Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Spain
  4. Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles
  5. Mapfre S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MAP   ES0124244E34

MAPFRE S.A.

(MAP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Mapfre S A : Safe-driving discounts for MAPFRE USA customers in Massachusetts

10/01/2021 | 05:22am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Safe-driving discounts for MAPFRE USA customers in Massachusetts
0.0
00

MAPFRE USA's MotionSmart UBI product can lead to increased safety behind the wheel, resulting in discounts on insurance. MotionSmart was developed in collaboration with Cambridge Mobile Telematics (CMT) for new MAPFRE policyholders in Massachusetts.

Alliance with CMT

Jaime Tamayo, CEO of MAPFRE USA, commented, "Safer driving implies fewer accidents. We are delighted to partner with CMT, the world's leading provider of mobile telematics and analytics, to encourage responsible driving while rewarding customers who demonstrate their commitment to road safety."

"Distractions caused by cell phone use affect drivers' perception and response time, leading to more hard braking and more severe hits," explains William Powers, co-founder and CEO of CMT. "We are proud to work together with MAPFRE to reward those who reduce risk at the wheel."

Reduce accident risks

In an interview published by Agency Checklists, MAPFRE USA's Senior Vice President of Business Development for the Northeast Region, Keith Jensen, noted increased customer interest in premium-lowering programs that are based on individual driving behavior.

According to a CMT study, 74% of consumers would purchase an insurance product that takes their driving habits into account. MotionSmart is an opportunity for new MAPFRE customers in Massachusetts to use a smartphone application that rewards them for driving safely.

Studies show that the use of UBI products helps reduce

Discounts on auto insurance

New policyholders who register for MotionSmart also receive an immediate value in the form of a discount on their auto policy, if all covered drivers register with the app, and as long as they make at least one trip within 30 days of enrollment.

In addition, they can receive up to 20% savings on auto insurance renewal, depending on how safely they drive. They also receive personalized coaching in a gamification format that encourages their participation.

MAPFRE USA's stringent privacy policy and robust security measures protect customers' data and privacy, which is a critical component of the company's commitment to provide excellent service and exemplary products.

Redacción MAPFRE2021-10-01T09:03:30+00:001 October 2021|Categories: Corporate News|
Comparte Está Noticia
Latest Tweets

Disclaimer

Mapfre SA published this content on 01 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2021 09:21:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about MAPFRE S.A.
05:22aMAPFRE S A : Safe-driving discounts for MAPFRE USA customers in Massachusetts
PU
09/21MAPFRE S A : (09.2021) Increase in shareholding in MAPFRE PERU VIDA
PU
09/21MAPFRE S A : is the Insurance Company with the Best Reputation in Mexico for the Fifth Yea..
PU
09/20MAPFRE S A : “There is still a very large number of uninsured Nat-cat events”,..
PU
09/16MAPFRE S A : (09.2021) Information on the Solvency ratio
PU
09/16MAPFRE S A : solvency ratio stands at 194.5 percent at the close of the second quarter of ..
PU
09/15MAPFRE S A : ‘The voice of insurance' podcast with Javier San Basilio, CUO at MAPFRE..
PU
09/13JAIME TAMAYO, CEO OF NORTH AMERICA : “The future of the American insurance market is..
PU
09/01Allclear Insurance Services Limited acquired Insure & Go Insurance Services Limited fro..
CI
08/30MAPFRE S A : Insurance and AAA Washington Form Jointly Owned Insurance Company to Serve Cu..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 21 494 M 24 888 M 24 888 M
Net income 2021 790 M 915 M 915 M
Net Debt 2021 107 M 124 M 124 M
P/E ratio 2021 7,35x
Yield 2021 7,50%
Capitalization 5 748 M 6 662 M 6 656 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,27x
EV / Sales 2022 0,28x
Nbr of Employees 33 157
Free-Float 29,1%
Chart MAPFRE S.A.
Duration : Period :
Mapfre S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MAPFRE S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 1,89 €
Average target price 1,96 €
Spread / Average Target 4,22%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Antonio Huertas Mejías Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Fernando Mata Verdejo Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Vanessa Escrivá García Deputy GM-Information Technology & Processes Area
José Antonio Arias Bermúdez Group Chief Operating & Innovation Officer
José Luis Jiménez Guajardo-Fajardo Group Chief Investment Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MAPFRE S.A.18.33%6 662
ALLIANZ SE-2.92%92 494
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES, INC.32.03%76 718
CHUBB LIMITED12.71%74 869
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP LTD2.70%61 046
BAJAJ FINSERV LIMITED99.71%38 162