Mapfre S A : Directors´ Compensation Policy 2023-2025

COMPENSATION POLICY FOR BOARD DIRECTORS
OF MAPFRE S.A. 2023-2025
The English version is a translation of the original in Spanish for information purposes only. In case of discrepancy, the Spanish version shall prevail.
1. INTRODUCTION
Article 17 of the Company Bylaws of MAPFRE S.A. (hereinafter "MAPFRE" or "the Company") sets out the remuneration system for board directors, which must comply with the compensation policy for board directors approved at the Annual General Meeting and with the legally established terms and conditions.
Article 529 novodecies of the Companies Act (LSC) establishes that this policy shall be in accordance with the remuneration system set forth in the Company Bylaws and must be approved by the Annual General Meeting, as a separate item on the agenda, to be applied for a maximum period of three fiscal years. In addition, proposals for new director compensation policies must be submitted to the Annual General Meeting prior to the end of the last fiscal year of the previous policy's application, and the Annual General Meeting may determine that the new policy shall be applicable from the date of approval and for the following three fiscal years.
This policy (hereinafter the "Compensation Policy for Board Directors" or the "Policy") has been submitted by the Board of Directors to the Annual General Meeting, with the prior report of the Appointments and Remuneration Committee, with the favorable vote of all the members of both governing bodies.
Additionally, the Policy was prepared by the internal services responsible for compensation and corporate governance, services of a markedly technical nature and whose senior managers do not have the status of board members.
This process was based on the regulations established in the LSC, the European Commission Delegated Regulation 2015/35 supplementing Directive 2009/138 on the taking-up and pursuit of the business of insurance and reinsurance (Solvency II) and the recommendations of the Good Governance Code for Listed Companies of the Spanish National Securities and Exchange Commission. Also taken into consideration were the recommendations of the competent supervisory bodies for the securities and insurance markets, the practices of IBEX 35 companies and international insurance groups, and the results of the last vote at the General Meeting on the Compensation Policy for Board Directors 2022-2024 and the Annual Report on Remuneration for Board Directors 2021 whereby the Company's remuneration practices are backed by a very significant majority of the shareholder base.
This Policy shares its general principles and main characteristics with the policies in force in previous years, its main changes including (i) the description of the non-monetary remuneration that board directors may receive in their capacity as such, in line with the amendment of Article 17 of the Bylaws proposed by the Board of Directors to the next Annual General Meeting; (ii) the description of the additional component of the short-term variable remuneration for fiscal year 2023; and (iii) the description of the incentive corresponding to the second overlapping cycle (2023-2025) of the Medium- and Long-Term Incentive Plan.
The English version is a translation of the original in Spanish for information purposes only. In case of discrepancy, the Spanish version shall prevail.
2. GENERAL PRINCIPLES
The Compensation Policy for Board Directors contributes to the Company's business strategy, interests, and long-term sustainability with the objective of creating shareholder value in a sustainable manner over time, incorporating the necessary precautions to avoid excessive risk-taking and the rewarding of unfavorable results.
To this end, remuneration system for board directors shall be governed by the following general principles:
Priority of the creation of value and profitability in the medium- and long-term over short-term results.
Reasonable proportion between the Company's economic situation and the market standards of comparable companies.
Alignment with the sales and risk management strategy, risk profile, objectives, and risk management practices.
Appropriate and efficient risk management within the established risk tolerance limits.
Attraction and retention of talent.
Appropriate compensation for dedication, qualification and responsibility.
Appropriate proportion of fixed and variable components, avoiding excessive reliance on variable components.
Deferred payment of a significant portion of the variable remuneration.
Possibility of ex-post adjustments to the variable remuneration.
Avoidance of conflicts of interest.
Alignment of the compensation system for executive directors with that of the Company's executives as a whole.
Non-discriminationon the basis of gender, race or ideology, and equal remuneration for positions of equal value.
With the following features and measures, the Policy aims to ensure that the executive directors' compensation system is consistent with the strategy, interests and long-term sustainability of the Company and its Group, and with the compensation conditions for executives and employees in general, while reducing exposure to excessive risks:
Balanced relationship between fixed and variable components of remuneration and long-term performance orientation.
The English version is a translation of the original in Spanish for information purposes only. In case of discrepancy, the Spanish version shall prevail.
Variable compensation linked to economic-financial objectives, those linked to shareholder value creation, and sustainability targets, in line with MAPFRE's Strategic Plan.
Medium and long-term variable compensation through multi-year incentive plans, based on long-term results and partially orchestrated through the delivery of MAPFRE S.A. shares subject to a retention period.
Variable remuneration with partial deferral and possibility of reduction (malus clause) or total or partial refund (clawback clause).
REMUNERATION FOR BOARD DIRECTORS IN THEIR STATUS AS SUCH
Article 529 septdecies of the LSC establishes that the compensation policy for directors shall be in accordance with the remuneration system set forth in the bylaws and the compensation policy approved by the Company, which shall establish, at least, the maximum annual remuneration to be paid to all directors in their capacity as such and the criteria for its distribution based on the functions and responsibilities attributed to each one, with the Board of Directors being responsible for determining each director's remuneration.
In accordance with Article 17 of the Company Bylaws, board directors will receive a fixed amount for their membership on the Board of Directors as basic remuneration and, where applicable, for membership of the Steering Committee and sub-steering committees, which may be higher for people who occupy positions on the Board itself or who chair any of the Board committees or sub- committees. In addition, members of the Steering Committee shall receive an allowance for attending its meetings. These assignments may be supplemented with non-monetary compensations, such as life insurance in case of death, health insurance, discounts on products marketed by MAPFRE Group companies and others in line with those established in general for Company personnel.
The maximum total amount of annual remuneration payable to board directors in their status as such is established as 4 million euros.
Subject to this limit, the Board of Directors shall determine annually, following a report from the Appointments and Remuneration Committee, the individual amount of the fixed allowances indicated above for each director based on the positions held on the Board of Directors and membership in delegated bodies thereof.
REMUNERATION FOR EXECUTIVE BOARD DIRECTORS
Article 529 octodecies of the LSC establishes that the remuneration of the directors' executive functions shall be in accordance with the remuneration system set forth in the bylaws and the remuneration policy approved by the Company, which shall establish at least the amount of the fixed annual remuneration for the performance of their executive functions.
As stated in Article 17 of the Company Bylaws, board directors who have been assigned executive functions in the Company or Group are excluded from the
The English version is a translation of the original in Spanish for information purposes only. In case of discrepancy, the Spanish version shall prevail.
