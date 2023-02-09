Mapfre S A : Report on the operation of the Appointments and Remuneration Committee 2022

REPORT OF THE APPOINTMENTS AND REMUNERATION COMMITTEE IN REVIEW OF THE STRUCTURE AND OPERATION OF THE COMPANY FOR

THE 2022 FINANCIAL YEAR

The Appointments and Remuneration Committee is the delegate body of the Board of Directors of MAPFRE S.A. (hereinafter the "Company") for undertaking the functions of appointment, dismissal and reelection of Board Directors and Senior Managers of MAPFRE S.A. and its Group, and for establishing their remuneration.

Its governing regulations are contained in Article 23 of the Bylaws and in Article 11 of the Regulations for the Board of Directors.

1. Composition

The Appointments and Remuneration Committee should consist of a minimum of three and a maximum of five Board Directors, all non-executive and at least two of whom should be Independent Board Directors. The Chairman should be an Independent Board Director and the Secretary is the Secretary of the Board of Directors.

As on December 31, 2022, the Appointments and Remuneration Committee included the following Board Directors:

Name Position Category Ms. Catalina Miñarro Brugarolas Chairwoman Independent Ms. Rosa María García García Member Independent Ms. María Amparo Jiménez Member Independent Urgal Mr. Antonio Miguel-Romero de Member Nominee Olano Mr. Alfonso Rebuelta Badías1 Member Nominee

On January 12, 2023, Mr. Rebuelta Badías stepped down as a member of the Committee upon reaching the maximum age stipulated in the Company's Bylaws.

