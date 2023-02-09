Mapfre S A : Report on the External Auditor´s Independence 2022

REPORT OF THE AUDIT AND COMPLIANCE COMMITTEE

ON THE INDEPENDENCE OF THE AUDITOR

1. Introduction

The consolidated Text for the Companies Act details in article 529 n, section 14, the minimum functions to be undertaken by the Audit Committee. These include the issue on an annual basis, prior to the publication of the accounts auditing report, of a report expressing an opinion on whether or not the independence of the accounts auditors and auditing companies is compromised.

This article also establishes that the Audit Committee should receive annual written confirmation from the external auditors of their independence in their relations with the company or companies directly or indirectly involved, as well as detailed and individualized information concerning the additional services of any type rendered and the corresponding professional fees received from these companies by the external auditor, or by the people or companies linked to them in accordance with the provisions of the accounts auditing legislation currently in force.

Furthermore, the MAPFRE Board of Directors Regulations, article 10.f, also refers to the issue of the said report as a basic function of the Audit and Compliance Committee.

In compliance with the provisions established in the above mentioned regulations, and in accordance with its responsibilities, the Audit and Compliance Committee agreed to issue this report in the meeting held on February 7, 2023:

The English version is a translation of the original in Spanish for information purposes only. In case of discrepancy, the Spanish version

shall prevail.