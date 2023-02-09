Mapfre S A : Report on related party transactions 2022

AUDIT AND COMPLIANCE COMMITTEE'S REPORT ON RELATED-PARTY

TRANSACTIONS IN FISCAL YEAR 2022

Article 21 of the Regulations of the Board of Directors of MAPFRE establishes and regulates, under the legislation in force, the procedure applicable to related- party transactions, understood to be those carried out by MAPFRE S.A. (the "Company") and shareholders holding 10% or more of the voting rights or represented on the company's Board of Directors, or any other parties who ought to be considered related parties (due to their ability to influence financial and operating policies through control, joint control, or significant influence, or due to their status as key management personnel) in accordance with International Accounting Standards.

However, the following are not considered to be related-party transactions: (i) transactions carried out between the Company and its wholly-owned subsidiaries, directly or indirectly; (ii) the Board of Directors' approval of the terms and conditions of a contract to be signed between the Company and any Director who will perform executive functions; and (iii) transactions carried out by the Company with its subsidiaries or affiliates, provided that no party related to the Company has interests in said subsidiaries or affiliates.

The power to approve related-party transactions whose amount or value is greater than or equal to 10% of the total asset items on the most recent annual balance sheet approved by the Company corresponds to the Annual General Meeting, at the Board of Directors' proposal. The power to approve other related- party transactions corresponds to the Board of Directors. Approval by the Annual General Meeting or by the Board of Directors of a related-party transaction shall be subject to a prior report from the Audit and Compliance Committee.

Additionally, it is foreseen that the Board of Directors may delegate the approval, without a prior report from the Audit and Compliance Committee, of the following related-party transactions: