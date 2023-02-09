Mapfre S A : Consolidated Annual Accounts 2022

(Translation from the original in Spanish. In the event of discrepancy, the Spanish-language version prevails.)

KPMG AUDITORES, S.L.

PASEO DE LA CASTELLANA, 259 C 28046 MADRID

Independent Auditor's Report on the Consolidated

Annual Accounts

To the Shareholders of MAPFRE, S.A.

REPORT ON THE CONSOLIDATED ANNUAL ACCOUNTS

Opinion __________________________________________________________________

We have audited the consolidated annual accounts of MAPFRE, S.A. ("the Parent") and subsidiaries (the "Group"), which comprise the balance sheet at December 31, 2022, the income statement, the statement of comprehensive income, the statement of changes in equity, the cash flow statement and the notes to the financial statements, all consolidated, for the year then ended.

In our opinion, the accompanying consolidated annual accounts give a true and fair view, in all material respects, of the equity and financial position of the Group as at 31 December 2022 and of its financial performance and cash flows, all consolidated, for the year then ended, in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as adopted by the European Union (IFRS-EU) and other provisions of the financial reporting framework applicable in Spain.

Basis for Opinion _________________________________________________________

We conducted our audit in accordance with prevailing legislation regulating the audit of accounts in Spain. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditor's Responsibilities for the Audit of the Consolidated Annual Accounts section of our report.

We are independent of the Group in accordance with the ethical requirements, including those regarding independence, that are relevant to our audit of the consolidated annual accounts in Spain pursuant to the legislation regulating the audit of accounts. We have not provided any non-audit services, nor have any situations or circumstances arisen which, under the aforementioned regulations, have affected the required independence such that this has been compromised.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.