MAPFRE S.A.

(MAP)
Mapfre S A : MACQUARIE, MAPFRE acquire prime hamburg office building

03/23/2021
MACQUARIE, MAPFRE acquire prime hamburg office building
0.0
00

Hamburg, 23 March 2021 - Macquarie Asset Management and MAPFRE have acquired An der Alster 42, a prime office building in Hamburg, from Allianz Real Estate.

The approximately 6,000m2 property is in the vibrant St. Georg district, near Hamburg's city centre and close to key transport connections. The six-storey office building overlooks the Outer Alster Lake and is leased on a long-term basis to two high-grade anchor tenants.

An der Alster 42 was developed in 2018 with consideration for the highest design and sustainability standards. Tenants of the fully accessible building benefit from high-quality furnishings, a green inner courtyard, a rooftop terrace, underground and outdoor carparking space, secure bicycle storage, changing rooms and shower facilities. In recognition of its strong sustainability performance, An der Alster 42 is DGNB Gold Certified.

Dana Gibson, Chief Investment Officer and Co-Head of Macquarie Asset Management's Real Estate team in Europe, said: 'We are pleased to have secured this high-quality asset on behalf of our investors. An der Alster 42's excellent location, prime tenants, and strong focus on design and sustainability make it a welcome addition to our managed portfolio.'

Alfredo Muñoz Pérez, Chief Real Estate Officer of MAPFRE, said: 'An der Alster 42 is a best-in-class office building, perfectly positioned in one of Hamburg's most dynamic districts. This acquisition underlines our continued success in securing attractive investment opportunities across Europe's core real estate market for our fund investors.'­­­

An der Alster 42 was acquired by Macquarie Asset Management and MAPFRE on behalf of investors via its co-managed real estate fund, which has invested in six core office properties across major European cities since 2019. The acquisition represents the fund's second investment in Hamburg, having acquired the Steckelhörn 11 office building in 2019.

The terms of the transaction have not been disclosed.

Notes to Editors

Macquarie Asset Management and MAPFRE were advised by Linklaters, CBRE, and EY. Allianz Real Estate was advised by JLL and Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner.

Contact

Macquarie Asset Management
Alexis Vicente / José Garcia Villardefrancos (Madrid)
+34 91 531 23 88
aviente@grupoalbion.net / jgarcia@grupoalbion.net

MAPFRE
Juan Francés Escudero (Madrid)
+34 915819168
juanfrances@mapfre.com

About Macquarie Asset Management

Macquarie Asset Management (MAM) is the asset management arm of Macquarie Group. MAM is a full-service asset manager, providing investment solutions to clients across a range of capabilities including infrastructure and renewables, real estate, agriculture, transportation finance, private credit, equities, fixed income, and multi-asset solutions. As at 31 December 2020, MAM had €347 billion of assets under management.

Macquarie Group is a diversified financial group providing clients with asset management and finance, banking, advisory and risk and capital solutions across debt, equity and commodities. Founded in 1969, Macquarie employs more than 16,400 people in 31 markets.

About MAPFRE

MAPFRE is a global insurance company with a worldwide presence. It is the benchmark insurer in the Spanish market and the largest Spanish multinational insurance group in the world. The company is the first multinational insurance group in Latin America and is the sixth in Europe by Non-Life premium volume. MAPFRE employs almost 34,000 professionals and in 2020, the company's revenues totalled almost €25.5 billion.

Redacción MAPFRE2021-03-23T07:28:20+00:0023 March 2021|Categories: Corporate News|
Comparte Está Noticia
Latest Tweets

Disclaimer

Mapfre SA published this content on 23 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 March 2021 08:28:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
