1,005.0 1,392.1 1,222.6 726.0 634.6 545.0 437.8 464.3 562.4 Net claims incurred and variation in other technical provisions (2,412.7) (2,303.4) (808.1) (512.0) (990.5) (799.5) (587.2) (462.4) (336.6) (241.7) (300.5) (355.9) Net operating expenses (688.6) (700.1) (502.9) (360.2) (407.3) (402.6) (186.3) (159.2) (196.3) (168.5) (135.7) (143.9) Other technical revenue and expenses (14.9) (50.6) (0.3) (0.2) 9.7 7.6 (2.3) (5.7) 1.9 3.1 (8.8) (8.0) Technical result 204.9 248.3 128.5 132.6 4.0 28.1 (49.8) 7.3 14.0 30.7 19.3 54.6 Net financial income 122.0 72.7 59.1 45.4 98.0 59.9 55.2 36.0 53.8 41.6 26.2 24.2 Other non-technical revenue and expenses (29.2) (31.3) (0.4) 0.1 (15.5) (6.5) (2.9) (1.2) (0.7) (2.6) 0.0 (0.4) Result of Non-Life business 297.6 289.7 187.1 178.1 86.5 81.5 2.4 42.1 67.1 69.7 45.5 78.5 Gross written and accepted premiums 1,848.2 1,167.5 1,158.8 903.2 3.4 1.9 220.6 204.2 181.4 170.4 322.2 335.2 Net premiums earned 1,820.1 1,140.7 969.8 773.2 3.6 3.2 216.8 200.3 153.7 124.1 262.2 285.0 Net claims incurred and variation in other technical provisions (2,196.3) (1,010.9) (436.9) (309.4) (0.9) (0.8) (404.9) (146.8) (153.9) (118.5) (200.9) (237.3) Net operating expenses (190.6) (180.6) (468.5) (392.4) (2.1) (1.8) (16.1) (16.3) (73.6) (62.8) (70.7) (61.5) Other technical revenue and expenses (20.0) (22.8) (1.1) (0.6) 0.0 0.0 0.4 0.5 (0.2) 0.2 (2.4) (2.4) Technical result (586.8) (73.7) 63.3 70.8 0.5 0.5 (203.8) 37.7 (74.1) (57.0) (11.8) (16.2) Financial result and other non-technical revenue 782.5 254.9 110.4 27.1 0.3 0.3 213.7 (27.3) 74.4 57.4 30.4 28.4 Result of Life business 195.7 181.2 173.7 97.8 0.8 0.8 9.9 10.4 0.4 0.4 18.7 12.3 Result from other business activities 32.5 26.1 (6.7) 2.5 (1.7) (1.8) 0.5 (0.3) 2.1 1.4 0.6 (2.8) Hyperinflation adjustments 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 (7.7) (6.3) 0.0 0.0 Result before tax 525.7 497.0 354.1 278.4 85.7 80.5 12.8 52.2 61.9 65.1 64.8 88.0 Tax on profits (120.3) (108.0) (114.1) (73.8) (21.1) (14.6) (3.6) (13.6) (20.0) (18.7) (16.5) (22.4) Result from discontinued operations 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 Non-controlling interests 56.1 55.3 169.7 123.5 0.0 0.0 6.0 7.3 3.7 3.3 6.3 10.8 Attributable net result 349.3 333.7 70.4 81.1 64.6 65.9 3.2 31.4 38.1 43.1 41.9 54.7 Loss ratio 72.6% 69.7% 56.1% 50.9% 71.1% 65.4% 80.9% 72.9% 61.8% 55.2% 64.7% 63.3% Expense ratio 21.2% 22.7% 35.0% 35.9% 28.6% 32.3% 26.0% 26.0% 35.7% 37.8% 31.1% 27.0% Combined ratio 93.8% 92.5% 91.1% 86.8% 99.7% 97.7% 106.9% 98.9% 97.4% 93.0% 95.8% 90.3% IBERIA BRAZIL NORTH AMERICA EURASIA LATAM SOUTH LATAM NORTH ITEM DECEMBER SEPTEMBER DECEMBER SEPTEMBER DECEMBER SEPTEMBER DECEMBER SEPTEMBER DECEMBER SEPTEMBER DECEMBER SEPTEMBER 2019 2020 2019 2020 2019 2020 2019 2020 2019 2020 2019 2020 Investments, real estate and cash 33,512.6 33,084.6 3,756.6 2,385.0 2,459.8 2,477.9 4,304.2 4,204.8 2,005.9 1,938.9 1,454.1 1,504.3 Technical provisions 29,602.0 29,407.2 4,777.7 3,288.7 2,836.9 2,657.0 4,412.9 4,224.2 3,684.0 3,292.6 1,748.9 1,516.7 Shareholders' equity 4,186.9 4,274.2 1,011.8 742.5 1,362.5 1,389.7 709.5 688.9 558.5 557.9 438.4 447.9 ROE 12.6% 11.3% 9.6% 12.3% 6.0% 5.7% 2.2% 6.1% 9.8% 10.5% 15.2% 17.0% Figures in