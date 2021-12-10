Log in
Mapfre S A : (12.2021) The company announces the indicative results of the tender offer

12/10/2021 | 07:22am EST
Madrid, December 10, 2021

SPANISH SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

In accordance with article 226 of the Recast Text of the Securities Market Act, MAPFRE S.A. (MAPFRE) hereby gives notice to the Spanish Securities and Exchange Commission of the following

PRIVILEGED INFORMATION

In relation to the communication made on December 1, 2021 (registration number 1206), MAPFRE announces the indicative results of the tender offer in cash intended for the holders of the securities (the "Securityholders") issued by MAPFRE corresponding to the issuance "MAPFRE S.A. SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES ISSUANCE 1-2016" with ISIN code ES0224244071, with a current outstanding balance of ONE BILLION (1,000,000,000) EUROS, comprising TEN THOUSAND (10,000) securities with denominations of ONE HUNDRED THOUSAND (100,000) EUROS due May 19, 2026 (the "Securities"), for their subsequent cancellation (the "Tender Offer").

The Tender Offer was made on the terms and subject to the conditions contained in the Tender Offer Memorandum dated December 1, 2021 (the "Tender Offer Memorandum").

Capitalized terms used in this announcement and not otherwise defined have the meanings ascribed to them in the Tender Offer Memorandum.

The terms of the Tender Offer provided that the maximum aggregate amount of the Tender Offer was FOUR HUNDRED MILLION (400,000,000) EUROS, notwithstanding MAPFRE's right to modify such amount at its sole discretion and for any reason. MAPFRE confirms that, subject to its confirmation in its sole and absolute discretion, it intends to accept in full offers for purchase of validly tendered Securities for an aggregate principal amount of ONE HUNDRED FORTY-TWO MILLION SEVEN HUNDRED THOUSAND EUROS (142,700,000), without applying any pro-ration.

The indicative results of the Tender Offer are as follows:

Description

ISIN

Aggregate

Aggregate

Tender

Benchmark

Fixed

Indicative

Indicative

of the

Principal

Principal

Price

Rate

Purchase

Scaling

Final

Securities

Amount

Amount

Spread

Factor

Acceptance

outstanding

tendered

Amount

EUR

ES0224244071

EUR

EUR

To be

Interpolated

-10 bps

N/A

EUR

1,000,000,000

1,000,000,000

142,700,000

determined

Mid-Swap

142,700,000

1.625 percent.

Rate

"MAPFRE

S.A. Senior

Unsecured

Notes

Issuance 1-

2016" due

May 19, 2026

Pricing for the Tender Offer will take place at or around 14:00 (CET) today. As soon as practicable after pricing of the Tender Offer, MAPFRE will announce whether it finally accepts for purchase any validly tendered Securities pursuant to the Tender Offer and, if so accepted, in respect of the Securities so accepted, the aggregate principal amount of Securities so accepted, the Tender Price and Accrued Interest, the Purchase Yield and the Interpolated Mid-Swap Rate.

The expected Settlement Date, on which payment of the Tender Consideration is expected to be made, is December 15, 2021.

The Tender Offer remains subject to the conditions and restrictions set out in the Tender Offer Memorandum.

Any information request in relation to the Tender Offer should be addressed to:

THE DEALER MANAGERS

Banco Santander, S.A.

Citigroup Global Markets Europe AG

2 Triton Square

Reuterweg 16

Regent's Place

60323 Frankfurt am Main

London NW1 3AN

Germany

United Kingdom

Telephone: +44 7418 709 688 / +44 7742

Telephone: +44 20 7986 8969

403 679

Attn: Liability Management Group

Attn: Liability Management

Email: liabilitymanagement.europe@citi.com

Email:

tommaso.grospietro@santandercib.co.uk/

adam.crocker@santandercib.co.uk

AGENT BANK

BNP Paribas Securities Services,Sucursal en España

Emilio Vargas, 4

28043 Madrid

Spain

Telephone: +34 91 762 48 84

Attn: Transaction Management

Email: elodie.faure@bnpparibas.com/ emisorascts.es@bnpparibas.com

Ángel L. Dávila Bermejo General Counsel

Disclaimer: Neither the Tender Offer, the Tender Offer Memorandum nor this announcement constitutes a public offer of securities under Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 of the European Parliament and of the Council or the solicitation of an offer of securities in Spain under the recast text of the Spanish Securities Market Act approved by Legislative Royal Decree 4/2015 of October 23, as well as Royal Decree 1066/2007 of July 27, all of them as amended, and any regulation issued thereunder. Accordingly, neither the Tender Offer Memorandum nor this announcement has been and will not be submitted for approval nor approved by the Spanish Securities and Exchange Commission (Comisión Nacional del Mercado de Valores).

The Tender Offer is not being made in any jurisdiction where it is unlawful under applicable legislation and, in particular, it does not constitute a tender offer or an offer of securities to any person located or resident in the United States of America, its territories and possessions (including Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Guam, American Samoa, Wake Island and the Northern Mariana Islands), any state of the United States of America or the District of Columbia (the "United States"), nor does it constitute a tender offer or an offer of securities to any address in the United States. This Tender Offer is subject to other applicable restrictions, which are detailed in the Tender Offer Memorandum.

Disclaimer

Mapfre SA published this content on 10 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 December 2021 12:21:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
