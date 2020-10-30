Log in
MAPFRE S.A.

(MAP)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradgate - 10/30 06:55:49 am
1.267 EUR   -1.25%
06:55aMAPFRE S A : (10.2020) Information regarding the 2020 interim dividend
PU
06:40aMAPFRE S A : (10.2020) Press release 3Q 2020 results
PU
06:40aMAPFRE S A : (10.2020) Results presentation 3Q 2020
PU
Mapfre S A : (10.2020) Results presentation 3Q 2020

10/30/2020 | 06:40am EDT

Madrid, October 30, 2020

SPANISH SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Please find attached the documentation to be presented to investors in upcoming meetings.

Ángel L. Dávila Bermejo General Counsel

9M 2020 Results

Analyst & Investor presentation

October 30th, 2020

Key highlights

Insurance units performing well >

  • Lower frequency in P&C lines, mainly in Motor, offsetting COVID-19 related losses and a fall in financial results

COVID-19 P&L impacts >

  • Largest impact is on the top-line due to confinement measures, lower economic activity, currency depreciation and an unfavorable environment for Life Savings products
  • Direct impacts at insurance units, mainly in Burial in Spain, and Life Protection in Brazil and the rest of LATAM
  • COVID-19related claims at MAPFRE RE (-€57 mn net impact)
  • Travel assistance business, but with main impact in the first quarter of the year
  • Savings in operating costs offset COVID-19 related expenses
  • Fall in financial income in main markets as a result of yield compression, lower income from dividends and real estate, and a decrease in realized capital gains

COVID-19 balance sheet impacts >

  • Extensive review of equity, fixed income and real estate portfolios, intangibles and accounts receivable
  • Investments in undeveloped land valuations adapted accordingly in Q2
  • Writedown of IT intangibles at MAPFRE USA in Q3 (-€14.6 mn net impact)

NatCat events >

  • Various earthquakes in Puerto Rico during H1 (-€65.5 mn net impact)
  • Active third quarter regarding NatCat and large man-made losses
    Strong capital position >
  • Solvency ratio proven to be resilient, in a challenging environment
  • Ratings recently reaffirmed by main agencies

2

Key Figures > 9M 2020

at constant

9M 2020

exchange

rates

Revenue

19,051

-11.9%

-6.2%

Total written and accepted premiums

15,550

-11.9%

-5.5%

- Non-Life

12,439

-8.3%

-2.6%

- Life

3,111

-23.8%

-15.1%

Non-Life Combined Ratio - MAPFRE S.A.

95.2%

-1.1 p.p

Non-Life Loss Ratio

66.3%

-1.6 p.p

Non-Life Expense Ratio

28.9%

0.5 p.p

Non-Life Combined Ratio - Insurance units

93.0%

-2.9 p.p

Attributable result

450.4

-2.7%

ROE (1)

6.9%

-0.4 p.p

Balance sheet (1)

Assets under management

61,388

-3.5%

Shareholders' equity

8,412

-5.0%

6M 2020

Solvency ratio (1)

183.8%

-3.0 p.p

(1) Variation calculated against data at December 31st, 2019

Million euros

3

Adjusted attributable result

9M 2019

9M 2020

(mn)

(%)

Attributable result

462.9

450.4

(12.5)

-2.7%

NatCat claims

(30.0)

(65.5)

(35.5)

Direct insurance operations (1)

(25.6)

(25.6)

MAPFRE RE (2)

(30.0)

(39.9)

(9.9)

COVID-related claims (MAPFRE RE)

(57.0)

(57.0)

Goodwill writedowns (3)

(65.6)

65.6

Attributable result (adjusted for NatCat, COVID-related claims and goodwill writedowns)

558.5

572.9

14.4

2.6%

Reorganization of operations (4)

(5.8)

(15.0)

(9.2)

Financial Gains & Losses

62.8

11.5

(51.3)

Real estate (5)

0.9

(6.8)

(7.7)

Financial investments (6)

61.9

18.2

(43.7)

Attributable result (adjusted)

501.5

576.4

74.9

14.9%

  1. Puerto Rican earthquakes in 2020
  2. Puerto Rican earthquakes in 2020; impact from Typhoon Faxai in 2019
  3. At MAPFRE ASISTENCIA in 2019 (from entities in the United Kingdom, United States & Canada)
  4. Provision for restructuring (-€15 mn) in 2020; in 2019, organizational structure re-alignment(-€14.8 mn) and sale of related financial assets (€19.9 mn) at MAPFRE USA, as well as geographic reorganization at MAPFRE ASISTENCIA (-€10.9 mn)
  5. Mainly sale of real estate at MAPFRE USA (€14 mn) as well as real estate provisions in Spain (-€20.5 mn) in 2020; sale of real estate in the Philippines (€0.9 mn) in 2019
  6. Financial gains & losses, net of writedowns, in actively managed financial investment portfolios in the euro area (IBERIA & MAPFRE RE)

