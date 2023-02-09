Advanced search
Mapfre S A : Report on the External Auditor´s Independence 2022

02/09/2023
REPORT OF THE AUDIT AND COMPLIANCE COMMITTEE

ON THE INDEPENDENCE OF THE AUDITOR

1. Introduction

The consolidated Text for the Companies Act details in article 529 n, section 14, the minimum functions to be undertaken by the Audit Committee. These include the issue on an annual basis, prior to the publication of the accounts auditing report, of a report expressing an opinion on whether or not the independence of the accounts auditors and auditing companies is compromised.

This article also establishes that the Audit Committee should receive annual written confirmation from the external auditors of their independence in their relations with the company or companies directly or indirectly involved, as well as detailed and individualized information concerning the additional services of any type rendered and the corresponding professional fees received from these companies by the external auditor, or by the people or companies linked to them in accordance with the provisions of the accounts auditing legislation currently in force.

Furthermore, the MAPFRE Board of Directors Regulations, article 10.f, also refers to the issue of the said report as a basic function of the Audit and Compliance Committee.

In compliance with the provisions established in the above mentioned regulations, and in accordance with its responsibilities, the Audit and Compliance Committee agreed to issue this report in the meeting held on February 7, 2023:



shall prevail.

2. Circumstances for incompatibility with regard to the independence of External Auditors

Article 16 of Law 22/2015, of 20 July, on Accounts Auditing, details those circumstances under which it will be considered that the accounts auditor does not enjoy sufficient independence in the exercise of his or her functions with regard to a business or a company.

In addition to alleged incompatibility under the provisions of other laws, if the above mentioned circumstances were to concur in KPMG with regard to MAPFRE, this would indicate that they did not enjoy sufficient independence, details as follows:

Article 16 of Law 22/2015, of 20 July, on Accounts Auditing

Concurrence in

MAPFRE of

Circumstances which may not concur in the accounts

this

auditor signing the audit report

circumstance

POINT A.1) The condition of member of the administrative body, manager or agent

who has power of attorney within the audited company or who is employed by

the audited company. This circumstance also concurs in those responsible in the

NO

economic-finance area or those performing supervisory or internal control

functions within the audited company, whatever their relationship with that

company may be.

POINT A.2) To have a significant direct interest in the audited company resulting

from a contract or ownership of an asset or entitlement to a right. In any case,

this interest will be understood to exist where there is possession of financial

instruments in the audited company or any company linked to the latter, in which

NO

case where these are deemed to be significant for both parties. With regard to

the provisions of this section, an exception is made for interests arising indirectly

through diversified collective investment institutions.

POINT A.3) To undertake any kind of operation relating to financial instruments

issued, guaranteed or supported in any other way by the audited company.

With regard to the provisions of this section, an exception is made for financial

NO

instruments possessed indirectly through diversified collective investment

institutions.

POINT A.4) To request or accept gifts or favors from the audited company, unless

NO

the value is insignificant or trivial.

POINT B.1) The provision of accountancy services to the audited company or the

NO

preparation of accounts records or financial statements.

POINT B.2) The provision of valuation services to the audited company, except

where the following requirements are met:

i. That they have no direct effect or have a relatively insignificant effect,

NO

separately or together, on the financial statements audited;

ii. That the estimation of the effect on the financial statements audited should be

documented.



shall prevail.

Article 16 of Law 22/2015, of 20 July, on Accounts Auditing

Concurrence in

MAPFRE of

Circumstances which may not concur in the accounts

this

auditor signing the audit report

circumstance

POINT B.3 The provision of internal audit services to the company audited, unless

the management body for the company audited is responsible for the global

NO

internal audit system, for establishing the scope, risk and frequency of internal

audit procedures, for the consideration and execution of the results and

recommendations provided by the internal audit.

POINT B.4) The provision of legal services simultaneously for the company

audited, unless these services are provided by different legal entities and with

different boards of directors, and without them being able to refer to the

NO

settlement of disputes over issues which could have a significant effect,

measured in terms of relative importance, on the financial statements

corresponding to the period or financial year audited.

POINT B.5) The provision of design services to the company audited and the

implementation of internal control or risk management procedures relating to the

preparation or control of finance information, or the design or application of the

computerized systems for finance information used for generating data included

in the financial statements of the audited company, unless the latter accepts

NO

responsibility for the global internal control system or the service is provided

following the specifications established by the said company, who should also

accept responsibility for the design, execution, evaluation and functioning of the

system.

3. Opinion on the independence

There are no circumstances which lead to the consideration that the accounts auditor, KPMG, does not enjoy sufficient independence for undertaking its functions in the MAPFRE Group.

All services entrusted to the MAPFRE Group external auditor are approved by the MAPFRE S.A. Audit and Compliance Committee. Both the Audit and Compliance Committee and the MAPFRE S.A. Board of Directors receive detailed quarterly information justifying any services provided by the external auditor other than those of Accounts Auditing and the corresponding fees, as well as the development of the same compared with the previous year.

MAPFRE has always had satisfactory percentages (i) of fees for the provision of services other than Accounts Auditing over the account auditor's total revenue; and (ii) of MAPFRE´S total fees paid to the audit firm over the total revenue of the latter, percentage which according to the Regulations for MAPFRE S.A. Board of Directors should not exceed 5 percent.

In view of the above and having analyzed the suitability of the additional services and of those other than audit provided by the external auditor, the



shall prevail.

written confirmation of KPMG with regard to its independence and having no evidence to doubt the same, the MAPFRE S.A. Audit and Compliance Committee agreed, to express a favorable opinion with regard to the independence of the auditor KPMG.

Madrid, February 7, 2023

Committee Secretary

Ángel L. Dávila Bermejo



shall prevail.

Disclaimer

Mapfre SA published this content on 09 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2023