millions of euros 56 │ Financial Information MAPFRE S.A. The English version is a translation of the original in Spanish for information purposes only. In case of discrepancy, the Spanish version shall prevail. JANUARY - SEPTEMBER 2020 MAPFRE RE MAPFRE ASISTENCIA CONS. ADJUST. & TOTAL CORPORATE AREAS ITEM SEPTEMBER SEPTEMBER SEPTEMBER SEPTEMBER SEPTEMBER SEPTEMBER SEPTEMBER SEPTEMBER 2019 2020 2019 2020 2019 2020 2019 2020 Gross written and accepted premiums 3,738.2 3,890.7 684.3 493.7 (2,063.0) (1,909.5) 13,567.9 12,439.3 Net premiums earned 1,929.5 1,995.5 470.5 393.7 0.8 0.9 10,289.2 9,554.6 Net claims incurred and variation in other technical provisions (1,260.1) (1,447.1) (293.3) (215.3) (0.9) (1.3) (6,990.0) (6,338.7) Net operating expenses (599.3) (603.4) (180.8) (161.4) 4.9 4.0 (2,892.4) (2,695.2) Other technical revenue and expenses (1.6) (1.1) (16.6) (11.4) (0.1) (0.1) (33.0) (66.3) Technical result 68.5 (56.2) (20.2) 5.6 4.7 3.5 373.8 454.4 Net financial income 62.2 43.3 6.0 1.3 (3.4) 1.8 479.0 326.2 Other non-technical revenue and expenses (6.6) (5.6) 0.0 0.0 0.4 7.3 (54.9) (40.2) Result of Non-Life business 124.1 (18.6) (14.2) 6.9 1.6 12.5 797.8 740.4 Gross written and accepted premiums 344.9 328.1 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 4,079.5 3,110.6 Net premiums earned 281.1 302.3 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 3,707.3 2,828.7 Net claims incurred and variation in other technical provisions (226.8) (255.0) 0.0 0.0 1.5 (0.0) (3,619.1) (2,078.8) Net operating expenses (85.6) (86.9) 0.0 0.0 (0.0) (0.0) (907.3) (802.4) Other technical revenue and expenses (0.7) (0.3) 0.0 0.0 (0.0) (0.0) (24.0) (25.3) Technical result (32.0) (39.9) 0.0 0.0 1.5 (0.0) (843.1) (77.7) Financial result and other non-technical revenue 41.9 33.1 0.0 0.0 (1.5) (0.0) 1,252.2 373.9 Result of Life business 9.9 (6.8) 0.0 0.0 0.1 (0.1) 409.1 296.1 Result from other business activities 0.0 0.0 (86.4) (16.4) (141.2) (173.2) (200.3) (164.5) Hyperinflation adjustments 0.0 0.0 (0.5) (0.4) (4.2) (4.7) (12.4) (11.4) Result before tax 134.1 (25.3) (101.0) (9.9) (143.8) (165.4) 994.2 860.6 Tax on profits (32.0) 5.3 16.7 (6.3) 28.6 42.0 (282.3) (210.0) Result from discontinued operations 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 Non-controlling interests 0.0 0.0 1.3 1.3 6.0 (1.4) 249.0 200.1 Attributable net result 102.1 (20.0) (85.5) (17.5) (121.2) (122.0) 462.9 450.4 Loss ratio 65.3% 72.5% 62.3% 54.7% 67.9% 66.3% Expense ratio 31.1% 30.3% 42.0% 43.9% 28.4% 28.9% Combined ratio 96.4% 102.8% 104.3% 98.6% 96.4% 95.2% MAPFRE RE MAPFRE ASISTENCIA CONS. ADJUST. & TOTAL CORPORATE AREAS ITEM DECEMBER SEPTEMBER DECEMBER SEPTEMBER DECEMBER SEPTEMBER DECEMBER SEPTEMBER 2019 2020 2019 2020 2019 2020 2019 2020 Investments, real estate and cash 5,076.2 5,140.8 456.4 385.7 497.1 498.8 53,522.7 51,620.8 Technical provisions 6,319.2 6,473.5 763.5 659.6 (3,113.5) (3,192.3) 51,031.6 48,327.1 Shareholders' equity 1,746.2 1,701.5 158.7 125.0 (1,318.2) (1,515.8) 8,854.3 8,411.7 ROE 3.4% -3.6% -44.4% -13.9% 7.2% 6.9% Figures in millions of euros 57 │ Financial Information MAPFRE S.A. The English version is a translation of the original in Spanish for information purposes only. In