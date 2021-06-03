Mapfre S A : is honored at the El Economista Awards as the share with the most-improved recommendation

0.0 00

Fernando Mata, MAPFRE's CFO and member of the board, received the award for 'Share with most-improved recommendation' during the prizegiving ceremony for the Valor a Fondo awards from the El Economista newspaper.

As Mata explained during the award ceremony, MAPFRE aims to offer its shareholders sustainable profitability, based on the strength of the business and the stability of the dividend. 'The COVID-19 crisis brought uncertainty to the insurance sector at the beginning of 2020, but our financial strength and an adequate risk appetite have allowed MAPFRE to achieve more than satisfactory profitability levels.'

Several market analysts have been revised upwards the company's growth potential in recent months (according to the consensus of analysts collected by FactSet for El Economista, the recommendation on the MAPFRE stock has not so positive since March of 2015).

And the market has taken note of this, with a significant recovery in the share price. MAPFRE shares are up 22 percent so far this year, compared to a 13 percent advance for the IBEX35, the benchmark index for the Spanish stock market.