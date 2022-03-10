Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Spain
  4. Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles
  5. Mapfre S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MAP   ES0124244E34

MAPFRE S.A.

(MAP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Mapfre S A : Solvency ratio stands at 206.3 percent at the close of the fourth quarter of the year

03/10/2022 | 03:43am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
MAPFRE'S Solvency ratio stands at 206.3 percent at the close of the fourth quarter of the year
0.0
00

It significantly improves compared to 2020 year-end and remains within the target range.

MAPFRE has informed the General Directorate for Insurance and Pension Funds of an update of its solvency position as on December 31, 2021. The current and previous quarters' figures are detailed below for comparison purposes:

MAPFRE Group Solvency II ratio stands at 206.3 percent as on December 2021, compared to 192.9 percent at the end of December 2020, including transitional measures. This ratio would be 195.2 percent excluding the effect of those measures.

Eligible own funds reached 9.3 billion euros at that date, of which 87 percent are of high quality (Tier 1).

The ratio remains highly stable and solid, backed by high diversification and strict investment and ALM policies. The Solvency Capital Requirement (SCR) reduction as on December 31, 2021 includes the impact of the Bankia Vida exit.

The Solvency position remains within the tolerance range established by the Group (target solvency ratio of 200 percent with a 25-percentage point tolerance range).

Redacción MAPFRE2022-03-10T08:32:08+00:0010 March 2022|Categories: Corporate News|
Comparte Está Noticia
Latest Tweets

Disclaimer

Mapfre SA published this content on 10 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2022 08:42:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about MAPFRE S.A.
03:43aMAPFRE S A : Solvency ratio stands at 206.3 percent at the close of the fourth quarter of ..
PU
02:53aMAPFRE S A : (03.2022) Information on the Solvency ratio
PU
03/07MAPFRE S A : Agreement with Aseana Insurance for the sale of Abda and Abda Assistance
PU
03/07MAPFRE S A : (03.2022) Sale of holding in ABDA and ABDA ASSISTANCE
PU
03/01MAPFRE S A : dividend returns to pre-pandemic level at 14.5 euro cents per share
PU
02/28MAPFRE S A : launches a new global call for startups
PU
02/23MAPFRE S A : recycles 351 tons of waste in one year and obtains zero waste certification a..
PU
02/15MAPFRE S A : (02.2022) The Company informs of the passing of a board member
PU
02/10MAPFRE S A : Annual Report on Director´s Remuneration 2021
PU
02/10MAPFRE S A : Individual Annual Accounts 2021
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 24 256 M 26 873 M 26 873 M
Net income 2022 678 M 752 M 752 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 7,46x
Yield 2022 8,04%
Capitalization 5 311 M 5 884 M 5 884 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,22x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,22x
Nbr of Employees 31 478
Free-Float 29,1%
Chart MAPFRE S.A.
Duration : Period :
Mapfre S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MAPFRE S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 1,74 €
Average target price 2,20 €
Spread / Average Target 26,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Antonio Huertas Mejías Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Fernando Mata Verdejo Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Vanessa Escrivá García Deputy GM-Information Technology & Processes Area
José Antonio Arias Bermúdez Group Chief Operating & Innovation Officer
José Luis Jiménez Guajardo-Fajardo Group Chief Investment Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MAPFRE S.A.-3.54%5 884
CHUBB LIMITED5.50%84 244
ALLIANZ SE-2.91%83 546
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES-14.89%74 374
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP LTD-1.67%62 778
BAJAJ FINSERV LIMITED-11.92%29 833