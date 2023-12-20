Madrid, December 20, 2023
SPANISH SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
In accordance with article 227 of Law 6/2023, of March 17, on the Securities Market and Investment Services, MAPFRE, S.A. (MAPFRE) hereby gives notice to the Spanish Securities and Exchange Commission of the following
OTHER RELEVANT INFORMATION
MAPFRE hereby informs that the Board of Directors of the company, at its meeting held today, has adopted the following agreements, proposed by the Audit and Compliance Committee:
- To propose to the 2024 Annual General Shareholders' Meeting the re- election of KPMG Auditores, S.L. as the auditor for MAPFRE and its consolidated Group for the 2024 fiscal year.
- To propose to the 2024 Annual General Shareholders' Meeting the appointment of KPMG Auditores, S.L. as the auditor for MAPFRE and its consolidated Group for the fiscal years 2025, 2026 and 2027.
Ángel L. Dávila Bermejo
General Counsel
