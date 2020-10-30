Mapfre S A : (10.2020) Results presentation 3Q 2020
Madrid, October 30, 2020
Please find attached the documentation to be presented to investors in upcoming meetings.
9M 2020 Results
Analyst & Investor presentation
October 30th, 2020
Key highlights
Insurance units performing well >
Lower frequency in P&C lines, mainly in Motor, offsetting COVID-19 related losses and a fall in financial results
COVID-19 P&L impacts >
Largest impact is on the top-line due to confinement measures, lower economic activity, currency depreciation and an unfavorable environment for Life Savings products
Direct impacts at insurance units, mainly in Burial in Spain, and Life Protection in Brazil and the rest of LATAM
COVID-19related claims at MAPFRE RE (-€57 mn net impact)
Travel assistance business, but with main impact in the first quarter of the year
Savings in operating costs offset COVID-19 related expenses
Fall in financial income in main markets as a result of yield compression, lower income from dividends and real estate, and a decrease in realized capital gains
COVID-19 balance sheet impacts >
Extensive review of equity, fixed income and real estate portfolios, intangibles and accounts receivable
Investments in undeveloped land valuations adapted accordingly in Q2
Writedown of IT intangibles at MAPFRE USA in Q3 (-€14.6 mn net impact)
NatCat events >
Various earthquakes in Puerto Rico during H1 (-€65.5 mn net impact)
Active third quarter regarding NatCat and large man-made losses
Strong capital position >
Solvency ratio proven to be resilient, in a challenging environment
Ratings recently reaffirmed by main agencies
Key Figures > 9M 2020
at constant
9M 2020
exchange
rates
Revenue
19,051
-11.9%
-6.2%
Total written and accepted premiums
15,550
-11.9%
-5.5%
- Non-Life
12,439
-8.3%
-2.6%
- Life
3,111
-23.8%
-15.1%
Non-Life Combined Ratio - MAPFRE S.A.
95.2%
-1.1 p.p
Non-Life Loss Ratio
66.3%
-1.6 p.p
Non-Life Expense Ratio
28.9%
0.5 p.p
Non-Life Combined Ratio - Insurance units
93.0%
-2.9 p.p
Attributable result
450.4
-2.7%
ROE (1)
6.9%
-0.4 p.p
Balance sheet (1)
Assets under management
61,388
-3.5%
Shareholders' equity
8,412
-5.0%
6M 2020
Solvency ratio (1)
183.8%
-3.0 p.p
(1) Variation calculated against data at December 31st, 2019
Million euros
Adjusted attributable result
9M 2019
9M 2020
(mn)
(%)
Attributable result
462.9
450.4
(12.5)
-2.7%
NatCat claims
(30.0)
(65.5)
(35.5)
Direct insurance operations (1)
(25.6)
(25.6)
MAPFRE RE (2)
(30.0)
(39.9)
(9.9)
COVID-related claims (MAPFRE RE)
(57.0)
(57.0)
Goodwill writedowns (3)
(65.6)
65.6
Attributable result (adjusted for NatCat, COVID-related claims and goodwill writedowns)
558.5
572.9
14.4
2.6%
Reorganization of operations (4)
(5.8)
(15.0)
(9.2)
Financial Gains & Losses
62.8
11.5
(51.3)
Real estate (5)
0.9
(6.8)
(7.7)
Financial investments (6)
61.9
18.2
(43.7)
Attributable result (adjusted)
501.5
576.4
74.9
14.9%
Puerto Rican earthquakes in 2020
Puerto Rican earthquakes in 2020; impact from Typhoon Faxai in 2019
At MAPFRE ASISTENCIA in 2019 (from entities in the United Kingdom, United States & Canada)
Provision for restructuring (-€15 mn) in 2020; in 2019, organizational structure re-alignment(-€14.8 mn) and sale of related financial assets (€19.9 mn) at MAPFRE USA, as well as geographic reorganization at MAPFRE ASISTENCIA (-€10.9 mn)
Mainly sale of real estate at MAPFRE USA (€14 mn) as well as real estate provisions in Spain (-€20.5 mn) in 2020; sale of real estate in the Philippines (€0.9 mn) in 2019
Financial gains & losses, net of writedowns, in actively managed financial investment portfolios in the euro area (IBERIA & MAPFRE RE)
Million euros
All impacts after tax and non-controlling interests
Key figures > by business unit
Premiums - Breakdown by business unit
ASISTENCIA
2.8%
IBERIA
MAPFRE RE
30.5%
24.2%
18.4%
Reinsurance
Global Risks
5.8%
LATAM
INTERNATIONAL
26.7%
15.8%
BRAZIL
13.6%
NORTH AMERICA
9.4%
LATAM NORTH
6.9%
EURASIA
6.4%
LATAM SOUTH
6.2%
Attributable result
Premiums
Combined ratio
ROE (2)
9M 2020
mn
%
9M 2020
%
9M 2020
p.p.
