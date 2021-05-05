Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Spain
  4. Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles
  5. Mapfre S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MAP   ES0124244E34

MAPFRE S.A.

(MAP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Mapfre S A : “Investors have started to focus more on inflation than on growth”

05/05/2021 | 02:01pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
'Investors have started to focus more on inflation than on growth'
0.0
00

Are markets going through a period of consolidation? Experts seem to be talking about a certain amount of market 'exhaustion' after the rises seen over the last few days. Alberto Matellán, Chief Economist at MAPFRE Inversión, considers this to be more a change of narrative. 'Until two weeks ago, the main factor was growth, and it seems that the focus has now shifted to inflation.' He pointed out in that indices 'aren't going to rise every day.'

On the US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen's warnings of a potential interest rate hike, Matellán stated that what she had done was 'articulate what investors were already thinking.' 'If there is anticipated growth this year of around 10 percent, it's normal that rates would have to rise. But these are not normal circumstances, so it makes sense to increase them ahead of time,' he added.

'Consensus forecasts appear to be higher in Spain than in other countries'

This growth in the US economy seems to go hand in hand with upcoming employment figures, which the Fed sees as an accurate bellwether of the macroeconomic situation. The expert from MAPFRE Inversión voiced his certainty that these figures would be good, with everything indicating that unemployment rates would be lower than expected.

Across the Atlantic, PMI figures are strong, although Matellán pointed out one distinctive feature: 'We are lagging a little behind the US. Consensus forecasts appear to be higher in Spain than in other countries. Add to this the fact that we are in a recovery process and we can expect several months of positive figures.'

In terms of business, and following the latest trends in renewables, he stressed the profitability of companies. 'Renewables have a future, but there are companies that work well and others that don't. So the important question isn't whether or not to invest in renewables but rather whether managers are choosing the right investments.'

In this regard, Matellán warned that change was afoot, and that 'the economic structure today isn't the same as it was ten years ago' and noted that cyclical investments could be worthwhile, although there may be doubts about this at a period of growth and inflation such as today.

Ultimately, considering the potential risk of inflation, Matellán recommended that individual investors rethink their goals. 'It's time to talk to advisors and adjust your goals, but not your portfolio.' He also warned that rising prices for raw materials could prove dangerous for small investors.

Redacción MAPFRE2021-05-05T17:54:46+00:005 May 2021|Categories: Corporate News|
Comparte Está Noticia
Latest Tweets

Disclaimer

Mapfre SA published this content on 05 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 May 2021 18:00:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about MAPFRE S.A.
02:01pMAPFRE S A  : “Investors have started to focus more on inflation than on g..
PU
06:49aMAPFRE S A  : Biden's first 100 days and his relationship with China
PU
04/30ADMIRAL  : Completes $707 Million Sale Of Comparison Unit To ZPG Comparison Serv..
MT
04/30MAPFRE S A  : Economics expects a 6% rebound in the global economy due to the de..
PU
04/30LUIS GARCIA : “Olympique Lyonnais is better than any infrastructure asset&..
PU
04/30THE US AND EUROPE : a two-speed recovery
PU
04/30MAPFRE S A  : Has the ghost of inflation come back to haunt us?
PU
04/29MAPFRE S A  : RE boosts profitability in its results
PU
04/29MAPFRE S A  : “The perception of Europe and Latin America will improve fro..
PU
04/29MAPFRE S A  : (04.2021) Press Release first quarter 2021 results
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 20 825 M 24 976 M 24 976 M
Net income 2021 711 M 853 M 853 M
Net Debt 2021 107 M 128 M 128 M
P/E ratio 2021 7,71x
Yield 2021 7,73%
Capitalization 5 524 M 6 630 M 6 625 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,27x
EV / Sales 2022 0,28x
Nbr of Employees 33 522
Free-Float 29,2%
Chart MAPFRE S.A.
Duration : Period :
Mapfre S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MAPFRE S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 1,92 €
Last Close Price 1,81 €
Spread / Highest target 27,0%
Spread / Average Target 5,97%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Antonio Huertas Mejías Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Fernando Mata Verdejo Chief Financial Officer & Director
Felipe Nascimento Head-Information Technology & Processes
Jose Antonio Arias Head-Operations
Jose Luis Jimenez Chief Investment Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MAPFRE S.A.13.72%6 637
ALLIANZ SE7.87%107 182
CHUBB LIMITED12.21%77 666
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES, INC.15.64%68 733
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP LTD-0.46%60 459
THE HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP, INC.36.40%23 864