Million euros

All impacts after tax and non-controlling interests

4

Key figures > by business unit

Premiums - Breakdown by business unit

ASISTENCIA

2.8%

IBERIA

MAPFRE RE

30.5%

24.2%

18.4%

Reinsurance

Global Risks

5.8%

LATAM

INTERNATIONAL

26.7%

15.8%

BRAZIL

13.6%

NORTH AMERICA

9.4%

LATAM NORTH

6.9%

EURASIA

6.4%

LATAM SOUTH

6.2%

Million euros

Attributable result

Premiums

Combined ratio

ROE (2)

9M 2020

mn

%

9M 2020

%

9M 2020

p.p.

9M 2020

p.p.

IBERIA

333.7

(15.5)

-4.4%

5,313

-10.9%

92.5%

-1.4 p.p

11.3%

-1.3 p.p

of which:

MAPFRE ESPAÑA*

207.1

(3.2)

-1.5%

4,110

0.9%

93.2%

-1.4 p.p

10.0%

-1.2 p.p

MAPFRE VIDA

126.6

(12.7)

-9.1%

1,204

-36.3%

--

--

13.2%

-1.4 p.p

LATAM

178.9

28.4

18.9%

4,667

-20.4%

89.1%

-4.3 p.p

12.9%

2.3 p.p

BRAZIL

81.1

10.7

15.2%

2,374

-23.4%

86.8%

-4.3 p.p

12.3%

2.7 p.p

LATAM NORTH

54.7

12.8

30.5%

1,205

-23.3%

90.3%

-5.6 p.p

17.0%

1.8 p.p

LATAM SOUTH

43.1

4.9

12.9%

1,088

-8.6%

93.0%

-4.5 p.p

10.5%

0.7 p.p

INTERNATIONAL

97.3

29.5

43.4%

2,767

-11.3%

98.1%

-4.1 p.p

5.8%

1.1 p.p

NORTH AMERICA

65.9

1.3

2.0%

1,644

-9.6%

97.7%

-2.0 p.p

5.7%

-0.4 p.p

EURASIA

31.4

28.2

--

1,123

-13.7%

98.9%

-8.0 p.p

6.1%

3.9 p.p

TOTAL INSURANCE

609.9

42.4

7.5%

12,747

-14.7%

93.0%

-2.9 p.p

--

--

Reinsurance

(25.7)

(131.9)

-124.2%

3,209

-2.9%

103.2%

8.0 p.p

--

--

Global Risks

5.7

9.9

238.6%

1,010

30.0%

98.1%

-13.4 p.p

--

--

ASISTENCIA

(17.5)

68.0

79.5%

494

-27.9%

98.6%

-5.7 p.p

--

--

OTHER(1)

(122.0)

(0.8)

-0.7%

(1,909)

7.4%

--

--

--

--

TOTAL

450.4

(12.5)

-2.7%

15,550

-11.9%

95.2%

-1.1 p.p

6.9%

-0.4 p.p

  1. "Other" includes Corporate Areas and consolidation adjustments
  2. Variation calculated against data at 12M 2019

* MAPFRE ESPAÑA includes the business in Portugal

5

MAPFRE RE > Continuing to generate above market returns with lower volatility throughout the cycle

Q3 highlights

  • Resilient standalone combined ratio of 95.3% in Q3, in a quarter marked by high NatCat and large claims activity, as well as some minor loss-creep from prior quarter events
  • Stable valuation of Business Interruption and Credit Insurance potential COVID-19 losses
  • Very strong result at global risks segment, supported by pricing improvements and very substantial underwriting measures adopted
  • Very positive mid-year renewals

Combined ratio - MAPFRE RE vs. industry average (%)

110.1

104.0

106.3

100.6

103.2

95.2

103.2

99.2

94.1

94.8

96.1

97.5

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020*

5 yr. ave.*

MAPFRE - reinsurance

Industry

Source: AM Best (2016-2018). MAPFRE estimates (2019-2020).

