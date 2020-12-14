Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles  >  Mapfre S.A.    MAP   ES0124244E34

MAPFRE S.A.

(MAP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Mapfre S A : holds its first virtual meeting with more than 200 private shareholders

12/14/2020 | 11:27am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
MAPFRE holds its first virtual meeting with more than 200 private shareholders
0.0
00

Fernando Mata, MAPFRE CFO, emphasizes the group's commitment to its shareholders in maintaining the dividend policy

The money from the break with Bankia will be invested in the development of Digital Business, in the core countries and bancassurance agreements

The Director highlights the good progress of the asset management business, with 100 million in net contributions in pension funds and plans

Yesterday, MAPFRE held a virtual meeting 'MAPFRE. Unique asset' with small shareholders to offer them a glimpse of the latest results for the first nine months of the year, and give them the chance to ask questions about the group's business. This is the first online presentation, given the circumstances of the pandemic, although MAPFRE has in fact been carrying out this exercise in transparency since 2017 and it has held ten meetings since then, both in Madrid and Barcelona.

Fernando Mata, MAPFRE CFO and member of the Board of Directors, and Natalia Núñez, Investor Relations and Capital Markets Director, took charge of sharing the group's latest income statements. 'I would like to highlight MAPFRE's resilience during this complicated period,' Mata said.

He recalled that, during this period, MAPFRE had implemented a specific strategy based on three protective principles: guaranteeing the health and well-being of our employees and collaborators; strengthening our commitment to our policyholders and shareholders; and guaranteeing the continuity of our business model through solvency and capital strength.

During these troubled times, the share price has suffered. But, as the CFO acknowledged, 'we have seen a glimmer of hope' in recent weeks. 'As of the end of the third quarter, the share price was performing better than comparable ones. Even so, capitalization remains far from where it should be, far from the value where the company should be at,' he added.

Mata wanted to highlight MAPFRE's commitment to its shareholders. Thanks to the results obtained and the strong financial position of the Group, the Board of Directors decided to approve a remuneration of 5 cents per share, 13.5 cents per share over the year or equivalent to 416 million euros. 'MAPFRE will not sway in terms of its commitment or dividend policy, provided that we are in a situation that does not undermine the balance sheet,' he reassured.

The shareholders also asked about the outcome of the situation between MAPFRE and Bankia, as a result of the latter's merger with CaixaBank. In this regard, Mata said it represents two percent of premium volume. 'The departure of Bankia, although significant, is not of enormous relevance in terms of global figures. We believe that we are very well protected, because the contract covers the entire procedure for a disposal ordered by a change of control. Normally, a determination of the value of common businesses at market prices is also applied,' the Director explained. MAPFRE will invest in business development, 'but it is too soon to see where we want to grow.' 'Digital Business, core countries, bancassurance agreements that have been the most significant lines of inorganic growth should be the horizon for this investment. But we are still at an early stage.'

Mata also wanted to highlight the strong evolution of the asset management business, having received net contributions of more than 100 million over the period in both pension funds and plans. 'It is a complementary line for retaining assets. If we cannot offer an attractive life-savings product, then we offer this kind of product,' he said, while making a very positive assessment of the situation since the agreement reached with Abante.

In turn, in a low interest rate environment, shareholders were concerned about low returns on sovereign debt. Mata explained that MAPFRE has begun, although very prudently and in line with its conservative profile, to diversify into alternative assets, mainly in real estate, infrastructure and private equity.

MAPFRE's revenue between January and September of this year amounted to 19.05 billion euros, an 11.9 percent decrease compared to the same period of the previous year, while premiums dropped by the same proportion (down 11.9 percent) to 15.55 billion euros. At constant exchange rate and discounting the effect of PEMEX's 2019 biennial policy in Mexico, the reduction in premium volume was 3 percent.

Profit came to 450 million euros, a 2.7 percent drop compared to the first nine months of 2019.

Redacción MAPFRE2020-12-14T16:13:49+00:0014 December 2020|Categories: Corporate News|
Comparte Está Noticia
Latest Tweets

Disclaimer

Mapfre SA published this content on 14 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 December 2020 16:26:06 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
All news about MAPFRE S.A.
11:27aMAPFRE S A : holds its first virtual meeting with more than 200 private sharehol..
PU
12/11MAPFRE S A : (12.2020) Details of interim dividend 2020
PU
12/09MAPFRE S A : “Good investors are few and far between and don't last long.&..
PU
12/09MAPFRE S A : AM's push for responsible inclusion celebrates its first anniversar..
PU
12/09MAPFRE S A : Top three industries for 2021
PU
12/09MAPFRE S A : msg and B3i forge strategic partnership and open innovation laborat..
PU
12/03MAPFRE S A : AM is the first Spanish funds management company to receive the SRI..
PU
12/03MAPFRE S A : “The time has come to readjust portfolios to position MAPFRE ..
PU
12/02MAPFRE S A : (12.2020) Information on the Solvency ratio
PU
12/01MAPFRE S A : Economics takes part in the Funcas expert panel
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 20 359 M 24 696 M 24 696 M
Net income 2020 625 M 758 M 758 M
Net Debt 2020 5,00 M 6,07 M 6,07 M
P/E ratio 2020 8,48x
Yield 2020 7,72%
Capitalization 5 104 M 6 183 M 6 192 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,25x
EV / Sales 2021 0,25x
Nbr of Employees 33 523
Free-Float 31,3%
Chart MAPFRE S.A.
Duration : Period :
Mapfre S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MAPFRE S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 1,88 €
Last Close Price 1,67 €
Spread / Highest target 37,4%
Spread / Average Target 12,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Antonio Huertas Mejías Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jose Antonio Arias Head-Operations
Fernando Mata Verdejo Chief Financial Officer & Director
Felipe Nascimento Head-Information Technology & Processes
Ignacio Baeza Gómez Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MAPFRE S.A.-29.07%6 183
ALLIANZ SE-12.47%95 325
CHUBB LIMITED-1.23%69 386
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP LTD-9.92%59 817
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES3.62%58 550
BAJAJ FINSERV-4.24%19 411
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