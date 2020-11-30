Mapfre S A : “Taking the longer view”

0.0 00

MAPFRE RE's CEO, Eduardo Pérez de Lema, speaks here at length about current affairs in the reinsurance sector with Mark Geoghegan, who publishes The Voice of Insurace podcast.

Eduardo Pérez de Lema Holweg explains the origins of the company, MAPFRE's decision to bet on a reinsurance business unit due to its ability to create value for the Group, as well as MAPFRE RE's business philosophy and future plans in the current context of great uncertainty, with a tightening of the market and a renegotiation of contracts in the midst of a global pandemic.

Listen to it here.