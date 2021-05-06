Log in
    MAP   ES0124244E34

MAPFRE S.A.

(MAP)
Mapfre S A : has been named on the Forbes list “Top 50 Companies to Work for in Spain 2021”

05/06/2021 | 03:23am EDT
MAPFRE has been named on the Forbes list 'Top 50 Companies to Work for in Spain 2021'
3.0
02

MAPFRE features on Forbes magazine's prestigious cross-industry ranking of the top 50 companies to work for in Spain. To put this list together, Forbes conducted an exclusive and in-depth survey to help it review the opinions of employees from more than 2,000 companies with more than 500 employees.

'We are proud that MAPFRE is part of this list,' explained Elena Sanz, Group Chief People Officer. 'It's a reflection of our values and commitment to our employees. We are constantly striving to motivate and recognize the people who work at MAPFRE, as well as to create solutions to improve and enrich both our clients' lives and those of the societies in which we are living.'

In the methodology for the Forbes ranking, it is ultimately the workers' opinions that matter the most. The survey was conducted by market research company Sigma Dos between March and April. The respondents rated aspects related to leadership, motivation, recognition, salary remuneration, internal promotion and corporate social responsibility. In the 'COVID-19 and Lockdown' category, they rated how well their companies had responded to the pandemic, particularly in terms of matters related to remote working. At the end of the survey, respondents graded their company's overall approach.

At MAPFRE, people are at the center of its operations and initiatives. The company is concerned about their well-being, and at the same time, champions their innovation and transformation, thereby supporting the business.

Appearing on such a ranking is an added value for companies, as it showcases their excellence in human resources management.

Disclaimer

Mapfre SA published this content on 05 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 May 2021 07:22:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 20 825 M 24 995 M 24 995 M
Net income 2021 711 M 853 M 853 M
Net Debt 2021 107 M 128 M 128 M
P/E ratio 2021 7,78x
Yield 2021 7,66%
Capitalization 5 574 M 6 690 M 6 691 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,27x
EV / Sales 2022 0,28x
Nbr of Employees 33 522
Free-Float 29,2%
Chart MAPFRE S.A.
Duration : Period :
Mapfre S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MAPFRE S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 1,92 €
Last Close Price 1,83 €
Spread / Highest target 25,8%
Spread / Average Target 5,01%
Spread / Lowest Target -26,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Antonio Huertas Mejías Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Fernando Mata Verdejo Chief Financial Officer & Director
Felipe Nascimento Head-Information Technology & Processes
Jose Antonio Arias Head-Operations
Jose Luis Jimenez Chief Investment Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MAPFRE S.A.14.75%6 690
ALLIANZ SE10.36%107 182
CHUBB LIMITED12.21%77 666
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES, INC.15.52%68 733
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP LTD-0.46%60 459
THE HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP, INC.36.18%23 864