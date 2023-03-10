|
Mapfre S A : Chief Financial Officer´s presentation
CFO AND MEMBER OF THE BOARD
2022 RESULTS
Diversification based on three pillars: geographic, business and balance sheet.
Technical rigor and optimization of business.
2
MAPFRE continues to have a
SOLID BUSINESS MODEL and
STRONG BALANCE SHEET
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Leadership position in
|
|
|
|
Highest revenue in MAPFRE's
|
|
|
|
|
|
history and highest premium
|
|
|
|
strategic markets.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
volume in 5 years
|
|
|
.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Financial strength
|
ESG management of
|
and liquidity.
|
investments.
KEY FIGURES
29,510
+8.3%
REVENUE
98%
NON-LIFE COMBINED RATIO
24,540
+8.7%* +10.8%
PREMIUMS
8.2%
ROE
3
642
-16.1%
ATTRIBUTABLE
EARNINGS
216.8%
SOLVENCY II RATIO**
Million euros. / * Without BANKIA or two-year policy in Mexico and at constant exchange rates. / **Data until September 2022
4
JANUARY DATA
A ROBUST START TO THE YEAR
|
PREMIUMS
|
|
SHAREHOLDERS'
|
|
|
|
TURKEY
|
|
|
DEBT
|
|
EARTHQUAKE
|
|
EQUITY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
IMPACT
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5
CONSOLIDATED REVENUE
|
|
€29,510M
|
MAIN LINES OF BUSINESS
|
|
DIRECT INSURANCE
|
19,342
|
+8.3%
|
|
+10.8%*
5,199
+2.1%* 2,544 2,426
|
NON-LIFE
|
LIFE
|
FINANCIAL
|
OTHER INCOME
|
+12%
|
+6.4%
|
-8.0%
|
+3.7%
|
7,658
|
|
|
|
|
|
5,912
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,823
|
2,481
|
2,025
|
|
|
|
|
GENERAL
|
AUTOMOBILE
|
HEALTH &
|
LIFE
|
LIFE
|
P&C
|
|
ACCIDENT
|
PROTECTION
|
SAVINGS
|
%
|
+9.7%
|
+14.2%
|
+18.2%
|
-6.2%
|
+16.6
|
|
|
|
TOTAL PREMIUMS
+8.7%*
€24,540M +10.8%
Million euros / * Adjusted for BANKIA, the two-year Mexico policy, at constant exchange rates, where applicable
Disclaimer
Mapfre SA published this content on 10 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2023 13:44:10 UTC.
© Publicnow 2023
|
|All news about MAPFRE S.A.
|
|
|
|Analyst Recommendations on MAPFRE S.A.
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2023
|
26 562 M
28 097 M
28 097 M
|Net income 2023
|
747 M
790 M
790 M
|Net Debt 2023
|
-
-
-
|P/E ratio 2023
|8,18x
|Yield 2023
|7,34%
|
|Capitalization
|
6 193 M
6 551 M
6 551 M
|Capi. / Sales 2023
|0,23x
|Capi. / Sales 2024
|0,23x
|Nbr of Employees
|31 293
|Free-Float
|29,3%
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends MAPFRE S.A.
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bullish
|Bullish
|Bullish
Income Statement Evolution
|
|Mean consensus
|OUTPERFORM
|Number of Analysts
|10
|Last Close Price
|2,02 €
|Average target price
|2,17 €
|Spread / Average Target
|7,31%