MAPFRE S.A.

MAPFRE S.A.

(MAP)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Mapfre S A : “Taking the longer view”

11/30/2020 | 10:21am EST
'Taking the longer view'
0.0
00

MAPFRE RE's CEO, Eduardo Pérez de Lema, speaks here at length about current affairs in the reinsurance sector with Mark Geoghegan, who publishes The Voice of Insurace podcast.

Eduardo Pérez de Lema Holweg explains the origins of the company, MAPFRE's decision to bet on a reinsurance business unit due to its ability to create value for the Group, as well as MAPFRE RE's business philosophy and future plans in the current context of great uncertainty, with a tightening of the market and a renegotiation of contracts in the midst of a global pandemic.

Listen to it here.

Disclaimer

Mapfre SA published this content on 30 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 November 2020 15:20:02 UTC

Financials
Sales 2020 20 348 M 24 369 M 24 369 M
Net income 2020 624 M 748 M 748 M
Net Debt 2020 5,00 M 5,99 M 5,99 M
P/E ratio 2020 8,01x
Yield 2020 8,19%
Capitalization 4 815 M 5 757 M 5 766 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,24x
EV / Sales 2021 0,23x
Nbr of Employees 33 523
Free-Float 31,3%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 1,88 €
Last Close Price 1,58 €
Spread / Highest target 45,7%
Spread / Average Target 18,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,7%
Managers
NameTitle
Antonio Huertas Mejías Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jose Antonio Arias Head-Operations
Fernando Mata Verdejo Chief Financial Officer & Director
Felipe Nascimento Head-Information Technology & Processes
Ignacio Baeza Gómez Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MAPFRE S.A.-33.09%5 757
ALLIANZ SE-9.28%97 530
CHUBB LIMITED-2.72%68 339
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP LTD-6.25%61 290
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES2.65%58 002
BAJAJ FINSERV-6.76%18 827
