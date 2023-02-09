Mapfre S A : Annual Report on Director´s Remuneration 2022

The English version is a translation of the original in Spanish for information purposes only. In case of discrepancy, the Spanish version shall prevail.

ANNUAL REPORT ON THE REMUNERATION OF

DIRECTORS OF PUBLICLY TRADED COMPANIES

the board director to reimburse the remunerations received, when such remunerations have been based on data whose inaccuracy has been later demonstrated in a manifest manner.

Executive directors have a short-term variable compensation system based mainly on an annual component linked to the Company's consolidated net profit and the Group's Return on Equity (ROE) and, additionally, another component linked to compliance with the Global Auto Combined Ratio and percentages of growth in earned premiums and change in charged expenses (excluding Life savings). They also have multi-year variable incentive schemes linked to the achievement of objectives established in line with the Group's Strategic Plan.

Regarding deferral of short-term variable remuneration for executive board directors, the payment of at least 30 percent of it will be deferred for a minimum of three years.

On the other hand, relevant personnel and other persons who perform key functions or whose professional activity has a material impact on the Company's risk profile have a variable remuneration system linked to the achievement of both ﬁnancial and non-ﬁnancialobjectives directly matched to the strategic plans and

also subject to deferral rules. In particular, the Company's executive directors are part of an extraordinary, non-vested,multi-year Medium- and Long-Term Incentive Plan consisting of three overlapping cycles with a target measurement period of three years each (2022-2024,2023-2025 and

2024-2026), which will be partially paid in cash and in part through the delivery of MAPFRE S.A. shares. The date of approval, maximum amount, deferral rules, share retention periods, objectives of the first cycle (2022-2024) and second cycle (2023-2025) and other characteristics of the Plan are set out in section A.1.6 below.

The objectives of each cycle generally refer to averages over a three-year period, so it is only possible to obtain such remuneration through management that generates results and business models that are sustainable over time.

In the case of medium and long-term variable remuneration, the payment of at least 60 percent of the same will be deferred for a minimum of three years. In addition, executive directors must maintain ownership of all of the shares for a maximum period of two years from the date of delivery of the shares.

In accordance with the Compensation Policy for Board Directors for the 2023-2025 period, the fixed and variable components of the remuneration package must be balanced in such a way that the fixed component constitutes a sufficiently large part of the total remuneration, thus enabling the application of a completely flexible policy with regard to the variable components of the remuneration package, including the possibility of not paying these. To avoid the excessive assumption of risk, the percentage of the variable component with respect to the fixed remuneration should not exceed 100 percent.

For the 2023 fiscal year, the weight of the target variable remuneration (sum of the annualized short-, medium- and long-term variable remuneration and the variable part of the long-term savings systems) over the fixed remuneration (sum of the annual fixed remuneration and the fixed part of the long-term savings systems, excluding the amounts corresponding to social benefits) of all executive directors is 80.97 percent.

For the purpose of an appropriate balance between fixed and variable components, the Company has used the remuneration practices of IBEX 35 companies as its reference.

Furthermore, contracts for executive board directors include the following clauses that may affect 100 percent of the variable remuneration:

Reduction clause (malus): provides for the partial or total reduction of remuneration accrued and pending issue under certain serious circumstances, either for improper actions or situations that affect the settlement.

Recovery cause (clawback): provides specifically for the partial or total return of variable remuneration paid within three years following its payout.

In relation to potential conflicts of interest, the internal regulations of the company establish that these must be reported to the governing bodies of MAPFRE through General Counsel by those affected. These governing bodies must establish whether or not there is a conflict of interest, and if this is the case, they must establish measures to protect the company interest in accordance with the circumstances. These measures must be accepted by those affected.

A.1.3 Amount and form of fixed components that are provided will be accrued by the board directors within the fiscal year based on their position.

External board directors receive an annual fixed amount for their membership on the Board of Directors as basic remuneration and, where applicable, for membership on the Steering Committee and sub-steering committees, which may be higher for people who hold positions on the Board itself or who

chair any of the Board committees or sub-committees. In addition, members of the Steering Committee shall receive an allowance for attending its meetings. This remuneration may be supplemented with non-monetary compensation, such as life insurance in case of death, health insurance, discounts on products marketed by MAPFRE Group companies and others in line with those established in general for Company personnel.

(i) Fixed allocation and attendance allowance.