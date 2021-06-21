Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Spain
  4. Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles
  5. Mapfre, S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MAP   ES0124244E34

MAPFRE, S.A.

(MAP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Mapfre S A : RE partners with KOVRR to manage cyber risk line of business

06/21/2021 | 03:43am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
MAPFRE RE partners with KOVRR to manage cyber risk line of business
0.0
00

MAPFRE RE, the reinsurance unit of MAPFRE Group, a global insurance and reinsurance provider, today announced that it has signed a partnership agreement with Kovrr, the cyber risk modeling company, to support a wide range of use cases, expanding their skills for assessing accumulated cyber risk exposure together with underwriting and pricing capabilities.

'We are excited to expand our partnership with Kovrr and begin using the newest features in their Portfolio Exposure Management solution,' said Oscar Taboada, Head of Cyber at MAPFRE RE. 'Based on robust event catalog data and industry leading usability, their intuitive and transparent platform allows us to better understand and manage cyber risk to improve our decision making, helping us manage our accumulated cyber risk exposure as well as underwriting tasks'

Kovrr has recently updated its event catalog, based on research arising from new proprietary data sources to reflect changes in the cyber threat landscape, including an improved view of emerging risks, threat actors, attack methods, and ransomware and malware campaigns. Additionally, the catalog includes a wider range of service provider events, considering important business criticality factors.

We are pleased to introduce robust new features and capabilities for our model and platform, which will make it even easier for our customers to understand, financially quantify and manage cyber risk in their portfolios and provide the most accurate information for pricing,' said Shalom Bublil, chief product officer & co-founder of Kovrr. 'It's great to be able to establish our partnership with MAPFRE RE to truly understand the quantification capabilities needed by innovational businesses and continue to use our cyber expertise to bring the top notch cyber risk models to the market'

About MAPFRE RE

MAPFRE RE is a global reinsurance company with 19 offices throughout the world. In the last few years it has consolidated its position as one of the major international reinsurance companies by premium volume, and it is one of the main contributors to Group revenue and profits.

About Kovrr

Kovrr's cyber risk modeling platform delivers global (re)insurers and enterprises transparent data-driven insights into their cyber risk exposures. The Kovrr platform is designed to help chief risk officers, chief information security officers, underwriters, exposure managers, risk professionals and catastrophe modelers understand, financially quantify and manage cyber risk by utilizing AI-powered risk models. For more information, please visit www.kovrr.com or follow us on Twitter or LinkedIn.

Redacción MAPFRE2021-06-21T07:40:00+00:0021 June 2021|Categories: Corporate News|
Comparte Está Noticia
Latest Tweets

Disclaimer

Mapfre SA published this content on 21 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 June 2021 07:42:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about MAPFRE, S.A.
03:43aMAPFRE S A  : RE partners with KOVRR to manage cyber risk line of business
PU
06/16MAPFRE S A  : (06.2021) Information on the Solvency ratio
PU
06/16MAPFRE S A  : Solvency II ratio stands at 201 percent at the close of the first ..
PU
06/15MAPFRE S A  : WOOM and MAPFRE unite to improve women's well-being and reproducti..
PU
06/11MAPFRE S A  : Antonio Huertas highlights the opportunities presented to the insu..
PU
06/09MAPFRE S A  : AM launches new website
PU
06/04ANTONIO HUERTAS AT THE INTERNATIONAL : “Insurance has been responsive to C..
PU
06/03MAPFRE S A  : is honored at the El Economista Awards as the share with the most-..
PU
06/03MAPFRE S A  : “Companies must be profitable irrespective of regulation&rdq..
PU
06/02MAPFRE S A  : AM, a leading Spanish asset manager in terms of overseas turnover
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 20 804 M 24 713 M 24 713 M
Net income 2021 712 M 846 M 846 M
Net Debt 2021 1 545 M 1 835 M 1 835 M
P/E ratio 2021 7,70x
Yield 2021 7,73%
Capitalization 5 524 M 6 549 M 6 562 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,34x
EV / Sales 2022 0,34x
Nbr of Employees 33 522
Free-Float 29,1%
Chart MAPFRE, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Mapfre, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MAPFRE, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 1,93 €
Last Close Price 1,81 €
Spread / Highest target 27,0%
Spread / Average Target 6,79%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Antonio Huertas Mejías Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Fernando Mata Verdejo Chief Financial Officer & Director
Felipe Nascimento Head-Information Technology & Processes
Jose Antonio Arias Head-Operations
Jose Luis Jimenez Chief Investment Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MAPFRE, S.A.13.72%6 549
ALLIANZ SE8.27%106 150
CHUBB LIMITED1.36%70 156
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES, INC.14.79%68 301
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP AG0.62%60 500
BAJAJ FINSERV LTD.34.73%25 749