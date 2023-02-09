Mapfre S A : Corporate Governance Annual Report 2022
02/09/2023 | 03:44am EST
ANNUAL CORPORATE GOVERNANCE REPORT OF LISTED
COMPANIES
ISSUER'S IDENTITY DATA
End date of the reference fiscal
12/31/2022
year:
Tax ID Number
A08055741
(CIF):
Company name:
MAPFRE S.A.
Registered office:
CARRETERA DE POZUELO A MAJADAHONDA, 52 EDIF.1 (MAJADAHONDA) MADRID
/
ANNUAL CORPORATE GOVERNANCE REPORT OF LISTED
COMPANIES
OWNERSHIP STRUCTURE
A.1. Complete the following table on the share capital and voting rights attributed, including, where appropriate, those corresponding to loyalty shares, at the closing date of the fiscal year:
Indicate if the company bylaws contain the provision for loyalty shares conferring double voting rights.
[
]
Yes
[ √ ]
No
Date of last
Share capital (€)
Number of
Number of
modification
shares
voting rights
07/01/2011
307,955,327.30
3,079,553,273
3,079,553,273
Indicate if there are different kinds of shares with different rights associated with them:
[
]
Yes
[ √ ]
No
A.2. State the direct and indirect holders of significant interests in the company at the close of the fiscal year, including board directors who have a significant interest.
Name or company
% voting rights
% voting rights through
% total voting
name
attributed to the shares
financial instruments
rights
of the shareholder
Direct
Indirect
Direct
Indirect
FUNDACIÓN MAPFRE
0.00
69.80
0.00
0.00
69.80
Detail of indirect interests:
Name or
Name or company name
% voting rights
% voting rights through
% total voting
company name
of the direct holder
attributed to the
financial
rights
of the indirect holder
shares
instruments
FUNDACIÓN MAPFRE
CARTERA MAPFRE,
S.L. SINGLE-MEMBER
69.69
0.00
69.69
COMPANY
FUNDACIÓN MAPFRE
FUNDACIÓN
CANARIA MAPFRE
0.11
0.00
0.11
CANARIAS
ANNUAL CORPORATE GOVERNANCE REPORT OF LISTED
COMPANIES
State the most significant modifications in the shareholding structure that have occurred during the fiscal year:
Most significant modifications
No significant modifications in the shareholding structure have taken place during the fiscal year.
A.3. Detail, whatever the percentage, the interest at the fiscal year end of the board directors who hold voting rights attributed to shares in the company or through financial instruments, excluding directors who have been identified in section A.2 above:
Of the % total voting
rights attributed to
% voting rights
% voting rights
the shares, indicate,
where applicable, the
Name or company
attributed to shares
through financial
% total voting
% of the additional
name of the board
(including loyalty
instruments
votes attributed
rights
director
shares)
corresponding to
loyalty
loyalty shares
Direct
Indirect
Direct
Indirect
Direct
Indirect
Mr. ANTONIO HUERTAS
0.02
0.00
0.00
0.00
0.02
0.00
0.00
MEJÍAS
Mr. IGNACIO BAEZA
0.01
0.00
0.00
0.00
0.01
0.00
0.00
GÓMEZ
MS. CATALINA MIÑARRO
BRUGAROLAS
0.00
0.00
0.00
0.00
0.00
0.00
0.00
MR. JOSÉ MANUEL
0.00
0.00
0.00
0.00
0.00
0.00
0.00
INCHAUSTI PÉREZ
MS. ANA ISABEL
0.00
0.00
0.00
0.00
0.00
0.00
0.00
FERNÁNDEZ ÁLVAREZ
MS. MARÍA LETICIA DE
0.00
0.00
0.00
0.00
0.00
0.00
0.00
FREITAS COSTA
MS. ROSA MARÍA
0.00
0.00
0.00
0.00
0.00
0.00
0.00
GARCÍA GARCÍA
MR. ANTONIO GÓMEZ
0.00
0.00
0.00
0.00
0.00
0.00
0.00
CIRIA
MS. MARÍA AMPARO
JIMÉNEZ URGAL
0.00
0.00
0.00
0.00
0.00
0.00
0.00
ANNUAL CORPORATE GOVERNANCE REPORT OF LISTED
COMPANIES
Of the % total voting
rights attributed to
% voting rights
% voting rights
the shares, indicate, if
applicable, the % of
Name or company
attributed to shares
through financial
% total voting
the additional votes
name of the board
(including loyalty
instruments
attributed
rights
director
shares)
corresponding to
loyalty
loyalty shares
Direct
Indirect
Direct
Indirect
Direct
Indirect
MR. FRANCISCO JOSÉ