*Latest available data for 2020: MAPFRE figures at 9M 2020, Market figures at 6M 2020

6

MAPFRE RE > Resilient third quarter, despite high large and mid-sized claims frequency

Main large losses* - 9M 2020

NatCat claims

152.0

of which:

Puerto Rican earthquakes

56.7

of which: Global Risks

11.7

of which: Reinsurance

45.0

"Derecho" storms in United States (Mid-west)

28.2

Man-made losses

68.5

of which:

Explosion - Beirut

30.0

COVID-19 related losses

81.0

of which: IBNR

49.0

Business Interruption

71.0

Credit Insurance

10.0

Total large losses

301.5

* Net of reinsurance, before tax and non-controlling interests

Key highlights

  • Large losses of €302 mn in 9M 2020 compared to €166 mn in 9M 2019, exceeding full year budget
  • High frequency of mid-sized events during Q3
  • COVID-19impact includes claims incurred, consisting of:
    • Paid and reported losses
    • IBNR reserves
  • Continued uncertainty surrounding final losses, due to ongoing litigation and development of the pandemic

Million euros

7

MAPFRE RE > Strong underlying profitability, with the capacity and support in place to continue operating in a positive market environment

Complete review of the reinsurance portfolio during Q2 and Q3 >

  • Very strong underlying portfolio quality and diversification, with no need for restructuring
  • Very good client base and market presence
  • Strength of our office network, particularly in a pandemic environment
  • Key competitive advantages remain unchanged

Very positive moment for global risks business >

  • Restructuring successfully completed

2021 renewal outlook >

  • Clear hardening trend with industry consensus about the need to improve pricing
  • Strong focus on clarifying and potentially limiting cover during reinsurance renewal discussions this year

8

Shareholders' equity

Change in shareholders' equity (€ mn)

Balance at 12/31 previous year

8,854

Result for the period

450

Dividends

-262

Net unrealized capital gains of AFS portfolio*

35

Currency conversion differences

-650

Other

-15

Balance at period end

8,412

*Net of shadow accounting adjustments

Currency conversion differences (€ mn)

Sensitivity to 1

09.30.2020

% currency

pp move in

currency

Total

-1,890**

-650

-

of which:

US dollar

389

-101

-4.3%

23

Brazilian real

-975

-327

-31.5%

10

Turkish lira

-350

-41

-26.3%

2

Mexican peso

-159

-55

-18.3%

3

**Currency conversion differences include -€544 mn of adjustments in Venezuelan and Argentine currencies (hyperinflationary economies)

Net unrealized capital gains - AFS portfolio (€ bn)

12.31.2019

09.30.2020

Net unrealized gains

1.0

1.0

Unrealized gains

3.6

3.7

Shadow accounting adjustments

-2.6

-2.6

AFS portfolio - IBERIA - breakdown by portfolio type (€ bn)

Actively managed

Immunized

Free

Conditioned

Total

Net unrealized gains

0.0

0.7

0.2

0.9

Unrealized gains

1.9

0.7

1.0

3.5

Shadow accounting

-1.9

0.0

-0.7

-2.7

adjustments

Market Value

13.7

7.0

6.4

27.1

9

Capital structure & credit metrics

Capital structure (€ bn)

Leverage (1)

22.7%

24.3%

13.1

12.7

0.8

1.0

1.0

1.0

1.1

1.1

10.1

9.6

12.31.2019

09.30.2020

Equity

Subordinated debt

Senior debt

Bank financing

  1. Total Debt / (Total Equity + Total Debt)
  2. Excluding impacts of transitional measures for technical provisions and equity
  3. Regulatory developments currently in progress:
    • Risk diversification benefit for matching adjustment portfolios
    • Spanish Life business internal model for longevity risk: approved by local regulator for MAPFRE VIDA and process underway for MAPFRE Group calculations
  5. Details of main rated operating entities can be found at: https://www.mapfre.com/en/issuance-ratings/

Solvency II position (€ mn)

12.31.2019

06.30.2020

Eligible Own Funds (EOF)

8,976

8,692

Solvency Capital Requirement (SCR)

4,805

4,730

EOF-SCR

4,171

3,962

Solvency II ratio

186.8%

183.8%

Fully loaded (2)

172.3%

170.6%

Solvency II ratio - Pro-forma with regulatory developments (3)

203.9%

200.7%

Diversification benefit - matching portfolios

12.1%

11.9%

Longevity internal model

9.9%

10.2%

Combined pro-forma impacts from regulatory developments

17.1%

16.9%

Issuer and Financial Strength Ratings (FSR) (4)

MAPFRE S.A.