9M 2020
p.p.
IBERIA
333.7
(15.5)
-4.4%
5,313
-10.9%
92.5%
-1.4 p.p
11.3%
-1.3 p.p
of which:
MAPFRE ESPAÑA*
207.1
(3.2)
-1.5%
4,110
0.9%
93.2%
-1.4 p.p
10.0%
-1.2 p.p
MAPFRE VIDA
126.6
(12.7)
-9.1%
1,204
-36.3%
--
--
13.2%
-1.4 p.p
LATAM
178.9
28.4
18.9%
4,667
-20.4%
89.1%
-4.3 p.p
12.9%
2.3 p.p
BRAZIL
81.1
10.7
15.2%
2,374
-23.4%
86.8%
-4.3 p.p
12.3%
2.7 p.p
LATAM NORTH
54.7
12.8
30.5%
1,205
-23.3%
90.3%
-5.6 p.p
17.0%
1.8 p.p
LATAM SOUTH
43.1
4.9
12.9%
1,088
-8.6%
93.0%
-4.5 p.p
10.5%
0.7 p.p
INTERNATIONAL
97.3
29.5
43.4%
2,767
-11.3%
98.1%
-4.1 p.p
5.8%
1.1 p.p
NORTH AMERICA
65.9
1.3
2.0%
1,644
-9.6%
97.7%
-2.0 p.p
5.7%
-0.4 p.p
EURASIA
31.4
28.2
--
1,123
-13.7%
98.9%
-8.0 p.p
6.1%
3.9 p.p
TOTAL INSURANCE
609.9
42.4
7.5%
12,747
-14.7%
93.0%
-2.9 p.p
--
--
Reinsurance
(25.7)
(131.9)
-124.2%
3,209
-2.9%
103.2%
8.0 p.p
--
--
Global Risks
5.7
9.9
238.6%
1,010
30.0%
98.1%
-13.4 p.p
--
--
ASISTENCIA
(17.5)
68.0
79.5%
494
-27.9%
98.6%
-5.7 p.p
--
--
OTHER(1)
(122.0)
(0.8)
-0.7%
(1,909)
7.4%
--
--
--
--
TOTAL
450.4
(12.5)
-2.7%
15,550
-11.9%
95.2%
-1.1 p.p
6.9%
-0.4 p.p
"Other" includes Corporate Areas and consolidation adjustments
Variation calculated against data at 12M 2019
* MAPFRE ESPAÑA includes the business in Portugal
MAPFRE RE > Continuing to generate above market returns with lower volatility throughout the cycle
Q3 highlights
Resilient standalone combined ratio of 95.3% in Q3, in a quarter marked by high NatCat and large claims activity, as well as some minor loss-creep from prior quarter events
Stable valuation of Business Interruption and Credit Insurance potential COVID-19 losses
Very strong result at global risks segment, supported by pricing improvements and very substantial underwriting measures adopted
Very positive mid-year renewals
Combined ratio - MAPFRE RE vs. industry average (%)
110.1
104.0
106.3
100.6
103.2
95.2
103.2
99.2
94.1
94.8
96.1
97.5
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020*
5 yr. ave.*
MAPFRE - reinsurance
Industry
Source: AM Best (2016-2018). MAPFRE estimates (2019-2020).
