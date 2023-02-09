Mapfre S A : Individual Annual Accounts 2022

Auditor's Report on MAPFRE, S.A. (Together with the annual accounts and Management Report of MAPFRE, S.A. for the year ended 31December 2022) (Translation from the original in Spanish. In the event of discrepancy, the Spanish-language version prevails.)

KPMG Auditores, S.L. Paseo de la Castellana, 259 C 28046 Madrid Independent Auditor's Report on the Annual Accounts (Translation from the original in Spanish. In the event of discrepancy, the Spanish-language version prevails.) To the Shareholders of MAPFRE, S.A. REPORT ON THE ANNUAL ACCOUNTS Opinion __________________________________________________________________ We have audited the annual accounts of MAPFRE, S.A. (the "Company"), which comprise the balance sheet at 31 December 2022, and the income statement, statement of total changes in equity, cash flow statement and notes for the year then ended. In our opinion, the accompanying annual accounts give a true and fair view, in all material respects, of the equity and financial position of the Company at 31 December 2022, and of its financial performance and its cash flows for the year then ended in accordance with the applicable financial reporting framework, (specified in note 2 to the accompanying annual accounts) and, in particular, with the accounting principles and criteria set forth therein. Basis for Opinion _________________________________________________________ We conducted our audit in accordance with prevailing legislation regulating the audit of accounts in Spain. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditor's Responsibilities for the Audit of the Annual Accounts section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the ethical requirements, including those regarding independence, that are relevant to our audit of the annual accounts in Spain pursuant to the legislation regulating the audit of accounts. We have not provided any non-audit services, nor have any situations or circumstances arisen which, under the aforementioned regulations, have affected the required independence such that this has been compromised. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

2 (Translation from the original in Spanish. In the event of discrepancy, the Spanish-language version prevails.) Key Audit Matters ________________________________________________________ Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgement, were of most significance in the audit of the annual accounts of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the annual accounts as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. Valuation of non-current investments in group companies and associates (Euros 10,138,562 thousand) See notes 4.c) and 8 of the notes to the annual accounts Key audit matter How the issue was addressed in our audit The Entity, holding company of MAPFRE Group, has recognised non-current investments in group companies and associates. Recoverable value of these non-current investments in group companies and associates is determined by the use of valuation technics that require of management judgement and estimations and assumptions that consider macroeconomics factors, internal circumstances of the Group companies and their competitors, discount rates, growth rates or estimations of the future evolution of their businesses. Due to the level of uncertainty and judgement associated to the mentioned estimations, as well as the significance of the carried amount of the investments, we consider this to be a key audit matter. Our audit procedures included, among others, the following: Evaluation of the criteria used by the Company in the identification of impairment indicators of the investments in group companies and associates.

Understanding the process of estimation of the recoverable value of the group investments and associates, and evaluation of design and implementation of the relevant controls related to the process that the Company has in place.

Evaluation of the reasonability of the methodology and assumptions used in the estimation of the recoverable value of the investments in group companies and associates when impairment indicators exist, with the collaboration of our corporate finance specialists. For those investments where impairment indicators exist, we have checked the consistency between the expected cash flow used in the calculation of the value in use with the business plans approved by the Directors of the Group´s companies, and their reasonability based in historical experience and market expectations in the markets in which they operate. Besides, we have evaluated the discount and growth rates used in the calculation of the recoverable values, as well as performed sensitivity analysis over the key inputs used in the model, with the goal of assessing their impact in the valuation. Additionally, we have evaluated that the information within the annual accounts is in compliance with the legal financial reporting requirements applicable to the Company.

3 (Translation from the original in Spanish. In the event of discrepancy, the Spanish-language version prevails.) Other Information: Management Report ___________________________________ Other information solely comprises the 2022 Management Report, the preparation of which is the responsibility of the parent's directors and which does not form an integral part of the annual accounts. Our audit opinion on the annual accounts does not encompass the Management Report. Our responsibility regarding the information contained in the Management Report, in conformity with prevailing audit regulations in Spain, entails: Checking only that the non-financial information statement and certain information included in the Annual Corporate Governance Report and the Annual Report on Directors' Remuneration, to which the Audit Law refers, was provided as stipulated by prevailing regulations and, if not, disclose this fact. Assessing and reporting on the consistency of the remaining information included in the Management Report with the financial statements, based on the knowledge of the entity obtained during the audit, in addition to evaluating and reporting on whether the content and presentation of this part of the directors' report are in accordance with applicable regulations. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there are material misstatements, we are required to disclose this fact. Based on the work performed, as described in the preceding paragraphs, we have verified that the information referred to in paragraph a) above is provided as stipulated by applicable regulations and that the remaining information contained in the directors' report is consistent with that disclosed in the annual accounts for 2022 and its content and presentation are in accordance with applicable regulations. Directors' and Audit and Compliance Committee's responsibility for the Annual Accounts _________________________________________________________ The directors are responsible for the preparation of the accompanying annual accounts in such a way that they give a true and fair view of the equity, financial position and financial performance of the Company, in accordance with the financial reporting framework applicable to the entity in Spain, and for such internal control as they determine is necessary to enable the preparation of annual accounts that are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error. In preparing the annual accounts, the directors are responsible for assessing the Company's ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Directors either intend to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or have no realistic alternative but to do so. The audit and compliance committee is responsible for overseeing the preparation and presentation of the annual accounts.