case of discrepancy, the Spanish version shall prevail. JANUARY - SEPTEMBER 2020 13.6. Terminology CONCEPT DEFINITION TOTAL MANAGED ASSETS Includes total balance sheet assets, pension funds, and mutual funds MANAGED SAVINGS Includes third party Life technical reserves, pensions funds and mutual funds CORPORATE AREAS AND CONSOLIDATION Includes the result attributable to MAPFRE RE and MAPFRE INTERNACIONAL's non-controlling interests and other ADJUSTMENTS concepts GROSS RESULT Result before taxes and non-controlling interests MINIMUM CAPITAL REQUIREMENT (MCR) Minimum level of capital below which the amount of financial resources should not fall SOLVENCY CAPITAL REQUIREMENT (SCR) Reflects a level of eligible own funds that enables insurance and reinsurance undertakings to absorb significant losses and meet their obligations to policyholders FINANCIAL DEBT Includes subordinated debt, senior debt and debt due to credit institutions LEVERAGE RATIO Financial debt / (Equity + Financial debt) SENIOR DEBT Issue of debentures and other negotiable securities SUBORDINATED DEBT Subordinated liabilities ELIGIBLE OWN FUNDS/ EOF Funds available to cover the Solvency Capital Requirement on an on-going basis, consisting of the insurance company's assets, free of any foreseeable liabilities, less any intangible items, and having applied another series of adjustments in line with the Solvency II regulation. SOLVENCY RATIO The coefficient between Eligible Own Funds and Solvency Capital Requirement TECHNICAL AND FINANCIAL MARGIN - LIFE Technical and financial result, plus other non-technical revenue / arithmetic mean of technical reserves at the beginning and closing of the period (twelve months) x 100 OTHER BUSINESS ACTIVITIES Includes the Group's non-insurance activities undertaken by the insurance subsidiaries, as well as by other subsidiaries: • Activities of the holding companies of MAPFRE S.A. and MAPFRE INTERNACIONAL • Non-insurance activities of the Group developed by its subsidiaries, mainly including: • MAPFRE INVERSIÓN (MAPFRE ASSET MANAGEMENT) • MAPFRE ASISTENCIA: Assistance and Specialty Risks • MAPFRE ESPAÑA: FUNESPAÑA (funeral services), MULTIMAP, GESTIÓN CENTROS MÉDICOS MAPFRE (medical services), CESVIMAP (research and training services) • MAPFRE INTERNACIONAL: GENEL SERVIS (vehicle repair shops in Turkey), BEE INSURANCE (advisory services in Malta), GROWTH INVESTMENTS (investment services in Malta) 58 │ Financial Information MAPFRE S.A. The English version is a translation of the original in Spanish for information purposes only. In case of discrepancy, the Spanish version shall prevail. https://www.mapfre.com/en/financial-information/ JANUARY - SEPTEMBER 2020 PAYOUT (Total dividend charged against earnings / Result for the year attributable to the controlling company) x 100 TARGET PRICE Average of the target prices calculated by analysts over a period of one year COMBINED RATIO- NON-LIFE Expense ratio + Loss ratio EXPENSE RATIO- NON-LIFE (Net operating expenses - other technical revenue + other technical expenses) / Net premiums earned. Figures regarding Non-Life Insurance LOSS RATIO- NON-LIFE (Incurred claims for the year, net + Variation in other technical provisions + Profit sharing