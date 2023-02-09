Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Spain
  4. Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles
  5. Mapfre S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MAP   ES0124244E34

MAPFRE S.A.

(MAP)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  04:10:10 2023-02-09 am EST
1.861 EUR   +1.03%
03:56aMapfre S A : (02.2023) Financial information 4Q 2022
PU
03:56aMapfre S A : (02.2023) Press release 4Q 2022 results
PU
03:56aMapfre S A : (02.2023) Second half financial information 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Mapfre S A : Report on the operation of the Appointments and Remuneration Committee 2022

02/09/2023 | 03:44am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

APPOINTMENTS AND REMUNERATION COMMITTEE'S REPORT REGARDING ITS

COMPOSITION AND FUNCTIONING IN FISCAL YEAR 2022

REPORT OF THE APPOINTMENTS AND REMUNERATION COMMITTEE IN REVIEW OF THE STRUCTURE AND OPERATION OF THE COMPANY FOR

THE 2022 FINANCIAL YEAR

The Appointments and Remuneration Committee is the delegate body of the Board of Directors of MAPFRE S.A. (hereinafter the "Company") for undertaking the functions of appointment, dismissal and reelection of Board Directors and Senior Managers of MAPFRE S.A. and its Group, and for establishing their remuneration.

Its governing regulations are contained in Article 23 of the Bylaws and in Article 11 of the Regulations for the Board of Directors.

1. Composition

The Appointments and Remuneration Committee should consist of a minimum of three and a maximum of five Board Directors, all non-executive and at least two of whom should be Independent Board Directors. The Chairman should be an Independent Board Director and the Secretary is the Secretary of the Board of Directors.

As on December 31, 2022, the Appointments and Remuneration Committee included the following Board Directors:

Name

Position

Category

Ms. Catalina Miñarro Brugarolas

Chairwoman

Independent

Ms. Rosa María García García

Member

Independent

Ms. María Amparo Jiménez

Member

Independent

Urgal

Mr. Antonio Miguel-Romero de

Member

Nominee

Olano

Mr. Alfonso Rebuelta Badías1

Member

Nominee

  • On January 12, 2023, Mr. Rebuelta Badías stepped down as a member of the Committee upon reaching the maximum age stipulated in the Company's Bylaws.

2

The English version is a translation of the original in Spanish for information purposes only. In case of discrepancy, the Spanish version shall prevail.

2. Duties

The Appointments and Remuneration Committee has the following duties in accordance with Article 11 of the Regulations for the Board of Directors:

  1. To evaluate the balance of skills, knowledge, and experience required on the Board of Directors, defining the functions and responsibilities required of the candidates to fill each vacancy accordingly, and decide the time and effort necessary for them to perform their functions properly.
  2. To establish a representation objective for the less-represented gender on the Board of Directors and create orientations regarding how to reach said objective.
  3. To submit to the Board of Directors any proposals for the appointment of Independent Board Directors so that they may be designated by co-opting or so that they may be subject to the decision of the Annual General Meeting, as well as proposals for reappointment or dismissal, and to report on cases related to proposals that affect the remaining Board Directors.
  4. To notify proposals for the appointment and dismissal of Senior Managers and their basic contractual conditions.
  5. To examine and organize the succession of the Chairman of the Board of Directors and, where appropriate, make the corresponding proposals to the Board so that said succession occurs in an orderly and well-planned manner.
  6. To propose to the Board of Directors the remuneration policy for Board Directors and general managers or anyone who performs senior management duties under the direct control of the Board, the Steering Committee, or the Managing Directors, as well as the individual remuneration and other conditions of the contracts of Executive Directors, ensuring their enforcement.
  7. To propose to the Board of Directors the candidates for appointment as FUNDACIÓN MAPFRE Trustees whose appointment is the responsibility of the Company.
  8. To authorize the appointment of External Directors in the other Group companies.

3

The English version is a translation of the original in Spanish for information purposes only. In case of discrepancy, the Spanish version shall prevail.

3. Functioning

As laid down in the Regulations for the Board of Directors, the Appointments and Remuneration Committee meets whenever necessary in order to appropriately perform its functions and, to this end, the Senior Manager supervising the Human Resources Division will be in attendance.

