MAPFRE S.A.

(MAP)
Mapfre S A : MEXICO positions itself as the top insurer in Mexico in terms of corporate governance and responsibility

12/15/2020 | 07:29am EST
MAPFRE MEXICO positions itself as the top insurer in Mexico in terms of corporate governance and responsibility
In its ranking of the 100 most responsible companies with the best corporate governance in Mexico, Merco (Monitor Empresarial de Reputación Corporativa - corporate reputation monitoring body) has recognized MAPFRE as the insurance company with the best reputation.

The insurer has achieved this recognition-placing 26th in the list of companies (up 48 positions) and remaining top for its sector-because it has created and followed a vision oriented around social responsibility, based on transparent and ethical operations, and always looking to benefit the communities in which it operates.

This recognition comes in addition to two other awards from Merco over the course of the year. In July, MAPFRE ranked among the top 25 companies in Latin America in terms of reputation, and in August, the company was ranked the top insurer in terms of corporate reputation on the list of the top 100 leading companies in Mexico in terms of reputation.

During 2020, MAPFRE also appeared on the Expansión ranking of the 500 most important Mexican companies, placing 136th, up 74 positions compared to the list published in 2019, showing its growth and resilience to the complex economic environment, in addition to its solid client-focused value proposition.

In addition, the company placed 13th in the ranking of 500 digital brands by the Merca2.0 magazine, recognizing its work during the pandemic to develop and grow its technological areas, highlighting the implementation of digital practices, such as digital service modalities, and measures to make operations and digital signatures more flexible. This work was undertaken to help clients and agents maintain social distancing measures, minimize contact and optimize remote management, without interrupting services.

'Without a doubt, we have faced a constant onslaught of challenges during 2020, but the acknowledgments we see today pay tribute to the ongoing work at MAPFRE to ensure that we continue contributing to the social well-being of the country from all angles. Through our operations, we seek not only to improve the company itself, or even the sector. Our primary objective is to have a positive impact on Mexican society and to walk hand in hand with society to create a stronger Mexico together,' explains Jesús Martínez, CEO of LATAM NORTH and MAPFRE MEXICO.

MAPFRE reaffirms its commitment to continue to offer each of its clients, collaborators and allies a corporate and social environment that puts the common good first, with the firm mission of becoming an agent of change.

