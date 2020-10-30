Mapfre S A : (10.2020) Results presentation 3Q 2020

Madrid, October 30, 2020 SPANISH SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION Please find attached the documentation to be presented to investors in upcoming meetings. Ángel L. Dávila Bermejo General Counsel

Key highlights Insurance units performing well > Lower frequency in P&C lines, mainly in Motor, offsetting COVID-19 related losses and a fall in financial results COVID-19 P&L impacts > Largest impact is on the top-line due to confinement measures, lower economic activity, currency depreciation and an unfavorable environment for Life Savings products

top-line due to confinement measures, lower economic activity, currency depreciation and an unfavorable environment for Life Savings products Direct impacts at insurance units, mainly in Burial in Spain, and Life Protection in Brazil and the rest of LATAM

COVID-19 related claims at MAPFRE RE (-€57 mn net impact)

related claims at MAPFRE RE (-€57 mn net impact) Travel assistance business, but with main impact in the first quarter of the year

Savings in operating costs offset COVID-19 related expenses

COVID-19 related expenses Fall in financial income in main markets as a result of yield compression, lower income from dividends and real estate, and a decrease in realized capital gains COVID-19 balance sheet impacts > Extensive review of equity, fixed income and real estate portfolios, intangibles and accounts receivable

Investments in undeveloped land valuations adapted accordingly in Q2

Writedown of IT intangibles at MAPFRE USA in Q3 (-€14.6 mn net impact) NatCat events > Various earthquakes in Puerto Rico during H1 (-€65.5 mn net impact)

(-€65.5 mn net impact) Active third quarter regarding NatCat and large man-made losses

Strong capital position >

man-made losses Strong capital position > Solvency ratio proven to be resilient, in a challenging environment

Ratings recently reaffirmed by main agencies 2

Key Figures > 9M 2020 at constant 9M 2020 exchange rates Revenue 19,051 -11.9% -6.2% Total written and accepted premiums 15,550 -11.9% -5.5% - Non-Life 12,439 -8.3% -2.6% - Life 3,111 -23.8% -15.1% Non-Life Combined Ratio - MAPFRE S.A. 95.2% -1.1 p.p Non-Life Loss Ratio 66.3% -1.6 p.p Non-Life Expense Ratio 28.9% 0.5 p.p Non-Life Combined Ratio - Insurance units 93.0% -2.9 p.p Attributable result 450.4 -2.7% ROE (1) 6.9% -0.4 p.p Balance sheet (1) Assets under management 61,388 -3.5% Shareholders' equity 8,412 -5.0% 6M 2020 Solvency ratio (1) 183.8% -3.0 p.p (1) Variation calculated against data at December 31st, 2019 Million euros 3

Adjusted attributable result 9M 2019 9M 2020 (mn) (%) Attributable result 462.9 450.4 (12.5) -2.7% NatCat claims (30.0) (65.5) (35.5) Direct insurance operations (1) (25.6) (25.6) MAPFRE RE (2) (30.0) (39.9) (9.9) COVID-related claims (MAPFRE RE) (57.0) (57.0) Goodwill writedowns (3) (65.6) 65.6 Attributable result (adjusted for NatCat, COVID-related claims and goodwill writedowns) 558.5 572.9 14.4 2.6% Reorganization of operations (4) (5.8) (15.0) (9.2) Financial Gains & Losses 62.8 11.5 (51.3) Real estate (5) 0.9 (6.8) (7.7) Financial investments (6) 61.9 18.2 (43.7) Attributable result (adjusted) 501.5 576.4 74.9 14.9% Puerto Rican earthquakes in 2020 Puerto Rican earthquakes in 2020; impact from Typhoon Faxai in 2019 At MAPFRE ASISTENCIA in 2019 (from entities in the United Kingdom, United States & Canada) Provision for restructuring (-€15 mn) in 2020; in 2019, organizational structure re-alignment(-€14.8 mn) and sale of related financial assets (€19.9 mn) at MAPFRE USA, as well as geographic reorganization at MAPFRE ASISTENCIA (-€10.9 mn) Mainly sale of real estate at MAPFRE USA (€14 mn) as well as real estate provisions in Spain (-€20.5 mn) in 2020; sale of real estate in the Philippines (€0.9 mn) in 2019 Financial gains & losses, net of writedowns, in actively managed financial investment portfolios in the euro area (IBERIA & MAPFRE RE) Million euros All impacts after tax and non-controlling interests 4