*Latest available data for 2020: MAPFRE figures at 9M 2020, Market figures at 6M 2020
MAPFRE RE > Resilient third quarter, despite high large and mid-sized claims frequency
Main large losses* - 9M 2020
NatCat claims
152.0
of which:
Puerto Rican earthquakes
56.7
of which: Global Risks
11.7
of which: Reinsurance
45.0
"Derecho" storms in United States (Mid-west)
28.2
Man-made losses
68.5
of which:
Explosion - Beirut
30.0
COVID-19 related losses
81.0
of which: IBNR
49.0
Business Interruption
71.0
Credit Insurance
10.0
Total large losses
301.5
* Net of reinsurance, before tax and non-controlling interests
Key highlights
Large losses of €302 mn in 9M 2020 compared to €166 mn in 9M 2019, exceeding full year budget
High frequency of mid-sized events during Q3
COVID-19impact includes claims incurred, consisting of:
Paid and reported losses
IBNR reserves
Continued uncertainty surrounding final losses, due to ongoing litigation and development of the pandemic
Million euros
MAPFRE RE > Strong underlying profitability, with the capacity and support in place to continue operating in a positive market environment
Complete review of the reinsurance portfolio during Q2 and Q3 >
Very strong underlying portfolio quality and diversification, with no need for restructuring
Very good client base and market presence
Strength of our office network, particularly in a pandemic environment
Key competitive advantages remain unchanged
Very positive moment for global risks business >
Restructuring successfully completed
2021 renewal outlook >
Clear hardening trend with industry consensus about the need to improve pricing
Strong focus on clarifying and potentially limiting cover during reinsurance renewal discussions this year
Shareholders' equity
Change in shareholders' equity (€ mn)
Balance at 12/31 previous year
8,854
Result for the period
450
Dividends
-262
Net unrealized capital gains of AFS portfolio*
35
Currency conversion differences
-650
Other
-15
Balance at period end
8,412
*Net of shadow accounting adjustments
Currency conversion differences (€ mn)
Sensitivity to 1
09.30.2020
% currency
pp move in
currency
Total
-1,890**
-650
-
of which:
US dollar
389
-101
-4.3%
23
Brazilian real
-975
-327
-31.5%
10
Turkish lira
-350
-41
-26.3%
2
Mexican peso
-159
-55
-18.3%
3
**Currency conversion differences include -€544 mn of adjustments in Venezuelan and Argentine currencies (hyperinflationary economies)
Net unrealized capital gains - AFS portfolio (€ bn)
12.31.2019
09.30.2020
Net unrealized gains
1.0
1.0
Unrealized gains
3.6
3.7
Shadow accounting adjustments
-2.6
-2.6
AFS portfolio - IBERIA - breakdown by portfolio type (€ bn)
Actively managed
Immunized
Free
Conditioned
Total
Net unrealized gains
0.0
0.7
0.2
0.9
Unrealized gains
1.9
0.7
1.0
3.5
Shadow accounting
-1.9
0.0
-0.7
-2.7
adjustments
Market Value
13.7
7.0
6.4
27.1
Capital structure & credit metrics
Capital structure (€ bn)
Leverage (1)
22.7%
24.3%
13.1
12.7
0.8
1.0
1.0
1.0
1.1
1.1
10.1
9.6
12.31.2019
09.30.2020
Equity
Subordinated debt
Senior debt
Bank financing
Total Debt / (Total Equity + Total Debt)
Excluding impacts of transitional measures for technical provisions and equity
Regulatory developments currently in progress:
Risk diversification benefit for matching adjustment portfolios
Spanish Life business internal model for longevity risk: approved by local regulator for MAPFRE VIDA and process underway for MAPFRE Group calculations
Solvency II ratio - Pro-forma with regulatory developments (3)
203.9%
200.7%
Diversification benefit - matching portfolios
12.1%
11.9%
Longevity internal model
9.9%
10.2%
Combined pro-forma impacts from regulatory developments
17.1%
16.9%
Issuer and Financial Strength Ratings (FSR) (4)
MAPFRE S.A.