0.00
0.00
0.00
0.00
0.00
0.00
0.00
MARCO ORENES
MR. FERNANDO MATA
0.00
0.00
0.00
0.00
0.00
0.00
0.00
VERDEJO
MR. ANTONIO MIGUEL-
ROMERO DE OLANO
0.00
0.00
0.00
0.00
0.00
0.00
0.00
MS. MARÍA DEL PILAR
PERALES VISCASILLAS
0.00
0.00
0.00
0.00
0.00
0.00
0.00
MR. ALFONSO REBUELTA
0.00
0.00
0.00
0.00
0.00
0.00
0.00
BADÍAS
Total % of voting rights held by board directors
0.03
Detail of indirect interests:
Of the total
number of voting
rights attributed
Name or company
Name or
% voting rights
% voting rights
to the shares,
% total voting
indicate, if
company name
attributed to shares
through financial
name of the board
applicable,% of
of the direct
(including loyalty
instruments
rights
director
the
holder
shares)
additional votes
attributed
corresponding to
loyalty shares
No data
Detail of the total percentage of voting rights represented on the board:
Total % of voting rights represented on the Board of Directors
69.69
ANNUAL CORPORATE GOVERNANCE REPORT OF LISTED
COMPANIES
The total percentage of voting rights represented on the Board of Directors corresponds to the percentage stake of CARTERA MAPFRE, S.L.U. (indicated in section A.2 above), a company represented on the Board of Directors by the three nominee directors.
A.4. Where applicable, list any family, commercial, contractual or corporate relationships between holders of significant interests, insofar as the company is aware of them, unless they are insignificant or arise from ordinary trading or exchange activities, excluding those reported in section A.6:
Related name or company name
Type of Relationship
Brief description
No data
A.5. Where applicable, list any commercial, contractual or corporate relationships between holders of significant interests, and the company and/or its group, unless they are insignificant or arise from ordinary trading or exchange activities:
Related name or company name
Type of Relationship
Brief description
No data
A.6. Describe the relationships, unless they are insignificant for both parties, that exist between the significant shareholders or those represented on the board and the board directors, or their representatives, in the case of legal company administrators.
Explain, as the case may be, how significant shareholders are represented. Specifically, list board directors who have been appointed on behalf of significant shareholders, those whose appointment would have been promoted by significant shareholders, or who are linked to significant shareholders and/or companies of their group, and explain the nature of such relationships. Notably, where appropriate, the existence, identity and position of board members, or representatives of directors, of the listed company, who are, in turn, members of the governing body, or their representatives, in companies that hold significant interests of the listed company or in entities of the group of said significant shareholders.
body, or their representatives, in companies that hold significant interests of the listed company or in entities of the group of said significant shareholders.
Name or company name of
Name or company name of
Company name of the
the board director or
the shareholder
group company of the
Description of the
representative, relationship
linked shareholder
significant shareholder
relationship/position
MR. FERNANDO MATA
CARTERA MAPFRE, S.L.
CARTERA MAPFRE, S.L.
Board Director of CARTERA
MAPFRE, S.L. SINGLE-MEMBER
VERDEJO
SINGLE-MEMBER COMPANY
SINGLE-MEMBER COMPANY
COMPANY
MR. JOSÉ MANUEL
CARTERA MAPFRE, S.L.
CARTERA MAPFRE, S.L.
Board Director of CARTERA
MAPFRE, S.L. SINGLE-MEMBER
INCHAUSTI PÉREZ
SINGLE-MEMBER COMPANY
SINGLE-MEMBER COMPANY
COMPANY
MR. ANTONIO MIGUEL-
CARTERA MAPFRE, S.L.
CARTERA MAPFRE, S.L.
Appointed board director as
proposed by the significant
ROMERO DE OLANO
SINGLE-MEMBER COMPANY
SINGLE-MEMBER COMPANY
shareholder