and returned premiums) / Net premiums earned. Figures regarding Non-Life Insurance SOLVENCY II RATIO Eligible Own Funds / Solvency Capital Requirement (SCR) x 100 DIVIDEND YIELD Amount of dividend paid in the year / Average share price in the year RESULT OF LIFE BUSINESS Includes technical result, financial result and other non-technical revenue ROE (RETURN ON EQUITY) (Attributable result (see definition) for the last twelve months) / (Arithmetic mean of equity attributable to the controlling company (see definition) at the beginning and closing of the period (twelve months)) x 100 The Alternative Performance Measures (APM) used in this report correspond to those financial measures that are not defined or detailed within the framework of the applicable financial information. Their definition and calculation can be consulted at the following link: Certain numerical figures included in this report have been rounded. Therefore, discrepancies may arise in the tables between the totals and the itemized amounts as a result of said rounding. 59 │ Financial Information MAPFRE S.A. The English version is a translation of the original in Spanish for information purposes only. In case of discrepancy, the Spanish version shall prevail. JANUARY - SEPTEMBER 2020 DISCLAIMER This document is purely informative. Its content does not constitute, nor can it be interpreted as, an offer or an invitation to sell, exchange or buy, and it is not binding on the issuer in any way. The information about the plans of the Company, its evolution, its results and its dividends represents a simple forecast whose formulation does not represent a guarantee with respect to the future performance of the Company or the achievement of its targets or estimated results. The recipients of this information must be aware that the preparation of these forecasts is based on assumptions and estimates, which are subject to a high degree of uncertainty, and that, due to multiple factors, future results may differ materially from expected results. Among such factors, the following are worth highlighting: the development of the insurance market and the general economic situation of those countries where the Group operates; circumstances which may affect the competitiveness of insurance products and services; changes in the basis of calculation of mortality and morbidity tables which may affect the insurance activities of the Life and Health segments; frequency and severity of claims covered; effectiveness of the Groups reinsurance policies and fluctuations in the cost and availability of covers offered by third party reinsurers; changes in the legal environment; adverse legal actions; changes in monetary policy; variations in interest rates and exchange rates; fluctuations in liquidity and the value and profitability of assets which make up the investment portfolio; restrictions in the access to third party financing. MAPFRE S.A. does not undertake to update or revise periodically the content of this document. 60 │ Financial Information MAPFRE S.A. The English version is a translation of the original in Spanish for information purposes only. In case of discrepancy, the Spanish version shall prevail. Attachments Original document

