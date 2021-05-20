Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Spain
  4. Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles
  5. Mapfre S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MAP   ES0124244E34

MAPFRE S.A.

(MAP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Mapfre S A : “The predominant market narrative is based on the risk of inflation”

05/20/2021 | 03:24am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
'The predominant market narrative is based on the risk of inflation'
0.0
00

What is the underlying market sentiment? Estimates suggest that inflation is the current focus. Alberto Matellán, Chief Economist at MAPFRE Inversión, wagers that the predominant market narrative is the risk of inflation, due to 'the scarcity of many goods and the abundant amount of money in the market.' However, he said the upside potential on the stock market remained intact despite a slight increase in risk from two months ago: 'Growth prospects currently remain high.'

In the US, the expert expects the Fed to comment on changes to the situation at the macro level. 'I hope it will be noted that they're analyzing the inflation and growth context.' Otherwise, he believes that we could be dealing with an institution that is far removed from the real economy as viewed by markets and companies. In this regard, Matellán pointed out that, although a debate may arise over the long-term, any decisions involving a change in monetary policy would be premature.

'In the United States, internal rates of return may rise more sharply amid said inflation and awaiting the reaction of the banks.'

Taking advantage of the upward trend in inflation and occasional slumps in raw materials, he sees a buying opportunity in cyclicals. 'In our opinion, it is a good option given the current combination of global growth and rates, especially in companies operating within Europe,' he added. Likewise, gold, which is regarded as a classic safe haven asset against inflation, may not be best suited when it comes to investing and protecting against inflationary pressures: 'It is illiquid, very volatile-just like other raw materials-and above all, it does not generate cash flows. And if central banks tighten monetary policy, gold may decline in value very quickly.

Referring to expected inflation for Europe and the US, Matellán concluded that the expected Consumer Price Index would be much lower in the eurozone than across the pond. It remains to be seen whether or not it will remain high after this bullish period; this is what will ultimately determine the policies of central bankers and investors. At these price levels, the economist believes that the European debt market situation is more anchored than its US counterpart. 'In the United States, internal rates of return may rise more sharply amid said inflation and awaiting the reaction of the banks.'

Given the current scenario, Matellán ultimately recommends that small investors do not get carried away by market fluctuations and that they 'set their own key investment objectives.' With higher-than-expected inflation levels, he stated that now might be a good time to sit down with advisers and discuss whether objectives-such as retirement goals, for instance-might be affected by price levels, 'although that swing will be seen in very few cases.'

Redacción MAPFRE2021-05-20T07:19:37+00:0019 May 2021|Categories: Corporate News|
Comparte Está Noticia
Latest Tweets

Disclaimer

Mapfre SA published this content on 19 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 May 2021 07:23:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about MAPFRE S.A.
03:24aMAPFRE S A  : “The predominant market narrative is based on the risk of in..
PU
05/20MAPFRE S.A. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
05/19MAPFRE S A  : The insurance giants invest 75 percent of their balance sheets in ..
PU
05/19MAPFRE S A  : LATAM outlook clouded by lacklustre vaccine strategy
PU
05/19MAPFRE S A  : New warning signs along the road to recovery
PU
05/13JESÚS MARTÍNEZ : “We can play our part and strengthen our structural inves..
PU
05/13MAPFRE S A  : China's position in a tripolarized world
PU
05/12MAPFRE S A  : “The important thing is not the data itself, but the upward ..
PU
05/12MAPFRE S A  : ESG training for MAPFRE financial advisors at Escuela FEF
PU
05/12MAPFRE S A  : Fundamental changes in savings going unnoticed
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 20 909 M 25 492 M 25 492 M
Net income 2021 712 M 868 M 868 M
Net Debt 2021 1 545 M 1 884 M 1 884 M
P/E ratio 2021 8,11x
Yield 2021 7,36%
Capitalization 5 828 M 7 122 M 7 105 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,35x
EV / Sales 2022 0,35x
Nbr of Employees 33 522
Free-Float 29,1%
Chart MAPFRE S.A.
Duration : Period :
Mapfre S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MAPFRE S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 1,93 €
Last Close Price 1,91 €
Spread / Highest target 20,4%
Spread / Average Target 1,23%
Spread / Lowest Target -29,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Antonio Huertas Mejías Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Fernando Mata Verdejo Chief Financial Officer & Director
Felipe Nascimento Head-Information Technology & Processes
Jose Antonio Arias Head-Operations
Jose Luis Jimenez Chief Investment Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MAPFRE S.A.19.96%7 122
ALLIANZ SE6.50%109 349
CHUBB LIMITED7.73%74 568
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES, INC.14.35%68 036
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP LTD1.45%62 653
BAJAJ FINSERV LIMITED27.96%24 828