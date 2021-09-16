Log in
    MAP   ES0124244E34

MAPFRE S.A.

(MAP)
Mapfre S A : solvency ratio stands at 194.5 percent at the close of the second quarter of the year

09/16/2021
MAPFRE's solvency ratio stands at 194.5 percent at the close of the second quarter of the year
0.0
00

It improves compared to 2020 year-end and stays within the target range

MAPFRE has informed the General Directorate for Insurance and Pension Funds of an update of its solvency position as on June 30, 2021. Following recommendations from the Spanish supervisor, the Solvency Capital Requirement (SCR) continues to be calculated quarterly as a result of the COVID-19 crisis.

The current and previous quarters' figures are detailed below for comparison purposes:

The movements in the ratio reflect the fluctuations intrinsic to the management of the insurance business as well as the variations associated with the different investment portfolios, both of which are in line with the Group's risk appetite.

The Solvency position remains within the tolerance range established by the company of 200 percent +/- 25 points.

Redacción MAPFRE2021-09-16T14:49:07+00:0016 September 2021|Categories: Corporate News|
Disclaimer

Mapfre SA published this content on 16 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2021 14:51:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 21 427 M 25 188 M 25 188 M
Net income 2021 761 M 894 M 894 M
Net Debt 2021 107 M 126 M 126 M
P/E ratio 2021 7,17x
Yield 2021 7,65%
Capitalization 5 484 M 6 481 M 6 447 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,26x
EV / Sales 2022 0,27x
Nbr of Employees 33 157
Free-Float 29,1%
