Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Spain
  4. Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles
  5. Mapfre S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MAP   ES0124244E34

MAPFRE S.A.

(MAP)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  09:03:56 2023-03-10 am EST
1.986 EUR   -1.88%
08:45aMapfre S A : Chairman´s report
PU
08:45aMapfre S A : First Vice Chairman´s report
PU
08:45aMapfre S A : Chief Financial Officer´s presentation
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Mapfre S A : Chief Financial Officer´s presentation

03/10/2023 | 08:45am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

FERNANDO MATA

CFO AND MEMBER OF THE BOARD

2022 RESULTS

Diversification based on three pillars: geographic, business and balance sheet.

Technical rigor and optimization of business.

2

MAPFRE continues to have a

SOLID BUSINESS MODEL and

STRONG BALANCE SHEET

Leadership position in

Highest revenue in MAPFRE's

history and highest premium

strategic markets.

volume in 5 years

.

Financial strength

ESG management of

and liquidity.

investments.

KEY FIGURES

29,510

+8.3%

REVENUE

98%

NON-LIFE COMBINED RATIO

24,540

+8.7%* +10.8%

PREMIUMS

8.2%

ROE

3

642

-16.1%

ATTRIBUTABLE

EARNINGS

216.8%

SOLVENCY II RATIO**

Million euros. / * Without BANKIA or two-year policy in Mexico and at constant exchange rates. / **Data until September 2022

4

JANUARY DATA

A ROBUST START TO THE YEAR

+24% + 250M 25.2%

€50M

PREMIUMS

SHAREHOLDERS'

TURKEY

DEBT

EARTHQUAKE

EQUITY

IMPACT

5

CONSOLIDATED REVENUE

29,510M

MAIN LINES OF BUSINESS

DIRECT INSURANCE

19,342

+8.3%

+10.8%*

5,199

+2.1%* 2,544 2,426

NON-LIFE

LIFE

FINANCIAL

OTHER INCOME

+12%

+6.4%

-8.0%

+3.7%

7,658

5,912

1,823

2,481

2,025

GENERAL

AUTOMOBILE

HEALTH &

LIFE

LIFE

P&C

ACCIDENT

PROTECTION

SAVINGS

%

+9.7%

+14.2%

+18.2%

-6.2%

+16.6

TOTAL PREMIUMS

+8.7%*

24,540M +10.8%

Million euros / * Adjusted for BANKIA, the two-year Mexico policy, at constant exchange rates, where applicable

Disclaimer

Mapfre SA published this content on 10 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2023 13:44:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about MAPFRE S.A.
08:45aMapfre S A : Chairman´s report
PU
08:45aMapfre S A : First Vice Chairman´s report
PU
08:45aMapfre S A : Chief Financial Officer´s presentation
PU
08:45aMapfre S A : Chief Financial Officer´s report
PU
08:25aDividend : eur 14.5 cents per share
PU
08:25aMapfre S A : New board directors
PU
03/03Mapfre S A : is observing World Energy Efficiency Day
PU
03/01Mapfre S A : Macquarie Asset Management and MAPFRE acquire office building in Berlin
PU
02/27Mapfre, S.A. acquired an additional 26% stake in La Financière Responsable.
CI
02/09World Press Review: February 9
MS
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MAPFRE S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 26 562 M 28 097 M 28 097 M
Net income 2023 747 M 790 M 790 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 8,18x
Yield 2023 7,34%
Capitalization 6 193 M 6 551 M 6 551 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,23x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,23x
Nbr of Employees 31 293
Free-Float 29,3%
Chart MAPFRE S.A.
Duration : Period :
Mapfre S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MAPFRE S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 2,02 €
Average target price 2,17 €
Spread / Average Target 7,31%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Antonio Huertas Mejías Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Fernando Mata Verdejo Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Vanessa Escrivá García Group Chief Information Officer
José Antonio Arias Bermúdez Group Chief Operational Transformation Officer
José Luis Jiménez Guajardo-Fajardo Group Chief Investment Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MAPFRE S.A.11.82%6 551
ALLIANZ SE10.85%94 599
CHUBB LIMITED-9.85%82 234
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES-1.95%78 553
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP LTD0.97%70 349
BAJAJ FINSERV LTD.-12.62%26 261