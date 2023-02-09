Mapfre S A : Consolidated Annual Accounts 2022

We have audited the consolidated annual accounts of MAPFRE, S.A. ("the Parent") and subsidiaries (the "Group"), which comprise the balance sheet at December 31, 2022, the income statement, the statement of comprehensive income, the statement of changes in equity, the cash flow statement and the notes to the financial statements, all consolidated, for the year then ended.
In our opinion, the accompanying consolidated annual accounts give a true and fair view, in all material respects, of the equity and financial position of the Group as at 31 December 2022 and of its financial performance and cash flows, all consolidated, for the year then ended, in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as adopted by the European Union (IFRS-EU) and other provisions of the financial reporting framework applicable in Spain.
Basis for Opinion _________________________________________________________
We conducted our audit in accordance with prevailing legislation regulating the audit of accounts in Spain. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditor's Responsibilities for the Audit of the Consolidated Annual Accounts section of our report.
We are independent of the Group in accordance with the ethical requirements, including those regarding independence, that are relevant to our audit of the consolidated annual accounts in Spain pursuant to the legislation regulating the audit of accounts. We have not provided any non-audit services, nor have any situations or circumstances arisen which, under the aforementioned regulations, have affected the required independence such that this has been compromised.
We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.
Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgement, were of most significance in the audit of the consolidated annual accounts of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the consolidated annual accounts as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.
Valuation of mathematical provisions for direct insurance (13,904.6 million
of Euros)
SEE NOTES 5.15 AND 6.13 OF THE NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED ANNUAL ACCOUNTS
Key audit matter
How the issue was addressed in our audit
The Group calculates mathematical provisions for commitments relating to life insurance with its policyholders, including some very long-term. Estimating mathematical provisions requires the use of actuarial calculations and methods that employ key assumptions involving a high degree of judgement and uncertainty, among which are the future evolution of mortality, morbidity, administration costs, interest rates, etc.
In addition, the IFRS-EU require that the adequacy of insurance contract liabilities be tested, including life insurance liabilities, in order to determine whether sufficient provision has been made on the basis of projected future cash flows associated with contracts in force, taking into account the most up- to-date assumptions available. These tests also require the use of actuarial methods, where the assumptions used have a significant impact.
The use of inadequate assumptions in actuarial methods can have a significant impact on the consolidated annual accounts, therefore it has been considered a key audit matter.
Our audit approach included testing the design and implementation of key controls established by the Group in the process of estimating mathematical provisions, including controls on the definition of key assumptions and on the completeness and accuracy of the data bases used when estimating these provisions.
Our substantive procedures in relation to the mathematical provisions, which were carried out in collaboration with our actuarial specialists consisted primarily of the following:
Based on our knowledge and experience of the sector, we assessed the reasonableness of the actuarial models and the key assumptions used in calculating the mathematical provisions, comparing them to best actuarial practices, regulatory requirements and market trends.
We have analyzed the reasonability over the amounts accounted for, considering the economic and technical conditions of the insurance contracts and those established in prevailing legislation.
We have recalculated the actuarial provision for a sample of policies selected on the basis of our risk assessment, having previously tested the databases used in these calculations for integrity and accuracy.
We also assessed the adequacy of the information disclosed in the consolidated annual accounts regarding the mathematical provisions, considering the requirements of IFRS-EU.
Valuation of the provision for non-life direct insurance and reinsurance accepted claims (11,604.5 million of Euros)
SEE NOTES 5.15 AND 6.13 OF THE NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED ANNUAL ACCOUNTS.
Key audit matter
How the issue was addressed in our audit
The Group recognises the provision for non-life insurance claims to cover the estimated cost of events occurring up to the closing date. Estimating this provision is complex and requires actuarial methods and calculations based on judgement and significant assumptions, particularly for those lines of business where the claim settlement period can be very long, such as in auto, civil liability, fire, aviation and transport.
When valuing the claims provision, estimates are used on a case-by-case basis, as well as actuarial projection methods based on past information and assumptions on their future evolution. These estimates include assumptions related to the amount of the expected settlement and claim payment patterns, and due to their nature, there is a significant degree of uncertainty and a change in assumptions could significantly impact the consolidated annual accounts, therefore it has been considered a key audit matter.
Our audit procedures included testing the design and implementation of key controls established by the Group in the process of estimating the claims provision, including controls on the definition of key assumptions, as well as on the completeness and accuracy of the data bases used when estimating these provisions.
Our substantive procedures in relation to the claims provision, which were carried out in collaboration with our actuarial specialists and for a representative sample of lines of business selected based on our risk assessment and their significance, consisted primarily of the following:
Testing the completeness and accuracy of the data bases used in the actuarial calculations.
Based on our knowledge and experience of the sector, we assessed the reasonableness of the actuarial models and the assumptions used in calculating the claims provision, comparing them to best actuarial practices, regulatory requirements, market assumptions and historical trends.
We estimated the claims provision and, based on our experience, determined a range for assessing its reasonableness.
We also assessed the adequacy of the information disclosed in the annual accounts on the provisions for non-life insurance claims, considering the requirements of IFRS-EU.
Valuation of financial instruments not quoted on active markets and recognized at fair value (8,334.1 million of Euros)
SEE NOTES 5.5, 5.6, 6.4 AND 6.5 OF THE NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED ANNUAL
ACCOUNTS.
Key audit matter
How the issue was addressed in our audit
The classification of the financial instruments in the different existing portfolios in the applicable financial standards determines the criteria to be applied in their subsequent valuation.
The majority of the MAPFRE Group's financial instruments are valued using market prices in active markets. Nonetheless, where there is no quoted price in an active market, the fair value of financial instruments is determined using valuation techniques that consider factors such as non- observable market inputs or complex valuation models that require a high degree of judgement. Changes in the assumptions considered, market events or new regulations can also have a significant impact on valuation.
We have considered that there is a significant inherent risk associated with the valuation of financial instruments accounted for at fair value and that are classified hierarchically for valuation purposes by the Group as financial instruments at level 3 (use of some significant input information that is not based on observable market data) and level 2 (significant input information based on directly or indirectly observable market data), in both cases, by the use of complex valuation models, which has been considered a key audit matter .
Our audit approach included assessing the key controls linked to the processes of valuing financial instrument portfolios and performing substantive testing thereon.
In collaboration with our specialists in financial instruments, we selected representative samples of the population of the Group's financial instruments, for which its adequate valuation was evaluated, through the performance of various substantive procedures, which included the recalculation of fair value and the evaluation of the reasonableness of the data used for the valuation models, especially those not directly observable in the market.
Additionally, we assessed whether the information disclosed in the consolidated annual accounts on financial instruments adequately reflects the Group's exposure to the risk of valuing financial instruments, and whether it complies with the disclosure requirements of IFRS-EU.
