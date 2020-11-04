Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles  >  Mapfre S.A.    MAP   ES0124244E34

MAPFRE S.A.

(MAP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Mapfre S A : TCS and B3i announce partnership to use distributed ledger technology to shape the future of insurance industry

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/04/2020 | 12:11pm EST
TCS and B3i announce partnership to use distributed ledger technology to shape the future of insurance industry
0.0
00

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), a leading global IT services, consulting and business solutions organization, has partnered with B3i Services AG, a global industry-led blockchain initiative, of which MAPFRE is a member, to design, develop and launch ecosystem innovations based on distributed ledger technology (DLT) for the insurance industry.

Distributed ledger technology uses blockchain to facilitate the recording of transaction details in multiple places at the same time as opposed to having to be stored in a centralized location. With the security offered by blockchain, all the members of the network can read the ledger, and depending on their permission levels, add new ledger entries, greatly advancing the management of this type of information.

This partnership leverages TCS' innovation capabilities and B3i's industry-leading production DLT platform, to accelerate the digitization of insurance for faster and more efficient delivery of tailored solutions to support risk managers, insurers, brokers, reinsurers, and industry service providers. Partners and customers will be able to leverage the B3i Fluidity® platform by reusing common components and services, as well as ensuring interoperability with other applications in the B3i ecosystem.

Additionally, TCS' experience in curating ecosystems across industries, including manufacturing, distribution, logistics, retail, and insurance will enable B3i participants to close the 'protection gap' by identifying opportunities for new or existing insurance products to facilitate ecosystems and value chains.

'TCS works with leading financial institutions across the world to drive business model innovation with digital technologies such as DLT,' said Lakshminarasimhan (Lakshmi) Srinivasan, Global Head, TCS Blockchain Services. 'TCS and B3i share a deep understanding of this cutting-edge technology as well as the insurance industry's needs. Together we can leverage our complementary capabilities, deep industry experience, a modern technology platform, design prowess and core DLT technologies to shape the future of the insurance industry.'

'By working together with trusted partners, the insurance industry can solve longstanding problems that individual insurers and brokers can't solve alone. TCS's capabilities and global scale complement B3i's specifically in the insurance industry, where participants in B3i are establishing protocols, curating minimum standards, safeguarding interoperability, and setting a solid foundation to digitally transform the insurance industry,' said John Carolin, CEO, B3i.

B3i's Fluidity® is the heart of the B3i ecosystem. Fluidity comprises common reusable components to accelerate the building of compliant applications by both B3i and third-party application developers. B3i's Risk Transfer Language (RTL) is one such key component. The RTL is a common data standard that was developed by over 40 organizations in the insurance industry to enable interoperable applications for risk transfer. RTL can power cross-industry applications such as placement platforms, trading marketplaces, and internal risk transfer to reduce administrative cost, improve data quality, and enable growth without expanding middle and back offices.

B3i recently released version 2.0 of B3i Re, an end-to-end reinsurance contract lifecycle management solution built on Fluidity®. Additionally, B3i is accelerating the delivery of Commercial Insurance solutions including market-wide propositions and customer sponsored projects.

About B3i

B3i is a global initiative owned by 20 major insurers from 5 continents and a diverse community currently comprising over 40 companies. B3i was founded in October 2016 as an insurance industry consortium, which then formed B3i Services AG as an independent company. B3i is building a broadly supported platform and protocol to address critical insurance industry needs through growing its network and developing partnerships with other company-led and industry-led initiatives throughout the world. B3i's shareholders: Achmea, Aegon, Africa Re, Ageas, Allianz, AXA, China Pacific Insurance, Deutsche Rück, Generali, Hannover Re, IRB Brasil Re, Liberty Mutual, Mapfre Re, Munich Re, SBI Group, SCOR, Swiss Re, Tokio Marine, VIG Re, and Zurich Insurance Group.

For more information, visit us at www.b3i.tech

B3i Shareholders

Achmea, Aegon, Africa Re, Ageas, Allianz, AXA, China Pacific Insurance, Deutsche Rück, Generali, Hannover Re, IRB Brasil Re, Liberty Mutual, Mapfre Re, Munich Re, SBI Group, SCOR, Swiss Re, Tokio Marine, VIG Re, and Zurich Insurance Group.

About Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. (TCS)

Tata Consultancy Services is an IT services, consulting and business solutions organization that has been partnering with many of the world's largest businesses in their transformation journeys for the last 50 years. TCS offers a consulting-led, cognitive powered, integrated portfolio of business, technology and engineering services and solutions. This is delivered through its unique Location Independent Agile™ delivery model, recognized as a benchmark of excellence in software development.

A part of the Tata group, India's largest multinational business group, TCS has over 453,000 of the world's best-trained consultants in 46 countries. The company generated consolidated revenues of US $22 billion in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020, and is listed on the BSE (formerly Bombay Stock Exchange) and the NSE (National Stock Exchange) in India. TCS' proactive stance on climate change and award-winning work with communities across the world have earned it a place in leading sustainability indices such as the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI), MSCI Global Sustainability Index and the FTSE4Good Emerging Index.

Redacción MAPFRE2020-11-04T17:02:30+00:004 November 2020|Categories: Corporate News|
Comparte Está Noticia
Latest Tweets

Disclaimer

Mapfre SA published this content on 04 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 November 2020 17:10:01 UTC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about MAPFRE S.A.
12:11pMAPFRE S A : TCS and B3i announce partnership to use distributed ledger technolo..
PU
10/30MAPFRE S A : (10.2020) Information regarding the 2020 interim dividend
PU
10/30MAPFRE S A : (10.2020) Press release 3Q 2020 results
PU
10/30MAPFRE S A : (10.2020) Results presentation 3Q 2020
PU
10/30MAPFRE S A : (10.2020) Financial information 3Q 2020
PU
10/30MAPFRE S A : will pay an interim dividend of 0.05 per share in cash
PU
10/30MAPFRE S A : earnings in the first nine months of the year stand at 450 million ..
PU
10/29MAPFRE S A : “More so than monetary stimuli, there is now an urgent need f..
PU
10/23MAPFRE S A : acquires a property in Luxembourg through its real estate fund with..
PU
10/22MAPFRE S A : AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of MAPFRE U.S.A. Corp's Main Insuran..
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 20 295 M 23 764 M 23 764 M
Net income 2020 614 M 719 M 719 M
Net Debt 2020 5,00 M 5,85 M 5,85 M
P/E ratio 2020 6,88x
Yield 2020 8,61%
Capitalization 4 193 M 4 919 M 4 909 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,21x
EV / Sales 2021 0,20x
Nbr of Employees 33 523
Free-Float 31,3%
Chart MAPFRE S.A.
Duration : Period :
Mapfre S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MAPFRE S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 1,83 €
Last Close Price 1,38 €
Spread / Highest target 58,5%
Spread / Average Target 33,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 2,55%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Antonio Huertas Mejías Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jose Antonio Arias Head-Operations
Fernando Mata Verdejo Chief Financial Officer & Director
Felipe Nascimento Head-Information Technology & Processes
Ignacio Baeza Gómez Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MAPFRE S.A.-41.74%4 919
ALLIANZ SE-25.97%78 098
CHUBB LIMITED-13.09%61 054
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES-4.34%54 051
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP LTD-20.35%51 632
HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP (THE), INC.-34.97%14 161
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group