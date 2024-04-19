Juan Bernal, who has more than 25 years of experience in financial markets, has headed up asset management, private banking and personal banking in numerous leading financial institutions in Spain. He began his professional career at Banco Santander Central Hispano and has been working at CaixaBank since 2012. Most recently, he held the position of general manager of CaixaBank Asset Management, among other roles.

Juan holds a degree in Business Science from the EU Business School and also completed an Executive MBA at the University of Alcalá de Henares and Fundación MAPFRE Estudios. Since 2019, he has served as chairman of SpainNAB, the leading impact investment association in Spain, and is also a member of the Global Steering Group for Impact Investing (GSG).

MAPFRE manages more than 50 billion euros and has a team of more than 175 professionals working in its investment area, distributed across three main management centers located in Madrid, Boston and Sao Paulo. MAPFRE Asset Management is the principal non-bank fund manager in Spain, with nearly 38 billion euros in assets. It offers a wide range of mutual funds, from traditional (fixed income, equity, mixed and global) to alternative, aimed at both retail and institutional profiles, with a focus on socially responsible investments.