Key figures > by business unit Premiums - Breakdown by business unit ASISTENCIA 2.8% IBERIA MAPFRE RE 30.5% 24.2% 18.4% Reinsurance Global Risks 5.8% LATAM INTERNATIONAL 26.7% 15.8% BRAZIL 13.6% NORTH AMERICA 9.4% LATAM NORTH 6.9% EURASIA 6.4% LATAM SOUTH 6.2% Million euros Attributable result Premiums Combined ratio ROE (2) 9M 2020 mn % 9M 2020 % 9M 2020 p.p. 9M 2020 p.p. IBERIA 333.7 (15.5) -4.4% 5,313 -10.9% 92.5% -1.4 p.p 11.3% -1.3 p.p of which: MAPFRE ESPAÑA* 207.1 (3.2) -1.5% 4,110 0.9% 93.2% -1.4 p.p 10.0% -1.2 p.p MAPFRE VIDA 126.6 (12.7) -9.1% 1,204 -36.3% -- -- 13.2% -1.4 p.p LATAM 178.9 28.4 18.9% 4,667 -20.4% 89.1% -4.3 p.p 12.9% 2.3 p.p BRAZIL 81.1 10.7 15.2% 2,374 -23.4% 86.8% -4.3 p.p 12.3% 2.7 p.p LATAM NORTH 54.7 12.8 30.5% 1,205 -23.3% 90.3% -5.6 p.p 17.0% 1.8 p.p LATAM SOUTH 43.1 4.9 12.9% 1,088 -8.6% 93.0% -4.5 p.p 10.5% 0.7 p.p INTERNATIONAL 97.3 29.5 43.4% 2,767 -11.3% 98.1% -4.1 p.p 5.8% 1.1 p.p NORTH AMERICA 65.9 1.3 2.0% 1,644 -9.6% 97.7% -2.0 p.p 5.7% -0.4 p.p EURASIA 31.4 28.2 -- 1,123 -13.7% 98.9% -8.0 p.p 6.1% 3.9 p.p TOTAL INSURANCE 609.9 42.4 7.5% 12,747 -14.7% 93.0% -2.9 p.p -- -- Reinsurance (25.7) (131.9) -124.2% 3,209 -2.9% 103.2% 8.0 p.p -- -- Global Risks 5.7 9.9 238.6% 1,010 30.0% 98.1% -13.4 p.p -- -- ASISTENCIA (17.5) 68.0 79.5% 494 -27.9% 98.6% -5.7 p.p -- -- OTHER(1) (122.0) (0.8) -0.7% (1,909) 7.4% -- -- -- -- TOTAL 450.4 (12.5) -2.7% 15,550 -11.9% 95.2% -1.1 p.p 6.9% -0.4 p.p "Other" includes Corporate Areas and consolidation adjustments Variation calculated against data at 12M 2019 * MAPFRE ESPAÑA includes the business in Portugal 5

MAPFRE RE > Continuing to generate above market returns with lower volatility throughout the cycle Q3 highlights Resilient standalone combined ratio of 95.3% in Q3, in a quarter marked by high NatCat and large claims activity, as well as some minor loss-creep from prior quarter events

loss-creep from prior quarter events Stable valuation of Business Interruption and Credit Insurance potential COVID-19 losses

COVID-19 losses Very strong result at global risks segment, supported by pricing improvements and very substantial underwriting measures adopted

Very positive mid-year renewals Combined ratio - MAPFRE RE vs. industry average (%) 110.1 104.0 106.3 100.6 103.2 95.2 103.2 99.2 94.1 94.8 96.1 97.5 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020* 5 yr. ave.* MAPFRE - reinsurance Industry Source: AM Best (2016-2018). MAPFRE estimates (2019-2020). *Latest available data for 2020: MAPFRE figures at 9M 2020, Market figures at 6M 2020 6

MAPFRE RE > Resilient third quarter, despite high large and mid-sized claims frequency Main large losses* - 9M 2020 NatCat claims 152.0 of which: Puerto Rican earthquakes 56.7 of which: Global Risks 11.7 of which: Reinsurance 45.0 "Derecho" storms in United States (Mid-west) 28.2 Man-made losses 68.5 of which: Explosion - Beirut 30.0 COVID-19 related losses 81.0 of which: IBNR 49.0 Business Interruption 71.0 Credit Insurance 10.0 Total large losses 301.5 * Net of reinsurance, before tax and non-controlling interests Key highlights Large losses of €302 mn in 9M 2020 compared to €166 mn in 9M 2019, exceeding full year budget

High frequency of mid-sized events during Q3

mid-sized events during Q3 COVID-19 impact includes claims incurred, consisting of:

impact includes claims incurred, consisting of: Paid and reported losses IBNR reserves

Continued uncertainty surrounding final losses, due to ongoing litigation and development of the pandemic Million euros 7

MAPFRE RE > Strong underlying profitability, with the capacity and support in place to continue operating in a positive market environment Complete review of the reinsurance portfolio during Q2 and Q3 > Very strong underlying portfolio quality and diversification, with no need for restructuring

