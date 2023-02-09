Mapfre S A : Report on the operation of the Audit and Compliance Committee 2022

AUDIT AND COMPLIANCE COMMITTEE'S REPORT TO THE MAPFRE S.A. BOARD OF DIRECTORS REGARDING ITS COMPOSITION AND FUNCTIONING IN FISCAL YEAR 2022

The Audit and Compliance Committee is the delegate body of the Board of Directors of MAPFRE S.A. (hereinafter, the "Company") for the undertaking, among other things, of supervisory functions relating to the integrity of financial information and the effectiveness of internal control, internal audit and risk management.

Its governing regulations are contained in Article 22 of the Bylaws and in Article 10 of the Regulations for the Board of Directors.

Likewise, the Company's Audit and Compliance Committee is the body in charge of carrying out the duties envisaged in section 2 of this report, in all matters applicable to unlisted companies, in relation to MAPFRE Group companies that have the status of public interest entities and whose boards of directors have delegated the exercise of such duties to it.

1. Composition

The Audit and Compliance Committee must consist of at least three but not more than five Board Directors, all of whom shall be non-executive, and at least the majority of whom must be Independent Board Directors, and one of whom will be appointed in view of their knowledge and experience in matters of accounting, auditing or both. Its Chairman should be an Independent Board Director, who must be substituted in this role every four years and who may only be eligible for reelection to the role one year after leaving said role. Its Secretary will be the Secretary of the Board of Directors.

As of December 31, 2022, the Audit and Compliance Committee was composed of the following Board Directors: