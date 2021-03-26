Log in
Mapfre S A : (03.2021) Information on bancassurance agreements with BANKIA

03/26/2021 | 11:47am EDT
Madrid, March 26, 2021

SPANISH SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

In accordance with article 226 of the recast Securities Market Act, MAPFRE, S.A. (MAPFRE) hereby gives notice to the Spanish Securities and Exchange Commission of the following

PRIVILEGED INFORMATION

MAPFRE has been made aware that the merger via absorption of BANKIA, S.A. (BANKIA) by CAIXABANK, S.A. (CAIXABANK) has been filed in the Company Register of Valencia today, resulting in the subsequent dissolution of the former and universal succession by CAIXABANK.

Pursuant to the contracts entered into between BANKIA and MAPFRE, this situation constitutes a change of control of BANKIA, therefore conferring to MAPFRE (i) a put option to CAIXABANK, as the universal successor of BANKIA, of the shares representing 51 percent of the shareholding of MAPFRE VIDA, SOCIEDAD ANÓNIMA DE SEGUROS Y REASEGUROS SOBRE LA VIDA HUMANA in BANKIA MAPFRE VIDA, SOCIEDAD ANÓNIMA DE SEGUROS Y REASEGUROS, and the subsequent termination of the agency contract for the distribution of Life insurance, and (ii) termination rights for the agency contract for the distribution of Non-Life insurance entered into between BANKIA MEDIACIÓN, S.A.U. and MAPFRE ESPAÑA, COMPAÑÍA DE SEGUROS Y REASEGUROS, S.A.

MAPFRE hereby gives notice that it has formally informed CAIXABANK and BANKIA MEDIACIÓN that it is exercising said rights effective March 31, 2021, and, therefore, is initiating the contractually established procedures regarding business valuations to determine the price (120 percent of market value of the 51 percent shareholding of MAPFRE VIDA in BANKIA MAPFRE VIDA) and compensation (120 percent of the value of the Non-Life insurance business, not including the value of the insurance portfolio) to be received for the termination of its bancassurance agreements.

Pursuant to the contract, the results generated by BANKIA MAPFRE VIDA as of the date of the put option will correspond in their entirety to CAIXABANK.

MAPFRE will duly inform the market of the results of said proceedings.

Ángel L. Dávila Bermejo

General Counsel

Mapfre SA published this content on 26 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 March 2021 15:46:08 UTC.