Very good client base and market presence

Strength of our office network, particularly in a pandemic environment

Key competitive advantages remain unchanged Very positive moment for global risks business > Restructuring successfully completed 2021 renewal outlook > Clear hardening trend with industry consensus about the need to improve pricing

Strong focus on clarifying and potentially limiting cover during reinsurance renewal discussions this year 8

Shareholders' equity Change in shareholders' equity (€ mn) Balance at 12/31 previous year 8,854 Result for the period 450 Dividends -262 Net unrealized capital gains of AFS portfolio* 35 Currency conversion differences -650 Other -15 Balance at period end 8,412 *Net of shadow accounting adjustments Currency conversion differences (€ mn) Sensitivity to 1 09.30.2020 % currency pp move in currency Total -1,890** -650 - of which: US dollar 389 -101 -4.3% 23 Brazilian real -975 -327 -31.5% 10 Turkish lira -350 -41 -26.3% 2 Mexican peso -159 -55 -18.3% 3 **Currency conversion differences include -€544 mn of adjustments in Venezuelan and Argentine currencies (hyperinflationary economies) Net unrealized capital gains - AFS portfolio (€ bn) 12.31.2019 09.30.2020 Net unrealized gains 1.0 1.0 Unrealized gains 3.6 3.7 Shadow accounting adjustments -2.6 -2.6 AFS portfolio - IBERIA - breakdown by portfolio type (€ bn) Actively managed Immunized Free Conditioned Total Net unrealized gains 0.0 0.7 0.2 0.9 Unrealized gains 1.9 0.7 1.0 3.5 Shadow accounting -1.9 0.0 -0.7 -2.7 adjustments Market Value 13.7 7.0 6.4 27.1 9

Capital structure & credit metrics Capital structure (€ bn) Leverage (1) 22.7% 24.3% 13.1 12.7 0.8 1.0 1.0 1.0 1.1 1.1 10.1 9.6 12.31.2019 09.30.2020 Equity Subordinated debt Senior debt Bank financing Total Debt / (Total Equity + Total Debt) Excluding impacts of transitional measures for technical provisions and equity Regulatory developments currently in progress: Risk diversification benefit for matching adjustment portfolios

Spanish Life business internal model for longevity risk: approved by local regulator for MAPFRE VIDA and process underway for MAPFRE Group calculations Details of main rated operating entities can be found at: https://www.mapfre.com/en/issuance-ratings/ Solvency II position (€ mn) 12.31.2019 06.30.2020 Eligible Own Funds (EOF) 8,976 8,692 Solvency Capital Requirement (SCR) 4,805 4,730 EOF-SCR 4,171 3,962 Solvency II ratio 186.8% 183.8% Fully loaded (2) 172.3% 170.6% Solvency II ratio - Pro-forma with regulatory developments (3) 203.9% 200.7% Diversification benefit - matching portfolios 12.1% 11.9% Longevity internal model 9.9% 10.2% Combined pro-forma impacts from regulatory developments 17.1% 16.9% Issuer and Financial Strength Ratings (FSR) (4) MAPFRE S.A. FSR of Agency operating Outlook Affirmed Issuer rating entities S&P A- A+ Stable 10/15/2020 Fitch A- A+ Stable 9/21/2020 A.M. Best - A Stable 10/20/2020 10

Assets under management - breakdown Market value Breakdown by Asset Class 12.31.2019 09.30.2020 % 12.31.2019 09.30.2020 Government fixed income 30.1 28.9 -4.1% 56.2% 55.9% Spain 18.2 17.9 -1.4% 34.0% 34.7% Italy 2.9 3.0 3.0% 5.4% 5.8% Rest of Europe 2.2 2.0 -9.2% 4.1% 3.9% United States 1.6 1.6 0.2% 3.0% 3.1% Brazil 3.0 2.0 -32.4% 5.6% 4.0% Rest of LATAM 1.8 1.6 -10.2% 3.4% 3.2% Other 0.5 0.7 47.7% 0.8% 1.3% Corporate fixed income 9.4 9.5 1.9% 17.5% 18.5% Real Estate* 2.4 2.4 -1.8% 4.5% 4.6% Equity 2.8 2.5 -10.7% 5.2% 4.8% Mutual Funds 1.8 1.4 -21.0% 3.4% 2.8% Cash 2.5 2.7 4.9% 4.7% 5.2% Unit-Linked 2.5 2.3 -9.0% 4.7% 4.4% Other investments 2.0 2.0 -1.3% 3.8% 3.8% Total Investment Portfolio 53.5 51.6 -3.6% 100.0% 100.0% Pension Funds 5.5 5.4 -1.1% Mutual Funds & Other 4.6 4.3 -6.2% Total AuM 63.6 61.4 -3.5% Billion euros * At net book value 11

