Mapfre S A : Directors´ Compensation Policy 2023-2025

The English version is a translation of the original in Spanish for information purposes only. In case of discrepancy, the Spanish version shall prevail.

1. INTRODUCTION

Article 17 of the Company Bylaws of MAPFRE S.A. (hereinafter "MAPFRE" or "the Company") sets out the remuneration system for board directors, which must comply with the compensation policy for board directors approved at the Annual General Meeting and with the legally established terms and conditions.

Article 529 novodecies of the Companies Act (LSC) establishes that this policy shall be in accordance with the remuneration system set forth in the Company Bylaws and must be approved by the Annual General Meeting, as a separate item on the agenda, to be applied for a maximum period of three fiscal years. In addition, proposals for new director compensation policies must be submitted to the Annual General Meeting prior to the end of the last fiscal year of the previous policy's application, and the Annual General Meeting may determine that the new policy shall be applicable from the date of approval and for the following three fiscal years.

This policy (hereinafter the "Compensation Policy for Board Directors" or the "Policy") has been submitted by the Board of Directors to the Annual General Meeting, with the prior report of the Appointments and Remuneration Committee, with the favorable vote of all the members of both governing bodies.

Additionally, the Policy was prepared by the internal services responsible for compensation and corporate governance, services of a markedly technical nature and whose senior managers do not have the status of board members.

This process was based on the regulations established in the LSC, the European Commission Delegated Regulation 2015/35 supplementing Directive 2009/138 on the taking-up and pursuit of the business of insurance and reinsurance (Solvency II) and the recommendations of the Good Governance Code for Listed Companies of the Spanish National Securities and Exchange Commission. Also taken into consideration were the recommendations of the competent supervisory bodies for the securities and insurance markets, the practices of IBEX 35 companies and international insurance groups, and the results of the last vote at the General Meeting on the Compensation Policy for Board Directors 2022-2024 and the Annual Report on Remuneration for Board Directors 2021 whereby the Company's remuneration practices are backed by a very significant majority of the shareholder base.

This Policy shares its general principles and main characteristics with the policies in force in previous years, its main changes including (i) the description of the non-monetary remuneration that board directors may receive in their capacity as such, in line with the amendment of Article 17 of the Bylaws proposed by the Board of Directors to the next Annual General Meeting; (ii) the description of the additional component of the short-term variable remuneration for fiscal year 2023; and (iii) the description of the incentive corresponding to the second overlapping cycle (2023-2025) of the Medium- and Long-Term Incentive Plan.

3 Compensation Policy for Board Directors

The English version is a translation of the original in Spanish for information purposes only. In case of discrepancy, the Spanish version shall prevail.