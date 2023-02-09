Mapfre S A : Corporate Governance Annual Report 2022

The English version is a translation of the original in Spanish for information purposes only. In case of discrepancy, the Spanish version shall prevail.

ANNUAL CORPORATE GOVERNANCE REPORT OF LISTED

COMPANIES

The total percentage of voting rights represented on the Board of Directors corresponds to the percentage stake of CARTERA MAPFRE, S.L.U. (indicated in section A.2 above), a company represented on the Board of Directors by the three nominee directors.

A.4. Where applicable, list any family, commercial, contractual or corporate relationships between holders of significant interests, insofar as the company is aware of them, unless they are insignificant or arise from ordinary trading or exchange activities, excluding those reported in section A.6:

Related name or company name Type of Relationship Brief description

No data

A.5. Where applicable, list any commercial, contractual or corporate relationships between holders of significant interests, and the company and/or its group, unless they are insignificant or arise from ordinary trading or exchange activities:

Related name or company name Type of Relationship Brief description

No data

A.6. Describe the relationships, unless they are insignificant for both parties, that exist between the significant shareholders or those represented on the board and the board directors, or their representatives, in the case of legal company administrators.

Explain, as the case may be, how significant shareholders are represented. Specifically, list board directors who have been appointed on behalf of significant shareholders, those whose appointment would have been promoted by significant shareholders, or who are linked to significant shareholders and/or companies of their group, and explain the nature of such relationships. Notably, where appropriate, the existence, identity and position of board members, or representatives of directors, of the listed company, who are, in turn, members of the governing body, or their representatives, in companies that hold significant interests of the listed company or in entities of the group of said significant shareholders.

