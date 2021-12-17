Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Spain
  4. Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles
  5. Mapfre S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MAP   ES0124244E34

MAPFRE S.A.

(MAP)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles - 12/16 11:38:00 am
1.778 EUR   +0.03%
02:39aMAPFRE S A : (12.2021) Information on the Solvency ratio
PU
12/10Mapfre to make $983.8 mln pay-out over Colombia dam
RE
12/10MAPFRE S A : (12.2021) The company announces the final results of the tender offer
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Mapfre S A : (12.2021) Information on the Solvency ratio

12/17/2021 | 02:39am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Madrid, December 17, 2021

SPANISH SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMISSION

OTHER RELEVANT INFORMATION

In line with the current provisions, please find attached the relevant information for shareholders and the public in general.

Ángel L. Dávila Bermejo General Counsel

MAPFRE'S SOLVENCY RATIO STANDS AT 193.8 PERCENT AT THE CLOSE OF

THE THIRD QUARTER OF THE YEAR

It improves compared to 2020 year-end and remains within the target range

MAPFRE has informed the General Directorate for Insurance and Pension Funds of an update of its solvency position as on September 30, 2021. Following recommendations from the Spanish supervisor, the Solvency Capital Requirement (SCR) continues to be calculated quarterly as a result of the COVID-19 crisis.

The current and previous quarters' figures are detailed below for comparison purposes:

12/31/2020

03/31/2021

06/30/2021

09/30/2021

Solvency Capital Requirement (SCR)

4,622

4,695

4,772

4,777

Eligible Own Funds to cover the SCR

8,917

9,436

9,281

9,255

Solvency ratio (SCR coverage)

192.9 %

201.0 %

194.5 %

193.8%

Figures in millions of euros

MAPFRE Group Solvency II ratio stands at 193.8% as of September 2021, compared to 192.9% at the end of December 2020, including transitional measures. This ratio would be 181.0% excluding the effect of those measures. Eligible own funds reached 9.3 billion euros during the same period, of which 87.0% are of high quality (Tier 1).

The ratio remains highly stable and solid, backed by high diversification and strict investment and ALM policies. Variations in the ratio reflect the fluctuations intrinsic to the management of the insurance business as well as the variations associated with the different investment portfolios, both of which are in line with the Group's risk appetite.

The Solvency position remains within the tolerance range established by the company of 200 percent +/- 25 points.

Madrid, December 17, 2021.

Disclaimer

Mapfre SA published this content on 17 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 December 2021 07:38:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about MAPFRE S.A.
02:39aMAPFRE S A : (12.2021) Information on the Solvency ratio
PU
12/10Mapfre to make $983.8 mln pay-out over Colombia dam
RE
12/10MAPFRE S A : (12.2021) The company announces the final results of the tender offer
PU
12/10MAPFRE S A : (12.2021) The company announces the indicative results of the tender offer
PU
12/03MAPFRE S A : joins the ILO Global Business and Disability Network
PU
12/01MAPFRE S A : launches an offer to buy back 400 million euros of debt
PU
12/01MAPFRE S A : (12.2021) The company announces a security tender offer
PU
11/26MAPFRE S A : Meeting with Banco do Brasil, MAPFRE's largest bancassurance operation in the..
PU
11/26MAPFRE S.A. : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
11/24MAPFRE S A : Mexico rises to 9th position in the ranking of countries with the highest ins..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 21 618 M 24 507 M 24 507 M
Net income 2021 782 M 887 M 887 M
Net Debt 2021 107 M 121 M 121 M
P/E ratio 2021 7,00x
Yield 2021 8,34%
Capitalization 5 422 M 6 129 M 6 146 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,26x
EV / Sales 2022 0,26x
Nbr of Employees 32 466
Free-Float 29,1%
Chart MAPFRE S.A.
Duration : Period :
Mapfre S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MAPFRE S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 1,78 €
Average target price 2,08 €
Spread / Average Target 16,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Antonio Huertas Mejías Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Fernando Mata Verdejo Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Vanessa Escrivá García Deputy GM-Information Technology & Processes Area
José Antonio Arias Bermúdez Group Chief Operating & Innovation Officer
José Luis Jiménez Guajardo-Fajardo Group Chief Investment Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MAPFRE S.A.11.61%6 129
ALLIANZ SE2.32%93 028
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES, INC.45.66%86 044
CHUBB LIMITED26.01%83 547
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP LTD3.69%62 137
BAJAJ FINSERV LIMITED87.07%34 705