Mapfre S A : Report of the Appointments and Remuneration Committee on the Directors' Compensation Policy 2023-2025

REGULATORY FRAMEWORK

the remuneration policy for directors must conform to the remuneration system set forth in the bylaws and shall be approved by the annual general meeting as a separate item on the agenda, to be applied for a maximum period of three fiscal years

However, proposals for new director remuneration policies must be submitted to the annual general meeting prior to the end of the last fiscal year of the previous policy's application, and the general meeting may determine that the new policy shall apply from the date of approval and during the following three fiscal years

"the proposed compensation policy for the Board of Directors will be justified and must be accompanied by a specific report from the Appointments and Remuneration Committee."

as well as individual remuneration and the other terms and conditions of the Executive Board Directors' contracts, ensuring their observance."