|
Mapfre S A : Dividend
Dividend
The Board of Directors has agreed that the interim dividend for the 2022 fiscal year of 0.06 euros gross per share will be paid on November 30.
Latest Tweets
Disclaimer
Mapfre SA published this content on 28 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 October 2022 08:22:04 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
|
|All news about MAPFRE S.A.
|
|
|
|Analyst Recommendations on MAPFRE S.A.
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2022
|
23 828 M
23 845 M
23 845 M
|Net income 2022
|
643 M
643 M
643 M
|Net Debt 2022
|
-
-
-
|P/E ratio 2022
|8,02x
|Yield 2022
|8,64%
|
|Capitalization
|
5 092 M
5 096 M
5 096 M
|Capi. / Sales 2022
|0,21x
|Capi. / Sales 2023
|0,20x
|Nbr of Employees
|31 705
|Free-Float
|29,3%
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends MAPFRE S.A.
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bullish
|Neutral
|Bearish
Income Statement Evolution
|
|Mean consensus
|OUTPERFORM
|Number of Analysts
|10
|Last Close Price
|1,67 €
|Average target price
|2,00 €
|Spread / Average Target
|19,6%