Investment portfolios - additional information Euro area - fixed income portfolios - actively managed1 Other main regions & units - fixed income portfolios Market value (€bn) Accounting Market yield Modified Yield (%) (%) duration (%) 12.31.2019 7.27 1.95 0.78 8.25 NON-LIFE 09.30.2020 7.40 1.70 0.42 8.21 LIFE 12.31.2019 6.82 3.53 0.33 6.89 09.30.2020 6.62 3.56 0.15 6.72 Financial gains & losses (€ mn)2 Non-Life Life Total 9M 2019 9M 2020 9M 2019 9M 2020 9M 2019 9M 2020 IBERIA 36.2 6.1 24.4 7.4 60.6 13.5 MAPFRE RE 20.0 11.2 3.7 2.0 23.6 13.2 TOTAL 56.1 17.3 28.1 9.4 84.2 26.7 Market value (€bn) Accounting Yield Modified (%) duration (%) BRAZIL - MAPFRE 12.31.2019 1.99 5.25 1.24 SEGUROS 09.30.2020 1.13 3.82 2.20 LATAM NORTH 12.31.2019 0.95 6.44 2.96 09.30.2020 0.82 6.14 3.39 LATAM SOUTH 12.31.2019 1.89 7.09 7.06 09.30.2020 1.70 6.40 6.88 NORTH AMERICA 12.31.2019 2.03 2.88 5.06 09.30.2020 2.09 2.70 5.26 IBERIA & MAPFRE RE Includes only actively managed available for sale portfolios in the Euro area, net of writedowns, before taxes and non-controlling interests 12

Closing remarks Insurance units (€610 mn net result, +7.5%) > outstanding performance with combined ratio of 93%, with lower frequency in Motor in main regions and restructuring efforts, offsetting negative COVID-19 impacts and NatCat IBERIA (€334 mn, -4.4%) > resilient growth in key Non-Life segments and strong underwriting profitability, helping to mitigate lower financial income and a challenging Life Savings market context

-4.4%) > resilient growth in key Non-Life segments and strong underwriting profitability, helping to mitigate lower financial income and a challenging Life Savings market context LATAM (€179 mn, +18.9%) > outstanding performance in Brazil, Mexico, Panama and Colombia, despite currency headwinds, but top-line affected by lower business activity

top-line affected by lower business activity INTERNATIONAL (€97 mn, +43.4%) > improving results in USA, Turkey, and Italy MAPFRE RE > resilient results in a difficult quarter, with a combined ratio of 95.3% in Q3, supported by financial strength, as well as a prudent underwriting approach and reserving policy Defensive business positioning > prudent strategy in a challenging environment, focused on portfolio retention, cost contention and streamlining of business units Bancassurance agreement with Bankia > Well-protected under terms and conditions of the contract

under terms and conditions of the contract Transaction closing expected for mid-2021

mid-2021 Proceeds to be invested in future market opportunities to complement and underpin our profitable growth strategy Healthy balance sheet > conservative asset valuation approach, strong capital base, financial flexibility and liquidity Commitment to shareholders > final dividend to be approved at AGM in 2021, aligned with current dividend policy 13

Terminology Revenue Top line figure which includes premiums, financial income, and revenue from non-insurance entities and other revenue Combined ratio - Non-Life Expense ratio + Loss ratio Expense ratio - Non-Life (Operating expenses, net of reinsurance - other technical revenue + other technical expenses) / Net premiums earned Loss ratio - Non-Life (Net claims incurred + variation in other technical reserves + profit sharing and returned premiums) / Net premiums earned Result of Non-Life business Includes technical result, financial result and other non-technical result of the Non-Life business Result of Life business Includes technical result, financial result and other non-technical result of the Life business Corporate Areas and Consolidation Includes expenses from Corporate Areas, consolidation adjustments, as well the result attributable to MAPFRE RE and MAPFRE INTERNACIONAL's non-controlling Adjustments interests and other concepts Other business activities Includes the Group's non-insurance activities undertaken by the insurance subsidiaries, as well as by other subsidiaries, including activities of the holding companies of MAPFRE S.A. and MAPFRE INTERNACIONAL Solvency II ratio Eligible Own Funds (EOF) / Solvency Capital Requirement (SCR) ROE (Return on Equity) (Attributable result for the last twelve months) / (Arithmetic mean of equity attributable to the controlling company at the beginning and closing of the period (twelve months)) Other investments Includes interest rate swaps, investments in associates, accepted reinsurance deposits and others Alternative Performance Measures (APM) used in this report correspond to those financial measures that are not defined or detailed within the framework of the applicable financial information. Their definition and calculation can be consulted at the following link: https://www.mapfre.com/corporate/institutional-investors/financial-information/ 15