FSR of

Agency

operating

Outlook

Affirmed

Issuer rating

entities

S&P

A-

A+

Stable

10/15/2020

Fitch

A-

A+

Stable

9/21/2020

A.M. Best

-

A

Stable

10/20/2020

10

Assets under management - breakdown

Market value

Breakdown by Asset Class

12.31.2019

09.30.2020

%

12.31.2019

09.30.2020

Government fixed income

30.1

28.9

-4.1%

56.2%

55.9%

Spain

18.2

17.9

-1.4%

34.0%

34.7%

Italy

2.9

3.0

3.0%

5.4%

5.8%

Rest of Europe

2.2

2.0

-9.2%

4.1%

3.9%

United States

1.6

1.6

0.2%

3.0%

3.1%

Brazil

3.0

2.0

-32.4%

5.6%

4.0%

Rest of LATAM

1.8

1.6

-10.2%

3.4%

3.2%

Other

0.5

0.7

47.7%

0.8%

1.3%

Corporate fixed income

9.4

9.5

1.9%

17.5%

18.5%

Real Estate*

2.4

2.4

-1.8%

4.5%

4.6%

Equity

2.8

2.5

-10.7%

5.2%

4.8%

Mutual Funds

1.8

1.4

-21.0%

3.4%

2.8%

Cash

2.5

2.7

4.9%

4.7%

5.2%

Unit-Linked

2.5

2.3

-9.0%

4.7%

4.4%

Other investments

2.0

2.0

-1.3%

3.8%

3.8%

Total Investment Portfolio

53.5

51.6

-3.6%

100.0%

100.0%

Pension Funds

5.5

5.4

-1.1%

Mutual Funds & Other

4.6

4.3

-6.2%

Total AuM

63.6

61.4

-3.5%

Billion euros

* At net book value

11

Investment portfolios - additional information

Euro area - fixed income portfolios - actively managed1

Other main regions & units - fixed income portfolios

Market value (€bn)

Accounting

Market yield

Modified

Yield (%)

(%)

duration (%)

12.31.2019

7.27

1.95

0.78

8.25

NON-LIFE

09.30.2020

7.40

1.70

0.42

8.21

LIFE

12.31.2019

6.82

3.53

0.33

6.89

09.30.2020

6.62

3.56

0.15

6.72

Financial gains & losses (€ mn)2

Non-Life

Life

Total

9M 2019

9M 2020

9M 2019

9M 2020

9M 2019

9M 2020

IBERIA

36.2

6.1

24.4

7.4

60.6

13.5

MAPFRE RE

20.0

11.2

3.7

2.0

23.6

13.2

TOTAL

56.1

17.3

28.1

9.4

84.2

26.7

Market value (€bn)

Accounting Yield

Modified

(%)

duration (%)

BRAZIL - MAPFRE

12.31.2019

1.99

5.25

1.24

SEGUROS

09.30.2020

1.13

3.82

2.20

LATAM NORTH

12.31.2019

0.95

6.44

2.96

09.30.2020

0.82

6.14

3.39

LATAM SOUTH

12.31.2019

1.89

7.09

7.06

09.30.2020

1.70

6.40

6.88

NORTH AMERICA

12.31.2019

2.03

2.88

5.06

09.30.2020

2.09

2.70

5.26

  1. IBERIA & MAPFRE RE
  2. Includes only actively managed available for sale portfolios in the Euro area, net of writedowns, before taxes and non-controlling interests

12

Closing remarks

Insurance units (€610 mn net result, +7.5%) > outstanding performance with combined ratio of 93%, with lower frequency in Motor in main regions and restructuring efforts, offsetting negative COVID-19 impacts and NatCat

  • IBERIA (€334 mn, -4.4%) > resilient growth in key Non-Life segments and strong underwriting profitability, helping to mitigate lower financial income and a challenging Life Savings market context
  • LATAM (€179 mn, +18.9%) > outstanding performance in Brazil, Mexico, Panama and Colombia, despite currency headwinds, but top-line affected by lower business activity
  • INTERNATIONAL (€97 mn, +43.4%) > improving results in USA, Turkey, and Italy

MAPFRE RE > resilient results in a difficult quarter, with a combined ratio of 95.3% in Q3, supported by financial strength, as well as a prudent underwriting approach and reserving policy

Defensive business positioning > prudent strategy in a challenging environment, focused on portfolio retention, cost contention and streamlining of business units

