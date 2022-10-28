Advanced search
    MAP   ES0124244E34

MAPFRE S.A.

(MAP)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  04:47 2022-10-28 am EDT
1.710 EUR   +2.40%
04:23aMapfre S A : Dividend
PU
02:43aMapfre S A : (10.2021) Press release third quarter 2022 results
PU
02:43aMapfre S A : (10.2021) Results presentation 3Q 2022
PU
Mapfre S A : Dividend

10/28/2022 | 04:23am EDT
Dividend
0.0
00

The Board of Directors has agreed that the interim dividend for the 2022 fiscal year of 0.06 euros gross per share will be paid on November 30.

Redacción MAPFRE2022-10-28T08:11:30+00:0028 October 2022
Disclaimer

Mapfre SA published this content on 28 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 October 2022 08:22:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 23 828 M 23 845 M 23 845 M
Net income 2022 643 M 643 M 643 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 8,02x
Yield 2022 8,64%
Capitalization 5 092 M 5 096 M 5 096 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,21x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,20x
Nbr of Employees 31 705
Free-Float 29,3%
Chart MAPFRE S.A.
Mapfre S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends MAPFRE S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 1,67 €
Average target price 2,00 €
Spread / Average Target 19,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Antonio Huertas Mejías Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Fernando Mata Verdejo Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Vanessa Escrivá García Deputy GM-Information Technology & Processes Area
José Antonio Arias Bermúdez Group Chief Operating & Innovation Officer
José Luis Jiménez Guajardo-Fajardo Group Chief Investment Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MAPFRE S.A.-7.50%5 096
CHUBB LIMITED7.36%84 223
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES-10.70%76 996
ALLIANZ SE-13.31%72 612
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP LTD5.74%63 519
BAJAJ FINSERV LTD.-0.59%31 559