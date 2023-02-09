Mapfre S A : Report on the operation of the Audit and Compliance Committee 2022
02/09/2023 | 03:44am EST
AUDIT AND COMPLIANCE COMMITTEE'S REPORT REGARDING ITS COMPOSITION
AND FUNCTIONING IN FISCAL YEAR 2022
AUDIT AND COMPLIANCE COMMITTEE'S REPORT TO THE MAPFRE S.A. BOARD OF DIRECTORS REGARDING ITS COMPOSITION AND FUNCTIONING IN FISCAL YEAR 2022
The Audit and Compliance Committee is the delegate body of the Board of Directors of MAPFRE S.A. (hereinafter, the "Company") for the undertaking, among other things, of supervisory functions relating to the integrity of financial information and the effectiveness of internal control, internal audit and risk management.
Its governing regulations are contained in Article 22 of the Bylaws and in Article 10 of the Regulations for the Board of Directors.
Likewise, the Company's Audit and Compliance Committee is the body in charge of carrying out the duties envisaged in section 2 of this report, in all matters applicable to unlisted companies, in relation to MAPFRE Group companies that have the status of public interest entities and whose boards of directors have delegated the exercise of such duties to it.
1. Composition
The Audit and Compliance Committee must consist of at least three but not more than five Board Directors, all of whom shall be non-executive, and at least the majority of whom must be Independent Board Directors, and one of whom will be appointed in view of their knowledge and experience in matters of accounting, auditing or both. Its Chairman should be an Independent Board Director, who must be substituted in this role every four years and who may only be eligible for reelection to the role one year after leaving said role. Its Secretary will be the Secretary of the Board of Directors.
As of December 31, 2022, the Audit and Compliance Committee was composed of the following Board Directors:
Name
Position
Category
Ms. Ana Isabel Fernández Álvarez
Chairwoman
Independent
Mr. Antonio Gómez Ciria
Member
Independent
Mr. Antonio Miguel-Romero de Olano
Member
Nominee
Ms. María del Pilar Perales
Member
Independent
Viscasillas
2. Duties
The Audit and Compliance Committee has the following duties in accordance with Article 10 of the Regulations for the Board of Directors:
To inform the Annual General Meeting of matters that are the responsibility of the Committee and, in particular, regarding the results of the audit, explaining how said audit has contributed to the integrity of the financial and non-financial information and role that the Committee has played in that process.
To supervise the efficiency of the Company's internal control, internal audit, and financial and non-financial risk control and management systems, as well as to discuss with the External Auditor any significant weaknesses in the internal control system detected when carrying out audits, but without compromising the External Auditor's independence. For these purposes, recommendations or proposals may be presented to the Board of Directors, where applicable, together with the corresponding term for the monitoring thereof.
To supervise the process for drawing up and presenting the mandatory financial and non-financial information, and to present recommendations or proposals to the Board of Directors with a view to safeguarding its integrity.
To submit to the Board of Directors any proposals for the selection, appointment, reappointment, and substitution of the External Auditor, being accountable both for the selection process, as contemplated in the corresponding legislation currently in force, and for the conditions of its hiring, and regularly to gather information relating to the audit plan and its execution from the External Auditor, while preserving its independence in performing its functions.
To establish appropriate relationships with the External Auditor in order to receive information concerning any issues that may jeopardize its independence, so that they may be examined by the Committee, and any other issues relating to the accounts auditing process, and where appropriate, authorizations for services other than those prohibited under the terms contemplated in the corresponding legislation currently in force for auditing accounts, on independent status, as well as other communications envisaged in account audit legislation and auditing standards. In any case, they must receive annual written confirmation from the External Auditor of their independence from the company or companies directly or indirectly
linked to it, as well as the detailed and individualized information concerning the additional services of any type rendered and those professional fees received corresponding to these companies by said External Auditor, or by the people or companies linked to them in accordance with the provisions of the accounts auditing legislation in force.
To issue a yearly report, prior to the publication of the accounts audit report, expressing an opinion concerning whether the independence of the External Auditor has been compromised. This report, in any case, must contain the reasoned evaluation of the provision of each and every one of the additional services to which the above letter makes reference, individually considered and jointly, apart from those concerning legal audits and in relation to the independent status or with the regulatory statutes for account auditing activity.
To ensure that, as far as possible, the External Auditor of the Group takes responsibility for auditing all the companies belonging to it.
To ensure the independence and efficacy of the Internal Audit function; propose the selection, appointment, reelection and removal of its most senior management, as well as its annual budget, and the annual internal audit work plan; to receive regular information on its activities; and check that the C-Suite takes the conclusions and recommendations of its reports into account.
To report on the related-party transactions that must be approved by the Annual General Meeting or the Board of Directors and supervise the internal procedure established by the Company for those whose approval has been delegated, where appropriate, by the Board of Directors.
To inform the Board of Directors in advance on all matters provided in the law, the Corporate Bylaws and the Regulations of the Board of Directors, and particularly regarding:
The financial and non-financial information that the Company must periodically make public.
The creation or acquisition of shareholdings in companies with a special purpose or companies that are registered in countries or territories considered to be tax havens.
To establish and supervise a mechanism that allows employees and other people related to the company, such as board directors, shareholders, providers, contractors, or subcontractors, to communicate potentially significant wrongdoing, including financial and accounting wrongdoing, and those of any other nature, that they observe within the company itself or within its Group. This mechanism must guarantee confidentiality and, in any case, envision situations where communications can be made anonymously, respecting the rights of the whistleblower and the accused party.
To ensure in general that the internal control policies and systems established are effectively implemented in practice.
To verify the application of the established good governance regulations at all times.
To monitor compliance with internal and external regulations, especially with internal codes of conduct, standards and procedures for the prevention of money laundering and financing terrorism, as well as to make proposals for their improvement.
To supervise the adoption of actions and measures that are the result of reports or actions for inspection of administrative authorities for supervision and control.
3. Functioning
As laid down in the Board of Directors' Regulations, the Audit and Compliance Committee usually meets on a quarterly basis, as well as holding any other ordinary or extraordinary meetings whenever required, attended by the Group Chief Internal Audit Officer.
During the 2022 financial year, the Committee met eleven times, whereby the main topics addressed were as follows:
Information for the Annual General Meeting:
The Chairwoman of the Audit and Compliance Committee, and the other members of the Committee, attended the Annual General Meeting held on March 11, 2022. The shareholders did not raise questions on matters within their responsibility.