FSR of
Agency
operating
Outlook
Affirmed
Issuer rating
entities
S&P
A-
A+
Stable
10/15/2020
Fitch
A-
A+
Stable
9/21/2020
A.M. Best
-
A
Stable
10/20/2020
Assets under management - breakdown
Market value
Breakdown by Asset Class
12.31.2019
09.30.2020
%
12.31.2019
09.30.2020
Government fixed income
30.1
28.9
-4.1%
56.2%
55.9%
Spain
18.2
17.9
-1.4%
34.0%
34.7%
Italy
2.9
3.0
3.0%
5.4%
5.8%
Rest of Europe
2.2
2.0
-9.2%
4.1%
3.9%
United States
1.6
1.6
0.2%
3.0%
3.1%
Brazil
3.0
2.0
-32.4%
5.6%
4.0%
Rest of LATAM
1.8
1.6
-10.2%
3.4%
3.2%
Other
0.5
0.7
47.7%
0.8%
1.3%
Corporate fixed income
9.4
9.5
1.9%
17.5%
18.5%
Real Estate*
2.4
2.4
-1.8%
4.5%
4.6%
Equity
2.8
2.5
-10.7%
5.2%
4.8%
Mutual Funds
1.8
1.4
-21.0%
3.4%
2.8%
Cash
2.5
2.7
4.9%
4.7%
5.2%
Unit-Linked
2.5
2.3
-9.0%
4.7%
4.4%
Other investments
2.0
2.0
-1.3%
3.8%
3.8%
Total Investment Portfolio
53.5
51.6
-3.6%
100.0%
100.0%
Pension Funds
5.5
5.4
-1.1%
Mutual Funds & Other
4.6
4.3
-6.2%
Total AuM
63.6
61.4
-3.5%
Billion euros
* At net book value
Investment portfolios - additional information
Euro area - fixed income portfolios - actively managed1
Other main regions & units - fixed income portfolios
Market value (€bn)
Accounting
Market yield
Modified
Yield (%)
(%)
duration (%)
12.31.2019
7.27
1.95
0.78
8.25
NON-LIFE
09.30.2020
7.40
1.70
0.42
8.21
LIFE
12.31.2019
6.82
3.53
0.33
6.89
09.30.2020
6.62
3.56
0.15
6.72
Financial gains & losses (€ mn)2
Non-Life
Life
Total
9M 2019
9M 2020
9M 2019
9M 2020
9M 2019
9M 2020
IBERIA
36.2
6.1
24.4
7.4
60.6
13.5
MAPFRE RE
20.0
11.2
3.7
2.0
23.6
13.2
TOTAL
56.1
17.3
28.1
9.4
84.2
26.7
Market value (€bn)
Accounting Yield
Modified
(%)
duration (%)
BRAZIL - MAPFRE
12.31.2019
1.99
5.25
1.24
SEGUROS
09.30.2020
1.13
3.82
2.20
LATAM NORTH
12.31.2019
0.95
6.44
2.96
09.30.2020
0.82
6.14
3.39
LATAM SOUTH
12.31.2019
1.89
7.09
7.06
09.30.2020
1.70
6.40
6.88
NORTH AMERICA
12.31.2019
2.03
2.88
5.06
09.30.2020
2.09
2.70
5.26
IBERIA & MAPFRE RE
Includes only actively managed available for sale portfolios in the Euro area, net of writedowns, before taxes and non-controlling interests
Closing remarks
Insurance units (€610 mn net result, +7.5%) > outstanding performance with combined ratio of 93%, with lower frequency in Motor in main regions and restructuring efforts, offsetting negative COVID-19 impacts and NatCat
IBERIA (€334 mn, -4.4%) > resilient growth in key Non-Life segments and strong underwriting profitability, helping to mitigate lower financial income and a challenging Life Savings market context
LATAM (€179 mn, +18.9%) > outstanding performance in Brazil, Mexico, Panama and Colombia, despite currency headwinds, but top-line affected by lower business activity
INTERNATIONAL (€97 mn, +43.4%) > improving results in USA, Turkey, and Italy
MAPFRE RE > resilient results in a difficult quarter, with a combined ratio of 95.3% in Q3, supported by financial strength, as well as a prudent underwriting approach and reserving policy
Defensive business positioning > prudent strategy in a challenging environment, focused on portfolio retention, cost contention and streamlining of business units
Bancassurance agreement with Bankia >
Well-protectedunder terms and conditions of the contract
Transaction closing expected for mid-2021
Proceeds to be invested in future market opportunities to complement and underpin our profitable growth strategy
Healthy balance sheet > conservative asset valuation approach, strong capital base, financial flexibility and liquidity
Commitment to shareholders > final dividend to be approved at AGM in 2021, aligned with current dividend policy
