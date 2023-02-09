Mapfre S A : Report of the Board of Directors on the proposed authorised capital delegation

BOARD OF DIRECTORS' REPORT ON THE PROPOSED DELEGATION TO THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF THE POWER TO INCREASE THE SHARE CAPITAL IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE PROVISIONS OF ARTICLES 297.1.B) AND 506 OF THE RECAST TEXT OF THE COMPANIES ACT

BACKGROUND AND JUSTIFICATION FOR THE PROPOSAL

The delegation granted on March 9, 2018, by the Annual General Meeting to the Board of Directors to resolve on capital increases, which has not been used, will expire on March 9, 2023.

It is considered appropriate for the Annual General Meeting to renew this authorization up to the legal limit established in Article 297.1 b) of the Recast Text of the Companies Act with regard to both term and amount. That is, for five years from the date of the resolution and up to half of the current share capital, which amounts to 307,955,327.30 euros. Therefore, should this proposal be approved, the Board will be authorized to carry out capital increases for a combined limit of 153,977,663.65 euros.

In the Board of Directors' view, so that listed companies may act with the speed and agility required by financial markets, it is important for their governing bodies to have the most appropriate instruments at all times to respond to the needs that arise according to market circumstances. These needs may include providing the Company with new resources, which will normally be implemented through new capital contributions. In general, it is not possible to anticipate what the Company's capital needs will be, and these possibilities increase its maneuvering room.

The proposal provides, in the terms of Article 297.1 b) of the Recast Text of the Companies Act, that the new shares that, where applicable, are issued under the authorization shall be paid up through monetary contributions. Furthermore, it expressly provides for the possibility of incomplete subscription under the provisions of Article 311 of the same Act.

With the proposed delegation to the Board of Directors, in accordance with the provisions of Article 506 of the Recast Text of the Companies Act, the Board of Directors would be granted the power to exclude, in whole or in part, preemptive subscription rights in capital increases that represent, individually or in aggregate, up to a maximum of 61,591,065.46 euros, equivalent to 20% of the current share capital.

The Board of Directors considers that the power to exclude preemptive subscription rights, complementing the power to increase the share capital by issuing new shares with monetary contributions, is justified by the aforementioned reasons.

In accordance with the provisions of Article 506 of the Recast Text of the Companies Act, in the event that the Board of Directors avails itself of the power to exclude preemptive subscription rights in relation to a specific capital increase that may be resolved under the authorization granted by the Annual General Meeting, it shall (i) issue a report detailing the reasons for the company's interest justifying the measure, which shall be made available to shareholders and presented to the first Annual General Meeting held after the extension resolution; and (ii) when provided for by the law or otherwise

