Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Spain
  4. Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles
  5. Mapfre S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MAP   ES0124244E34

MAPFRE S.A.

(MAP)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  11:01:14 2023-04-12 am EDT
1.913 EUR   -0.31%
10:40aMapfre S A : Economics creates an index to measure the potential of the real estate market and its impact on the insurance industry in 43 countries
PU
04/10Mapfre-Swiss Life Co-investment Vehicle Acquires Paris Office Property
MT
04/10Mapfre S A : and entities of the Swiss Life Group through a real estate co-investment fund acquire a building in Paris
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Mapfre S A : Economics creates an index to measure the potential of the real estate market and its impact on the insurance industry in 43 countries

04/12/2023 | 10:40am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
MAPFRE Economics creates an index to measure the potential of the real estate market and its impact on the insurance industry in 43 countries
0.0
00
  • The highest level of potential is found in India, followed by the Philippines and China
  • The Spanish market ranks 35th of the 43 countries analyzed

MAPFRE Economics, MAPFRE's research arm, has published the report "Real estate markets and the insurance industry," which shows the interconnections between the two sectors and provides data on the most significant indicators of the real estate industry that influence the development of the insurance industry. These include the housing stock and the mortgage balance, in addition to population projections, gross capital formation of private dwellings, disposable personal income, real estate transactions, housing prices, mortgage interest rates, and the credit gap of households, among others. "The level of development and maturity of the residential real estate market, and the degree of dynamism of the mortgage market are highly relevant factors in the performance of insurance activity," states Manuel Aguilera, the General Manager of MAPFRE Economics.

The analysis centered on the residential real estate market for a set of eight countries, including Spain. In addition, MAPFRE Economic Research carried out a relative measurement of real estate activity potential first and then, based on this, of its significance for the insurance industry for a group of 43 countries. Specifically, the Indicator of Real Estate Potential for the Insurance Industry (IPIA) aims to assess the relative capacity of the insurance industry to transform the momentum from the real estate market into new insurance demand, based on an analysis of the performance of insurance demand in response to changes in disposable personal income.

The highest level of potential, measured using the IPIA, is found in India, followed by the Philippines and China. "In the case of India, the factor making the smallest contribution in the indicator of potential is that of gross capital formation in housing investment, although other economic and demographic factors improve the country's position, especially the good performance of its insurance industry in response to increases in disposable personal income," Aguilera adds.

At the bottom of the ranking lies Japan, which presents indicators that are typical for a very mature market with a shrinking population. It showed weak scores in all the sub-indices that influence the indicator. The lower percentile is rounded out by Romania, Greece, Italy, Finland, South Africa, Slovakia, Malaysia, Spain, the Netherlands, and Switzerland. In fact, Spain ranked 35th out of the countries analyzed.

You can watch the presentation of the report beginning at 4:30 p.m. (Madrid time) here

Redacción MAPFRE2023-04-12T14:25:38+00:0012 April 2023|Categories: Corporate News|
Comparte Está Noticia
Latest Tweets

Attachments

Disclaimer

Mapfre SA published this content on 12 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2023 14:39:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about MAPFRE S.A.
10:40aMapfre S A : Economics creates an index to measure the potential of the real estate market..
PU
04/10Mapfre-Swiss Life Co-investment Vehicle Acquires Paris Office Property
MT
04/10Mapfre S A : and entities of the Swiss Life Group through a real estate co-investment fund..
PU
04/10Mapfre, S.A. and Swiss Life REIM through co-investment fund acquired Boulevard Haussman..
CI
03/31Mapfre S A : and Iberdrola reinforce their strategic alliance, reaching almost 450 MW of r..
PU
03/29Mapfre S A : MAWDY partners with VITTORIA ASSICURAZIONI to provide services in Italy
PU
03/27Factbox-Strikes, protests in Europe over cost of living, pay and welfare
RE
03/24Mapfre S A : will switch off its buildings during Earth Hour as a sign of its commitment t..
PU
03/22Mapfre Estimates $22 Million Debt Exposure to Silicon Valley Bank, Credit Suisse
MT
03/21Mapfre S A : The “MAPFRE Forest” project has reforested 5 hectares of damaged ..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MAPFRE S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 27 401 M 29 908 M 29 908 M
Net income 2023 743 M 811 M 811 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 7,87x
Yield 2023 7,74%
Capitalization 5 872 M 6 409 M 6 409 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,21x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,21x
Nbr of Employees 31 293
Free-Float 29,3%
Chart MAPFRE S.A.
Duration : Period :
Mapfre S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MAPFRE S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 1,92 €
Average target price 2,19 €
Spread / Average Target 14,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Antonio Huertas Mejías Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Fernando Mata Verdejo Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Vanessa Escrivá García Group Chief Information Officer
José Antonio Arias Bermúdez Group Chief Operational Transformation Officer
José Luis Jiménez Guajardo-Fajardo Group Chief Investment Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MAPFRE S.A.6.02%6 409
ALLIANZ SE7.72%94 853
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES1.60%83 764
CHUBB LIMITED-10.21%81 907
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP LTD3.53%74 764
BAJAJ FINSERV LTD.-14.51%25 686
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer