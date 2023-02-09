Mapfre S A : Report on the operation of the Appointments and Remuneration Committee 2022
APPOINTMENTS AND REMUNERATION COMMITTEE'S REPORT REGARDING ITS
COMPOSITION AND FUNCTIONING IN FISCAL YEAR 2022
REPORT OF THE APPOINTMENTS AND REMUNERATION COMMITTEE IN REVIEW OF THE STRUCTURE AND OPERATION OF THE COMPANY FOR
THE 2022 FINANCIAL YEAR
The Appointments and Remuneration Committee is the delegate body of the Board of Directors of MAPFRE S.A. (hereinafter the "Company") for undertaking the functions of appointment, dismissal and reelection of Board Directors and Senior Managers of MAPFRE S.A. and its Group, and for establishing their remuneration.
Its governing regulations are contained in Article 23 of the Bylaws and in Article 11 of the Regulations for the Board of Directors.
1. Composition
The Appointments and Remuneration Committee should consist of a minimum of three and a maximum of five Board Directors, all non-executive and at least two of whom should be Independent Board Directors. The Chairman should be an Independent Board Director and the Secretary is the Secretary of the Board of Directors.
As on December 31, 2022, the Appointments and Remuneration Committee included the following Board Directors:
Name
Position
Category
Ms. Catalina Miñarro Brugarolas
Chairwoman
Independent
Ms. Rosa María García García
Member
Independent
Ms. María Amparo Jiménez
Member
Independent
Urgal
Mr. Antonio Miguel-Romero de
Member
Nominee
Olano
Mr. Alfonso Rebuelta Badías1
Member
Nominee
On January 12, 2023, Mr. Rebuelta Badías stepped down as a member of the Committee upon reaching the maximum age stipulated in the Company's Bylaws.
2. Duties
The Appointments and Remuneration Committee has the following duties in accordance with Article 11 of the Regulations for the Board of Directors:
To evaluate the balance of skills, knowledge, and experience required on the Board of Directors, defining the functions and responsibilities required of the candidates to fill each vacancy accordingly, and decide the time and effort necessary for them to perform their functions properly.
To establish a representation objective for the less-represented gender on the Board of Directors and create orientations regarding how to reach said objective.
To submit to the Board of Directors any proposals for the appointment of Independent Board Directors so that they may be designated by co-opting or so that they may be subject to the decision of the Annual General Meeting, as well as proposals for reappointment or dismissal, and to report on cases related to proposals that affect the remaining Board Directors.
To notify proposals for the appointment and dismissal of Senior Managers and their basic contractual conditions.
To examine and organize the succession of the Chairman of the Board of Directors and, where appropriate, make the corresponding proposals to the Board so that said succession occurs in an orderly and well-planned manner.
To propose to the Board of Directors the remuneration policy for Board Directors and general managers or anyone who performs senior management duties under the direct control of the Board, the Steering Committee, or the Managing Directors, as well as the individual remuneration and other conditions of the contracts of Executive Directors, ensuring their enforcement.
To propose to the Board of Directors the candidates for appointment as FUNDACIÓN MAPFRE Trustees whose appointment is the responsibility of the Company.
To authorize the appointment of External Directors in the other Group companies.
3. Functioning
As laid down in the Regulations for the Board of Directors, the Appointments and Remuneration Committee meets whenever necessary in order to appropriately perform its functions and, to this end, the Senior Manager supervising the Human Resources Division will be in attendance.
During fiscal year 2022, the Committee met three times2, whereby the main topics addressed were as follows:
Appointment and reelection of directors:
In compliance with the current Board Director Appointment Policy, the Appointments and Remuneration Committee completed the nomination processes and made proposals to the Board of Directors to reelect two Independent Board Directors and to appoint one Independent Board Director, and it reported to the Board of Directors with regard to the proposal to reelect one Executive Board Director.
To this effect, the Appointments and Remuneration Committee contributed toward analyzing the needs of both the Company and the Group and to assessing prestige and suitability, avoiding at all times any implicit bias that may imply discrimination, especially with regard to the selection of candidates of one gender or the other.
In each case, the Committee assessed the personal and professional qualities of the candidates and took into account the need for a diverse set of profiles on the Board to enable suitable balance and diversity in terms of training, experience, age, gender and nationality.
Furthermore, and in accordance with the provisions established in current legislation, the Appointments and Remuneration Committee analyzed the suitability of the members of the Board of Directors to be a part of said body, assessing the existence of circumstances that may affect their personal and professional prestige.
Besides the aforementioned meetings, the Appointments and Remuneration Committee adopted resolutions through written procedure, without a meeting.
The Committee has also reported favorably on the proposals for appointments and dismissals of external directors of MAPFRE Group companies.
Assessment of the Chairman of the Board and CEO
The Appointments and Remuneration Committee assessed the CEO and Chairman of the MAPFRE S.A. Board of Directors.
The Appointments and Remuneration Committee, following the appropriate analysis, deemed the conduct of the CEO and Chairman of the MAPFRE S.A. Board of Directors to be very satisfactory, both in said capacity and in the capacity of the Group's most senior management representative, in all aspects: dedication to the role, fulfillment of the institutional principles established in the rules of good governance; performance of the functions of providing high institutional representation of the company and direction of the activities of its Board of Directors and delegate bodies, inherent to the position of Chairman and CEO; and performance of the executive C-Suite of the Group's activities.
Compensation Policy for Board Directors 2022-2024
The Appointments and Remuneration Committee issued a favorable report on the Compensation Policy for Board Directors 2022-2024, for its submission by the Board of Directors to the Annual General Meeting, which was approved at the meeting held on March 11, 2022.
Short-termvariable remuneration
The Appointments and Remuneration Committee issued a favorable report on the proposed establishment of an additional component in short-term variable remuneration for Executive Board Directors and members of senior management for fiscal year 2022, linked to two independent objectives: (i) Global Auto Combined Ratio and (ii) growth percentages in earned premiums and change in charged expenses (excluding Life savings).
Medium- and Long-Term Incentive Plan
The Appointments and Remuneration Committee issued a favorable report on the proposed Medium- and Long-Term Incentive Plan of an extraordinary, non-vested and multi-year nature, consisting of three
