Mapfre S A : José Luis Perelli joins the Board of Directors of MAPFRE S.A.
June 27, 2024 at 08:05 am EDT
The insurance company has appointed José Luis Perelli as an independent director, replacing Antonio Miguel-Romero de Olano, who steps down having exhausted his term limit on the Board.
The Board of Directors of MAPFRE has agreed this Wednesday to appoint, by co-option, José Luis Perelli as a new member of the Board of Directors and the Audit and Compliance Committee of MAPFRE, replacing Antonio Miguel-Romero de Olano in both positions, who has reached the age limit for belonging to said bodies, in line with the company's corporate governance regulations, with effect from July 4.
José Luis Perelli (Madrid) holds a degree in Economics and Business Sciences and, among other responsibilities, was president of the consulting firm EY in Spain until 2019. He also currently serves as a director of MAPFRE España, MAPFRE Vida and MAPFRE RE.
Mapfre S.A. is an insurance group organized around three areas of activity:
- non-life insurance (63.5% of written premiums): automotive insurance (38.3% of written premiums), P&C insurance (26.7%), accident and health insurance (11.4%) and other (33.6%);
- life insurance (19.2%);
- reinsurance (17.3%).
At the end of 2021, products are marketed through a network of 15 354 branches located in Iberia (8,992), Latin America (5,914), Eurasia (420) and North America (28).
Revenues break down geographically as follows: Iberia (41.8%), Eurasia (7.4%), Brazil (18.4%), Latin America (20.9%), North America (10.9%) and other (0.6%).