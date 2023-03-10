Mapfre S A : Chairman´s report

ANTONIO HUERTAS CHAIRMAN AND CEO

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for the trust you have placed in us for yet another year as our shareholders. During this closing of the Annual General Meeting, I would like to start by expressing our solidarity with Turkey and Syria following the recent earthquakes they have suffered. As Fernando Mata explained, the impact for MAPFRE in Turkey may be negligible, but we are not indifferent to the pain that this catastrophe has caused. We would also like to reiterate our support for the Ukrainian people, who for more than a year now have suffered an unjust and unimaginable war in the prosperous and peaceful Europe of the 21st century that we had been building. That said, in this final speech, I will briefly take stock of the 2022 fiscal year for MAPFRE and summarize our achievements and principal lines of action in the different regions and business units around the world. Then I will present the main challenges we are facing this year and the next, with a review of our strategic plan and an update of what will continue to be our aspirational objectives for the next two years. 2022 was not an easy year, like 2021 and 2020 before it. This is not an excuse. On the contrary, it is a recognition of our strength, because we have once again managed to record a very satisfactory year in one of the most challenging contexts we have faced. In 2020, we came before you on the eve of a global pandemic, and last year we presented our new plan just as the first war on European soil in more than 20 years began, a war that unfortunately continues today, with a massive impact on hundreds of thousands of lives and which has caused the displacement of millions of citizens. The war has not been the only factor, but it has contributed to the main phenomenon that has conditioned us all: the resurgence, after more than 15 years, of uncontrolled inflation rates. When it seemed that the developed world had become accustomed, indefinitely, to stable prices and very low interest rates, which were an aberration, we suddenly had to draw on lessons learned many years ago about how to manage

the business in an environment of double-digit price growth amid the growing cost of money. What started out as a significant imbalance between supply and demand, apparently temporary after the effects of the pandemic, was aggravated by the upturn in world energy prices and has been consolidated since the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Faced with this situation, central banks have been forced to sharply increase interest rates. The first to do so, it must be said, were some countries in Latin America, such as Brazil and Mexico, a maneuver that has allowed them, for now, to manage this part of the cycle with relative peace of mind. In developed countries, it is not yet clear whether the US Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank will be able to achieve that desired soft landing, but the effects of the rate hike will inevitably be felt in the coming months. In short, between inflation, growth below potential, the aftereffects of the pandemic, market volatility due to monetary policy decisions, etc., the context is full of circumstances that did not help us in 2022. And yet, as I said earlier, we managed to have a very solid year. So solid that we achieved highest revenue figure in our history, of almost 30 billion euros. This is because MAPFRE has a series of competitive advantages that allowed us to reasonably manage this situation. I will particularly highlight MAPFRE's diversification, both in terms of geography and also as a product of the balance sheet. Let me now review the business prospects in each of the global regions and business units where we operate. Let's begin with IBERIA. In 2022, we reorganized our internal structures to gain agility, efficiency and competitiveness, highlighting the implementation of a new operating model in the processing and underwriting areas and a new commercial model.

In Non-Life, our most dynamic lines were health, enterprise and multirisk. Automobile was greatly affected by the increase in costs deriving from high inflation, and the P&C lines were impacted by higher claim levels. In Life, the rise in interest rates allowed us to offer, once again, Life and savings products with more attractive returns, although in turn it led to a reduction in the value of our investment portfolios. Our sales network is still our company's great asset, which allows us to continue to grow sustainably, and we implemented specific measures to improve our portfolio retention. In addition, we developed a broker plan, which is starting to show good results, and we worked to strengthen our value propositions in dealerships. In 2023, the big challenge will continue to be growing above the market and delivering better profitability. We will remain focused on developing our customer strategy, optimizing our management models and strengthening and expanding our distribution channels, relying more on our banking partners, Santander Bank and Bankinter, while at the same time continuing to drive our transformation forward. We will consolidate our operating and sales models, and we will work on designing a new productivity model for central services that maximizes agility and efficiency. In Automobile, we will continue working to reduce the loss ratio. In terms of Life, the scenario will be very positive for the distribution of savings and annuities products. Now let's talk about LATIN AMERICA, a region where MAPFRE attained absolute leadership for the first time. The fiscal year was also our best in history in terms of revenue and earnings, with Latin America being our largest contributor by premium volume and second largest for earnings. Starting in 2023, we launched a new regional organization in order to simplify our structure and increase efficiency and technical control of the business. Brazil was maintained as a regional area and Mexico as a strategic country, and a new