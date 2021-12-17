Mapfre S A : (12.2021) Information on the Solvency ratio

In line with the current provisions, please find attached the relevant information for shareholders and the public in general.

MAPFRE'S SOLVENCY RATIO STANDS AT 193.8 PERCENT AT THE CLOSE OF

THE THIRD QUARTER OF THE YEAR

It improves compared to 2020 year-end and remains within the target range

MAPFRE has informed the General Directorate for Insurance and Pension Funds of an update of its solvency position as on September 30, 2021. Following recommendations from the Spanish supervisor, the Solvency Capital Requirement (SCR) continues to be calculated quarterly as a result of the COVID-19 crisis.

The current and previous quarters' figures are detailed below for comparison purposes:

12/31/2020 03/31/2021 06/30/2021 09/30/2021 Solvency Capital Requirement (SCR) 4,622 4,695 4,772 4,777 Eligible Own Funds to cover the SCR 8,917 9,436 9,281 9,255 Solvency ratio (SCR coverage) 192.9 % 201.0 % 194.5 % 193.8% Figures in millions of euros

MAPFRE Group Solvency II ratio stands at 193.8% as of September 2021, compared to 192.9% at the end of December 2020, including transitional measures. This ratio would be 181.0% excluding the effect of those measures. Eligible own funds reached 9.3 billion euros during the same period, of which 87.0% are of high quality (Tier 1).

The ratio remains highly stable and solid, backed by high diversification and strict investment and ALM policies. Variations in the ratio reflect the fluctuations intrinsic to the management of the insurance business as well as the variations associated with the different investment portfolios, both of which are in line with the Group's risk appetite.

The Solvency position remains within the tolerance range established by the company of 200 percent +/- 25 points.

Madrid, December 17, 2021.