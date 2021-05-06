Mapfre S A : has been named on the Forbes list “Top 50 Companies to Work for in Spain 2021”

3.0 02

MAPFRE features on Forbes magazine's prestigious cross-industry ranking of the top 50 companies to work for in Spain. To put this list together, Forbes conducted an exclusive and in-depth survey to help it review the opinions of employees from more than 2,000 companies with more than 500 employees.

'We are proud that MAPFRE is part of this list,' explained Elena Sanz, Group Chief People Officer. 'It's a reflection of our values and commitment to our employees. We are constantly striving to motivate and recognize the people who work at MAPFRE, as well as to create solutions to improve and enrich both our clients' lives and those of the societies in which we are living.'

In the methodology for the Forbes ranking, it is ultimately the workers' opinions that matter the most. The survey was conducted by market research company Sigma Dos between March and April. The respondents rated aspects related to leadership, motivation, recognition, salary remuneration, internal promotion and corporate social responsibility. In the 'COVID-19 and Lockdown' category, they rated how well their companies had responded to the pandemic, particularly in terms of matters related to remote working. At the end of the survey, respondents graded their company's overall approach.

At MAPFRE, people are at the center of its operations and initiatives. The company is concerned about their well-being, and at the same time, champions their innovation and transformation, thereby supporting the business.

Appearing on such a ranking is an added value for companies, as it showcases their excellence in human resources management.