During fiscal year 2022, the Committee met three times2, whereby the main topics addressed were as follows:

  • Appointment and reelection of directors:
    In compliance with the current Board Director Appointment Policy, the Appointments and Remuneration Committee completed the nomination processes and made proposals to the Board of Directors to reelect two Independent Board Directors and to appoint one Independent Board Director, and it reported to the Board of Directors with regard to the proposal to reelect one Executive Board Director.
    To this effect, the Appointments and Remuneration Committee contributed toward analyzing the needs of both the Company and the Group and to assessing prestige and suitability, avoiding at all times any implicit bias that may imply discrimination, especially with regard to the selection of candidates of one gender or the other.
    In each case, the Committee assessed the personal and professional qualities of the candidates and took into account the need for a diverse set of profiles on the Board to enable suitable balance and diversity in terms of training, experience, age, gender and nationality.
    Furthermore, and in accordance with the provisions established in current legislation, the Appointments and Remuneration Committee analyzed the suitability of the members of the Board of Directors to be a part of said body, assessing the existence of circumstances that may affect their personal and professional prestige.
  • Besides the aforementioned meetings, the Appointments and Remuneration Committee adopted resolutions through written procedure, without a meeting.

4

The English version is a translation of the original in Spanish for information purposes only. In case of discrepancy, the Spanish version shall prevail.

The Committee has also reported favorably on the proposals for appointments and dismissals of external directors of MAPFRE Group companies.

  • Assessment of the Chairman of the Board and CEO
    The Appointments and Remuneration Committee assessed the CEO and Chairman of the MAPFRE S.A. Board of Directors.
    The Appointments and Remuneration Committee, following the appropriate analysis, deemed the conduct of the CEO and Chairman of the MAPFRE S.A. Board of Directors to be very satisfactory, both in said capacity and in the capacity of the Group's most senior management representative, in all aspects: dedication to the role, fulfillment of the institutional principles established in the rules of good governance; performance of the functions of providing high institutional representation of the company and direction of the activities of its Board of Directors and delegate bodies, inherent to the position of Chairman and CEO; and performance of the executive C-Suite of the Group's activities.
  • Compensation Policy for Board Directors 2022-2024
    The Appointments and Remuneration Committee issued a favorable report on the Compensation Policy for Board Directors 2022-2024, for its submission by the Board of Directors to the Annual General Meeting, which was approved at the meeting held on March 11, 2022.
  • Short-termvariable remuneration
    The Appointments and Remuneration Committee issued a favorable report on the proposed establishment of an additional component in short-term variable remuneration for Executive Board Directors and members of senior management for fiscal year 2022, linked to two independent objectives: (i) Global Auto Combined Ratio and (ii) growth percentages in earned premiums and change in charged expenses (excluding Life savings).
  • Medium- and Long-Term Incentive Plan

The Appointments and Remuneration Committee issued a favorable report on the proposed Medium- and Long-Term Incentive Plan of an extraordinary, non-vested and multi-year nature, consisting of three

5

The English version is a translation of the original in Spanish for information purposes only. In case of discrepancy, the Spanish version shall prevail.

Para continuar a leer este documento, haga clic aquí para la versión original.

Disclaimer

Mapfre SA published this content on 09 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 February 2023 08:43:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about MAPFRE S.A.
03:56aMapfre S A : (02.2023) Financial information 4Q 2022
PU
03:56aMapfre S A : (02.2023) Press release 4Q 2022 results
PU
03:56aMapfre S A : (02.2023) Second half financial information 2022
PU
03:56aMapfre S A : (02.2023) Press presentation 2022 results
PU
03:56aMapfre S A : (02.2023) Calling of the Annual General Meeting
PU
03:56aMapfre S A : (02.2023) Resolutions proposed to the AGM
PU
03:56aMapfre S A : (02.2023) Annual Report on Remuneration to Directors 2022
PU
03:44aMapfre S A : Report of the Board of Directors on the proposed authorised capital delegatio..
PU
03:44aMapfre S A : Report of the Board of Directors on the proposed delegation for the issuance ..
PU
03:44aMapfre S A : Report of the Appointments and Remuneration Committee on the Directors' Compe..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MAPFRE S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 25 114 M 26 943 M 26 943 M
Net income 2022 627 M 672 M 672 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 8,88x
Yield 2022 7,78%
Capitalization 5 631 M 6 042 M 6 042 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,22x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,21x
Nbr of Employees 30 941
Free-Float 29,3%
Chart MAPFRE S.A.
Duration : Period :
Mapfre S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MAPFRE S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 1,84 €
Average target price 2,14 €
Spread / Average Target 16,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Antonio Huertas Mejías Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Fernando Mata Verdejo Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Vanessa Escrivá García Deputy GM-Information Technology & Processes Area
José Antonio Arias Bermúdez Group Chief Operating & Innovation Officer
José Luis Jiménez Guajardo-Fajardo Group Chief Investment Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MAPFRE S.A.1.77%6 042
ALLIANZ SE9.88%95 167
CHUBB LIMITED-2.47%89 283
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES5.03%85 833
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP LTD0.61%71 644
BAJAJ FINSERV LTD.-11.56%26 368