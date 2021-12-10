Mapfre S A : (12.2021) The company announces the indicative results of the tender offer

Madrid, December 10, 2021

SPANISH SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

In accordance with article 226 of the Recast Text of the Securities Market Act, MAPFRE S.A. (MAPFRE) hereby gives notice to the Spanish Securities and Exchange Commission of the following

PRIVILEGED INFORMATION

In relation to the communication made on December 1, 2021 (registration number 1206), MAPFRE announces the indicative results of the tender offer in cash intended for the holders of the securities (the "Securityholders") issued by MAPFRE corresponding to the issuance "MAPFRE S.A. SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES ISSUANCE 1-2016" with ISIN code ES0224244071, with a current outstanding balance of ONE BILLION (1,000,000,000) EUROS, comprising TEN THOUSAND (10,000) securities with denominations of ONE HUNDRED THOUSAND (100,000) EUROS due May 19, 2026 (the "Securities"), for their subsequent cancellation (the "Tender Offer").

The Tender Offer was made on the terms and subject to the conditions contained in the Tender Offer Memorandum dated December 1, 2021 (the "Tender Offer Memorandum").

Capitalized terms used in this announcement and not otherwise defined have the meanings ascribed to them in the Tender Offer Memorandum.

The terms of the Tender Offer provided that the maximum aggregate amount of the Tender Offer was FOUR HUNDRED MILLION (400,000,000) EUROS, notwithstanding MAPFRE's right to modify such amount at its sole discretion and for any reason. MAPFRE confirms that, subject to its confirmation in its sole and absolute discretion, it intends to accept in full offers for purchase of validly tendered Securities for an aggregate principal amount of ONE HUNDRED FORTY-TWO MILLION SEVEN HUNDRED THOUSAND EUROS (142,700,000), without applying any pro-ration.