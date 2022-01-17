Mapfre S A : premiums grow close to 8% in 2021

0.0 00

Revenue from premiums from the insurance business grew 8.6%

In IBERIA, premiums grew 8.5%, reaching almost 7.6 billion euros with positive development in key Non-Life lines and the Life Savings business

MAPFRE RE premiums increase 10.3%

In line with MAPFRE's commitment to transparency, we have released advance information to the market about premiums by region and business unit. This allows the public to follow the behavior of the key business indicator a few days ahead of the results presentation, which is planned for February 10.

This information makes it possible to provide a more complete understanding of the Group business performance, since some countries release information about MAPFRE's written premiums in advance of the results presentation.