Bancassurance agreement with Bankia >

  • Well-protectedunder terms and conditions of the contract
  • Transaction closing expected for mid-2021
  • Proceeds to be invested in future market opportunities to complement and underpin our profitable growth strategy

Healthy balance sheet > conservative asset valuation approach, strong capital base, financial flexibility and liquidity

Commitment to shareholders > final dividend to be approved at AGM in 2021, aligned with current dividend policy

13

Investor Relations

For further information, please contact or visit:

Email: IR@mapfre.com

Telephone: (+34) 91 581 23 18

Corporate website: www.mapfre.com

Financial documentation center: www.mapfre.com/en/financial-information/

Natalia Núñez Arana

Leandra Clark

Marta Sanchidrián

Fernando García de la Santa

Leslie Hoffman

Capital Markets and Investor

clarkle@mapfre.com

sanchim@mapfre.com

gsmfern@mapfre.com

lhoffma@mapfre.com

Relations Director

natalia.n@mapfre.com

Upcoming events*:

Follow us at:

2020

30 October

9M 2020 Results release

24-25 November

Foro Latibex

Q1 2021

11-13 January

Spain Investor Day

21 January - 10 February (TBC)

Blackout period

11 February (TBC)

12M 2020 Results release

16-18 March

Morgan Stanley European Financials Conference

* Dates are subject to change

14

Terminology

Revenue

Top line figure which includes premiums, financial income, and revenue from non-insurance entities and other revenue

Combined ratio - Non-Life

Expense ratio + Loss ratio

Expense ratio - Non-Life

(Operating expenses, net of reinsurance - other technical revenue + other technical expenses) / Net premiums earned

Loss ratio - Non-Life

(Net claims incurred + variation in other technical reserves + profit sharing and returned premiums) / Net premiums earned

Result of Non-Life business

Includes technical result, financial result and other non-technical result of the Non-Life business

Result of Life business

Includes technical result, financial result and other non-technical result of the Life business

Corporate Areas and Consolidation

Includes expenses from Corporate Areas, consolidation adjustments, as well the result attributable to MAPFRE RE and MAPFRE INTERNACIONAL's non-controlling

Adjustments

interests and other concepts

Other business activities

Includes the Group's non-insurance activities undertaken by the insurance subsidiaries, as well as by other subsidiaries, including activities of the holding companies

of MAPFRE S.A. and MAPFRE INTERNACIONAL

Solvency II ratio

Eligible Own Funds (EOF) / Solvency Capital Requirement (SCR)

ROE (Return on Equity)

(Attributable result for the last twelve months) / (Arithmetic mean of equity attributable to the controlling company at the beginning and closing of the period

(twelve months))

Other investments

Includes interest rate swaps, investments in associates, accepted reinsurance deposits and others

Alternative Performance Measures (APM) used in this report correspond to those financial measures that are not defined or detailed within the framework of the applicable financial information. Their definition and calculation can be consulted at the following link: https://www.mapfre.com/corporate/institutional-investors/financial-information/

15

Disclaimer

This document is purely informative. Its content does not constitute, nor can it be interpreted as, an offer or an invitation to sell, exchange or buy, and it is not binding on the issuer in any way. The information about the plans of the Company, its development, its results and its dividends represents a simple forecast whose formulation does not represent a guarantee with respect to the future performance of the Company or the achievement of its targets or estimated results. The recipients of this information must be aware that the preparation of these forecasts is based on assumptions and estimates, which are subject to a high degree of uncertainty, and that, due to multiple factors, future results may differ materially from expected results. Among such factors, the following are worth highlighting: the development of the insurance market and the general economic situation of those countries where the Group operates; circumstances which may affect the competitiveness of insurance products and services; changes in the basis of calculation of mortality and morbidity tables which may affect the insurance activities of the Life and Health segments; frequency and severity of claims covered; effectiveness of the Groups reinsurance policies and fluctuations in the cost and availability of covers offered by third party reinsurers; changes in the legal environment; adverse legal actions; changes in monetary policy; variations in interest rates and exchange rates; fluctuations in liquidity and the value and profitability of assets which make up the investment portfolio; restrictions in the access to third party financing.

MAPFRE S.A. does not undertake to update or revise periodically the content of this document.

Certain numerical figures included in the Investor Presentation have been rounded. Therefore, discrepancies in tables between totals and the sums of the amounts listed may occur due to such rounding.

16

Disclaimer

Mapfre SA published this content on 30 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 October 2020 10:39:09 UTC

